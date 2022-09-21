Climate News

Denmark First to Pay into the UN Climate Change Loss and Damage Fund

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

$13 million down, just another $99.987 billion to go…

Denmark becomes first U.N. member to pay for ‘loss and damage’ from climate change

By Sarah Kaplan
September 20, 2022 at 6:23 p.m. EDT

Denmark will direct about $13 million to assist vulnerable countries that have suffered “loss and damage” from climate change — the first time in U.N. history a wealthy member state has pledged compensation for the consequences of emissions in the developing world.

The landmark announcement came Tuesday as diplomats and world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier in the day, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called on nations to tax fossil fuel companies and use the revenue to help people struggling with climate change’s irreversible harms.

In a statement, Danish development minister Flemming Møller Mortensen said that a visit to flood-stricken areas of Bangladesh this spring helped inspire the pledge.

“It is grossly unfair that the world’s poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least,” Mortensen said.

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/09/20/denmark-climate-change-un-general-assembly/

What can I say – the amount, $13 million, is a ridiculous token gesture, a mockery, if Denmark truly believes they are partly responsible for untold climate damage in poor countries.

On the other hand, the only way for that money to be meaningfully spent is on the purchase of goods created via the same fossil fuel evil the compensation is supposed to address.

Fossil fuel and modernity has done immeasurable good to even the poorest people – even people who live in mud huts own portable radios, TVs and metal tools, and at least a sliver of access to modern medicine through charity outreach organisations. Lifespans have improved worldwide, except possibly in horror show regimes like North Korea and Venezuela – all thanks to fossil fuel goodness.

Truly a theatre of the absurd – but activists will use this token gesture to try to shame the USA into paying billions.

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
September 21, 2022 6:08 pm

Another slush fund for the WaBenzi.

2
Reply
GoatGuy
September 21, 2022 6:14 pm

Well, let’s say it SHOULD be proportionate. Denmark’s GDP is $113 billion. USA’s is 22,500 billion. They (Denmark) deposited $13 million to the fund. America immediately should deposit 13 * 22,500 / 113 = $2,590 million. Exactly proportionate.

Then America would do well to needle, cajole, pillory and lambaste the other 193 countries of the world to do their proportionate parts. Voila!

Being not first but second in line, but having the world’s largest economy to be a prompt payor seems to me to be the perfect Virtue Signal to all the rest of the shit-potters … step up or shut up. Moreover, having deposited then what, 99% of the total funds, I’d say the USA gets some voting rights as to how the monies are spent. A lot of votes. 200 of them to Denmark’s 1 vote.

Democracy, aint’ it grand?
And mathematical, too!!!

2
Reply
gbaikie
Reply to  GoatGuy
September 21, 2022 6:39 pm

Politicians enjoy wasting our money.
Bleed us here and there, while claiming they saving the world.
Any AI politician, couldn’t be worse.
And not voting them out office, voting to unplug them.

0
Reply
toorightmate
Reply to  GoatGuy
September 21, 2022 6:45 pm

USA is short of small change. It has all gone to Ukraine – the mysterious country of deep pockets.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  GoatGuy
September 21, 2022 6:49 pm

Not a penny. Not one red cent. That $13 million? It would amaze me, after all that money goes through all the sticky fingers, if 3 villages in Africa each got a solar panel.

As far as the $billions from the US goes… 8 solar panels and a wind turbine and maybe a little bit of copper wiring that will be stolen and hammered into jewelry. That’s what will make it to the people alleviate the Climate Catastrophe in the 3rd world.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by H.R.
0
Reply
Layor
September 21, 2022 6:22 pm

I suspect the Bangladesh damage was caused by man’s alteration of the environment and villages being built where it was inappropriate following man’s interference with the environment. it was the weather, not climate (change). Man continues to do this worldwide.

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
September 21, 2022 6:22 pm

These countries actually owe the US at least countless billions for all the
CO2 we gave them for free!

1
Reply
toorightmate
September 21, 2022 6:41 pm

They could go to Bangladesh every year and see the flood ravaged areas. They have been happening since the year dot. Might just have something to do with SEASONAL monsoon rains and building large population centres on a river delta.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  toorightmate
September 21, 2022 6:47 pm

No, it was the Industrial Age that that started it.

/sarc.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
September 21, 2022 6:44 pm

What a POWERFUL virtue signal! Denmark is at the forefront of mindless obedience.

0
Reply
Dennis
September 21, 2022 6:46 pm

Where do I apply, it’s pouring with rain here today, floods reported in various areas and just 16 degC close to midday.

I believe that it is weather conditions but I am happy to blame climate change for a compensation payment from Denmark.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: