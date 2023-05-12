censorship Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Jokers, Killing Dissent – While calling it Debate

19 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

From Jennifer Marohasy’s Blog

Jennifer Marohasy

Back in 2014, when Tony Abbott was Prime Minister of Australia, and after a series of damning articles in The Australian newspaper showing the extent to which the Bureau of Meteorology remodel historic temperature series exaggerating warming, there was opportunity for a review.

There was real opportunity for an overhaul of how the Bureau not only change recorded temperatures, but also forecasts the weather.

The plan went to Cabinet, and it was ‘shut down’ by then Environment Minister Greg Hunt. He is on the public record proudly explaining that he ‘killed’ the idea.

Greg Hunt wanted everyone to know that he stepped in and squashed the idea, and Tony Abbott has never ever been asked to explain how and why he let that happen.

Meanwhile, the journalist who wrote the articles that precipitated the calls for a review of the Bureau was sent to South America for a stint, and I lost my adjunct position at Central Queensland University. That was in 2015.

In the eight years since, the Bureau has further exaggerated historic warming trends, while also rolling out a new series of resistance probes in electronic weather stations that can record even warmer for the same weather.

It is not as though this has been without consequence. The Bureau’s hyping has provided justification for far reaching economic interventions, so there is no longer a functioning energy market in Australia. Instead, governments from both sides of politics have provided hundreds of billions of more taxpayer funding, and faster and faster with whatever legislation and regulation is needed, to enforce the transition to renewable energy and the closing down of coalfired power stations.

Meanwhile the Bureau has been working towards faster and faster resistance probes, designed to be ever thinner and thinner, thus even more responsive to fluctuations in air temperature – and political pressures for ever more hot days. Without the inertia of market forces, or a mercury thermometer, which will take a minute or two to adjust to a change in air temperature depending on the wind speed, the probes can record higher daily temperatures for the same weather.

This allows the Bureau to keep calling new record hot days, and claiming they are a consequence of human-caused global warming. For example, the Bureau claimed a record new hottest-ever September on 22nd September 2017 for Mildura, and then extended this to the entire state of Victoria, claiming the hottest back to 1889, because of carbon emissions, without explaining you can get the same effect from more sensitive equipment. Temperatures back in 1889 were measured with mercury thermometers, not resistance probes.

It was the calling of that new record for Mildura that caused me to complain to John Abbot, a scientist and a lawyer, about the need for the parallel data. These are the temperature measurements taken by mercury thermometers at the same time and place as the measurements from the resistance probes, thus potentially providing a check on the excesses of the Bureau.

It took more than three years, and an appearance at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, before John Abbot was able to extract even a small amount of the parallel data from the Bureau for the one location of Brisbane Airport under Freedom of Information legislation.

After I analysed the three years of data provided as over 1,000 scanned reports and showed that the measurements from the probe and the mercury at Brisbane airport are different, with the probe sometimes recording up to 0.7C warmer than the mercury and that this difference is statistically significant, and after Graham Lloyd wrote up the story that was published in The Weekend Australian on Saturday 15th April, I was invited onto Chris Kenny’s program on Sky TV.

It wasn’t the lead story, on Monday 17th April.

Chris Kenny introduced the topic of catastrophic human-caused global warming as ‘a debate’. He then proceeded to introduce me as a biologist in an ‘argument’ with the Bureau of Meteorology over measurements from new instrumentation that overstates current temperatures. Except the bureau won’t argue with me, they are ignoring me – to the extent possible, at least publicly.

Chris Kenny, nevertheless, introduced the topic thus, and only after a long segment in which he lamented that the Princess of Wales Catherine was reportedly denied access to the Queen’s bedside before her death, for concerns it would offend the Duchess of Sussex Meghan.

I thought that was old news. And certainly, of no economic consequence – while our entire economy is restructured at great expense to stop global warming because the measurements show it is getting hotter and hotter. Meanwhile, the two royal commentators that he had on before me, discussing Meghan, where allowed to go on and on, and on, and they were allowed to engage in some ‘debate’, specifically about politics within families and how Meghan has been a disruptive influence.

Of course, if Chris Kenny could have two conservative commentators on the segment before me debating Meghan, he could have at least theoretically found a conservative commentator to debate me on the topic of the resistance probes and the Bureau hyping warming. Not to mention how this provides reason for more government funding for the cartels that make so much money out of renewable energy at taxpayers’ expense.

