Collapse Of Energy, Food, Transportation Systems Prompt Calls for Government Nationalization of Industries – Echoes 1930s Push for Great Reset Style Reforms

The continuing fallout from COVID lockdown policies — from the economic collapse to the supply chain issues, to energy, transportation, and food shortages — is reigniting calls and prompting the nationalization of industries in Europe, the U.S, Canada, and Australia.

The modus operandi of the Great Reset (AKA Build Back Better) is to intentionally collapse the current system with policies designed to create a crisis, havoc, and shortages. And the world has descended into chaos since the COVID lockdowns of March of 2020.

Once the inevitable societal chaos ensues, a huge coordinated push to promote nationalization or government takeover of the impacted industries ensues. It is always claimed that the “free market” failed, and now only government can come in and clean up the mess. The advocates of nationalization usually bill it as a “temporary” nationalization of the industries, much like “15 days to slow the spread” or “2 weeks to flatten the curve” were billed as temporary measures. See: Salon mag in 2022 noted “the long American history of taking over industries during a time of national crisis” and claimed that “temporary nationalization helped get America through the crisis” of World War II.

Stuart Chase, a key advisor to former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, envisioned an early version of the Great Reset in the 1930s and 1940s, complete with calls for government “control of energy sources—hydroelectric power, coal, petroleum, natural gas.; The control of transportation—railway, highway, airway, waterway; and the control of agricultural production.”

Chase loved the idea of managing all aspects of society. He asked at the end of his 1932 book, A New Deal, “Why should the Soviets have all the fun remaking the world?” Chase’s lust for Soviet ideology could be updated to 2022 by replacing the “Soviets” for “China”.

Here is Chase’s 2022 proposed updated motto:

“Why should China have all the fun remaking the world?”

That updated motto could describe any number of current Chinese social credit style policies emanating from the World Economic Forum, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, or from Australia, New Zealand, or U.S. COVID lockdown policies, particularly from blue states and cities.

Chase’s depression-era political vision now appears to be coming to fruition in 2022. Chase, a socialist economist, wrote the 1932 book A New Deal , which was the inspiration for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. Chase was a member of FDR’s “kitchen cabinet.” He promoted the “managerial revolution,” which he referred to as “System X” in his 1942 book, When the War Ends: The Road We Are Traveling 1914–1942.

Chase’s vision of the world sounded an awful lot like the WEF’s Great Reset. In his 1942 book When the War Ends, Chase outlined the key components of transforming “Free Enterprise into ‘X’”:

A strong, centralized government. An executive arm growing at the expense of the legislative and judicial arms. . . . The control of banking, credit and security exchanges by the government. . . . The abandonment of gold in favor of managed currencies. . . . The control of energy sources—hydroelectric power, coal, petroleum, natural gas. The control of transportation—railway, highway, airway, waterway. The control of agricultural production. . . . Not much “taking over” of property or industries in the old socialistic sense. The formula appears to be control without ownership . . . The state control of communications and propaganda. Chase loved the idea of managing all aspects of society. As he asked at the end of A New Deal, “Why should the Soviets have all the fun remaking the world?” Source: The Great Reset: Global Elites & The Permanent Lockdown – By Marc Morano

Fast forward to 2022, and the Great Reset is happening here and now. This is not circa 1990 when we were talking about a shadowy secretive vision of a New World Order. This is 2022 now, and we are seeing a ‘new normal’ being imposed upon the world.

1) Our current energy system is being intentionally collapsed ;

2) Our transportation system is being intentionally collapsed; (and our freedom of movement is being stripped away)

3) Our First Amendment free speech rights are being collapsed by government & corporate collusion;

4) Our high-yield agricultural system is being intentionally collapsed to create man-made food shortages and chaos; and

5) The ability to eat meat is being banned to compel us to eat ‘lab-grown’ fake meat and eat insects. Artificially caused food shortages will create demand for insect eating. And our betters are using our children as hand-picked little ministers of propaganda to promote insect eating and ‘pester’ adults to comply with the agenda. (See:The Great Food Reset has arrived: Expect ‘real’ food shortages, Biden declares – Meanwhile, Bill Gates & China buy up U.S. farmland &Great Reset By Marc Morano – Chapter 12 Excerpt: ‘COVID Lockdowns Morph to Climate Lockdowns’

Via Page 32 of The Great Reset By Marc Morano:

All of this chaos is music to the ears of those who don’t like the messiness of human freedom. The WEF’s vision is to crowd us all into urban areas. They want us to own nothing. They want to regulate literally every aspect of our lives. Bedlam is a useful way to collapse the current system and install a Great Reset. Vladimir Ilyich Lenin used the simple phrase “worse is better” or “the worse, the better” as his slogan in Czarist Russia to cheer on chaos and the destruction of the existing order to impose his brand of socialism. Sources here & here It is all part of the plan: destroy the old order and make the population so desperate that you can impose policies that make them weaker and more dependent on the government.

And, right on cue, the implementation of nationalization and the calls for it grow. Here is a small sampling of how chaos is being used to impose nationalization of key industries since COVID lockdowns crushed societies:

The Hill OPED: ‘Why we must nationalize Big Oil’

Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper as Russia squeezes gas supplies

Green party calls for nationalization of UK’s big five energy firms as ‘solution to failed experiment with a market-based energy system’

The American Prospect: Nationalize the U.S. Fossil Fuel Industry to Save the Planet: “Turning the biggest oil companies over to public ownership would serve several goals at once, including climate resilience.”

WHY IT IS FINALLY TIME TO NATIONALIZE AMERICA’S FOSSIL FUEL INDUSTRY TO END OUR SPIRALING ENERGY WAR

Canada: Should We Nationalize the Oil Sands?

AP: Canada effectively nationalizing private payrolls amid virus

Australia’s Devastating Fires Make an Urgent Case for Nationalizing Fossil Fuels

The following is an excerpt from Chapter 12 of The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown – By Marc Morano

Page 36:

“Executive Arm Growing”

Socialist economist Stuart Chase’s 1932 book A New Deal was the inspiration for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. Chase was a member of FDR’s “kitchen cabinet.”3 He promoted the “managerial revolution,” which he referred to as “System X” in his 1942 book, When the War Ends: The Road We Are Traveling 1914–1942.

Chase’s vision of the world sounds an awful lot like the WEF’s Great Reset. In When the War Ends, Chase outlined the key components of transforming “Free Enterprise into ‘X’”:

A strong, centralized government.

An executive arm growing at the expense of the legislative and judicial arms. . . .

The control of banking, credit and security exchanges by the government. . . .

The abandonment of gold in favor of managed currencies. . . .

The control of energy sources—hydroelectric power, coal, petroleum, natural gas.

The control of transportation—railway, highway, airway, waterway.

The control of agricultural production. . . .

Not much “taking over” of property or industries in the old social- istic sense. The formula appears to be control without ownership . . .

The state control of communications and propaganda.

Chase loved the idea of managing all aspects of society. As he asked at the end of A New Deal, “Why should the Soviets have all the fun remaking the world?”

