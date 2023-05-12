Ridiculae

Archbishop Blames Climate Change For Illegal Immigrants

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

The Archbishop of Canterbury has torn shreds out of the Illegal Immigration Bill, labelling it “isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical”, with “too many problems” to highlight in one speech.

Justin Welby attacked Rishi Sunak’s plan to ‘stop the boats’, which is facing its second major Parliamentary hurdle, with peers in the House of Lords scrutinising the controversial proposal.

“This bill has no sense at all of the long term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces,” the religious leader said.

“It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world.”

The archbishop added the Bill does not address issues that are causing mass migration, including wars and climate change, saying it is “isolationist, it is morally unacceptable and politically impractical” to leave those problems to poorer countries.

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-10/morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats-bil

It is a sin to lie, so maybe the Archbishop would care to explain just how many migrants are coming here because of climate change, which countries they are coming from, and provide the data to prove it.

Otherwise people might rightly think you are talking through that pointy hat of yours!

They might also suggest that you are so woefully out of touch with the real world that you do not belong in your job.

5 14 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
May 12, 2023 10:56 pm

It is a sin to lie”
So what did he actually say?
The link doesn’t work.

-16
Douglas
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 12, 2023 11:24 pm

Nick,
The link did not work for me.
However go to itv.com and you will find the story dated 10 May by ITV News political correspondent Harry Horton,“Morally Unacceptable:Archbishop Justin Welby tears shreds out of illegal Immigration Bill”.
For the Archbishop of Canterbury to label the Immigration Bill as “politically impractical” is foolish in the extreme given Australia’s successful Sovereign Borders legislation which has bipartisan support in Australia and has been notably successful.
The Climate change référence by Archbishop Welby is pure hyperbole.

4
wilpost
Reply to  Douglas
May 13, 2023 6:28 am

The archbishop is very close to God, who is all-knowing.
God must have give the archbishop a message to warn the world of its errant ways.
Officially Merging Global Warming with Religion?

However, the UK has mired itself into a condition with many structural problems, including coming to terms with the fact, the lucrative management of tens of $billions of foreign money is disappearing from the Financial Center of London, largely due to a lack of trust.

Immigration, illegal and legal, has greatly altered the physical mix in the urban centers of the British people, but the mental/psychological adjustments have not occurred, except mostly by somewhat-awkward tokenism, such as Bridgerton-style Netflix movies.

Illegals, no skill, no experience, no education, etc., from very poor countries, who add to the plentiful supply of such people in the UK, are attracted to the UK, because, during the past 50 years, various governments have created hundreds of programs to help them.

It would have been better, for all, to help them live better in their own countries

The total, mind-boggling cost of the forever government programs crowds out much overdue investments in UK infrastructures, which have led to the UK becoming a second rate industrial power compared to Germany, Japan, Korea, etc.

Where to find the willpower to back track from errant and non-performing ways is the real question for the UK

0
John Hultquist
Reply to  wilpost
May 13, 2023 8:30 am

It would have been better, for all, to help them live better in their own countries.”
Here are a few: Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, – insert others –

Good luck.

0
barryjo
Reply to  Douglas
May 13, 2023 8:35 am

“Hyperbole?” Is that what it is called now?

0
Redge
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 13, 2023 3:57 am

I don’t know why people are marking you down for a perfectly legitimate question – the original link wouldn’t work for me either, and I’m a Brit.

Here is the updated link:

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-10/morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats-bill

1
Scissor
Reply to  Redge
May 13, 2023 5:36 am

It’s the boy who cried wolf syndrome.

2
Steve Smith
Reply to  Redge
May 13, 2023 7:25 am

It’s not the legitimacy of the question but rather the apparent inability to find out by simply looking for himself that’s the problem.

-1
harryfromsyd
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 13, 2023 5:20 am

You aren’t likely to be giving Sherlock Holmes a run for his money.

When faced with a failing link you can:
a) post on a public forum expressing your cluelessness
b) Note the link is: https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-10/morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats-bil and concerning a bill and add an ‘l’, which in this case would work
c) Gone to the itv news site and clicked on their search button and found it as the 3rd story after the one about him being convicted of speeding
d) searched for the story in a search engine using “morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats” where it is the first result.

4
Rich Davis
Reply to  harryfromsyd
May 13, 2023 7:24 am

Harry,
If you think old Nick has the slightest interest in the content, you’d be mistaken. It’s just a minor flaw that he’s sniffed out in the story that he can nitpick about and discredit it.

