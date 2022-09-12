The Conversation: We Must Seek to Understand Why Bjørn Lomborg’s Climate Arguments Resonate

Essay by Eric Worrall

The climate crisis is real – but overusing terms like ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ comes with risk

Published: September 12, 2022 6.10am AEST

Noel Castree

Professor of Society & Environment, University of Technology Sydney

“Crisis” is an incredibly potent word, so it’s interesting to witness the way the phrase “climate crisis” has become part of the lingua franca.

Denialism is in retreat. The climate change debate now is about what is to be done and by whom?

4. We must appreciate other crises and challenges matter more to many people

Some are tempted to occupy the moral high ground and imply the climate crisis is so grand as to eclipse all others. This is understandable but imprudent.

It’s important to respect other perspectives and negotiate a way forward. Consider, for example, the way author Bjørn Lomborg has questioned the climate emergency by arguing it’s not the main threat.

Lomborg was widely pilloried. But his arguments resonated with many. We may disagree with him, but his views are not irrational.

We must seek to understand how and why this kind of argument makes sense to so many people.

