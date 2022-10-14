LIVE AT NOON CDT: Politico Awards Putin Top Spot on Their Green 28 List private video

Politico just released their inaugural Green 28 list. This list is constructed to rank the 28 individuals with the most influence on the European Union’s sustainability, environmental, mobility, climate and energy policies. Vladimir Putin was awarded the top spot on the list. Russia holds a stronghold on energy exports within Europe.

Without looking at why this is the case, Politico gleefully agues that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will force a green revolution.

Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, and Anthony Watts discuss the POLITICO Green 28 list on the newest episode of Climate Change Roundtable.

WATCH HERE:

