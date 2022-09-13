Alarmism

Study: Climate Change is Making People Angrier Online

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to a study, hate speech increases on social media when temperatures rise above 30°C (86F).

Climate Change Is Making People Angrier Online

Hate speech increases on social media when temperatures rise above 30°C (86F), new research says.

By Laura Millan Lombrana
13 September 2022 at 20:47 GMT+10

Climate change is making us angrier online. A lot angrier.

Hateful comments spike on social media when temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research have found.

“It’s an indicator of how well people can adapt to high temperatures,” said Annika Stechemesser, lead author of the study published in The Lancet Planetary Health earlier this month. “If temperatures go too hot or too cold, we found that there’s an increase in online hate speech, no matter the socioeconomic differences, religion or political beliefs.” 

Global warming of about 1.1°C on average since pre-industrial times has unleashed all sorts of extreme weather events across the world. This summer, drought and a string of heat waves hit Europe, China and the US. For humans, heat is associated with psychiatric hospitalizations, increased rates of suicide and more domestic violence, according to research. 

And aggressive behavior online has been linked to violence offline too. Incensed posts have led to more violence toward minorities, including mass shootings, lynchings and ethnic cleansing, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based think tank.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-13/climate-change-is-making-people-angrier-online

The findings of the study;

Temperature impacts on hate speech online: evidence from 4 billion geolocated tweets from the USA

Annika Stechemesser, MSc , Prof Anders Levermann, PhD , Leonie Wenz, PhD 

Open Access Published:September, 2022DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S2542-5196(22)00173-5

The prevalence of hate tweets was lowest at moderate temperatures (12 to 21°C) and marked increases in the number of hate tweets were observed at hotter and colder temperatures, reaching up to 12·5% (95% CI 8·0–16·5) for cold temperature extremes (–6 to –3°C) and up to 22·0% (95% CI 20·5–23·5) for hot temperature extremes (42 to 45°C). Outside of the moderate temperature range, the hate tweets also increased as a proportion of total tweeting activity. The quasi-quadratic shape of the temperature–hate tweet curve was robust across varying climate zones, income quartiles, religious and political beliefs, and both city-level and state-level aggregations. However, temperature ranges with the lowest prevalence of hate tweets were centred around the local temperature mean and the magnitude of the increases in hate tweets for hot and cold temperatures varied across the climate zones.

Read more: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(22)00173-5/fulltext

Interestingly the study finding doesn’t seem to say quite what the Conversation said. The study finding appears to be that hate tweets are lowest when temperatures are closest to the mean temperature for the region, which suggests people feel least distressed when temperatures feel normal for their locale. The variation in intensity of this effect in different climate zones is also intriguing.

Even if the study methodology and conclusions are correct, and that is a big if, this does not appear to imply global warming would cause everyone to become angrier. Global warming is gradual on a human timescale. Most people who move to warm places like Florida don’t stay permanently angry, they adapt – just as people would adapt to any gradual changes in the local climate. And if they feel too warm, they can just switch on the air conditioner, providing energy remains affordable.

Joe Gordon
September 13, 2022 6:06 pm

Did they also study the poster’s proximity to airport runways and air conditioner vents?

Fun with anagrams, I guess. You could call it the Urban Hate Island Effect.

John Garrett
September 13, 2022 6:06 pm

My god.

It just gets stupider and stupider.

Scissor
Reply to  John Garrett
September 13, 2022 6:47 pm

And depraved. NPR says children are never too you to learn about anal.

billtoo
September 13, 2022 6:07 pm

odd. I get angry when it drops below -20F. couple days every winter.

Tom Halla
September 13, 2022 6:13 pm

My first question was who classified tweets as “hate”.
Having moved from Northern California, where the typical summer temperature was too cool to raise most melons, to South Central Texas, where it is normally 90 F plus in the summer, I did not notice any more irate people in Texas. Rather fewer, in fact.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 13, 2022 6:32 pm

Maybe Texans can afford electricity to run their air conditioners…

MarkH
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 13, 2022 6:34 pm

That was something that I was curious about too. Turns out they’re using AI to categorize the tweets using the UN definition, which is quite broad (“any kind of communication in speech, writing or behaviour, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, gender or other identity factor”).

Of particular interest so far is looking at Section 1.g of their Supplementary appendix of the underlying paper. Of all the “hate tweets” they identified using the AI, they manually reviewed 1000 of them. What they define as “hate speech” in their manual review seems mostly to be certain demographics using their particular vernacular.

They look to conclude that ~70% of the identified tweets are actual “hate speech”. Though, I think if you actually looked at them as a rational person and took into account the socially acceptable language within the sub-cultures in which the tweets occur, then the amount of actual hate speech (inasmuch as there is such a thing) would be incredibly small.

They discuss this a little in their Discussion section, but seem to be mostly dismissive of the effects:

“Although in general it is impossible to accurately classify all hate speech due to its many incarnations, subtlety,75 sarcasm, and context dependence, the robustness checks we conducted on the quality of the dataset suggest that the data present a representative sample of hateful discourse on Twitter. However, some of the expressions included in tweets have a different connotation based on the cultural context in which they are used. Specifically, some proportion of the tweets classified as hate contain the N-word with the spelling variant ending in “a” which has, in contrast to the spelling with “er”, according to some sources been reappropriated as a type of endearment in some communities.76 However, the use of the word and its variants remains highly controversial. In the examples observed in our data (appendix p 7), the context is typically aggressive and derogatory. However, we cannot be sure that all instances in the dataset containing this particular slur are genuinely hateful.”

Rick C
Reply to  MarkH
September 13, 2022 6:52 pm

I’m not a tweeter (twit?) but I get the impression that, aside from the bots trying to steal identities, Twitter is mostly about hating the other side. Seems like at least 50% has been “we hate Trump and everyone who voted for him”.

Alexy Scherbakoff
September 13, 2022 6:31 pm

I guess that’s where ‘Hot under the collar’ comes from.

Mr.
September 13, 2022 6:48 pm

The undoing of aspirations for ‘success’ in life imo stem from too many university graduates of fringe-relevance studies desperately trying to produce something, anything of relevance to the lives of ordinary punters, dutifully reported by other graduates of fringe “journalism” courses, which of course the increasingly irrelevant MSM publishes immediately without thought.

Epic failures all around.

Michael E McHenry
September 13, 2022 6:50 pm

I suggest they watch the 1957 movie “12 Angry Men”
That was 65 years ago!

James Stagg
September 13, 2022 6:57 pm

What a crock!

(Is that “hate” speech?)

