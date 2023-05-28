“Netherlands Arrests 1500 Extinction Rebellion Protestors”

Essay by Eric Worrall

Police used a water cannon to clear the road block.

Netherlands arrests more than 1,500 climate activists

Climate activists blocked parts of a motorway in The Hague to protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

27 May 2023

More than 1,500 people have been arrested during a demonstration by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of the city on Saturday, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested “a total of 1,579 people … 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges including vandalism.

We wont stop fighting for climate justice 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/3OImzB1hUv — Extinction Rebellion Den Haag (@XRTheHague) May 27, 2023

