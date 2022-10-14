Clouds Emergent Climate Phenomena thunderstorms

Global Scatterplots

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

For a while now, I’ve been using a curious kind of scatterplot. Here’s an example. It shows the relationship between the surface temperature and the effects of clouds on surface radiation. Clouds can either warm or cool the surface, depending on location, time, and type. The phenomenon is called the “Cloud Radiative Effect” (CRE).

The amount of radiative cloud warming or cooling (the CRE) is measured in watts per square meter (W/m2). Positive means clouds warming the surface, and negative means clouds cooling the surface. Globally as an area-weighted average, clouds radiatively cool the surface by about – 21 W/m2.

Figure 1. Scatterplot, surface temperature (horizontal “x” axis) versus net surface cloud radiative effect (vertical “y” axis). Gives new meaning to the word “nonlinear”.

What are we looking at here? Well, each blue dot in Figure 1 represents a 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridcell somewhere on the earth’s surface. Each dot is placed horizontally with respect to its 21-year average temperature and vertically by its 21-year cloud radiative effect. The yellow/black line is a LOWESS smooth that shows the overall trend of the data.

And of particular interest, the slope of the yellow/black line shows how much the cloud radiative effect changes per 1°C change in temperature.

We can see from Figure 1 that clouds generally warm the coldest areas of the planet. Gridcells in the ~ 10% of the planet where the average annual temperature is below -5°C are warmed by clouds.

In warmer areas, on the other hand, clouds cool the surface. And when the temperature gets above about 25-26°C, cloud cooling increases strongly with increasing temperature. In those areas, for each additional degree of temperature, cloud cooling increases by up to -15 W/m2. This is because of the rapid increase above 26°C in the number, size, and strength of thermally driven thunderstorms in the warm wet tropics.

Here’s a video showing how the thunderstorms follow the warm water throughout the year.

Figure 2. Thunderstorm intensity is shown by colors (cloud top altitude is a measure of thunderstorm strength). Gray contour lines show temperatures of 27, 28, and 29°C.

From this, we can see that thunderstorms emerge preferentially over the hot spots, and they effectively put a cap on how far the temperature can rise in those areas. This is the reason that only 1% of the earth’s surface area, and virtually none of the open ocean, has an annual average temperature over 30°C.

With that as a prologue, since few people in climate use a gridcell-based scatterplot, let me discuss this kind of scatterplot. It has a very valuable property.

The value is that the method is looking at longer-term averages. In Figure 1, for example, these are the average temperatures that each of the gridcells has settled to after millennia. As a result, the gridcell-by-gridcell temperatures include all the possible various feedbacks and the majority of the slow responses to changing conditions.

And this allows us to answer questions like “what will be the response of the clouds if the temperatures warm slowly”? Alarmists would have you believe that the warming will be increased by the feedback of the clouds.

But Figure 1 tells a much more complex and nuanced story. The slope of the yellow/black line shows the change in CRE in response to a 1° change in temperature. If it slopes down to the right, it shows that the magnitude of the cloud-caused cooling is increasing with increasing temperature—the CRE is getting more negative, and clouds are doing more cooling..

There are only two places where the clouds act to increase an underlying warming. These are the areas in Figure 1 where the yellow/black line slopes upwards to the right. They are the 3% of the surface colder than -20°C, and the ~30% of the earth between 15°C and 25°C. These total about a third of the planet.

Gridcells at all other temperatures will have increasing cloud cooling as they warm, particularly the third of the globe that averages above 25°C.

Conclusion? Only a third of the globe has a warming cloud feedback and it is not that strong. Two-thirds of the globe has cooling cloud feedback, and in addition, the cooling feedback is far stronger than the warming feedback.

Thus, we can say that on average the cloud feedback is negative, not positive. An area-weighted average of the above data shows that globally, cloud cooling averages -3.2 W/m2 of cooling for each one degree C of warming. (In reality, the overall cloud response will be smaller than that, because the warmest areas of the earth where the cloud feedback is greatest are generally not going to warm much.)

Now, I’ve stated above that this method gives us the long-term answer after almost all of the various feedbacks, slow warmings, and adjustments have occurred. I’ve stated that this is not the short-term response of the clouds to surface temperature. It’s the long-term, basically steady-state response.

As a result, it can actually answer the question about the long-term response of clouds to 1°C of warming. And it can answer the question in detail, showing how cloud feedback varies from the poles to the tropics.

The only argument that I can see against this is that some slow thermal adjustment from the most recent warming hasn’t arrived yet. Possible, but here’s why that will likely make little difference—a rising tide generally lifts all boats.

In other words, if we have several nearby gridcells and one gets a slow residual thermal adjustment from recent warming, in all likelihood the other nearby cells will get a similar slow residual thermal adjustment as well.

And this will leave the slope of interest, the slope of the yellow line in Figure 1, pretty much unchanged.

Or at least, that’s what my logic said. However, I’ve always preferred data to logic. After some thought, I realized I could test this by taking shorter averages of the CERES data instead of the full 21-year average. I used 5-year averages of the same CERES data. For comparison, I’ve plotted them to the same scale as in Figure 1.

Figure 3. LOWESS smooths of the scatterplots of four selected subsets of the CERES data. Underlying scatterplot data not shown.

As you can see, the LOWESS smooth trend lines of all four gridcell scatterplots are so close that they cover each other up. This definitely shows that a gridcell scatterplot is indeed showing the long-term, all-inclusive relationship between the two variables of interest. It’s barely affected at all by the changes in CRE and temperature between the 5-year periods.

