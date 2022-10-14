Climate News

LIVE AT NOON CDT: Politico Awards Putin Top Spot on Their Green 28 List private video

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
6 Comments

Politico just released their inaugural Green 28 list. This list is constructed to rank the 28 individuals with the most influence on the European Union’s sustainability, environmental, mobility, climate and energy policies. Vladimir Putin was awarded the top spot on the list. Russia holds a stronghold on energy exports within Europe.

Without looking at why this is the case, Politico gleefully agues that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will force a green revolution.

Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, and Anthony Watts discuss the POLITICO Green 28 list on the newest episode of Climate Change Roundtable.

WATCH HERE:

Shoki Kaneda
October 14, 2022 9:44 am

The result will be exactly the opposite. Western countries will be forced to use gas, coal and nuclear to keep the lights on. Should the “leadership” not do this, they will not be in office.

Aden
October 14, 2022 9:53 am

This winter the Germans will be experimenting on people, yet again. This time, the Zero Carbon experiment. For a change, its is willing subjects who have voted for it.

DHR
October 14, 2022 10:06 am

And I suppose Politico would double their recognition if Putin uses nuclear weapons. Fewer people to clothe, feed and keep warm, plus a bit of added heat for the coming Ukrainian winter. What kind of dim bulbs run this site?

Gary Pearse
October 14, 2022 10:07 am

Useless fools! The Climate feint behind the neomarxist putsch for an elitist NWO, was already headed for the crash test dummy wall at vaporizing speed before the Rus-Uke war. Putin just gave the coup de grace to a terminally stupid meme. Trust these designer-brained wastrels to not only fail to see this extinction event so painfully obvious to ordinary folk in Germany and UK, but to see it as a big win for their fervid dreams.

jeffery p
October 14, 2022 10:22 am

Given the willfull blindness to reality, I expect Europe and the US to double-down on their failed Net-Zero decarbonization policies. So yeah, sure, Vlad wins.

Unless voters wake up. It’s still possible the Republicans won’t blow the election and will take both houses of Congress. That will slow things down but not stop the bullshit. How about an unlikely filibuster-proof majority in the senate? They will need new leadership to boot.

David Anderson
October 14, 2022 11:01 am

If Putin didn’t exist our enemies would have to invent him.

