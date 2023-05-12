Agriculture Emissions Energy

Bill Gates funded Lab-grown meat ‘could be 25 times worse for the climate than beef’ – ‘Highly energy intensive’ – ‘Meat’ grown in steel vats from stem cells from animal

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
46 Comments

From CLIMATE DEPOT

New Scientist: Analysis finds the carbon footprint of cultivated meat is likely to be higher than beef if current production methods are scaled up because they are still highly energy-intensive. Cultivated meat is made by growing muscle tissue from stem cells. Meat produced from cultured cells could be 25 times worse for the climate than regular beef unless scientists find ways to overhaul energy-intensive steps in its production.

#

CNBC 2018: Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future

The Great Food Reset: ‘Lab-grown meat’ harvested in ‘massive steel vats’ edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates

2022: 3D Printed Steak: Israeli company unveils lab-grown beef chunks 

By: Admin – Climate Depot

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2372229-lab-grown-meat-could-be-25-times-worse-for-the-climate-than-beef/

By Alice Klein

Analysis finds the carbon footprint of cultivated meat is likely to be higher than beef if current production methods are scaled up because they are still highly energy-intensive

Cultivated meat is made by growing muscle tissue from stem cells

Meat produced from cultured cells could be 25 times worse for the climate than regular beef unless scientists find ways to overhaul energy-intensive steps in its production.

Lab-grown or “cultivated” meat is made by growing animal stem cells around a scaffold in a nutrient-rich broth. It has been proposed as a kinder and greener alternative to traditional meat because it uses less land, feed, water and antibiotics than animal farming and removes the need to farm and slaughter livestock, …

#

The Great Food Reset: ‘Lab-grown meat’ harvested in ‘massive steel vats’ edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates

#

Environmental impacts of cultured meat: A cradle-to-gate life cycle assessment

#

Food Scientist Frédéric Leroy Comments: 

#

CNBC 2018: Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future –

CNBC: Billionaires, including Bill Gates, say there is no way to produce enough meat traditionally to feed the world population of the future…Dubbed clean meat, the efforts are distinct from “fake meat,” like the soy protein “chicken” you can find in your grocery store today. Unlike Morningstar or Boca Burgers, clean meat really is meat; it just grows in a lab instead of being part of an animal. …

Billionaires, including Bill Gates, say there is no way to produce enough meat traditionally to feed the world population of the future….Gates wrote on his personal blog, Gatesnotes.com, a few years ago. “Put simply, there’s no way to produce enough meat for 9 billion people. Yet we can’t ask everyone to become vegetarians. That’s why we need more options for producing meat without depleting our resources.”

MIT Technology Review: Bill Gates: Rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef –

Bill Gates: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”  … Gates: “I mean, these are good things – in fact, buying Beyond Burgers [a plant-based “meat” company that Gates invests in] actually drives demand, which will get the quality up and the rate premium down, so consumer behavior is important.

Report: Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland, making him America’s biggest private-farmland owner– Gates, whose net worth of nearly $121 billion makes him the world’s fourth-richest person, and his wife, Melinda Gates, hold an extensive farmland portfolio stretching over more than a dozen states, according to The Land Report.

We’re saved! Bill Gates says ‘I plan to fly a lot less’ & eat more synthetic meat to fight ‘climate change’ – ‘I am driving electric cars. I have solar panels’

The Great Diet Reset: World Economic Forum promotes fake meat from a printer in video – ‘Machines can currently print up to 6kg of meat an hour’

“The challenge for such products has tended to be that no matter how they taste, their texture doesn’t resemble meat. That’s something the use of 3D-printing technology could overcome, as it creates layers of interwoven fibres that more closely mimic the real thing.”

#

2022: 3D Printed Steak: Israeli company unveils lab-grown beef chunks

Reset your diet! World Economic Forum touts eating bugs to save the planet! ‘Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon’

World Economic Forum Encourages Drinking ‘Reclaimed’ Sewage & Eating Weeds – ‘Weeds can be nutritious & tasty’

Bill Gates on Green Reset: ‘It’s an all-out effort, like a world war, but it’s us against greenhouse gases’ – Urges ‘regulation’ to force people to eat ‘synthetic meat’ – Links COVID & Climate

The Great Food Reset: ‘Lab-grown meat’ harvested in ‘massive steel vats’ edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates – As EU approves human consumption of worms & crickets

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “You Will Eat lab-grown ‘meat’ and bugs — and Be Happy. Or so the forces of the Great Food Reset believe. Bill Gates is gobbling up U.S. farmland (now the single largest owner) and the World Economic Forum pushes eating bugs, and the U.S. FDA and USDA edge closer to approving lab-grown ‘meat’ — Bon appetite?! 

If you want to eat lab-grown or bugs, that should be your choice. But, the climate agenda/Great Reset goal is to collapse modern high-yield agriculture and meat production to meet net-zero climate goals. As shortages and prices skyrocket on meat and other foods, it will be much easier to push insect-eating and lab-grown ‘meat’ to the public. 

A food crisis and transformation are just the ticket for even more chaos that the WEF can exploit for their Reset agenda. The World Economic Forum is so eager to promote synthetic ‘meat’ that they are touting numerous ways to print up to 6 kilograms of the fake meat an hour. As part of this new coerced Great Diet Reset, the WEF has advocated eating bugs to save the planet. The Davos-based group has explained, “Why we might be eating insects soon.”

Our future is being planned by our overlords, load up on eating bugs to save the planet! It is a future that will happen, only if we allow it. It’s time for the Great Reject. Rise up and defy the Great Reset.” 

FDA Declares Lab-Grown Chicken ‘Safe to Eat’ — ‘Will help combat global warming’

The news — widely reported as an FDA “approval” of lab-grown meat — signifies the completion of the first, and biggest, of the three regulatory steps Upside Foods must complete before its “cultivated” chicken attains full approval and can be sold to the public, according to TIME.

Upside Foods “will use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to make the cultured animal cell food,” the FDA said. … Some also questioned Upside Foods’ connections to figures and entities such as CargillBill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk and co-founder of The Kitchen, “a growing family of businesses that pursues an America where everyone has access to real food,” and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

CBS News, drawing from a report in the journal Nature, also took this view, writing, “Scientists say roughly a third of all human-produced greenhouse gasses stem from food production, especially cattle. Proponents of lab-grown meat say it would help cut back on methane emissions and help combat global warming.” … The company brought in investors such as Bill Gates, Cargill and Richard Branson during its Series A funding round in 2017. … Gates is on record saying, “All rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.” The Daily Mail, quoting the Associated Press, noted Gates is considered the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S., having “quietly amassed” close to 270,000 acres.

#

Watch: Morano’s 20 min. speech on The Great Food Reset Takeover of Our Farms & Food Supply

Watch: Morano on Fox & Friends on lab-grown ‘meat’ & insect eating: ‘They’re creating intentional food shortages. So a desperate public is going to be more open to eating anything’

Fox and Friends – Broadcast January 28, 2023 – Fox News Channel

The Real Reason Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Google Want You to Eat Fake ‘Meat’ – ‘Have a big financial interest in getting you to switch to a diet of 100% synthetic beef’

Filed under: agricultureemissionsenergyGatesmkeyresetwef

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
46 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 12, 2023 6:11 pm

First, the effects of methane are greatly exaggerated. CH4 might be absorbent in isolation, but the real atmosphere has other gasses, like water vapor and CO2 that cover the same wavelengths.
Appealing to animal rights activists is a limited market, who I presume would find an objection to vat grown meat anyway. Vegans seem to be into asceticism, so they would probably not be a market either, as far as vegans and animal rights activists are not one and the same.

7
AndyHce
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 12, 2023 9:25 pm

Appeal to all the outriders. The more useful idiots on board, the better.

2
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 13, 2023 5:24 am

What’s 25 times 0?

0
Ron Long
May 12, 2023 6:40 pm

Yea, I’ll eat me some of that vat grown stem cell beef, because, you know, I’ll look special with a hoof growing out of my forehead. Don’t wait for it.

-4
MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
May 12, 2023 8:44 pm

Where did that nutty idea come from?

0
Bryan A
Reply to  MarkW
May 12, 2023 9:53 pm

Where’s the BEEF

2
Redge
Reply to  Ron Long
May 13, 2023 3:40 am

/sarc tag for the humour-challenged folk

2
Ron Long
Reply to  Redge
May 13, 2023 6:25 am

Thanks.

0
Leo Morgan
May 12, 2023 7:03 pm

I have been known to describe myself as an obligate carnivore. Yet after eating a chicken stock that I did not realise was a vegan substitute for the real thing, I realised I could not tell the difference between that and the ‘real thing’. I decided that if I can’t tell the difference, I’ll take the option without death. Your mileage may differ, but that’s my decision for me.
Similarly with artificial beef. All other things being equal, I’m happy to choose the non-killing option.
Because I’m not the slightest bit worried that carbon emissions might melt the North Pole by 2013, I’ve never worried about artificial beef emissions either. Pointing that out is a gotcha, because I still don’t care about emissions.

-13
heme212
Reply to  Leo Morgan
May 12, 2023 8:22 pm

except, everything you eat could have been eaten by some other organism. which subsequently starved.

3
AndyHce
Reply to  heme212
May 12, 2023 9:28 pm

OH? Isn’t “food waste” supposed to be a really big thing?

1
AndyHce
Reply to  Leo Morgan
May 12, 2023 9:27 pm

Emission are one thing but clearly all the energy for all of their schemes is not coming without a Dyson Sphere.

Last edited 11 hours ago by AndyHce
2
Joao Martins
Reply to  Leo Morgan
May 13, 2023 3:40 am

Leo, have you ever heard about a thing called “vKJD” (i.e., “variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease”, aka “Human Mad Cow Disease”)? Are you aware of the UNDETECTABLE risks of mass-growing LIVING cells? (by mass-growing I mean an industrial process, not a large-scale laboratory experiment: orders of magnitude bigger). Prions, mycoplasmas, etc., will pass quality control unnoticed.

Please read and think carefully about the comment by Jeff L on May 12, 2023 7:39 pm:

“Who cares how “bad” it is for “climate”
How bad will it be for your health relative to the real thing ?”

Last edited 5 hours ago by Joao Martins
4
Eric Vieira
Reply to  Joao Martins
May 13, 2023 7:16 am

Don’t worry. When people start having problems, those you say it will be primed and framed as conspiracy theorists. We’ve gone that road before.

1
Peta of Newark
May 12, 2023 7:25 pm

I started from wondering about the vitamin and micro-nutrient content of this proposed mush…..

…. it could only = Totally Zero because if any ‘unwanted’ bacteria (source of the vitamins and carriers of the trace elements) got into the process they’d poison said process. And bung up their printing machine.

Thus: think about what they’re proposing/doing here….

what I’d say is….
by excluding/killing bacteria, they are killing life on Earth. This obsession with cleanliness and ‘pollution’ is going to kill the lot of us.

edit to PS, how could I forget: coming from the Land Of The Cumberland Sausage ## as I do:

Headline:Sausage maker Heck cuts vegan range as appetite drops
from the source of all the best mush, BBC
there is hope/backlash

## Proper Cumberland sausage is not, should not be, purchased by the pound, ounce, kilogram, hectotonne, terragram, zettasquiggle or whatever

When you go to buy Cumberland sausage you ask for it according the length (feet and inches) that you’d like and the butcher would make it there and then according to your request
It should be very peppery (black pepper) and have nearly recognizable bits of pig inside it

Last edited 13 hours ago by Peta of Newark
4
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 12, 2023 8:03 pm

I realised another (literal) killer with this proposed garbage = Pretty well by definition it won’t contain any Collagen

Collagen aka gristle or ‘connective tissue’
Because nobody would eat it – everybody hates eating gristle.

That is of course until they get to the age where (some of us) have a ‘menopause’ or in fact when most of the ones who wouldn’t normally have a menopause get beyond about 30years old

Collagen is what stops the menopausal ones turning into wrinkled old prunes and what helps the younger ones avoid Hypertension.
The animal protein that is= Collagen makes both skin and blood vessels ‘flexible and stretchy/elastic’
It does lots of other useful stuff too.

Otherwise you nearly do develop a ‘Heart of Glass’ – a substance not renowned for being ‘stretchy’ or elastic and when it breaks: you die.

thank you william. thanks for nothing

And one of the best sources for Collagen:
Hot-dogs and other ‘cheap nasty unhealthy’ (e.g. burgers) stuff so despised by ‘The Superior All-Knowing Ones’

You know them: The Ones Who Care.
You know that because they incessantly tell you how much they care and you spot them in a crowd with their grey, wrinkled and prematurely aged skin

(Somebody or something ‘out there’ has an epic and truly wkd GSOH doncha think)

5
KevinM
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 12, 2023 9:02 pm

Noone eating Cumberland sausage should complain that other food is imperfectly healthy.

-2
Jeff L
May 12, 2023 7:39 pm

Who cares how “bad” it is for “climate”
How bad will it be for your health relative to the real thing ?
I will be sticking to the real deal meat. Yum !

9
Bryan A
Reply to  Jeff L
May 12, 2023 8:45 pm

Soylent Brown is Poople

3
another ian
Reply to  Jeff L
May 12, 2023 10:38 pm

More on this at

https://joannenova.com.au/2023/05/fake-meat-could-make-25-times-more-co2-than-real-beef/#comment-2671540

In comments there –

tumour steaks
i’m sure they are on to a real winner there.”

4
Scissor
Reply to  another ian
May 13, 2023 5:29 am

Tumour tartar with a side of crickets anyone?

0
Rusty
Reply to  Jeff L
May 13, 2023 2:14 am

All of the “plant based” products you now see in the supermarket are highly processed. People have been conned into thinking it’s healthier than the real thing.

6
Tom Halla
Reply to  Rusty
May 13, 2023 3:14 am

Someone ran the ingredient list of a plant based burger and premium dog food side by side, and asked people to guess which was which.

5
heme212
May 12, 2023 8:19 pm

wow. it’s almost as if a billion years of evolution selected for efficiency

8
MarkW
May 12, 2023 8:47 pm

If it’s cheaper, it will find a market.
If it’s more expensive, they will always be able to sell it to the wealthier vegetarians and vegans.

3
KevinM
May 12, 2023 8:53 pm

“Could be 25x” meanss less than “at least 1.0000001x”

0
AndyHce
May 12, 2023 9:24 pm

One order of magnitude is 10X, two orders of magnitude is 100X.
25X is in the neighborhood of one order of magnitude.

0
Alexy Scherbakoff
May 12, 2023 9:52 pm

I won’t eat that stuff out of principle.

4
Bryan A
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 12, 2023 10:02 pm

I won’t eat the stuff IN Principle either

4
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Bryan A
May 12, 2023 10:31 pm

https://www.powerthesaurus.org/out_of_principle/synonyms

0
Geoffrey Williams
May 12, 2023 10:41 pm

I don’t believe Bill Gates and I don’t trust him.
And of course I don’t like him telling me what to do OK . .

7
bnice2000
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
May 12, 2023 11:27 pm

Hey, it will be ok so long as you are vaxxinated. !

3
Eric Vieira
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
May 13, 2023 1:55 am

The problem is: if this guy and his other billionaire friends buy up all the farmland to stop beef production, they’ll ram their lab meat down our throats. There should be laws protecting farm land, so that farming has to be continued on said land.

3
Disputin
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
May 13, 2023 3:22 am

Few people with any sense trust Bill Gates. That’s why the first thing I do with a new computer is dump the Windose and load up Linux.

2
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Disputin
May 13, 2023 7:12 am

If you can handle installing Linux, you can handle building your own from parts and not paying Gates $100 for a license you don’t need. Bonus is that with your savings on pretty much every component, you can upgrade the CPU and the SSD and maybe even afford a real graphics card.

0
Eric Vieira
May 13, 2023 1:48 am

There are many regions (mountain regions, steppes, islands (Ireland)) where only grass grows. The only way one can easily turn grass into food is with livestock. It’s as simple as that. Added to the fact that nitrous gas or methane are negligible wrt GHG effect vs CO2 or water, it’s absolutely ridiculous to stop classical meat production. People like Branson or Gates need to be stopped. They just want to make more money, even though they have more than enough of it. These people are plainly .. just sick. Greed is the worst trait of all.

8
Rusty
Reply to  Eric Vieira
May 13, 2023 2:17 am

We learned about hill farming in school around the age of 11. You can’t plant cereal etc where a tractor can’t plough and sow.

3
ozspeaksup
May 13, 2023 3:45 am

gates now can lock the land up, prevent production.
questions are being asked about the risk of cancer from lab meats as theyre endless reproducing just like the HELa cells.
the pic meat looks like wagyu, bit high fat for avg consumer, trained to eat trimmed cuts -I like fatty meat but many dont.
Iwas saying from the getgo that labmeat was energy intensive power water etc etc nice theyre admitting it now

2
Eric Vieira
Reply to  ozspeaksup
May 13, 2023 7:09 am

Think about it, if Gates gains control of our food supply .. and of nanoparticle mRNA technology or DNA technology .. and puts that in our food. The vaccine is nothing compared to that.

0
Jim Gorman
May 13, 2023 4:04 am

Meat does have enzymes, vitamins, minerals, etc. deposited during growth. How many of these are needed by humans? We evolved eating meat as it was grown on the hoof or paw. Somehow I don’t think lab grown meat will include all these necessary ingredients. As a consequence, sometime down the line, guess what supplements these billionaires will develop and sell us?

3
c1ue
May 13, 2023 4:18 am

The whole idea is idiotic because it is utterly unscalable.
This garbage is on par with algae produced oil: nice in theory, but the billions of gallons of water, nutrients, vat capacity, filtration, etc etc are expensive and impossible.

4
Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2023 4:57 am

aside from the carbon footprint thing- which of course is of no consequence- the idea of growing meat from stem cells just seems perverse- and gross- Frankinfood

3
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2023 7:21 am

That’s the part that appeals to me. I don’t like thinking about raising animals for food. But human beings eat both plants and meat, so I get over it. The Peta kids are silly.

But we also evolved as hunter/gatherers, and now only a small percentage of the population is involved in getting Bessy to the grocery store in her various forms.

Point being, I’d hesitate to judge either way unless I were raising, slaughtering and preparing the animals myself.

This may end up being a wonderful technology, for reasons having nothing to do with this greenhouse gas = Armageddon religion.

Of course, we’ll never know if we handcuff our ability to produce energy by shutting down fossil fuel plants and investing in unreliables.

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joe Gordon
May 13, 2023 7:41 am

It could lead to civil war- not N vs S but the rich + fools vs. the rest of us.

0
AGW is Not Science
May 13, 2023 7:53 am

Once again, no free lunch (no pun intended). Not that there is any “climate” problem caused by meat production, that’s more propaganda from the Eco-Nazis.

0
Shoki
May 13, 2023 8:29 am

It would be more energy efficient to feed Bill Gates to hogs.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights