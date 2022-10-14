Intermittent Wind and Solar

Aussie ABC Admits the Renewable Transition is Driving Up Household Electricity Bills

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… the up-front costs involved in transitioning the network to renewables will be large …”

Why could power bills rise by 35 per cent next year? It’s part of a bigger problem

By business reporter Gareth Hutchens

Earlier this week, the boss of Alinta Energy said retail electricity prices could jump by more than 35 per cent next year.

Why? Because, as experts have explained, Australians living in eastern and south-eastern Australia have to rebuild their electricity system within a decade or so, given the pace with which old, coal-fired power stations are abruptly exiting the system.

They say renewable energy will provide cheaper electricity bills in the long-run, but the up-front costs involved in transitioning the network to renewables will be large, and since things have been left so late, the disorderly nature of the transition will likely make it more expensive than it would have been if the transition had been planned.

An example of the disorderly transition

Want an idea of how quickly things are moving?

Last month, AGL shocked the market when it announced plans to close its Loy Yang A coal-fired power station in Victoria by 2035, 10 years earlier than expected.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-14/why-could-power-bills-rise-by-35-per-cent-next-year/101522542

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation is a wholly government owned national broadcaster.

The ABC blames a lack of planning and the “disorderly” early closing of coal plants for the allegedly temporary spike in energy costs. So its still coal’s fault, even though they are helping the green transition by withdrawing from the market.

Of course this begs an obvious question – if the closure of a coal plant is causing such disorder, why can’t the government simply build a new coal plant, to ease the pain of the green transition?

Surely a temporary coal plant costing a few billion dollars would be better than slamming ordinary householders with the extreme costs of a “disorderly transition”.

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Insufficiently Sensitive
October 14, 2022 2:08 pm

The ABC blames a lack of planning and the “disorderly” early closing of coal plants for the allegedly temporary spike in energy costs.

Not blaming the airheaded gummint poohbahs who think FIRST you end your reliable power supply, THEN you magically turn on the switch for the ‘renewable’ sources which aren’t even built yet? Good governance this is not.

2
Reply
Ron Long
October 14, 2022 2:18 pm

35% increase for what? Certainly not any effect on climate. When you go to the Doctor and say “Doc, it hurts when I do this” the Doctor says “stop doing that”.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
October 14, 2022 2:26 pm

Doctors used to say that. Now they have their admin examine your insurance to find out what it covers and for how much.

1
Reply
a happy little debunker
October 14, 2022 2:30 pm

Unfortunately Australia is committed to making the same mistakes in energy policy that are being exposed in Britain, Germany & the EU.

Not even changing the government will make any difference.

Buckle up … things are about to get a whole lot harder.

3
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  a happy little debunker
October 14, 2022 2:55 pm

Buckle up … things are about to get a whole lot harder.“.
I so wish that you were wrong on this, but the swamp seems to be in total control everywhere with no sign of them ever easing up on anything. In the UK they have set about destroying Liz Truss, which they look like achieving in an absurdly short time, but everywhere else is in the same grip. [re Liz Truss – under the UK Tory party rules, the swamp picked the two candidates for the party members to vote on. Just like Hong Kong, except there the CCP swamp picked only one candidate. Given a full choice, the party members would have picked Kemi Badenoch. The swamp said she was too inexperienced. Could she even remotely possibly have done worse than Liz Truss? No way.].

We need leaders with the guts to say that modern economies run on energy, and the way to optimise that is for governments to keep out all ideologies and to level the playing field. I see no evidence of any guts getting to the top anywhere.

0
Reply
John Garrett
October 14, 2022 2:34 pm

As I wrote elsewhere today, the fundamental, underlying problem are policies adopted as a result of acceptance of the evidence-light, pseudoscience of the “Catastrophic/dangerous, CO2-driven anthropogenic global warming/climate change” CONJECTURE.

Only when (and if) that junk “science” goes away, will the problem be solved.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
October 14, 2022 2:35 pm

If one thinks it through, wind and solar will always be more expensive, as they require total conventional backup, which also has to be paid for.
Batteries would be even more expensive. El Hiero, even with favorable siting, was a failure at being all-renewable.

2
Reply
Michael
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 14, 2022 2:52 pm

Bring up ‘King Island,Tasmania,hydro”.

It clearly shows that even in a good location, ” The roaring 40 tees” wind on average manages about 40 % of the Islands needs.

Solar is very small, so the Diesal generator carries the load.

I am sick of being told that renewables will be cheaper,” Because the fuel is free.”.

As all the shallow seas around Australia are all a giant Carbon Sink, then our tiny 1 per cent of CO2 is easily absorbed.

Michael VK5ELL

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: