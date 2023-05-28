IPCC AR6

A Critique of AR6

7 hours ago
Andy May
35 Comments

By Andy May

After more than two years of hard work, Marcel Crok, I, and 11 other scientists have finally published our critique of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth report (AR6). The entire book has been extensively peer reviewed and a low-resolution pdf of a nearly final draft of the book has been available for weeks at clintel.org. All comments received on this draft have been carefully considered and incorporated, if approved by the team, in the final book. We are a bit hard on AR6, but our criticisms are well deserved. Only the eBook is out now, the print edition should be along in a week or two. The Kindle edition is text-to-speech enabled. Available at Amazon, Kobo, and Barnes and Noble.

A Brief Summary of the Contents

The IPCC has completed its sixth climate change assessment cycle consisting of seven reports in total, collectively known as “AR6.” A team of eight scientists, in addition to several anonymous expert reviewers, from the Clintel network, have analyzed several claims from the Working Group 1 (The Physical Science Basis) and Working Group 2 (Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability) reports. The team and reviewers are from Spain, Canada, Italy, Germany, Norway, The Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S. In every chapter, this book documents biases and errors in the IPCC assessment. The errors are worse in the WG2 report but are also present in the WG1 report. 

For example, the IPCC ignored 52 highly relevant peer-review articles showing that “normalised disaster losses” saw no increase attributable to climate change yet highlighted one, out of 53 papers, that claimed there is an increase in losses. That one paper is – not surprisingly – flawed, but apparently its conclusions were so appealing to the IPCC that they fell for it. The strategy of the IPCC seems to be to hide any good news about climate change. 

We are on a highway to climate hell”, said UN-boss Guterres recently. But an in-depth look at mortality data shows that climate-related deaths are at an all-time low. Well-known economist Bjorn Lomborg published this excellent news in a 2020 peer-reviewed paper, but the IPCC chose to ignore it, see figure 17 here

Back in 2010, errors in the fourth WG2 report led to the investigation of the IPCC by the InterAcademy Council. This IAC Review recommended, among other recommendations, that “[h]aving author teams with diverse viewpoints is the first step toward ensuring that a full range of thoughtful views are considered.” This important recommendation is still ignored by the IPCC. One of the key recommendations in IAC Review that the AR6 authors ignored, as documented in our book, is:

“The IPCC should encourage Review Editors to fully exercise their authority to ensure that reviewers’ comments are adequately considered by the authors and that genuine controversies are adequately reflected in the report.”

InterAcademy Council Review of the IPCC, page xiv

Numerous very well documented reviewer’s comments were completely ignored in AR6, our book documents many of the more egregious of these. The AR6 Working Group 1 report is not free from bias and misleading conclusions either. The IPCC tries to rewrite climate history by erasing the existence of the Holocene Climatic Optimum, a warm period between 10,000 and 6000 years ago, by embracing a new hockey stick graph, that is the result of cherry-picked temperature proxies. They ignore temperature reconstructions that show significantly more variability in the past.

The IPCC claims there is an acceleration in the rate of sea level rise in recent decades. We show this claim is flawed because the IPCC ignores decadal natural variability in the sea level rate. We also show that the IPCC sea level tool – made available for the first time – shows a mysterious and unlikely jump upward in 2020.

Canadian economist Ross McKitrick, pointed out that all models used by the IPCC, show too much warming in the troposphere, both globally and in the tropics (where models predict a ‘hot spot’). Observed warming indicates a moderate climate sensitivity between 1 and 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the IPCC claims a climate sensitivity of 3 degrees.

On top of that, the IPCC is ‘addicted’ to its highest greenhouse gas emission scenario, the so-called RCP8.5 or now SSP5-8.5 scenario. In recent years, several papers have demonstrated that this scenario is simply not plausible and should not be used for policy purposes. Deep inside the WG1 report the IPCC acknowledges that this scenario has a ‘low likelihood’, but this very important remark was not highlighted in the Summary for Policy Makers, so the media and policy makers are unaware of this. This implausible scenario is commonly used in the report.

