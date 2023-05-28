Netherlands Extinction Rebellion Protest. Source Twitter, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Politics Opinion

Netherlands Arrests 1500 Extinction Rebellion Protestors

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
51 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Police used a water cannon to clear the road block.

Netherlands arrests more than 1,500 climate activists

Climate activists blocked parts of a motorway in The Hague to protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

27 May 2023

More than 1,500 people have been arrested during a demonstration by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of the city on Saturday, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested “a total of 1,579 people … 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges including vandalism.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/27/netherlands-arrests-over-1500-extinction-rebellion-activists

Personally I was impressed by the amount of fossil fuel everyone was wearing. All those bright coloured clothes and banners are produced from the products of oil extraction. I mean, doesn’t anyone wear cotton anymore?

Al Jazeera also reported one of the climate protestors bit a police officer. Perhaps the aspiring cannibal was driven insane by one climate friendly insect protein meal too many.

George Daddis
May 28, 2023 6:17 am

One sure path to “extinction” is to remove all of the CO2 from the earth (if it were possible).

34
Scissor
Reply to  George Daddis
May 28, 2023 7:57 am

Certainly, arrest those who break the law, damage property and attack police.

And while I don’t support Extinction Rebellion, I can’t help but wonder if this is another sign of the Dutch government becoming increasingly tyrannical.

On the other hand, that’s a whole lot of idiots.

11
HotScot
Reply to  Scissor
May 28, 2023 9:06 am

I don’t believe for a second they ‘arrested’ 1,579 people. The police manpower alone to simply accomplish the arrests would have been enormous, far less the time, effort and manpower required to process them.

Then there’s the court cases liable to be mounted by these zealots against the police. The police across Europe can’t just arrest people and then let them go, there must be a compelling reason to arrest them in the first place.

Wearing a loud shirt or walking in a funny way doesn’t count.

1
Mr.
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 9:13 am

Maybe the Dutchies have a different definition of “arresting” someone?

(Like the UN when they sanction a country for war crimes –
they send them a letter and tell them how angry they are.)

2
DMacKenzie
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 9:55 am

They were herded between parked vans and their ID photographed….nothing that would discourage them from coming out next week…..

1
Hans Erren
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 10:42 am

Yes they were arrested, but set free within hours.

4
ATheoK
Reply to  Hans Erren
May 28, 2023 5:14 pm

If they were “arrested” then the Netherlands police deserve hefty fines from each and every arrestee and many times that amount for those who vandalized things.

0
AndyHce
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 11:34 am

Wearing a loud shirt or walking in a funny way doesn’t count.

Blocking public right of ways and damaging other people’s property should count.

8
ATheoK
Reply to  George Daddis
May 28, 2023 5:09 pm

One sure path to “extinction” is to remove all of the CO2″

No. All one has to do is remove enough CO₂ that plants can no longer convert CO₂ into carbohydrates and O₂.

0
Dr. Bob
May 28, 2023 6:21 am

I wonder how much natural fertilizer 1500 protesters could be turned into. The Dutch Farmers could really use more natural fertilizer right now.

20
186no
Reply to  Dr. Bob
May 28, 2023 7:54 am

Soylent Green has been a favourite film since the ’70’s but if it was reality, I would not hesitate to be Vegan if ER CO2 deniers took the Last Ticket to the Ultimate Recycling Centre…green not red…

Last edited 13 hours ago by 186no
2
strativarius
May 28, 2023 6:24 am

“Netherlands Arrests 1500 Extinction Rebellion Protestors”

UK Arrests Several Irate Drivers For Trying To ClearThe Road Of Extinction Rebellion Protestors

I don’t get it. The Netherlands is going to compulsorily purchase around 3000 farms and put the farmers out of business – permanently – and yet they don’t mess about with XR protestors.

The UK on the other hand does the complete opposite. 

28
bonbon
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 7:11 am

Brexit?

