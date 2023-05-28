“Netherlands Arrests 1500 Extinction Rebellion Protestors”

Essay by Eric Worrall
Police used a water cannon to clear the road block.
Netherlands arrests more than 1,500 climate activists
Climate activists blocked parts of a motorway in The Hague to protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.
More than 1,500 people have been arrested during a demonstration by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague, Dutch police said.
Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of the city on Saturday, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.
Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested “a total of 1,579 people … 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges including vandalism.
Personally I was impressed by the amount of fossil fuel everyone was wearing. All those bright coloured clothes and banners are produced from the products of oil extraction. I mean, doesn’t anyone wear cotton anymore?
Al Jazeera also reported one of the climate protestors bit a police officer. Perhaps the aspiring cannibal was driven insane by one climate friendly insect protein meal too many.