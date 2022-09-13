Climate Propaganda Opinion

The Conversation: Climate “scepticism is rapidly becoming a topic for historians”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

According to University of Sunshine Coast academics, it might be possible to persuade skeptics, but “Climate Change is upon us”, so skepticism is fading away anyway.

Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial


  • Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast

  • Professor of Geography, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast

Published: September 13, 2022 3.32pm AEST

The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change.

Our latest study of Australian sceptics focused on potentially more malleable factors – including the thought processes of people who reject climate science messaging. Our findings suggest some people reject consensus science and generate other explanations due to mistrust in climate science and uncritical faith in “alternative science”.

So how do we begin to change minds?

In all, our results suggest climate change scepticism may be influenced by:

  • favoured explanations of pseudoscience and/or belief that events happen by chance
  • a belief that the problem is too large, complex and costly for individuals to deal with alone.

Unlike sociodemographic characteristics, these thought processes may more open to targeted public messaging.

In the end, reality bites. Multi-year droughts and successive never-before-seen floods will struggle to fit a sceptic narrative of yet another “one-in-100-year event”. Even the attitudes of Australian farmers, including some of the most entrenched sceptics, are shifting.

Climate change is upon us, and scepticism is rapidly becoming a topic for historians, not futurists.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/inside-the-mind-of-a-sceptic-the-mental-gymnastics-of-climate-change-denial-189645

The abstract of the study;

Associations of locus of control, information processing style and anti-reflexivity with climate change scepticism in an Australian sample

Breanna C. Fraser https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6660-2934
Rachael Sharman https://orcid.org/0000-0002-3630-1046 rsharman@usc.edu.au,
and Patrick D. Nunn https://orcid.org/0000-0001-9295-5741

Abstract

A proportion of the Australian public remains sceptical about the reality of climate change, its causes, impacts and the need for mitigatory action. To date, scepticism research largely focuses on factors highly resistant to change, particularly socio-demographic and value factors. This mixed-methods study investigated whether more malleable psychological factors: locus of control; information processing style; and anti-reflexivity, predicted climate change scepticism above and beyond socio-demographic and value factors. A sample of 390 participants (Mean age = 41.31, standard deviation = 18.72; 230 male) completed an electronic survey. Using hierarchical regression, trust in forces of anti-reflexivity and external locus of control predicted impact scepticism. Decreased trust in forces of reflexivity also predicted attribution and impact scepticism. Finally, external locus of control predicted response scepticism. Key qualitative themes identified were, trust in alternative science; mistrust of climate science; belief in natural cycles; predictions not becoming reality; and ulterior motives of interested parties.

Read more: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/09636625221116502

Anti-reflexivity is defined by one of the referenced studies as “… a collective force defending the industrial capitalist system against claims that the system causes serious problems …” – in other words, people who believe capitalism is working.

Alternative science is less clearly defined, but the authors appear to use alternative science, distrust in climate science and pseudoscience interchangeably in their Conversation article, so I think we get the idea.

There has been a recent uptick of climate concern in Australia – but there is no evidence this is anything other than one of our regular cyclical shifts. Australia appears to a similar pattern to other Western nations – a rise in climate concern, the election of a left wing government, economically damaging green policies like carbon pricing, a recession, and finally a return to the starting point, as economic hardship refocuses voters’ attention on real problems.

Frankly in my opinion this conversation article is a very poor effort. I was expecting to see some revelation, an attempt to say something new. Instead the authors of this drivel appear to be repeating the same tired anti-capitalist prejudice we see time after time from Australian academia, combined with an intolerance for deviation from the author’s favoured narratives, all thinly dressed up with a few jargon terms.

21 Comments
PCman999
September 13, 2022 10:06 pm

Typical leftist playbook, don’t debate and just claim victory.

Been correct doesn’t matter, political power is the goal.

davidf
September 13, 2022 10:09 pm

I think Peak Academic Lunacy is a bit like Peak Oil – just when you think we must surely be approaching it, further vast reservoirs are discovered.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  davidf
September 13, 2022 11:06 pm

At the University of Sunshine Coast.

PCman999
September 13, 2022 10:12 pm

“Instead the authors of this drivel appear to be repeating the same tired anti-capitalist prejudice we see time after time from Australian academia, combined with an intolerance for deviation from the author’s favoured narratives, all thinly dressed up with a few jargon terms.”

It’s also a bold faced attempt to grab some of that climate cash grant money that their colleagues in the physical sciences have been enjoying for decades.

Those in psychology and sociology were getting jealous.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  PCman999
September 13, 2022 10:47 pm

If indeed Climate Change is real, what can be do e without having to first wreak the Economy.

As the Greens are against Nuclear generation, how about renewables.

We need a working g test run of Renewaes, is it workable.

At lat we do have one.

Type in ” King Island,Tasmania Hydro.”.

Select from the text & up will come a switchboard showing in real time what is happening.

Now King Island is situated between the Island of Tasmania & the mainland State of Victoria.

Thhis is the Roaring 40 tees of the days of saving ships.

It has a mostly steady wind, from West to East.

Also a reasonable amount of Sunlight.

The arrangement was set up by Hydro Tasmania & the Fedetal Government to see if renewables are a practical method of reducing the use of fossel fuel.

Bring it up, & you be the judge.

Michael VK5ELL

MarkH
Reply to  Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
September 13, 2022 11:34 pm

Wouldn’t it be nice if they included some charting more than just a real time snapshot. Looking at it now (~4:30pm EST), it’s about 50/50 wind and diesel…. ;-/

From their spiel:
When conditions are suitable our hybrid power system delivers 100% of island’s power from renewable sources,”

When conditions are suitable indeed.

” The system has, on average, more than 20% per annum of ‘diesel-off’ or 100% renewable operation, including periods of several continuous days with no use of diesel generation, a world record for a grid of this scale.”

So, 20% of the time… and if you scaled it up by 5 times, you’d have adequate power about 20% of the time, because the wind doesn’t blow when the wind doesn’t blow.

MarkH
Reply to  PCman999
September 13, 2022 11:07 pm

The climate activists don’t want to save the planet, or even help the poor (another thing they claim to do), they just hate Capitalism. If they go through with their plans, as is happening in places like Sri Lanka, they will create utter environmental devastation, there will scarcely be a tree or animal left after massive populations are driven to starvation. They will cut down forests to cook and heat homes and eat everything that can be caught, including their seed corn.

A cynical view of this is that the neo-Marxists saw that classical Marxism didn’t take hold in industrialized societies because the people were too comfortable. So, in order to bring on the revolution, to lead to the supposed utopia, they must first destroy the existing society such that the people are sufficiently deprived that they will accept Communism.

Of course, this will not work, and will probably be worse than all of the failures of Communism of the 20th century combined. They have failed Karl Poppers’ paradox of tolerance, in that they are incapable of participating in rational discourse with those who they disagree with. They are intolerant of tolerance, nothing but total acceptance of their beliefs and belief systems will do. We’re heading into dangerous waters.

Leo Smith
Reply to  MarkH
September 14, 2022 12:45 am

Roger Scruton identified another and more plausible motive. These are minor academics, who normally no one listens to. Marxism empowers them and gives them attention and justifies their grab for power, morally.

Andy Espersen
September 13, 2022 10:44 pm

Yes, Climate Change is upon us – I agree. I was born 1935. Generally speaking, our climate is warmer here in the temperate zones these days – than when I was young.

But, so what! Is that any reason to panic? Over all, since the climatic maximum about 7000 years ago, when eustatic sea level was about 2 meters higher than now, average global temperatures have been falling (as more and more ice piled up in both northern and southern hemispheres) – with discernible ups and downs every 1000 years or so (for example, it was warmer in Greenland 1000 years ago).

One must presume (??) that we are heading towards our next 100,000 years long ice age (which has been the normal state of affairs these latest 2.5 million years).

MarkH
September 13, 2022 10:46 pm

targeted public messaging”

Here comes the Nudge units. They used Nudge (Behavioural Psychology) units extensively throughout the COVID pandemic to “persuade” people to do things and make choices (for their own good, in their minds) against their own personal beliefs.

Nudge theory, as per my understanding of it, boils down to emotional manipulation to get people to make the “right choice”, where that choice is whatever the “expert” in charge decides. It uses fear, guilt and shame primarily to coerce people into submitting to outcomes that they would not freely choose.

Be aware of this, that is the best defense against it. If you know they are trying to manipulate you, it becomes very hard for them to successfully manipulate you. Live not by lies.

Streetcred
September 13, 2022 10:49 pm

They’re smoking way too much weed up there at that 2-bit ‘university’ on the Sunshine Coast. If your academic bubble excludes contrarian viewpoints then you’re not going to have much of a clue.

Art Slartibartfast
September 13, 2022 10:53 pm

The thing is that the authors of this study are not susceptible to reason. I could list page after page of rational reasons why the facts do not justify the far reaching, costly measures that climate policies dictate, point out the inconsistencies. The reality is also that ideology makes alarmists deaf and blind to these arguments. Yeah, I know, preaching to the choir here.

Phillip Bratby
September 13, 2022 11:03 pm

Is it April 1st when they mention “consensus science”! What idiots.

HenryP
September 13, 2022 11:14 pm

What next.
1984 is coming quickly.

Brad-DXT
September 13, 2022 11:17 pm

Our findings suggest some people reject consensus science and generate other explanations due to mistrust in climate science and uncritical faith in “alternative science”.”

Consensus science is the true “alternative science”. Science by vote?
Academia has really hit an all time low.

These dim bulbs think they can baffle people with bull**** because they can’t dazzle anyone with their brilliance.
Whoever is paying them should try to get their money back.

Surrr
September 13, 2022 11:19 pm

Yeah, the world is about to go over the economic cliff with the possibility of 100 million people starving to death and these morons think sun mirrors and wind mills will feed the masses and keep a roof our heads.

Stephen Wilde
September 13, 2022 11:27 pm

Is it gibberish or a new language designed to manipulate and control whole populations.
Academia seems to have split from reality and entered a bubble of fantasy with visions of left wing/authoritarian ideological purity.

Dena
September 13, 2022 11:46 pm

When I read something like that, it’s almost like reading something from the pen of Joseph Goebbels. To be right on a subject, you need to do two things.
First you must constantly examine your argument for flaws in your reasoning. If you find a flaw you must correct your argument.
Second, you must address arguments made by other. This doesn’t mean sticking your fingers in you ears and saying la la la. It means pointing out exactly were the problem is and accepting parts of the argument that are valid.
This paper is based on the idea that if you don’t accept their argument, you are incapable of correctly evaluating the facts. The truth is the authors of the paper either don’t accept the facts or belittle them. A failure to understand the other side is source of disagreements and until we can sit down and have an adult conversation, this nonsense will continue for a long time.

Doc Chuck
September 13, 2022 11:52 pm

There was a time in this elder observer’s youth when every ‘hard science’ was a stirringly incomplete, dynamic approximation of a carefully exercised discipline that awaited further sequential discoveries (from perhaps newly applied apparatus) in order to continue filling in some unknown intervening landscape. With the current hubris of associated academics smugly willing to abuse their fellows for not utterly subscribing to a favored notion of the final state of things, why would anyone study climatology with the prospect of advancing fully settled knowledge? Doesn’t this aversion to critical discussion evidence a rather desperate fear of being discovered in a convenient falsehood?

Grahame
September 14, 2022 12:25 am

Or perhaps it’s just that the expression of any slightly sceptical viewpoint just gets shouted down and ridiculed. People then give up saying anything and just nod at the nonsense and look around for some government handouts and subsidies.
That’s pretty much my approach these days.

Leo Smith
September 14, 2022 12:42 am

Ah.The bait and switch of typical Marxist dialetic
The climate is changing! (The climate is always changing)
What’s changed to make it different? (nothing was changed – in reality it is no different)
It must be human caused (In Marxism, humans cause everything bad via the original sin of capitalism)
The only solution is massive central repression of people – (not by each other, but by the State)!
Anyone who declares that climate change isn’t caused by humans, is silencd with the metaphysical statement of ‘prove what is causing it, then’ which cannot be done. Ergo its human caused!
Anyone who attempts to refute this is silly because they are represented as denying not that climate change is man made, but that climate itself changes, which is of course clearly wrong.

Straight out of the soviet Propaganda Playbook.
I wonder whether climate alarmism will mysteriously disappear once the Russian federation totally collapses.

