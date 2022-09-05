Climate sensitivity

A Serious Question

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Apparently I must be a glutton for punishment, because here I am in the arena once again, discussing the results of my research and preparing for the insults and brickbats.

However, there’s no place I’d rather be—I’m a Teddy Roosevelt man. He famously said:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

But I digress …

The earth’s climate is an energy flow system that on average is approximately at steady-state. At steady-state, the amount of energy absorbed by each part of the system is equal to the amount of energy lost by that part of the system. If this were not true, the affected parts would be continually either warming or cooling.

And this is true of the earth’s surface. It basically loses as much energy as it gains, and as a result, the earth’s surface temperature over the 20th century was stable to within less than one percent.

Let me start this perambulation with the fact that not all of the energy flux absorbed by the surface is converted to surface temperature and lost to thermal radiation. Some of the energy flux is lost as “sensible” heat, heat we can feel, through conduction to the atmosphere and convection away from the surface. And some is lost from the surface as “latent heat”, meaning it is heat removed by evaporation at the surface. After those losses, the energy that remains heats the surface and is lost as longwave upwelling radiation from the surface.

Figure 1 shows the relative amounts of energy absorbed and lost by the surface.

Figure 1. Energy budget of the surface, showing energy gained (longwave and shortwave) and energy lost (as longwave radiation and as latent/sensible heat.) Since the planet is at a steady state, gains and losses are ~ equal.

Now, suppose that we want to raise the surface temperature of the earth by 1°C. How much additional energy flux will be necessary to create that new warmer steady-state?

Well, since at steady-state we need gains to equal losses, we need as much flux as the additional amount of energy flux that will be radiated at the new higher temperature. Using what is known as the “Stefan-Boltzmann Equation”, we can calculate that we need a minimum of an additional 5.5 watts per square meter (W/m2) of energy flux to raise a blackbody at the earth’s temperature by one degree Celsius. (It’s a minimum because the percentage of latent/sensible heat loss increases slightly with increasing temperature, but we can ignore that in this analysis.)

However, we also need to note that from Figure 1, only about 78% of the absorbed energy flux is converted to temperature and lost as radiation. So including latent/sensible heat losses we’ll need 5.5 / .78 ≈ 7 W/m2 of additional total energy flux absorbed by the surface to raise the surface temperature one degree.

Now, consider the mainstream IPCC position, that a doubling of CO2 will increase downwelling longwave at the “top-of-atmosphere” (TOA) by 3.7°C. This means that if you instantaneously double the CO2, the amount of longwave escaping the planet at the top of the atmosphere will be reduced by 3.7 W/m2.

And this additional 3.7 W/m2 of downwelling radiation from the CO2 doubling is claimed by the IPCC to increase the surface temperature by 3°C.

Bottom line? According to the IPCC, it only takes ~ 1.2 W/m2 of additional TOA forcing to increase the surface temperature by 1°C.

So here is the serious question I alluded to in the title …

How does a top-of-atmosphere CO2 forcing of 1.2 W/m2 mysteriously turn into the 7 W/m2 of additional surface energy flux that we need to warm the earth by 1°C?

The IPCC folks wave their hands and vaguely allude to “cloud feedback” and “water vapor feedback” increasing the downwelling IR from the top-of-atmosphere to downwelling IR at the surface.

But this would require that the feedback amplify the original signal by a factor of almost six … and my understanding is that a feedback factor greater than one leads to runaway.

So my question remains:

What mysterious force is changing the 1.2 W/m2 of CO2 TOA forcing, the forcing that the IPCC says will raise the surface temperature by 1°C, into the 7 W/m2 of surface absorbed energy flux that is actually necessary to raise the global temperature by 1°C?

All serious answers welcome.

My best to all,

w.

Footnote: The idea that cloud feedback is positive is quite unlikely. First, Le Chatelier’s Principle says that if a dynamic equilibrium (a steady-state condition like the climate) is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change to reestablish an equilibrium.

Next, the claim of a net positive cloud feedback is contradicted by the CERES data. Here’s net cloud radiative effect (CRE) versus temperature on a gridcell by gridcell basis.

Figure 2. Net cloud radiative effect (CRE). This is the change in downwelling radiation in W/m2 when clouds are present. It includes both the longwave and shortwave effects. Below the horizontal line the net effect is cooling.

The slope of the yellow line indicates the direction of the cloud feedback. If it cools more with increasing temperature (negative feeback), the slope goes down to the right. And if the feedback is positive, if it cools less with increasing temperature, the slope goes up to the right.

In the tropics, about 40% of the planet, the feedback is extremely negative, the slope goes almost vertical. And from -15°C to 15°C, another 33% of the planet, the feedback is also negative.