1
HB
May 12, 2023 11:33 pm

Archbishop get out of the UK and open your eyes
People want to go to the US to escape poverty crime and evil communist regimes with no real skills and or a criminal record they fail to meet the standards for entry
Embedded within this mass are a considerable number of nasty criminals
Who wants the later element in their country will we ship them to the UK
The US has the right to restrict entry to protect it’s citizens

2
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  HB
May 13, 2023 5:08 am

legal immigration- good
illegal immigration- bad

it’s as simple as that

4
Scissor
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2023 5:44 am

As long as I can remember, this has been a political issue that divides people. There is virtually no effort to actually address the many issues in a meaningful way.

Illegal immigrants are pawns and are being used to effectively subjugate rightful citizens.

1
Rich Davis
Reply to  HB
May 13, 2023 7:31 am

HB not to disagree with your sentiments but the bill in question is under consideration in Parliament in the UK. It’s not about us in the US.

On a day when the news is that Biden processed 11,000 new undocumented Democrats into the country, we’d have to concede that the Tories are at least paying lip service to the idea that you can’t have a country without borders.

0
strativarius
May 13, 2023 12:07 am

Welby got fined for speeding….

2
john cheshire
May 13, 2023 12:43 am

This man’s day is to preach the gospel,
So,
What’s his track record for leading people to Jesus Christ? Is the number greater than zero?

1
strativarius
Reply to  john cheshire
May 13, 2023 1:08 am

It’s negative

The CoE has gone full woke and tossed the tenets of the faith out of the window

An own goal they like to blame on atheism

3
Ian_e
Reply to  john cheshire
May 13, 2023 5:04 am

Hmm, I’m never sure if Welby even believes in Christ. I am, however, certain that Jesus Christ does not believe in Welby!

2
Rich Davis
Reply to  Ian_e
May 13, 2023 7:59 am

I imagine that he acknowledges that there was an indigenous rabbi who lived and died in Roman-occupied Palestine a really long time ago who had some good points about not k!lling prostitutes and giving money to the poor.

The Abp. probably isn’t too enamored with some of the rabbi’s unenlightened beliefs in illusions like Truth or sin. Certainly he regrets that the rabbi got himself killed for being too outspoken. Such a pointless death, when he could have just dialogued a bit more.

0
Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 1:11 am

Methinks we were missing just one little letter ‘l’

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-10/morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats-bill

Computers eh, ain’t they just sooooo great. Everybody should have one.

Migrants are coming because they are hungry. They are acting ‘on instinct’ in a zombified state because of that hunger – they don’t really know what they’re doing.

Thanks to repeated tales of how ‘Everything has never been better‘ coming out of the UK and other places, as seen on TV and repeated by infallible & always-right computers/internets, they go in search of this never betterness

So far so good, what’s wrong with that
UK won’t let them in because the UK is hungry too but UK has assuaged it’s hunger by eating massive amounts of sugar – to the exclusion of most everything else.
(Apart from Protein, which when consumed to excess is simply converted to sugar by our own metabolisms. Doing twice the metabolic damage – the protein metabolites wreck livers and especially kidneys)

But eating and metabolising sugar only makes the folks who do it paranoid, zombified and instinctual also.
They then take knee-jerk instinctual & panic-driven over-reactions to trivial and wildly exaggerated threats.
e.g. CO2, Ozone, Putin, PM particles, Nitrogen, Diesel, Methane, saturated fat, salt and worst not least, their own neighbours and the opposite sex

Within themselves they know this so they conceive of political correctness as a device to tell lies about their motives and actions. To try and hide or to pass the buck.
And they do this because they like eating sugar. Sugar is a drug: It makes its consumers happy. For a an hour or so, then……

But exaggeration is lying. And so is saying nothing when you should.
And buck-passing among such an affected population is ‘incendiary’ to put it mildly.
Hello Ukraine, is the weather nice this morning…….

it was predicted. it is happening,
Eisenhower and Ehrlich were reading from the same hymn sheet

Yesterday I pointed you to: Wetiko
see the attached for a little more info

It came from here and makes scary reading – it talks of The Ultimate Hunger = Cannibalism

Okaaaay, nobody is eating anybody else: “So what” you say.