-10
186no
Reply to  bonbon
May 28, 2023 7:55 am

American war of Independence?

1
strativarius
Reply to  186no
May 28, 2023 9:28 am

Given the US has gone full woke it seems a futile gesture

1
Streetcred
Reply to  186no
May 28, 2023 3:56 pm

Siege of Constantinople ? 😉

0
strativarius
Reply to  bonbon
May 28, 2023 9:27 am

In reality it’s just a word

0
Colin
Reply to  bonbon
May 28, 2023 5:09 pm

Ah what?

0
2hotel9
May 28, 2023 6:39 am

But did they beat the living crap out of them? Leftards don’t learn unless you make it painful.

34
HotScot
Reply to  2hotel9
May 28, 2023 9:16 am

They just play victim.

1
2hotel9
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 2:57 pm

Then make them “victims”. Break their hand bones, legs, ribs, and put them on a permanent on a blackout list, no more healthcare, no emergency services, nothing. THAT is what they claim they want. Ram that up their asses.

2
Mr.
Reply to  2hotel9
May 28, 2023 9:16 am

Nah – they just crave the attention, no matter what form it takes.

1
Coach Springer
May 28, 2023 6:47 am

I don’t know if electricity and water can be combined to safely tase them all in place, but I’m willing to give it a few tries first.

15
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Coach Springer
May 28, 2023 7:15 am

Tasers are far too vicious and you’ll get complaints.
And much much worse but fortunately, Holland is nowhere near Australia ##

Simple answer is to attach a normal little electric fence energiser to output stream of your water cannon.
Solar powered of course – or maybe hydro as you have all that water.

## 95-year-old woman Tasered by police in Australia dies

3
mikelowe2013
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 12:49 pm

She was said to be armed with a knife, so not quite so harmless as you might think!

-1
Streetcred
Reply to  mikelowe2013
May 28, 2023 4:05 pm

She also was walking with a frame. 43kg X 95 yo. poses no threat. There have been a number of deaths
of late consequence of police unreasonable
use of deadly force … as a first resort. Since we have all been disarmed maybe it is time for the police to be similarly disarmed as they are not showing much restraint in taking out citizens.Our police walking the beat in the city look like something out of a Transformer movie.

1
bonbon
May 28, 2023 7:02 am

This follows hot on the heels of Germany :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxFPVibTHX0
Bundesweite Razzia gegen Klimaaktivisten | BR24
Country wide raid on XR.
Very well prepared move!
Follow the money trail , one MSM reporter mentioned foreign big money, close.
Who’s next , I wonder?
There is clip somewhere of a XR glued to a SUV wheel that had to be unscrewed! They made the nutter carry the wheel!

Last edited 14 hours ago by bonbon
9
pillageidiot
May 28, 2023 7:18 am

“Al Jazeera also reported one of the climate protestors bit a police officer. Perhaps the aspiring cannibal was driven insane by one climate friendly insect protein meal too many.”

After they rid the world of fossil fuels for mechanized farming, and shut down the Dutch farmers on the most productive land – the only menu item available for dinner WILL be Soylent Green.

9
mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 28, 2023 7:30 am

The Netherlands is becoming ground zero for push back against the climate alarmists.They must revolt since their very livelihoods depends on it. Americans may not realize it but their farmland is slowly being bought as well and I suspect being fallowed by the same cabal. AGW is nothing more than an excuse for the bigger picture of population control.

18
Streetcred
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 28, 2023 4:07 pm

I understand that Bill Gates is the single largest private holder of farmland in the 🇺🇸

1
M14NM
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 28, 2023 8:05 pm

One can buy all the farmland he pleases, but holding it is another game altogether.

0
Paul Hurley
May 28, 2023 7:36 am

It seems to me if they want the support of the general public, they would keep to the side of the road and allow traffic to flow, albeit at a slower pace. They could still wave their banners and chant without infuriating the public and without the authorities rounding them up. Not very bright people, these XR types.

9
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Paul Hurley
May 28, 2023 8:58 am

civil disobedience is an effective way to get your ideas across- better than alienating everyone

1
doonman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 10:28 am

Nonsense. Civil disobedience is extremism designed to make all other solutions to some perceived problem not look so bad. People who demand instant solutions never get what they want, yet they keep demanding it. There is a reason for that, the same reason as asking too much for an item and then negotiating and settling for less. It’s a psychological trick and it is effective. That’s why it’s used.

4
Janice Moore
Reply to  doonman
May 28, 2023 12:41 pm

Precisely.

They are simply promoters of the more extreme kind for solar, wind, electric vehicles, etc..

comment image

4
Streetcred
Reply to  Paul Hurley
May 28, 2023 4:10 pm

And worse still are the grey hair ones doing it for their grandchildren. Mostly, they forget why they’re there but are attracted to all of the bright colours of the banners & flags.

0
Curious George
May 28, 2023 7:47 am

The victory of matter over idea is near. 🙂

4
It doesnot add up
May 28, 2023 7:50 am

When I lived in den Haag I would have been within easy walking distance of this. The econutters of those days were just a strange fringe group. Now they’re even stranger. Just as well there wasn’t a tractor rally on Malieveld. I think they might have been less inclined to stop at water cannon. Liquid manure might be more effective.

11
Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 8:54 am

“Netherlands arrests more than 1,500 climate activists nut jobs”

fixed it!

so that’s about one person out of 10,000 in that nation- they have no right to demand anything

11
Gunga Din
May 28, 2023 11:39 am

“Climate Justice”.
Just what is “Climate Injustice”?
Those who refuse to work for a living can’t afford a Lamborghini?

3
bonbon
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 28, 2023 12:28 pm

I tested a Lamborghini, now Audi subsidiary, and was deeply, unjustly discriminated against!
The roof is so low, I almost dislocated the neck!
Unjustice!

1
Colin
Reply to  bonbon
May 28, 2023 5:13 pm

I guess at 6 foot 6 I should not even try?

0
Greg61
May 28, 2023 12:22 pm

These protestors have it all wrong. Everyone hates them for defacing art, blocking roads etc. A good mass suicide would generate sympathy, heck I might even make a donation.

3
mikelowe2013
May 28, 2023 12:46 pm

Netherlands police thereby setting a wonderful example for other police forces to follow, especially in the U.K.!

4
Crispin in Val Quentin
May 28, 2023 1:23 pm

Better put an antiseptic on that bite and get a biopsy on that guy’s brain. He might have rabies.

1
Colin
Reply to  Crispin in Val Quentin
May 28, 2023 5:14 pm

Or mad cow disease

0
Bob
May 28, 2023 2:07 pm

This is really good news, if law enforcement does it’s job it will be better for these criminals.

0
Edward Katz
May 28, 2023 2:16 pm

It’s important for the authorities to take strong measures against these goofballs who shouldn’t think they have the right to disrupt businesses, industries, transportation, commerce, healthcare and people’s lives in general because they subscribe to unproven theories that will cost everyone time, money and convenience.

0
Pat from Kerbob
May 28, 2023 2:58 pm

Water cannon?
Was the bulldozer out of fuel?
I guess it’s a start.
As it’s the netherlands and the XR loonies believe in catastrophic sea rise the Dutch should start up work gangs, give all 1569 eac a spoon and get them building dykes.
Useful soul satisfying employment for the insane

1
Kip Hansen
Editor
May 28, 2023 3:28 pm

Well, finally, a government willing to do the right and sensible thing with these protesters.

1
ATheoK
May 28, 2023 5:06 pm

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested “a total of 1,579 people”

Personally, I favor liquid manure for the spray. However, I can understand that the police didn’t want 1,579 really smelly people in their clean jail cells.

I “liked” your comment about the abundance of fossil fuel derived products on display by the absurdly clueless activists, Eric.

2