So it doesn’t seem the answer to my question is “cloud feedback”.

Of Note: As with my previous two posts, I am examining the ramifications and the mathematics of the greenhouse effect. If you think the greenhouse effect violates physical laws, read my two posts, People Living In Glass Planets, and The Steel Greenhouse. And if after reading them, you still think the GH effect doesn’t exist, or that downwelling radiation doesn’t exist, or that radiative energy fluxes don’t add, then please, go away. Don’t go away mad, in fact you are welcome to continue to read the comments … but this is NOT the thread to dispute downwelling radiation or the greenhouse effect. Those subjects tend to totally threadjack the thread to an inane endless discussion that settles nothing, and I’m not interested in that. Please take those and related subjects to some other thread.

I’m interested in a serious answer to my question about how it’s supposed to work, how 1.2 W/m2 at the TOA is converted into 7 W/m2 at the surface, and where that extra energy is allegedly coming from.

MATH: The change in radiation from a 1°C temperature change of some object is given by the differential of the Stefan-Boltzmann equation:

dWdTC = function(c,epsilon=1) 2.27 * 10-7 * epsilon * (c + 273.15)3

where c is the temperature in degrees and epsilon is emissivity. In a steady-state condition where average losses are equal to average gains, this is also the amount of additional energy needed to raise the object’s temperature by 1°C. As is customary in this kind of analysis, and because the emissivity of the earth is somewhere above 0.95, for simplicity I’m using epsilon = 1.

My Usual: Please quote the exact words you are discussing in a comment so we can all follow your train of thought.

viejecita
September 5, 2022 10:09 am

Honour to the Brave !!!

Old Man Winter
Reply to  viejecita
September 5, 2022 11:04 am

Great things happen when Willis dares to be inspired!

David Wojick
September 5, 2022 10:17 am

Willis, you say this: “The earth’s climate is an energy flow system that on average is approximately at steady-state. At steady-state, the amount of energy absorbed by each part of the system is equal to the amount of energy lost by that part of the system. If this were not true, the affected parts would be continually either warming or cooling.”

My view is quite different, namely that since weather is chaotic the averages oscillate across a wide range of scales, so never approximate steady state. (This is called “strange statistics” in nonlinear dynamics.) As for the affected parts, at my house it is indeed continually either warming or cooling.

Felix
Reply to  David Wojick
September 5, 2022 11:01 am

I think you are quibbling over background noise.

Most people would agree that driving along a flat level road is a steady state as far as altitude goes. They would even accept that as the general rule with short climbs over crossings. They would not accept it for a coast-coast freeway which crosses mountains and the central plains.

Your denial seems to me more on the order of complaining about potholes, the elevation difference when changing lanes, the suspension rattling over reflectors, and even the very slight road roughness which is hidden by rubber tires, the suspension, and seat cushions.

John Tillman
September 5, 2022 10:24 am

Earth’s present level of cloudiness produces about 5 degrees C of net cooling.

IPCC’s computer gamers parameterize cloud changes in a warming world as a positive rather than negative feedback.

This is not supported by observations.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/06/05/cloud-feedback-if-there-is-any-is-negative/

Jeroen B.
September 5, 2022 10:30 am

I’m not smart enough to answer the question, but I understand it, and I’m hoping to see (and understand) the answer(s)!

Mr.
September 5, 2022 10:34 am

What mysterious force is changing the 1.2 W/m2 of CO2 TOA forcing, the forcing that the IPCC says will raise the surface temperature by 1°C, into the 7 W/m2 of surface absorbed energy flux that is actually necessary to raise the global temperature by 1°C?

Answer: career prospects and resultant income $$$$s.

(and that is my serious answer Willis)

Duane
September 5, 2022 10:38 am

“The earth’s surface” is not really what matters. And no, not only is the earth not at thermal equilibrium, it is certainly never at equilibrium, but constantly responds to all manner of processes, not just energy inputs but also the storage and flow of thermal energy due to ocean currents and geochemical variations.

After all if earth were at thermal equilibrium then climate could never change, which of course we know has always changed.

The energy balancers always ignore the energy storage process. The earth’s oceans, accounting for 70% of the planet’s surface, is a vast thermal energy sink with vastly greater ability to absorb or give up thermal energy with minimal temperature change as compared to the atmosphere. Or think of the oceans as a massive climate shock absorber.

Firstly, liquid water has four times the specific heat capacity of air as measured on a per unit mass basis. Additionally the mass of the oceans is several orders of magnitude greater than the mass of the atmosphere. Plus water is also subject to phase changes involving a large amount of thermal energy change with zero change in temperature.

Our liquid oceans are massive thermal energy storage batteries that dwarf the energy transferred to or from the atmosphere due to either weather or climate change.

Felix
Reply to  Duane
September 5, 2022 11:05 am

The earth’s climate equilibrium depends on the scale at which you compare it. Measure any point in milliseconds, only volcanoes will show differences. Measure it in minutes, it’s close enough for most instruments. Measure it at different scales, you get different degrees of equilibrium.

To claim no equilibrium is pedantic.

Hans Erren
September 5, 2022 10:41 am

Hi Willis, according to IPCC forcing for CO2 doubling is 3.7 W/m2, using Stefan-Botlzman you can calculate the local ground temperature increase that offsets that forcing, as it is proportional to T^4, warm areas have a lower local sensitivity.

Prjindigo
September 5, 2022 10:41 am

Nine Point Eight Meters per Second Squared.
Ninety Six Volts per Meter of Altitude.

The Earth’s atmosphere is not “in energy balance” it is under charge at saturation.

pouncer
September 5, 2022 10:47 am

Step two: “Then a miracle happens!”

Eh. What I infer from the discussions is a notion more to do with tipping points than feedback.

The fear of the “arctic death spiral” supposes that if the edges of the icecaps recede j u s t e n o u g h then planet’s albedo shifts so that the previously stable system becomes unstable. Similarly if cold region permafrost releases methane, or the methane clathrates on the ocean floor sublimate, or if the average central location of the tropical storm systems shifts a little bit … It’s fear not analysis. And it’s a fear of rapid drastic change. As the average of weather is called “climate” the average of all these fears-of-change was called global warming until an accidental moment of honesty revealed the real event feared was simply “Change”. The models work over a very limited range of periods and conditions with everything-else in the model held constant. More CO2 causes warmer winter nights, within those limits. If those limits are exceeded, the models break down. And it’s feared the climate itself will break down as well.

MY fear is that the weather and climate exhibit chaotic behaviors. It’s seen in both physical and mathematical models that increasing the forcing inputs in the models increases the outputs — until they don’t. Pump in a faster stream of water and a spinning waterwheel spins faster — until it stops, and reverses direction. Increase the population of predators (wolves?) in a stable prey population (elk in Yellowstone) and the prey number decreases — until both populations explode.
Dam a river and install flood control levees and the river will, at some drastic moment, push through a whole different path to the sea. The system can be pushed, but when it pushes “back” it doesn’t necessarily push STRAIGHT back.

But I don’t see any headlines worried that adding “greenhouse” gasses to the system might result in a return to “icehouse” climates — even though the planet spent more of its existence in the icy state than the green.

Addressing my fears would take policies that make our systems resilient to changes in either direction. Warmer or colder; rising sea levels or falling; more rain or less; more clouds or fewer; more wind or less. So at the very least we should prioritize energy systems that are NOT located near the shorelines, are NOT dependent on sunny weather, or windy nights. We should promote nuclear electricity, and heat with fossil fuels tapped from reserves close to our population centers (as the Marcellus Shale gas formations are close to the cities of New York and Pennsylvania) Desalination works, if the energy prices are low enough. (And with nuclear power, those prices can be low.) And we could do a WHOLE LOT better on reducing our flow of wastewater — much more easily than we can manage the “waste gasses” from our furnaces.

And even so we should expect tipping points. Ice ages, even.

Old Man Winter
September 5, 2022 11:02 am

Climate is one tough nut to crack. Maybe this can help you crack it!

Kevin kilty
September 5, 2022 11:03 am

Here we are again, Willis.

Now, suppose that we want to raise the surface temperature of the earth by 1°C. How much additional energy flux will be necessary to create that new warmer steady-state?

By using the term “create” you bring in the unnecessary amount of energy needed to transition from the old steady state to the new one (specific heat) which is separate from the additional amount of energy needed to “maintain” the steady state temperature against the emitted power represented by the S-B equation. We have to prevent confusion of these two ideas. Your point is related to the latter.

I might add that I think the quetion you are asking is the same point that Howard Hayden tries to make in his Heartland presentation. He maintains that of the three items here (stefan-boltzmann, climate sensitivity of 3, and calculations of increased LWIR) one cannot make a consistent picture. Have you perchance read his work?

HenryP
September 5, 2022 11:09 am

Willis

The answer is simple. Note that I am not saying that the gh effect does not exist. In fact I can feel it. Standing in the cabin 10 minutes after stopping showering, it is still warmer in the cabin then outside.
The problem with the CO2 is that it is innocent. It cools as much as what it warms.
Anyway, I am pretty sure that 100% earth can produce far more heat then a change of 0.01% in the atmosphere….
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/08/02/global-warming-how-and-where/