No, the lies are much more subtle than that.
What are:

  • ever rising taxes, laws, rules and regulations/restrictions
  • what are student loans
  • why are soooo many lawyers required these days
  • why is there a need to print money (steal from the children)
  • why does (UK) Government lie about how many people it employs
  • what are ULEZ zones, 15 minute zones, congestion charges and low-traffic-zones
  • what is ‘managed inflation’ when all it ever does is put prices up (engineer scarcity)
  • why are womenfolk now required to go out to work when 2 generations ago it was almost unheard of
  • what is ‘compensation culture‘ ##
  • where have all the babies gone
  • why does $4 Trillion per year healthcare only buy you sticky plasters, no actual cures for anything and drugs that hideously interact to make you even more ill
  • <add your own favourites here>

Because all those things are a variation on Cannibalism = sucking the life out of other people to sustain yourself.
YOUR self – not any other ‘self’ as is always “think of the children” claimed.

Why the Archbishop is lying is because he is guilty as hell of all those things – and he knows it. He lies by omission.

## This is just soooo awful.
and underlines all the above rant.

Basically, the mother of a 4yo autistic child let her own child scream its head off for 2 minutes (being scalded/burned by a chicken nugget) while she took videos and recordings of the event – with her head/mind/eyes patently on the compensation she was gonna get.
i.e. A mother cannibalised her own baby.

= at ITV news
https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-12/mcdonalds-found-liable-after-chicken-nugget-burned-four-year-old-girl

and The Lawyers got rich

Virus of the Mind - Wetiko.PNG
0
Rich Davis
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 8:03 am

Is this what happens when you only eat fat, or did you just fall off the “sugar” wagon?

0
son of mulder
May 13, 2023 1:44 am

It’s becoming more likely that folk will leave the UK to escape from the likes of Archbishop Welby and his cohort of climate catastrophists who are bit by bit destroying the fabric of the UK in pursuit of their Net Zero by 2050 insanity.

4
strativarius
Reply to  son of mulder
May 13, 2023 3:53 am

Small boats going back the other way would be amusing, how would they explain that?

Racist xenophobes flee diversity and inclusion…etc

Climate change in France is so very bad we English go on holiday there, but then…

“Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday Sun”

1
Redge
Reply to  son of mulder
May 13, 2023 3:59 am

The whole world has gone mad, where would we go?

2
Scissor
Reply to  Redge
May 13, 2023 5:47 am

Women’s prison?

0
rovingbroker
May 13, 2023 3:18 am

Facts about Global Warming? Nope. They are articles of faith.

1
UK-Weather Lass
May 13, 2023 4:06 am

Is this the same Justin who has a problem with defining what a woman is? The CoE was once so much better at education than this … did Justin make it go wrong?

Two thousand years ago plus people certainly moved around when circumstances (including climate change) dictated it but people preferring English Channel dangers to French hospitality is surely something else entirely.

1
Redge
May 13, 2023 4:06 am

Abuse of children, sexually, mentally and physically, is morally unacceptable

Taking money from poor people to fund wealthy churches is morally unacceptable

Waging war on people’s sexuality is morally unacceptable

The Archbishop’s church, and other religious groups, are guilty of all the above and more.

Deporting illegal immigrants is not morally unacceptable, quite the opposite.

2
George Daddis
May 13, 2023 7:14 am

The Arch Bishop should realize that if climate migration is not controlled, the British Isle will tip over! /sarc

More seriously has he compared the size of England with the world’s population who live in a climate warmer than his and are also very poor?

Does he think the flow will stop when the standard of living of the average English person starts to dip? Or will it continue as long as the conditions in England are marginally better than the migrants’ native land? (And there is EQUITY throughout the world, Amen.)

0
Joe Gordon
May 13, 2023 7:34 am

Did you know that those collars worn by religious leaders were initially designed to be tightened so securely that oxygen loss to the brain would produce a state often mistaken as divine in nature?

In that state, of course, the brain isn’t really capable of analysis or reasoning. Repeated tightening would eventually lead to permanent brain damage. At which point, elevation to Archbishop is possible, Cardinal if in the Catholic church.

Facts are not important. Justin has Faith. As do millions of middle school science teachers and the hundreds of millions of schoolchildren who are deprived of learning critical thinking skills in schools around the world these days.

What these leaders do to children’s brains is remarkably similar to the collar approach of centuries past.

0
decnine
May 13, 2023 8:48 am

A blog commenter in the UK (not me) pointed out that God ejected Adam and Eve from the Garden on the spot. No second chance and don’t even think about coming back. However, the Almighty didn’t have to deal with the House of Lords.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights