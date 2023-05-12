Archbishop Blames Climate Change For Illegal Immigrants

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

The Archbishop of Canterbury has torn shreds out of the Illegal Immigration Bill, labelling it “isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical”, with “too many problems” to highlight in one speech.

Justin Welby attacked Rishi Sunak’s plan to ‘stop the boats’, which is facing its second major Parliamentary hurdle, with peers in the House of Lords scrutinising the controversial proposal.

“This bill has no sense at all of the long term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces,” the religious leader said.

“It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world.”

The archbishop added the Bill does not address issues that are causing mass migration, including wars and climate change, saying it is “isolationist, it is morally unacceptable and politically impractical” to leave those problems to poorer countries.

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-10/morally-unacceptable-archbishop-welby-tears-apart-small-boats-bil

It is a sin to lie, so maybe the Archbishop would care to explain just how many migrants are coming here because of climate change, which countries they are coming from, and provide the data to prove it.

Otherwise people might rightly think you are talking through that pointy hat of yours!

They might also suggest that you are so woefully out of touch with the real world that you do not belong in your job.

