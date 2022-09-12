Left: "Bjørn Lomborg" by Photo by Emil Jupin - http://web.archive.org/web/20070224163136/www.lomborg.com/pictures.htm. Licensed under Copyrighted free use via Wikimedia Commons. Right: Professor Noel Castree, Source University of Technology Sydney. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Climate Change Debate

The Conversation: We Must Seek to Understand Why Bjørn Lomborg’s Climate Arguments Resonate

Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Sydney academic Noel Castree, “denialism is in retreat”. But Climate lukewarmer Bjørn Lomborg’s arguments inexplicably resonate with lots of people.

The climate crisis is real – but overusing terms like ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ comes with risk

Published: September 12, 2022 6.10am AEST
Noel Castree
Professor of Society & Environment, University of Technology Sydney

“Crisis” is an incredibly potent word, so it’s interesting to witness the way the phrase “climate crisis” has become part of the lingua franca

Denialism is in retreat. The climate change debate now is about what is to be done and by whom? 

4. We must appreciate other crises and challenges matter more to many people

Some are tempted to occupy the moral high ground and imply the climate crisis is so grand as to eclipse all others. This is understandable but imprudent. 

It’s important to respect other perspectives and negotiate a way forward. Consider, for example, the way author Bjørn Lomborg has questioned the climate emergency by arguing it’s not the main threat.

Lomborg was widely pilloried. But his arguments resonated with many. We may disagree with him, but his views are not irrational. 

We must seek to understand how and why this kind of argument makes sense to so many people.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/the-climate-crisis-is-real-but-overusing-terms-like-crisis-and-emergency-comes-with-risk-188750

I find Professor Noel Castree’s article fascinating because he seems so fixated on Bjørn Lomborg.

Lomborg’s genius is exposing just how flimsy the evidence is that global warming is a problem. For example, Lomborg’s 2021 article on heatwave deaths shows the net benefits of warming, the reduction in deaths caused by cold, far outweigh any slight increase in heatwave deaths – even in warm countries like India.

My guess is Professor Castree’s own academic colleagues keep dropping Lomborg’s name in his hearing. Obviously this might just be to get a rise out of Castree, but Lomborg is good at reaching people.

If Sydney academics really are regularly reading and openly discussing Lomborg’s work, climate alarmism is in a lot more trouble than I realised.

Gregory Wrightstone
September 12, 2022 2:20 pm

Nope. Never start a climate conversation with “the climate crisis is real.” NO IT ISN’T

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Gregory Wrightstone
Mario Lento
Reply to  Gregory Wrightstone
September 12, 2022 2:59 pm

Agreed +1.
Else, it’s not a conversation. But without those words, the political heads can’t deal. And there is the basis of the problem.

Perhaps start a conversation with, “What is a crisis?” And though I digress, “What is a state of emergency… and are we in one now with (C19.xx…)?”

Last edited 22 seconds ago by Mario Lento
Scissor
September 12, 2022 2:26 pm

Noel seems to be attracted to blue eyes and a full head of hair.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
September 12, 2022 2:43 pm

I did wonder about that, but there are more straightforward ways to ask for a date?

Mike Lowe
September 12, 2022 2:35 pm

I wonder whether Professor Castree could be persuaded to enumerate precisely what signs he sees of a “climate crisis”? My belief about most of these catastrophe-believers is that they think that their 80 years-or-so is a significant period in the millions of years the Earth has existed, whereas realistic people like me know just how insignificant we are. Perhaps in aspiring to high levels in academia, their sense of proportion has become exaggerated!

Graham
September 12, 2022 2:40 pm

There is no climate emergency but if the people do not wake up very soon there will be some disastrous emergencies ,the first one will be growing enough food to feed 8 billion people .
The second emergency will be the looming energy crisis which is starting to affect living standards in many countries ..
Countries around the world are shutting their eyes and ears and rapidly running their countries into energy deficit .
As I haves stated many times before
” IF CO2 emissions are going to heat the world there is only one solution and that is NUCLEAR POWER ”
All these politicians and scientists that are pushing global warming seem to think that 8 billion people can live reasonable lives with cut backs in energy supplies .
They cannot see or they don’t want to see that energy is essential .
Governments cannot control the weather but they can make sure that their populations have adequate energy supplies .

Steve Case
Reply to  Graham
September 12, 2022 2:55 pm

There is no climate emergency but if the people do not wake up very soon there will be some disastrous emergencies ,the first one will be growing enough food to feed 8 billion people .
_____________________________________

And it will be blamed on Climate Change. The only question in that will be if the spin doctors are able to come up with enough bullshit for people to believe it?

Bill
September 12, 2022 2:46 pm

Nonsense – denialism is not in retreat but gaining momentum as witnessed by the 1100 esteemed scientists, including a Nobel prize winner, who flatly state that there is no climate crisis and that CO2 is actually helpful to the earth and mankind – the more people actually pay attention to this faux crisis and its impact on this standard of living, the more denial is accelerating

DonM
September 12, 2022 2:52 pm

Noel Castree is just following the current playbook.

“Denialism is in retreat. The climate change debate now is about what is to be done and by whom?”

This is same thing that Mann wants to do. Their (hopefully) last chance is stating that ‘it’ is accepted, and that now the effort needs to be directed toward how we as a society respond to the accepted ‘it’.

They can’t prove ‘it’
They can’t define ‘it’
They can’t defend that ‘it’ exists, outside of premise.

But they want to move on and discuss how to protect ourselves from ‘it’.

Noel is just another plop, right next to Mann.

Rud Istvan
September 12, 2022 2:55 pm

The professor asserts “the climate crisis is real”. That falsehood alone explains why Lomborg is persuasive to the common man and he isn’t:

  1. Arctic summer sea ice didn’t disappear so no crisis.
  2. Sea level rise did not accelerate so no crisis.
  3. GBR is thriving, so no crisis.
  4. Planet is greening, with food yields up, so no crisis.
  5. Renewables are ruinables, so IF there were a crisis, no viable solution.

The beautiful part is that this has now gone on for about 40 years, so the proclaimed crisis that isn’t becomes ever more apparent to all except such deluded Sidney professors.

Old Man Winter
September 12, 2022 2:56 pm

Lomborg on RE power:
“The developed world became wealthy through the pervasive use of fossil
fuels, which still overwhelmingly power most of its economies. Solar
and wind power aren’t reliable, simply because there are nights,
clouds and still days. Improving battery storage won’t help much:
There are enough batteries in the world today only to power global
average electricity consumption for 75 seconds. Even though the
supply is being scaled up rapidly, by 2030 the world’s batteries
would still cover less than 11 minutes. Every German winter, when
solar output is at its minimum, there is near-zero wind energy
available for at least five days-or more than 7,000 minutes.”

Lomborg’s effectiveness is that he hasn’t been cancelled yet & can use
facts that force them to respond, which attracts much more attention
than anything deniers say, since we can be ignored & have already
been “proven wrong”.

WUWT & Climate Depot- many posts on Lomborg.

(Originally posted on the WSJ)
https://carbonneutralcoalition.com/the-rich-worlds-climate-hypocrisy/

Gary Kerkin
September 12, 2022 2:57 pm

Lomborg has always been open about what he understands to be happening a propos climate change. That, while acknowledging the climate is changing and that human AGW emissions are responsible, his statements of fact about climate change severity are undermining the narrative of alarmists is what concerns them the most. I see articles like that of Castree’s in The Conversation an implicit acknowledgement that the alarmists no longer have the (moral) high ground and that the only counter to “denialist” statements is to stoop to ad hominem attacks. Much of this was revealed in the “Climategate” revelations.