Our conclusions are quite harsh. We document biases and errors in almost every chapter we reviewed. In some cases, of course, one can quibble endlessly about our criticism and how relevant it is for the overall ‘climate narrative’ of the IPCC. In some cases, though, we document such blatant cherry picking by the IPCC, that even ardent supporters of the IPCC should feel embarrassed.

The AR6 report reveals that they have ignored the very important multi-decadal ocean oscillations discovered in the 1990s and 2000s (see Vinos, 2022 Ch. 11 and Wyatt and Curry, 2014) long after the IPCC had focused exclusively on anthropogenic causes. These ocean oscillations, collectively, have a large effect on our climate, but are unrelated to “non-condensing greenhouse gases.” AR6 states that:

“there has been negligible long-term influence from solar activity and volcanoes”

AR6, page 67

Yet, they acknowledge no other natural influence on multidecadal climate change despite the recent discoveries suggesting significant natural climate change, a true case of tunnel vision.

We were promised IPCC reports that would objectively report on the peer-reviewed scientific literature, yet we find numerous examples where important research was ignored. In Ross McKitrick’s chapter on the “hot spot,” he lists many important papers that are not even mentioned in AR6. Marcel Crok gives examples where unreasonable emissions scenarios are used to frighten the public in his chapter on scenarios, and examples of bias and hiding good news in his chapters on extreme weather and snowfall. Nicola Scafetta and Fritz Vahrenholt document that over 100 papers showing solar activity correlates with climate change have been ignored by the IPCC. Numerous other examples are documented in other chapters. These deliberate omissions and distortions of the truth do not speak well for the IPCC, reform of the institution is desperately needed.

Perhaps this is why, after 47 reports and 32 years, they have yet to convince a majority of the people on Earth, or in the United States, that manmade climate change is our most important and serious societal problem. Other problems are always considered more important and urgent. In a 2018 Pew Research poll climate change ranked 18th, of 19 issues in importance, in a similar 2014 poll, climate change ranked 14th in a list of priorities. A 2022 poll by the Pew Research Center also found climate change ranked 14th. In the UN My World 2015 Report, a poll of 10 million people around the world, climate change ranked dead last of 16 issues in importance. Minds are not being changed.

Are we at a fork in the road? Will the United Nations, the IPCC, and politicians finally realize that their 50-year-old hypothesis is out of date and incorporate the new natural warming forces discovered in the past thirty years into their work and projections? In the past the IPCC has fought off attempts to independently review their work. We hope our documentation of the problems in AR6 eventually leads to the necessary changes in their organization and procedures.

Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 2:32 pm

Andy, thanks for being part of this important effort and highlighting it here. I am buying the Kindle ebook to pleasurably read on iPad as soon as I log off here.

In my 2014 ebook Blowing Smoke (Judith Curry foreword), various essays documented many IPCC AR4 biases or errors in both WG1 and WG2. Not just selective stuff, in some cases provably flat wrong. (Your post notes the Himalayan glacier fiasco that IPCC was forced to retract. That is the sole subject of one eponymous essay.) Not surprised that AR6 is no different. AGW is akin to a religion, and no amount of factual truth rebuttal seems to make a difference to its alarmists.

Your groups new book length AR6 critique deepens the IPCC ‘holes‘ problem. An old US Army adage: if you are in a hole and want out, first stop digging. IPCC continues to dig a deeper hole.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 3:07 pm

Thanks Rud!

Curious George
May 28, 2023 2:51 pm

we find numerous examples where important research was ignored.”
And who decides what research is important? Surely the IPCC, not you 🙂

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Curious George
May 28, 2023 3:08 pm

Yup. From Andy’s post. 53 papers on a topic. 52 con, one pro albeit methodologically flawed. So IPCC picks the flawed pro and does not mention the 52 con. Thus is IPCC ‘science review’ done. The IPCC ‘objective’ authors obviously know from whence the butter for their bread comes.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Curious George
May 28, 2023 3:09 pm

Time will tell Curious George, time will tell.

Graham
Reply to  Curious George
May 28, 2023 4:03 pm

The IPCC is not actually a scientific organization .
The IPCC is a powerful group that is using the threat of runaway warming to gain political control .
It ignores any research that does not agree with their agenda.
Show me one climate debate that the warmists have won.
The warmists now refuse to debate saying that the science is settled .

Mike
Reply to  Graham
May 28, 2023 5:57 pm

Show me one climate debate that the warmists have won.”

Pretty hard when debate is disallowed. Again, I lay the blame squarely at the feet of the climate ”scientists”

Curious George
Reply to  Graham
May 28, 2023 6:10 pm

The IPCC is not a scientific organization. Remember the golden rule of arts and sciences: Who has gold, sets the rules.

Colin
Reply to  Curious George
May 28, 2023 8:08 pm

So the IPCC – which is not a scientific organization – sets the rules?

Mike
Reply to  Curious George
May 28, 2023 5:55 pm

They have shown time and again that they should be the last to decide what research is important. If it’s not abundantly clear to you by now that they are not interested in reflecting reality but more in pushing a political agenda, it never will be.
Thank you Andy for all your work.

AndyHce
May 28, 2023 3:15 pm

We hope our documentation

How much hope would you have that an outside review of any Papal Decree would lead to changes in the Church?

4
Giving_Cat
Reply to  AndyHce
May 28, 2023 3:36 pm

Not so much a papal decree as theses nailed to the church doors.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Giving_Cat
May 28, 2023 4:49 pm

95 theses, to be precise. (I was raised an Eastern European Lutheran.)

Giving_Cat
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 5:28 pm

Thanks Rud. I was beginning to think I was 500 years behind the times.

Maybe we are on the cusp of CliSci Reform?

Graham
May 28, 2023 3:36 pm

Thankyou Andy May .
I would like to comment on you very last sentence .
“We hope our documentation of the problems in AR6 ” will” eventually lead to the necessary changes in their organization and procedures.”
The IPCC has been dominated by socialists that are using their power and the threat of runaway climate change to change the world .
The IPCC is a biased organization that has been taken over by globalists with one goal.
Their agenda has always been one world government with the UN in charge.
The IPCC is no longer a scientific organization ,it is now a full blown political entity with far to much power and influence .
I knew John Maunder .a climate scientist from New Zealand who attended an early climate conference in Austria and world climate summit in Rio de Janeiro back in 1992.
He was very skeptical of the claims that were being made then .He told me that the world has been warmer than at present 4 times in the last 11000 years and that the effect of CO2 on temperature is logarithmic .More CO2 will not have any measurable effect on the worlds temperature .
Nothing has changed except the IPCC has been taken over by power brokers at the UN who are using the threat of runaway warming to dominate the world.
Finally in my opinion the UN has just about out lived its usefulness .

Giving_Cat
Reply to  Graham
May 28, 2023 3:56 pm

The UN outlived any usefulness in 1971 when Communist China replaced Tiawan on the Security Council.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Giving_Cat
May 28, 2023 4:38 pm

If the much smaller League of Nations from 1920 till 1945 that had 58 member nations failed to prevent another world war why would its much expanded successor, the United Nations with 193 members, succeed?

MarkW
Reply to  Graham
May 28, 2023 4:58 pm

The UN was never fit for purpose, even on day one.

Eben
May 28, 2023 4:24 pm

Not all of then scientists a grease

gyan1
May 28, 2023 4:29 pm

Bless you for doing this critically important work!

It will be dismissed without consideration by mainstream media and their brainwashed acolytes. How do we break through their smokescreen?

Andy May
Author
Reply to  gyan1
May 28, 2023 4:36 pm

I don’t know, but we need to keep trying.

gyan1
Reply to  Andy May
May 28, 2023 6:16 pm

I’ve been doing my part for over 20 years being the voice of reason countering alarmist headlines. Hard to be effective when empirical data and peer reviewed evidence that destroys the narrative gets you censored and suspended from commenting..

Mike
Reply to  gyan1
May 28, 2023 6:01 pm

How do we break through their smokescreen?”
As with all false beliefs it will deteriorate with the passage of time. But it might take a while…

Ulric Lyons
May 28, 2023 4:35 pm

Once upon a time there was a climate system where the weather and ocean cycles varied all by themselves. Human activities heated the climate system and made the weather and oceans vary more furiously. The end.
It’s a horror story, and you’ll completely spoil the plot with any mention of how the Sun drives the weather variability and the ocean cycles.

Richard Page
Reply to  Ulric Lyons
May 28, 2023 5:04 pm

‘Human activities heated the towns and cities where the temperature stations were kept which affected the weather and oceans hardly at all. The end.’
There – fixed it for you!

RickWill
May 28, 2023 4:58 pm

The IPCC spwes out mountains of crap so the response is to spew out a small mountain of crap to dispute the findings.

The single gem of knowledge that condemns the whole notion of “greenhouse gas” warming is that open ocean surface temperature CANNOT sustain more than 30C. It is the upper limit of convective instability and that limit is only altered by altering the atmospheric mass.

A week in the western Pacific off Phillipines:
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2023/05/22/0000Z/ocean/surface/level/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-210.00,0.00,373/loc=136.437,10.581

Now under 30C:
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/surface/level/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-210.00,0.00,373/loc=136.437,10.581

The fact that no ocean temperature can sustain a temperature above 30C means that runaway global warming can only occur in climate models where the cloud is parameterised nonsense unrelated to surface temperature.

Mike
Reply to  RickWill
May 28, 2023 6:12 pm

The single gem of knowledge that condemns the whole notion of “greenhouse gas” warming is that open ocean surface temperature CANNOT sustain more than 30C. It is the upper limit of convective instability and that limit is only altered by altering the atmospheric mass.

Unfortunately, that fact is not the fatal shot to a hypothesis that a claims a new equilibrium from co2 forcing will see the 30 degrees upper limit reached more frequently. (regardless if that is true or not)

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mike
sherro01
May 28, 2023 5:00 pm

The UN World Health Organisation WHO is perilously close to taking over the national health systems of essentially all countries.
It is not hard to see similar control-freak outcomes from WHO and IPCC.
Wake your own governments up. There are many concerned web sites to search.
Vitally important, IMO. Geoff S

sherro01
May 28, 2023 5:05 pm

Andy,
Top marks.
Forgive me if you have already picked this up.
IPCC state that heatwaves are becoming more frequent, longer and hotter.
This is based on fewer than 5 papers. All are pro, not con.
All of the exclude temperature data prior to year 1950.
There were many earlier heatwaves, l

sherro01
Reply to  sherro01
May 28, 2023 5:12 pm

(wifi stopped. Continuing. … )
Heatwaves like 1930s USA dustbowl, 1890s Australia, for just 2 examples that challenge IPCC story telling. These are well known but ignored by IPCC.
Heatwaves are a major item used by IPCC in its fables about extreme events and the outright fabrications of extreme event attribution.
Some IPCC authors should be behind bars. Geoff S

barryjo
May 28, 2023 5:16 pm

So I guess when you are paid to come up with a forgone conclusion, that I what you come up with. Real science.

Mike
Reply to  barryjo
May 28, 2023 6:15 pm

IPCC is science made to order.

Renee
May 28, 2023 6:08 pm

Andy,
Thanks for your dedication and hard work investigating the IPCC’s lengthy documents. Hopefully, one of these years a more scientific-oriented organization will produce a balanced interpretation on climate change.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
May 28, 2023 6:19 pm

Andy, the letter “I” in IPCC stands for Intergovernmental, not International.

Regards,
Bob

It doesnot add up
May 28, 2023 7:35 pm

The question is how do we get these findings heard among the population at large and among the politicians and civil servants and quangocrats that refuse to acknowledge the truth?