Except Chris Kenny didn’t, and he won’t have anyone debate me, or the topic. Not the details of the topic of how temperatures are measured, or the history of Conservatives, beginning with Margaret Thatcher, making a hash of it. The Conservative media only ever present this issue as the fault of others, and they elevate the same others to positions of reverence the minute they change sides be it Patrick Moore or Michael Shellenberger.

As Tucker Carson has been explaining since he was removed as the most popular anchor from Fox News, for getting into the detail on an unpopular issues – even showing footage of the QAnon Shaman being escorted peacefully by Capitol police on 6th January
– if you want a job in the mainstream media, you need to self-censor.

And if you want a job in politics and you can’t self-censor yourself, then get someone like Greg Hunt to do it for your entire team, the entire Cabinet – for you and Scotty and also Peter Dutton.

I have observed that over the last decade Conservatives have shown more groupthink than the Greens and Labor combined on this and most other issues, while claiming they would welcome debate. If only the Australian Broadcasting Corporation allowed it. Nevermind that they were the government for most of the last decade.

As Timothy Crouse wrote in his famous analysis of mainstream pack journalism:

“In the world of straight, objective journalism, the more freedom you gave the reporter, the more he censored himself. Freedom scared a reporter out of his mind, because it wasn’t really freedom at all.

Freedom simply meant that nobody had clearly marked all the pitfalls and booby traps, so the reporter became cautious as a blind man on a battlefield. [ends]

And so, Chris Kenny devalued my segment, that potentially provided just the ammunition the Conservatives need to argue against Net Zero, by placing it at the very end of the evening and after amusing gossip concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

I have read former Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s, memoire Spare, towards the end he laments the royal family’s relationship with the British media. He goes into some detail about how both Charles and the late Queen have/had PR teams in constant negotiation with the media. He explains how what is reported is less to do with the news, and more about what both sides determine to be convenient and acceptable within their own bizarre rules of this game, for any moment in time. No wonder there has never been any proper ‘debate’ about human-caused global warming in the UK, with the former Prince, now King Charles III, known to have this issue as his pet project that the media will respect given their rules of engagement.

I would be grateful to Chris Kenny for having me last on his program on Monday 17th April after the front page article by Graham Lloyd in The Weekend Australia, except there was no debate, and there is no debate. That is the most destructive and worst of all the lies.

Moreover, most Conservatives consistently repeat the Bureau’s claims of imminent catastrophe. There is Tim Wilson, the former member for Goldstein and a former IPA employee, and a great champion of the official line on all of this. Then there is the former deputy PM Josh Frydenberg. He is right across the issue of the Bureau fudging the historical record and could have at least tried to do something about it when he was the former Minister for the Environment. Why doesn’t Chris Kenny, or one of the other Sky News commentators, get some debate going by having one of these champions of catastrophic warming, and therefore presumably the Bureau’s faux historical temperature reconstructions also on his program for a debate?

Then, of course, there is Greg Hunt. Back in 2014 he apparently ‘killed’ Tony Abbott’s attempt to force an enquiry into the industrial scale remodelling of Australia’s temperature history through the process of homogenisation that underpins the narrative that gives us more and more expensive, while less and less reliable, electricity.

Most Conservatives politicians in Australia already know that there are major problems with the Bureau’s characterisation of our temperature history, and maybe even that the new record hot days that the Bureau are constantly calling are a consequence of custom-designed resistance probes rather than global warming. But they pretend otherwise and look the other way.

No one really wants to have the debate – on either side of Australian politics.

SHEFFIELD, UK – AUGUST 12, 2017. A cosplayer dressed as The Joker from the Batman The Dark Night movie at a comic con event in Sheffield, UK.

I will continue this story as part of a series I’m calling ‘Jokers, Off-Topic Reviews and Drinking from the Alcohol Thermometer’.
You can read my previous comment here: https://jennifermarohasy.com/2023/05/jokers-and-temperature-as-radio-chatter

Rud Istvan
May 12, 2023 2:28 pm

Soldier on, Jenn. You are having an impact, just not in the MSM or BOM.

20
Gunga Din
May 12, 2023 2:33 pm

Oh, they’re willing to debate.
(As long as they control the switch to cut off your mike.)

9
SteveG
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 12, 2023 4:36 pm

Yep- that is called “free media speech”.

2
Janice Moore
May 12, 2023 2:47 pm

Why doesn’t Chris Kenny, or one of the other Sky News commentators, get some debate going by having one of these champions of catastrophic warming, … on his program for a debate?

Because they would lose.*

Last edited 18 hours ago by Janice Moore
17
Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
May 12, 2023 2:49 pm

*They are gaining money and or power from the “renewables” scam. Gotta keep it going. Cui bono.

12
mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 12, 2023 2:54 pm

In case you haven’t noticed, alarmists along with a complicit MSM refuse to even listen to dissenting views about anything. When confronted with questions that counter their narrative they either obfuscate, change the subject, or ignore. Ignore is their preferred response.

11
William Howard
May 12, 2023 3:01 pm

Just like elections democrats can’t win without cheating

11
Mr.
May 12, 2023 3:18 pm

Jennifer, I fear you have expectations of higher-profile media, academia and political operatives (tautology?) that are never going to support any positions that might in any way draw criticism of them from strident sections of the left.

No matter what the merits of any alternative perspectives you or others may espouse.

The media, academia and political cohort live in abject terror of “negative tweets / press” from left-of-center commentators.

See, for the media / academia / political establishment it’s all about “going along to get along”.

Alternatively, much as I hold no respect for Donald Trump as a person, he garners quite a respectable share of support from all quarters of the ordinary populace, because of the policy positions he espouses, and because he is not beholden to –
a political party
the media
bureaucrats
unions
business
academia
religions
environmentalists
the UN
the WEF
the EU
and so on . . .

So while there is always hope that a ‘Champion of Rationality’ might take center stage soon and initiate “The Enlightenment 2.0”, I don’t think such a saviour is going to emerge from the ranks of the Chris Kennys, the Tony Abbotts, the Greg Hunts, and other such wishy-washy “conservatives-in-claim-only”.

Much as it disturbs me to admit it, Trump offers the only real hope of a western re-set towards general rationality at the moment.

Last edited 17 hours ago by Mr.
13
SteveG
Reply to  Mr.
May 12, 2023 4:56 pm

Trump was asked by an audience member in his recent CNN town hall – what he would do to make the cost of living better for Americans? – His answer “drill, baby drill” — for oil.

The context is different, whilst Trumps “personal style” is grating and offensive, his absolute no non-sense approach to issues is exactly what conservatives need. He calls it, no matter what.

Australia needs a nuanced “Trump” style conservative leader. In terms of energy policy we need a true leader that will say this –

Abort net-zero
Review all renewable energy subsidies and EV schemes with a view to eliminate them within 1 year
No new taxpayer subsidies, or tax incentives, or “schemes” of any sort for all types of “green energy”
Approve coal and gas projects.
Overturn all bans on fracking.
Extend the life of viable coal fired power stations.
Abolish “hydrogen head start”
Stop the build out of grid scale renewable infrastructure – no more solar or on-shore or off-shore wind
Start a meaningful debate, table the discussion in parliament relating to building a nuclear energy infrastructure across Australia

Then after you’ve done all that you can —

Gut the BoM – Re model it and get it right
Gut the ABC –

Last edited 15 hours ago by SteveG
10
barryjo
Reply to  SteveG
May 12, 2023 5:48 pm

About Trump’s “grating and offensive” style.” I am reminded of President Truman’s quote. ” I never gave anyone hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell.
I am offended by the namby-pamby demeanor of our politicians. Making nice may work on the playground but never in politics. These fools were elected to do a job for the people. Not their party or the people stuffing their pockets with money.

10
AndyHce
Reply to  barryjo
May 12, 2023 9:10 pm

Some deeper thought would reveal that you live in a fantasy world.

0
AndyHce
Reply to  SteveG
May 12, 2023 9:09 pm

And don’t forget to have the church refund all the payments it scammed for indulgences.

0
Chris Hanley
May 12, 2023 3:51 pm

Daily and seasonal temperature fluctuations far exceed any long-term trend in average maximum temperatures.
A very hot day in 1910 was perceived the same as now viz. very hot.
Highly publicized maximum temperatures recorded on platinum resistance probes put out by the BOM are of little significance for overall long-term imperceptible climate change except as a propaganda tool.

Last edited 16 hours ago by Chris Hanley
8
Mike McMillan
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 12, 2023 4:24 pm

ANY day in 1910 (hot or cold) is colder now than it was in 1910, and it will continue getting colder.

5
megs
May 12, 2023 4:04 pm

Identify a need and create a solution. Marketing pure and simple. Anthropogenic C02 was being widely touted as the cause of climate change back in the1990’s, and the only way to stop it was to transition to ‘clean’ energy. Enter wind, solar and backup batteries, the ‘product’. The top salesmen like Al Gore were bought in early with bought and paid for scientists to back up the sales pitch and make it seem plausible. The MSM became the advertising campaign and they have never let the team down.

The advertising has gained in momentum due to big money and the growing number of billionaires is in large part due to renewables. Politicians have bought into the scheme and by mandating the transition have increased the fervour to make as much money as possible before the scam is exposed.

Greed will be their downfall. They were forced to export manufacturing, including that of renewables to China. Apart from the fact that wind and solar has driven up the cost of electricity in any nation that has pushed it hard, they had signed up to reduce C02 so they couldn’t make renewables cheaply without creating large quantities of it. The fools don’t even realise that they haven’t saved C02, they’ve simply exported it to China. There will come a point where China will be unable or unwilling to provide the ‘product’. No need to fire a shot, simply flick a switch.

4
Mark BLR
Reply to  megs
May 13, 2023 2:54 am

Identify a need and create a solution.

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. — Groucho Marx

1
Louis Hunt
May 12, 2023 4:13 pm

“…the Bureau has further exaggerated historic warming trends, while also rolling out a new series of resistance probes in electronic weather stations that can record even warmer for the same weather.”

Ask yourself: Why would they do all this to exaggerate warming if they were really convinced that global warming was actually occurring and would soon become undeniable? Obviously, they wouldn’t. So even they are not convinced. But they need to convince the public that dangerous warming is occurring to accomplish their real objectives. Climate change is the means to an end. And they are not going to let go of it until the public wakes up, cuts off their funding, and drags them away kicking and screaming. It all depends on how long they can convince us and our politicians that dangerous warming is just around the corner. And they will do anything, honest or dishonest, to maintain the ruse.

8
John Oliver
May 12, 2023 4:51 pm

If people don’t get off this “Trumps not my favorite guy or I really don’t like Trump but I have to admit…. or pick your phrase” Your not going to have a country much longer any where in the western democracy’s ( yes I know they are republics! You know what I mean.)
Get out of this cult of personality mode and start supporting people on the basis of policy. Could any of you honestly say you could put up with the abuse , the persecution, the attack on your family that that man has had to endure? If you had his money would you voluntarily subject your self to the crap he has to put up with? Or would you just retire and hope someone else would step up and fight this tyranny and I do mean Tyranny, it’s obvious as hell that we are already in a full blown soft tyranny .

8
Joe Gordon
Reply to  John Oliver
May 12, 2023 4:58 pm

I could handle simply not liking the guy, but he had four years to make an impact and all he did was complain about the media. He’s preventing anyone else from grabbing oxygen. He will lose. Again. And people will complain about the voting, but nothing will come from that, either. Someone else needs to step up.

-13
HotScot
Reply to  Joe Gordon
May 12, 2023 5:59 pm

I like Trump but, I have to painfully admit you are probably right.

If he wins the next election it will be better than Biden, or a stooge winning, but he’s too divisive and not aware enough of what’s really going on.

He should have done what Putin did, on day one, and kicked Soros out the country, followed rapidly be Gates and numerous other American oligarchs we all know are running the show these days.

We condemn Russia for their oligarchs, but Google was co-founded by a guy born in the USSR, and we’re all surprised when we’re told our Android phones are spying on us……

2
AndyHce
Reply to  John Oliver
May 12, 2023 9:13 pm

soft if you only tentatively step out of line.

0
cilo
Reply to  AndyHce
May 12, 2023 11:53 pm

Your thoughts are as complete as your handle…

1
HotScot
May 12, 2023 5:46 pm

Jen, you say:

I have observed that over the last decade Conservatives have shown more groupthink than the Greens and Labor combined on this

On at least this level Conservative politicians are much worse than Labour or Green politicians – the party comes first, before any other consideration.

Conservative politicians will never do anything to jeopardise the party even if it means engaging in groupthink or colluding with the media. If it meant a coalition with the Labour party to defeat an up coming political entity, they would do it.

Having said that, the wheels of politics grind slowly and are consequently apt to responding in a knee jerk manner. That’s what will happen when the lights begin to go out, especially in London, Sydney, New York and Paris. Nowhere else matters to ‘the elite’.

Our politicians know what’s going on but they have steered their massive political tankers in the wrong direction and are now figuring out where the wheelhouse is.

There is one solution to all this and it’s Ukraine. Bear with me on this, I’ll try to keep it short.

Why would Russia, the largest country in the world and a significant proportion of the worlds land mass, want to invade Ukraine, one of the most impoverished and certainly the most corrupt countries in Europe?

There is nothing there for Russia other than perhaps some wheat.

We can debate Russia’s motives but it’s certainly not greed for land or minerals, and as it continues to systematically destroy Ukraines energy and industrial base, it’s not for that reason either.

Russia is confronting the west and NATO head on. Unintentionally, but that’s another discussion.

The point is that the globalisation we all fear is a western initiative. It’s not coming from Russia or China. It’s the west that’s marching eastwards and climate change is the vehicle.

We want to democratise the world and clean it up for our children. Bullshit! We want the land, minerals and labour that Russia and China control and Ukraine is the gateway.

Russia and China are nation states, and proud of it. Meanwhile, western politicians welcome the globalist idyll of a borderless melting pot of co-mingling cultures that’s already proving a disaster.

How does this affect the crushing march of climate change politics?

Well, if Russia can’t be kicked out of Ukraine by the massed ranks of NATO nations then NATO is a busted flush along with it the United Nations.

Globalism Lite doesn’t work and if we insist on pursuing this utter madness then we run up against against a nation that sacrificed 26 million people to defeat Nazisim, and China, backing them with the largest manufacturing base mankind has ever known, turned over to making bombs.

The defeat and breakup of Russia is the globalist objective. Manage that and the phenomenon sweeps up to the Chinese border and then it’s only a matter of time before the NetZero, globalist concept is imposed on the only nations prepared to confront it.

The faster we wake up to the idea that Russia and China are, for the moment, on the side of anti-globalism and anti-climate hysteria the better.

What will follow? No one knows, but it’s unlikely to be Communism as Russia abandoned it in 1989 and no one there wants to return to it; and China, whilst politically Communist, operates on a capitalist system of wealth generation. Allegedly (because Rolls Royce won’t reveal their numbers) there are more Rolls Royces sold in China than any other country in the world.

Is Russia a crap democracy? Of course it is, it’s less than 40 years old. How bad was American democracy 40 years after it was first formed? I won’t mention the UK as one of their questionable solutions to only one of their problems was to ship ‘criminals’ to Australia.

Actually, belay the question of American democracy. It’s probably worse now than it was when the country was first formed.

3
Jennifer Marohasy
Reply to  HotScot
May 12, 2023 8:16 pm

HotScot

Thanks for all of this. I basically agree with your analysis. Adding, that according to Phillip Short’s biography of Vladimir Putin*, the Biden and Clinton families have a particular and personal hatred of Putin. Hilary, in particular, sees Putin as having cost her the election, so she wants him gone.

The defeat and break up of Russia would also achieve that.

(*The book is long, and so worth the read: https://www.amazon.com.au/Putin-definitive-biography-Philip-Short/dp/1847923372 )

And it should have been obvious to me back in August 2011, when John Abbot and I went to visit with Oscar Alves who heads up long range weather forecasting at the Bureau’s headquarters in Melbourne, that they cared nothing about the science of climate and weather and being able to forecast it.

Abbot and I explained how AI could be used to mine historical data, construct statistical models explaining the pattern, and use these for forecasting. Alves wanted none of.

We wrote the first of our rainfall forecasting nevertheless, and Abbot sent it back to the Bureau hoping they might publish it. The editor of their journal replied that he didn’t understand the purpose of our work: better rainfall forecasts. (They truly are Jokers.)

Abbot next sent the manuscript to journals in the US and UK, hoping for a better response. Same reply: we don’t understand the purpose of your work, what is the value of a better rainfall forecast? (Jokers running met bureaus across the English speaking world.)

Then Abbot sent our manuscript to the editor of the Elsevier journal sponsored by the Chinese Academy of Science. They were most interested. It was soon published:

Abbot J., & J. Marohasy, 2012. Application of artificial neural networks to rainfall forecasting in Queensland, Australia. Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, Volume 29, Number 4, Pages 717-730. doi: 10.1007/s00376-012-1259-9 .

So, a paper about rainfall forecasting in Queensland, was liked and supported by a Chinese scientist in Beijing. That got us started.

Subsequently, I taught our technique to some Chinese-sponsored PhD students in Jakarta.

The Chinese are still interested in science, and curious about the weather.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Jennifer Marohasy
2
Janice Moore
May 12, 2023 5:53 pm

Dear Dr. Marohasy,

Thank you. So much. How grateful we skeptics (and sceptics 😊 ) are for your persevering, excellent, intelligent, pursuit of accurate, complete, meaningful, data, without which there can be no science at all.

May the beauty and peace of “The Swan” by Saint-Saens (performed by Bruno Freitas in the below video) give you a bit of relief and calm in the storm you are weathering these days. Grace and strength — a lot like you…..

Gratefully,

Janice Moore

1
HotScot
Reply to  Janice Moore
May 12, 2023 6:05 pm

Just don’t eat sugar Jen, or Janice will be all over you. 🤣

0
Jennifer Marohasy
Reply to  Janice Moore
May 12, 2023 8:33 pm

Thank you. :-).

1
Curious George
May 12, 2023 6:43 pm

Isn’t a change of instruments a regular part of a temperature record, and isn’t “homogenization” supposed to compensate for any differences?

0
cilo
Reply to  Curious George
May 12, 2023 11:57 pm

I dare you put that into simple English.
Especially, I would love to learn more about: “homogenization supposed to compensate for any differences”.
Can you draw me pictures, maybe? But don’t colour them, that may confuse me…

0
Eng_Ian
Reply to  Curious George
May 13, 2023 4:42 am

Instrument changes happen. No different to a person upgrading a car every couple of years.

But to use homogenisation to fix things is a problem Imagine if every day I drove the kids to school in the old car. Just like my homogeneous neighbours.

So when I buy a new car and go for a lovely drive in the country on the weekend am I meant to assume it never happened because my homogeneous neighbours didn’t go? Should I wind back the clock?

Data is data, never change it never delete it. It all has value. Even an error signal will tell you something, (possibly when to buy the next replacement).

2
ClimateBear
May 12, 2023 6:59 pm

What I find so utterly bizarre about the torment Dr Marohasy is put through on this topic in particular is that even a cursory assessment of possible poor data quality and built in systemic bias is plainly apparent.

Over say the last century or so the human population has about quadrupled and its consumption or materials, energy and land increases similarly, the number and size of buildings and other infrastructure has commensurately increased in a compound fashion driven by population and ‘standard of living’ factors. Much of the population growth has tended to be near coastlines or waterways which increases the overall risk from extreme weather events, even if the intensity and frequency said events were unaffected by ‘global warming’. Similarly there has been a massive increase in heat island effect in urban areas and around newer infrastructure, as Anthony Watts has pointed out with similar frustration to Dr Marohasy’s.

On that basis Dr M’s request for some sort of explanation for how these potential background biases in the raw data are properly accounted for is perfectly rerasonable. The lack thereof is accordingly quite bizarre behaviour on the part of the so called scientific community. It remids me of the comparably bizarre evolution of the ‘Robodebt’ regime in Australia recently exposed as utterly without technical or even any rational basis other than for Government to screw over citizens seemingly least able to fight back.

Non Oz readers, just Google ‘Robodebt’. Its basically the cult of managerialism cross breeding with political insider interests to piss in the pockets of poltical interests at the expense of vulnerable citizens on welfare. Callous to the point of vicious. Calculated and deliberate, all to an end of mutual self interest. Eisenhowere after WW2 warned of the military-industrial complex forming to advance their mutial ends. Same same here with a political-scentific complex. i.e. follow the money.

3
MarkW
May 12, 2023 8:50 pm

Leftists find it impossible to believe that they could ever be wrong, therefore debate is a waste of time.

4
Bill Johnston
May 13, 2023 4:07 am

This is bizarre,

Is there anyone you have not gotten off-side?

Please take a break.Go fishing.

Yours sincerely.

Dr Bill Johnston

http://www.bomwatch.com.au

-3
karlomonte
Reply to  Bill Johnston
May 13, 2023 7:22 am

Your crusade/vendetta against JM is not at all convincing and comes off as irrational. You whine about her choice of statistics (a lot) while giving a free pass to paid IPCC shills and trolls like Nitpick Nick Stokes and his trendology ilk. At this point I have to ask myself: “why?”

Perhaps you should heed your own advice.

2
