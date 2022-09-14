Left: UK PM Liz Truss Official Portrait, 2022. By UK Government - link, OGL 3, link. Right: King Charles at COP21. Public Domain, Link
Climate Politics

Time: UK PM Liz Truss has Shown “Strikingly Little Interest” in Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
43 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Time Magazine picking up on the potential climate policy conflict between King Charles and Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Climate Change Could Strain Relations Between King Charles III and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss

BY CIARA NUGENT 

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 4:38 PM EDT

Many expect Charles, an unusually outspoken royal as Prince, to have a tougher time keeping silent—especially when it comes to the climate. …

Some activists, however, say there are major holes in the King’s environmental philosophy. He continues to use highly polluting private jets, for example. And in a 2010 speech at Oxford University, he cast population growth in Africa and other developing regions as a “monumental” challenge for the planet—an idea repeated by his son Prince William last year. Given that people living in Africa make a tiny contribution to greenhouse gas emissions compared to residents of countries like the U.K., these kinds of “overpopulation” arguments arguably carry racist undertones.

If King Charles III is a “climate King,” as some environmental news outlets have optimistically labeled him, Liz Truss is definitely not a “climate Prime Minister.” Commentators say she has shown strikingly little interest in the issue during her 12 years in parliament, despite serving as environment secretary from 2014 to 2016. Truss has promised to “double down” on the U.K.’s existing 2050 net-zero emissions goal. But campaigners have serious doubts about her commitment to the drastic actions needed to reach it. The U.K.’s green party dubbed her a “disaster” for the climate.

Read more: https://time.com/6212796/king-charles-iii-climate-change-liz-truss/

Obviously it is reassuring to read UK Prime Minister Liz Truss does not regard climate action as a serious priority. Let us hope she acts on her apparent beliefs, and ditches the lunatic net zero policies which are sending household energy bills skyrocketing, and are strangling the life out of the British economy.

Correction (EW): “Strikingly little interest”, not “Surprisingly little interest”.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

43 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gary Garner
September 14, 2022 2:07 am

I hope Charles loses his head over the matter /s

3
Reply
spangled drongo
Reply to  Gary Garner
September 14, 2022 2:17 am

He’ll have to really pull his head in to save it.
But maybe the green republican movement will support him [koff].
Any’ow, good onya Liz!

1
Reply
another ian
Reply to  spangled drongo
September 14, 2022 3:20 am

Note that a crown was coinage except when –

Hopefully the sort of advice he’ll get will be along these lines

“The Queen also toyed with the idea of making the whole of St James’s Park private, and asked her prime minister, Robert Walpole, how much that would cost.

“Only a crown, madam” he replied with a thin smile”

From Bill Bryson “At Home”

2
Reply
Gerry, England
September 14, 2022 2:19 am

If this is true, then Mis Trussed is already an improvement over the lying oaf Johnson. It is fair to say that the bar is set very low, virtually lying on the ground.

3
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Gerry, England
September 14, 2022 2:29 am

Whilst she is undoubtedly an “improvement”, Truss has already made some stupid decisions over “climate”. The first was to keep the Cop26 head Alok Sharma as a cabinet minister. Why? What possible role has he now? What signals is this sending? The second was yesterday when news broke that home EV charging would receive what will amount to a simply enormous government subsidy, in order to keep the EV drive alive. Again, why? This is not only daft but very much against the interests of all other taxpayers who will pay for it in the end. So, can we really trust Truss on climate issues? We already have our answer.

4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Ian Magness
September 14, 2022 2:38 am

How on Earth do you expect the rich who can afford a new EV and have a garage to charge it in, to manage otherwise, the poor dears?They’ve only got a few thousands in subsidies and ludicrously high feed-in tariffs on their solar panels, paid by consumers too poor to afford such luxuries. They need some more generous subsidies from ordinary taxpayers who are obviously too pathetic to go and buy new EVs and houses with garages, and chuck a few thousand quid at some solar panels.

Come on! We need to transfer even more wealth from the poor to the rich, doncha know?

7
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
September 14, 2022 3:00 am

Well, the plebs have to be kept in place. No personal freedom for the masses.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
September 14, 2022 4:21 am

I assume you doffed your cap when you wrote that, Chaswarnertoo. 😉

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Ian Magness
September 14, 2022 2:46 am

Don’t believe the political rhetoric. Sharma, like any other politician, is given a job and expected to do it even if they disagree with it.

Look at what they do, not what they say.

Sharma’s historic voting record on environmental issues:

“Generally voted against measures to prevent climate change”

3
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Gerry, England
September 14, 2022 2:55 am

The only way is up, then.

Notably, Starmer and his party made no progress politically other than from Johnson’s buffoonery.

Assuming Truss can at least remain credible she has a good chance of winning the next election as labour are still in a mess.

1
Reply
Rolf H Carlsson
September 14, 2022 2:22 am

What counteractions by Herr Schwab? The former Duke of Windsor was one of Schwab´s
key climate hysteria promoters!

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Rolf H Carlsson
September 14, 2022 2:47 am

The baton will be handed to William.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  HotScot
September 14, 2022 3:45 am

“”The Duke of Cambridge revealed that he lies awake at night worrying that world leaders and politicians are failing to do enough to stop climate change.

He said: “I get outraged by the inaction.

“That’s probably a bit of a cliché but that is what I get most troubled about.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/03/william-cant-sleep-because-of-climate-change/

0
Reply
The Real Engineer
Reply to  fretslider
September 14, 2022 4:05 am

Surely he has better things to worry about, and his dreams could be easily sorted out with a little actual study of proper climate science. But the question then comes up, does he have sufficient intellect? You can guess yourself!

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  The Real Engineer
September 14, 2022 4:22 am

The entire family is bonkers – except perhaps for Anne

0
Reply
fretslider
September 14, 2022 2:41 am

He knows he is subject to the deal now

Keep out of politics and the politicians will keep out of family affairs

Why else was his mother a political enigma?

Parliament is above monarch and people

0
Reply
HotScot
September 14, 2022 2:41 am

Read back over some of my recent posts Eric. Truss is an accountant and hasn’t always been a politician. Sh’e the first PM I have known since before Harold Wilson who is able to count.

I have said though, don’t watch Truss, watch her Cabinet and with Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Jacob Rees-Mogg in it you can be sure she is a climate sceptic. She’s also appointed Steve Baker, a GWPF trustee, to Northern Ireland.

Have a look at the voting record of almost every member of the Cabinet (I say almost only because I have only looked at about half) and none of them have expressed any meaningful support for environmental/climate initiatives.

It seems we at last have a level headed government.

3
Reply
Steve G
September 14, 2022 2:43 am

Time will tell re Truss.

2
Reply
Beagle
September 14, 2022 2:50 am

Didn’t Charlie lead the way by converting his sports car to run on waste cheese and wine? It doesn’t seem to have caught on yet though.

1
Reply
decnine
Reply to  Beagle
September 14, 2022 4:14 am

Only Charles produced enough waste cheese and wine to make it possible.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  decnine
September 14, 2022 4:29 am

It would be far cheaper for him to convert his car to run on his BS.

0
Reply
Gerald the Mole
September 14, 2022 2:52 am

I believe that he will be ill advised if he actively promotes the idea of man-made global warming. With many experts predicting severe cooling to occur within the next decade or so he views may not look good. (sarc/on)By the way he is not a climate scientist

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
September 14, 2022 2:56 am

I have seen and read interviews with Charles when he was PoW where he says he knows that he cannot interfere with government or make political statements. Whether or not he sees commenting on the environment as political or not we’ll see in the near future.

But a lot of what he has said isn’t that mad. Looking after the environment in which you live should be common sense. But we still have raw sewage going into rivers and the sea, nearly 35 years after Thatcher promised that privatisation would clean it up. Planning thousands of hectares of non-native confifers across moorland was folly, and probably still is. But he’s like 99% of UK politicians who think that Monbiot, Attenborough, Porrit, Lucas, Packham and the rest know what they’re talking about.

2
Reply
Steve4192
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
September 14, 2022 4:23 am

Nobody has a problem with environmental Environmentalism that looks to protect the physical environment from actual physical destruction/pollution. It’s the nonsense belief that a trace gas that is essential to all life on earth is a pollutant that people have a problem with. Or that the human contribution to the presence of that trace gas acts a temperature control knob to the global climate. Or that mathematical models that have been comically wrong for the past 50 years, can’t even predict what will happen in the next year, don’t even bother trying to model atmospheric water vapor or solar radiation, can be trusted to predict what the climate will be like in 30 (2050) or 80 years (2100).

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
September 14, 2022 2:59 am

Don’t tease me. I doubt Mary O’Leary will be another Iron Lady. But it does give one hope.

0
Reply
Gerard Flood
September 14, 2022 3:02 am

Re “these kinds of “overpopulation” arguments arguably carry racist undertones.” Not necessarily racist, but certainly obnoxiously eugenicist objectives, just like Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a lifelong eugenics activist.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Gerard Flood
September 14, 2022 4:32 am

Notable member of The Club of Rome.

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
September 14, 2022 3:08 am

But hasn’t Charles stated emphatically that he will not continue opining on climate change now he is the king??

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Andy Espersen
September 14, 2022 4:23 am

In public

This is the Black Spider…

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  fretslider
September 14, 2022 4:36 am

Not sure about that. In private discussions with politicians he could be accused of political bias if he expresses his madcap opinions.

The government isn’t obliged to take any advice from him and a biased position could cause a damaging rift between the Monarchy and Parliament.

0
Reply
Steve4192
Reply to  Andy Espersen
September 14, 2022 4:29 am

Charles has also emphatically stated that we only have 100 months to save the world from climate change … about 150 months ago (March 2009)

And that we only have 18 months to save the human race … about 26 months ago (July 2019)

Charles emphatic statements aren’t worth the wind it takes to push them out of his lungs and past his lips.

1
Reply
MarkW2
September 14, 2022 3:26 am

Liz Truss is a pragmatist. She knows fossil fuels will continue to be needed for a long time and will do everything possible to increase capacity but she also recognises the need to keep the environmentalists as quiet as possible. If that means showing support for net-zero she’ll do it, but in a very watered down version compared to Boris.

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  MarkW2
September 14, 2022 4:42 am

She can pay lip service to NetZero but she only has two years to get control over this situation before the next election. If she hasn’t produced results for the consumer and small businesses she’s liable to be out on her ear.

Her objective is 2.5% growth, she can’t do that shackled by NetZero, no one in Europe has been able to do it. If she outperforms Europe over the next two years she also justifies the nations faith in Brexit.

There are many strings to this bow.

0
Reply
Climate believer
September 14, 2022 3:32 am

Expect increased loony Left activity in October.

They are planning mass disruption events targeting government and the public.

The Queens death made them cancel a “Festival of Resistance” in London, which was a silver lining.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Climate believer
September 14, 2022 3:59 am

When the fracking starts should be very interesting…

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  fretslider
September 14, 2022 4:50 am

Many arrest’s at fracking sites. There is no alternative and she can justify locking the green loony’s up by constantly referring to punishing gas prices.

That will be her Thatcher/Scargil moment. If she prevails and her other policies bear fruit she’ll win the next election convincingly.

The public want to see decisive action, not more Cameron, May and Boris prevarication and appeasement.

She doesn’t have time to f@rt about. The Conservatives red wall is crumbling and Boris wasted all those seats he won. Fracking also appeals to the ‘Levelling Up’ manifesto promise Boris made, but did nothing about, by bringing high quality jobs to the north.

Watch for her declaring that as a major case for fracking.

0
Reply
The Real Engineer
September 14, 2022 4:01 am

Fortunately King Charles 3rd has no power at all, he is only a figurehead without any political power. The previous King Charles’s didn’t do too well when they messed with politics! Perhaps “headless chicken” would be a good epithet.

0
Reply
Steve4192
Reply to  The Real Engineer
September 14, 2022 4:36 am

He does have some constitutional power. Even though it is mostly viewed as ceremonial and hasn’t really been exercised vigorously for generations, it exists. He could make himself a nuisance if he chooses to.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarchy_of_the_United_Kingdom#Constitutional_role

0
Reply
Mark BLR
September 14, 2022 4:11 am

Truss has promised to “double down” on the U.K.’s existing 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

“HotScot” noted that Liz Truss has some accountancy training.

Maybe she simply remembered that “2 x 0 = 0”.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Mark BLR
September 14, 2022 4:55 am

She doesn’t have “some accountancy training”:

From 1996 to 2000, Truss worked for Shell, during which time she qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) in 1999. In 2000, Truss was employed by Cable & Wireless and rose to economic director before leaving in 2005. (Wikipedia).

Don’t be an idiot all your life.

0
Reply
garboard
September 14, 2022 4:18 am

king chuck is classic climate warrior : never worked a day in his life , no practical knowledge of anything , probably never so much as changed a light bulb , rich from inherited money , profligate life style of private jets , huge houses and catered meals . ok chuck , tell us all how we should live .

0
Reply
fretslider
September 14, 2022 4:32 am

Charles’ great mentor was Laurens van der Post; South African Afrikaner writer, farmer, soldier, political adviser to British prime ministers, close friend of Prince Charles, godfather of Prince William, educator, journalist, humanitarian, philosopher, explorer and conservationist.

In the early 1950s, van der Post raped a child, what we now call doing a Savile. He then went on to great things

They are a rum lot

0
Reply
SAMURAI
September 14, 2022 4:56 am

The UK, EU, and other all industrialized countries, and especially developing countries, must abandon the disconfirmed CAGW hoax, and rapidly expand their use of cheap, clean and abundant fossil fuels and nuclear power if they expect to have functioning economies and prosperous citizens enjoying fulfilling lives.

CAGW is a horrifying Leftist secular religion which if very anti-human and Malthusian whose purpose is more directed at the eradication of humans than it is on the reduction of anthropogenic CO2.

I seriously doubt King Charles will give up on his silly religious crusade in proselytizing for his inane CAGW religious cult..

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Government idiocy

Washington, DC’s Energy Colonialism

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Aussie PM: “Entirely Appropriate” King Charles Continue his Climate Activism

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

WEF: Pakistan Climate Change Floods are the British Empire’s Fault?

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics

Climate scientists & politics: Simpleton versus Wicked scientists

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: