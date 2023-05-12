Bill Gates funded Lab-grown meat ‘could be 25 times worse for the climate than beef’ – ‘Highly energy intensive’ – ‘Meat’ grown in steel vats from stem cells from animal

From CLIMATE DEPOT

New Scientist: Analysis finds the carbon footprint of cultivated meat is likely to be higher than beef if current production methods are scaled up because they are still highly energy-intensive. Cultivated meat is made by growing muscle tissue from stem cells. Meat produced from cultured cells could be 25 times worse for the climate than regular beef unless scientists find ways to overhaul energy-intensive steps in its production.

CNBC 2018: Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future

The Great Food Reset: ‘Lab-grown meat’ harvested in ‘massive steel vats’ edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates

2022: 3D Printed Steak: Israeli company unveils lab-grown beef chunks

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2372229-lab-grown-meat-could-be-25-times-worse-for-the-climate-than-beef/

By Alice Klein

Analysis finds the carbon footprint of cultivated meat is likely to be higher than beef if current production methods are scaled up because they are still highly energy-intensive

Cultivated meat is made by growing muscle tissue from stem cells

Meat produced from cultured cells could be 25 times worse for the climate than regular beef unless scientists find ways to overhaul energy-intensive steps in its production.

Lab-grown or “cultivated” meat is made by growing animal stem cells around a scaffold in a nutrient-rich broth. It has been proposed as a kinder and greener alternative to traditional meat because it uses less land, feed, water and antibiotics than animal farming and removes the need to farm and slaughter livestock, …

The Great Food Reset: 'Lab-grown meat' harvested in 'massive steel vats' edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates

Environmental impacts of cultured meat: A cradle-to-gate life cycle assessment

Food Scientist Frédéric Leroy Comments:

If you think "lab meat" would come with lower emissions than real meat, think again.

Well on the contrary: according to a new cradle-to-gate life cycle assessment, its impact would be orders of magnitude higher (4-25x !!) than median beef production.https://t.co/Vo3kdwEI45 https://t.co/183BQAtD9G pic.twitter.com/eaZdkIBVBG — Frédéric Leroy (@fleroy1974) May 9, 2023

And then we're not even talking about what this would look like if we'd also account for the actual contribution to further warming (GWP versus GWP* metrics).https://t.co/NdeBuxaExR — Frédéric Leroy (@fleroy1974) May 9, 2023

"Precision fermentation and cell based meat, viable alternatives?" A (very) critical look at the matter…https://t.co/vvwQAWKISj — Frédéric Leroy (@fleroy1974) May 9, 2023

CNBC 2018: Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future –

CNBC: Billionaires, including Bill Gates, say there is no way to produce enough meat traditionally to feed the world population of the future…Dubbed clean meat, the efforts are distinct from “fake meat,” like the soy protein “chicken” you can find in your grocery store today. Unlike Morningstar or Boca Burgers, clean meat really is meat; it just grows in a lab instead of being part of an animal. …

Billionaires, including Bill Gates, say there is no way to produce enough meat traditionally to feed the world population of the future….Gates wrote on his personal blog, Gatesnotes.com, a few years ago. “Put simply, there’s no way to produce enough meat for 9 billion people. Yet we can’t ask everyone to become vegetarians. That’s why we need more options for producing meat without depleting our resources.”

MIT Technology Review: Bill Gates: Rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef –

Bill Gates: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.” … Gates: “I mean, these are good things – in fact, buying Beyond Burgers [a plant-based “meat” company that Gates invests in] actually drives demand, which will get the quality up and the rate premium down, so consumer behavior is important.

Report: Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland, making him America’s biggest private-farmland owner– Gates, whose net worth of nearly $121 billion makes him the world’s fourth-richest person, and his wife, Melinda Gates, hold an extensive farmland portfolio stretching over more than a dozen states, according to The Land Report.

We’re saved! Bill Gates says ‘I plan to fly a lot less’ & eat more synthetic meat to fight ‘climate change’ – ‘I am driving electric cars. I have solar panels’

The Great Diet Reset: World Economic Forum promotes fake meat from a printer in video – ‘Machines can currently print up to 6kg of meat an hour’

“The challenge for such products has tended to be that no matter how they taste, their texture doesn’t resemble meat. That’s something the use of 3D-printing technology could overcome, as it creates layers of interwoven fibres that more closely mimic the real thing.”

2022: 3D Printed Steak: Israeli company unveils lab-grown beef chunks

Reset your diet! World Economic Forum touts eating bugs to save the planet! ‘Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon’

World Economic Forum Encourages Drinking ‘Reclaimed’ Sewage & Eating Weeds – ‘Weeds can be nutritious & tasty’

Bill Gates on Green Reset: ‘It’s an all-out effort, like a world war, but it’s us against greenhouse gases’ – Urges ‘regulation’ to force people to eat ‘synthetic meat’ – Links COVID & Climate

The Great Food Reset: ‘Lab-grown meat’ harvested in ‘massive steel vats’ edges closer to fed approval & U.S. dinner plates – As EU approves human consumption of worms & crickets

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “You Will Eat lab-grown ‘meat’ and bugs — and Be Happy. Or so the forces of the Great Food Reset believe. Bill Gates is gobbling up U.S. farmland (now the single largest owner) and the World Economic Forum pushes eating bugs, and the U.S. FDA and USDA edge closer to approving lab-grown ‘meat’ — Bon appetite?!

If you want to eat lab-grown or bugs, that should be your choice. But, the climate agenda/Great Reset goal is to collapse modern high-yield agriculture and meat production to meet net-zero climate goals. As shortages and prices skyrocket on meat and other foods, it will be much easier to push insect-eating and lab-grown ‘meat’ to the public.

A food crisis and transformation are just the ticket for even more chaos that the WEF can exploit for their Reset agenda. The World Economic Forum is so eager to promote synthetic ‘meat’ that they are touting numerous ways to print up to 6 kilograms of the fake meat an hour. As part of this new coerced Great Diet Reset, the WEF has advocated eating bugs to save the planet. The Davos-based group has explained, “Why we might be eating insects soon.”

Our future is being planned by our overlords, load up on eating bugs to save the planet! It is a future that will happen, only if we allow it. It’s time for the Great Reject. Rise up and defy the Great Reset.”

FDA Declares Lab-Grown Chicken ‘Safe to Eat’ — ‘Will help combat global warming’

The news — widely reported as an FDA “approval” of lab-grown meat — signifies the completion of the first, and biggest, of the three regulatory steps Upside Foods must complete before its “cultivated” chicken attains full approval and can be sold to the public, according to TIME.

Upside Foods “will use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to make the cultured animal cell food,” the FDA said. … Some also questioned Upside Foods’ connections to figures and entities such as Cargill, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk and co-founder of The Kitchen, “a growing family of businesses that pursues an America where everyone has access to real food,” and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

CBS News, drawing from a report in the journal Nature, also took this view, writing, “Scientists say roughly a third of all human-produced greenhouse gasses stem from food production, especially cattle. Proponents of lab-grown meat say it would help cut back on methane emissions and help combat global warming.” … The company brought in investors such as Bill Gates, Cargill and Richard Branson during its Series A funding round in 2017. … Gates is on record saying, “All rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.” The Daily Mail, quoting the Associated Press, noted Gates is considered the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S., having “quietly amassed” close to 270,000 acres.

Watch: Morano’s 20 min. speech on The Great Food Reset Takeover of Our Farms & Food Supply

Watch: Morano on Fox & Friends on lab-grown ‘meat’ & insect eating: ‘They’re creating intentional food shortages. So a desperate public is going to be more open to eating anything’

Fox and Friends – Broadcast January 28, 2023 – Fox News Channel

The Real Reason Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Google Want You to Eat Fake ‘Meat’ – ‘Have a big financial interest in getting you to switch to a diet of 100% synthetic beef’