I’ll leave this here, and I will return to what I’ve learned from other gridcell scatterplots in the next post.

My very best to all,

w.

PLEASE: When you comment, quote the exact words you are responding to. I can defend my own words. I can’t defend your rephrasing of my words. Thanks.

Mr.
October 14, 2022 10:17 am

Once again Willis highlights what really runs the climate(s).

Or more precisely, what DOESN’T run the climate(s).

Us.

E. Schaffer
October 14, 2022 10:21 am

Again, the cloud radiative effect is not what you think it is, nor what the “science” usually claims. At least Gavin Schmidt is able to point out this basic issue..

comment image

Even if we only look at the LW part, there are 2(!) cloud radiative effects. One net, or single factor removal (SFR), one gross, or single factor addition (SFA). 60% of the CRE are overlapped with GHGs. This part of the GHE is caused by both clouds and GHGs simultaniously.

We can not, and that is important, take the net effect, compare it to the albedo effect of clouds (be it net or gross), and say clouds were cooling because the net CRE may be smaller than the albedo effect. This is not just logically illicit, it is equally unsupported by evidence. And of course the SFA CRE is larger than the albedo effect.

Indeed cloudiness and surface tempartures are positively correlated. Everywhere.

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-cloud-mess-part-2-something-spooky

Tom Halla
October 14, 2022 10:21 am

So GCMs not doing clouds well is quite serious.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 14, 2022 11:03 am

Worse than serious. See my old guest post ‘The trouble with climate models’.
They cannot do clouds at all. So clouds are parameterized (explained in post). And that drags in the attribution problem (natural variation vs AGW). And that is why the models have positive cloud feedback when WE shows again here that it is observationally somewhat negative. Thinking that thru, another proof that over the model parameterization period to best hindcast 30 years, there must have been natural warming that got dragged in and attributed to AGW.

Pillage Idiot
October 14, 2022 10:27 am

Slightly off topic.

Anyone know why the UAH site has not yet updated the September satellite temperature anomaly?

(It is usually published this many days into the following month.)

Curt
October 14, 2022 10:31 am

Willis,

Interesting data. What do you think causes the upslope of the LOWESS-smoothed line between 15C and 25C? (Or is that the subject of the next post?)

Robert Brooke
October 14, 2022 10:34 am

Fascinating, maybe I have misunderstood, but not sure I fully agree with this:

There are only two places where the clouds act to increase an underlying warming. These are the areas in Figure 1 where the yellow/black line slopes upwards to the right. They are the 3% of the surface colder than -20°C, and the ~30% of the earth between 15°C and 25°C. These total about a third of the planet

It’s only a minor quibble, but between 15&25C isn’t the effect “reduced cooling ” rather than “warming” .it’s still in the “cooling” section of the chart.
Happy to be corrected.

JCM
October 14, 2022 10:38 am

Don’t forget MODIS/CERES is in a sun synchronous orbit. Or more precisely a “daytime” synchronous orbit. So there’s a bit more to the story, i.e. night-time, and poleward darkness at certain times of year during daytime-type hours.

Last edited 1 hour ago by JCM
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  JCM
October 14, 2022 10:53 am

How does CERES measure surface temperatures? Presumably it is derived from another quantify.

JCM
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
October 14, 2022 11:07 am

What confounds everything, and this analysis, is turbulent fluxes in the boundary layer. Where net turbulent flux always opposes the direction of net radiation. Under sunlight net turbulent flux is directed upwards in relation to the surface, and in darkness net turbulent flux is directed downwards. Advection plays an enormous role. CERES mission is for radiation budgets, where TOA values are observed, and surface radiation flux is computed. This can say little of the actual temperature, as temperature is a property of the surface energy budget partitioning. This depends in large part in non radiative turbulent fluxes of sensible and latent heat. CERES virtual surface temperature is derived from a vertical profile of OLR and solar absorbed, but it is not a physical quantity.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by JCM
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
October 14, 2022 11:53 am

I’ve converted the surface upwelling longwave radiation to the corresponding temperature. I’ve checked the temperature results extensively against Berkeley Earth, HadCRUT, and other temperature datasets. It’s accurate.

w.

Nelson
October 14, 2022 10:44 am

Willis, isn’t this the same as saying that water vapor is a coolant in the warmer parts of the world?

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Nelson
October 14, 2022 11:54 am

Not exactly. Clouds are the main issue.

w.

Frank from NoVA
October 14, 2022 10:55 am

Very nice work, as usual Willis. I would think that using annual averages would tend to smooth things out a bit, i.e., hide some of the clouds’ impacts and feedback effects. Would it be possible to produce two more versions of your Figure 1, the first using only 21 years of July data and the second using only 21 years of January data? I would think that would be illustrative, since you would then have max / min temperatures in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, respectively.

Rud Istvan
October 14, 2022 11:13 am

WE, great post. I think it is peer reviewed journal worthy, because it shows the IPCC and climate models are observationally wrong about the sign of the cloud feedback. That is a BIG deal.

And, plugging your observational negative feedback number into the Bode feedback method of determining ECS (commented on several times previously here, using Lindzen’s 1.2C for the no feedbacks baseline) drops the estimated ECS value from 1.8 to something below 1.7C, much more in line with the several energy budget method results.

Timo Soren
October 14, 2022 11:34 am

Water vapor is at complete saturation very close to 30C. It seems the strong change is correlated to that mechanism.

