The British Energy Horror Story

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

This is really an excellent summary of the looming energy horror story, coming our way soon:

Looking for a light read? Perhaps a fairy tale to settle the kids before bed?

If so, I highly recommend the publications page of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). You will find endless exciting tales about the near future. Stories of a high-tech world, in which humanity has “Built Back Greener” and enjoys prosperous existence in equilibrium with a revitalised natural world.

But perhaps fantasy is not your thing. Maybe you’d prefer something scary — a horror story to make your hair stand on end. Never fear — BEIS has you covered. As a fellow spookophile, I encourage you to scroll past the utopian titles, right to the bottom. Here we find the department’s “generation capacity” estimates.

Generation capacity is the amount of electricity our country can generate or import if supplied with sufficient fuel.

As with most horror stories, the setting will initially appear rosy. Aided by the world’s biggest offshore wind market, the amount of clean electricity the UK can generate is expected to soar ever upwards —  hinting at a carbonless world just around the corner. Indeed, journals spanning from the Guardian to the Spectator have run glossy graphics to this effect. 

But things are not as they seem. Look at the estimates of National Grid’s Energy Systems Operator (ESO) and you’ll begin to feel goosebumps. These projections “de-rate” energy generators based on how reliable they are (generators rarely run at 100 per cent efficiency). Applying this method nearly halves generation capacity — from 115 gigawatts to 62. At this level, supply is barely keeping level with demand.

Full story here.

I have been of course been writing about this for years, but I had not come across the BEIS projections, which are mentioned above. BEIS describe these “baseline projections”:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/energy-and-emissions-projections-net-zero-strategy-baseline-partial-interim-update-december-2021/net-zero-strategy-baseline-covering-note

And here are those projections:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/energy-and-emissions-projections-net-zero-strategy-baseline-partial-interim-update-december-2021

The tables run from 2019 to 2040, but I have only shown the 2030 to 2035 period for clarity.

The tables specifically note that these capacities are not de-rated. Although “renewables” includes a small amount of biomass, maybe 5 GW, the vast bulk will be wind and solar.

In reality then, by 2030 we will only have about 45 GW of dispatchable capacity. This also needs to be de-rated, as it is not reasonable to have all of that capacity online 100% of the time. Traditionally, a figure of 85% has been used, so as to provide a safety margin. That of course means we can only count on 38 GW.

Quite why the BEIS thinks that we can guarantee to have 17 GW available from imports is a mystery, not least given Europe’s own energy crisis.

By 2035 demand will have risen considerably from current levels, if cars and heat are decarbonised as planned, likely peaking at near to 80 GW.

As the article explains, this kind of make-believe has been self generating within official circles, with the green blob in BEIS fudging the figures, using accounting tricks and even making stuff up, and ministers justifying their policies by reference to the Committee on Climate Change.

Reality may well be worse than even the BEIS projections allow. All of that gas generation will need to be with carbon capture, in order to meet the carbon targets. Most of our existing CCGT capacity will therefore have to be scrapped. BEIS therefore are projecting 22 GW of new build gas generation by 2035, but since 2012 only 4.4 GW has been added.

It is not clear why any investor would spend billions building gas plants, if they are all going to be banned long before 2050.

I’ll leave the summing up to The Critic:

There is no silver bullet to kill this monster, but disaster may be avoided if we’re prepared to acknowledge it exists. Blackouts remain unlikely if electricity demand is constrained, which means the government must abandon its plans for the grid to go green by 2035, along with the aim to switch to electric cars and heat pumps. Coal stations will need to keep burning, and mothballed generators may require re-recommissioning. Whilst it is too late to build the necessary plants in the next few years, the government can save future pain by loosening restrictions on new gas-fired power plants. It should also be prepared to finance new projects directly (60% of the bill for Hinkley C is borrowing costs, due to the government’s refusal to provide direct funding).

Above all, the Government must tackle the perverse incentives which lead it to walk blindly into this mess. The CCC must be abolished, or at least matched by another quango responsible for scrutinizing climate policy’s impact on energy security. CCC members who might have misled the public should be investigated. Legal requirements to meet impossible climate targets must also go — if the department can meet targets, that’s good, but its priority has to be to keep the lights on. Finally, civil servant pay caps must be removed to promote continuity in departments.

This tale speaks to a deep dysfunctionality at the heart of the system. Keeping the lights on is a basic function of modern government, and we are close to critical failure. The next PM’s first task must be to exorcise vested interests and create clear lines of accountability. If the eco-blob cannot be tamed, the future of the country looks dark. 

fretslider
August 28, 2022 10:48 am

The CCC must be abolished, and held accountable for Grenfell Tower

Spetzer86
August 28, 2022 10:58 am

The really sad part is that the very first thing that must be done is that all the ministers must admit they were wrong about the Green Energy plan. The challenge there is that public officials have this desperate need to never be wrong. Since they can’t be wrong they can’t reverse a massive public program and so…well, maybe this time they’ll figure out a way.

David Wojick
August 28, 2022 10:58 am

Given that the 2030-35 plan is impossible the only interesting questions are when and how that impossibility will manifest itself. Oh wait, that might be now in Europe and Oz. The US is lagging behind but the Inflation Act may catch us up disasterwise. Making energy unaffordable will have political consequences.

Old England
Reply to  David Wojick
August 28, 2022 11:11 am

The average UK state pension is set to reach £10,000 a year around the same time that the energy bill cap is predicted to reach £7,500 a year ….. Heat or Eat isn’t much of an option for pensioners then – it will come down to a choice between freezing or starving to death.

Frank from NoVA
August 28, 2022 11:00 am

‘Keeping the lights on is a basic function of modern government, and we are close to critical failure.’

False. The only legitimate function of any government, past, present or future, is to secure our inalienable rights, including property rights, so that individuals working in voluntary cooperation can maximize the production of the goods and services that society requires, including keeping the lights on.

By the way, does anyone recall ever seeing ‘Net Zero’, which seems to have popped out of nowhere, either on a ballot and/or as a campaign issue?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Frank from NoVA
Derg
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 28, 2022 11:09 am

Nope, but world wide we have seen the slogan Build Back Better.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 28, 2022 11:39 am

Most governments in the world do not have anything close to the US Constitution , which is what is supposed to protect our rights in the US. And governments are passing laws to help protect those, its more taxes, more regulations and more bureaucrats. Governments always tend to be more authoritarian as they age. Hence, Franklin saying we have a Republic , if we can keep it. It is up to the citizens to keep the government in check.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Matt Kiro
August 28, 2022 11:40 am

*aren’t Passing Law

Scissor
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 28, 2022 12:05 pm

How about “gain of function?” I doubt that many would support it. In fact, it’s been illegal.

Old England
August 28, 2022 11:03 am

The CCC is chaired by Selwyn Gummer (as he was before enoblement) and whose family have a company which derives its income from advising on Green Matters and policy. Some would see that as a conflict of interest, but apparently not where “climate change” is concerned.

The race to Net Zero means Net Zero, but not in the way that willfully blind politicians enthralled by a poorly educated, teenage Green Prophetess, see it.

So what does “Net Zero” mean ?

For Britain, and elsewhere, heralds Net Zero for businesses as they have to shut up shop, close down, sack their workers and rely on state benefits – many in the last few days and weeks have had to close their doors for ever due to energy costs which are wiping them out. the further down the road we go with unreliable renewables the higher become the energy costs and the worse it will get.

Net Zero means Net Zero for personal transport (unless you are super-rich) as there will be insufficient electricity available to power personal electric vehciles, and if there was you couldn’t afford it.

Net Zero means I could spend the next hour writing down the ways in which life as we know it and the futures of our children will be destroyed as a direct result of the climate change scam. I just hope and pray that this winter will open eyes wide enough to bury this scam once and for all.

James Snook
August 28, 2022 11:22 am

“Storage” isn’t generating capacity, as shown in the chart, even if it were to exist at the unlikely levels predicted.

Peter W
August 28, 2022 11:42 am

I just saw a report on-line that due to a power shortage the Chinese are shutting down all their automobile recharging stations.

Bill Rocks
August 28, 2022 11:52 am

To Merry Old England,

Good luck with this. Think about the history of energy. Forest wood, peat, whale oil, hard coal. North Sea oil and natural gas. Now, windmills. Oh my!

Because you are one of the leaders of the “free world” and intend to be a force for good, I sincerely hope you are able to sustain your civil order and representative government while this looming disaster occurs.

Hyde Park Speakers Corner will be very busy, I guess.

M Courtney
August 28, 2022 12:02 pm

If something can’t happen, it won’t happen. This is known by the CCC and everyone else.
So the UK’s energy policy is not about energy security or about green policies. Neither of those objectives are planned for (not realistically, at least).

So what is the objective?

Taking the money. Anything with Gummer and the Tories behind it is about taking the money.
They’re out to rob us, again.

Phillip Bratby
Reply to  M Courtney
August 28, 2022 12:27 pm

Isn’t the objective that of the WEF and Agenda 21/30? You will own nothing (except for the elite) and you will be happy.

Philip Mulholland
August 28, 2022 12:22 pm

Keeping the lights on is a basic function of modern government.

Keeping the food supplied is a basic function of modern government.
Keeping the water supplied is a basic function of modern government.
Keeping the houses supplied is a basic function of modern government.
Keeping the traffic flowing is a basic function of modern government.
Keeping the entertainment supplied is a basic function of modern government.
etc.
See the problem? It’s all Bread and Circuses.
That did not end well the last time either.
The government is not a wealth creator, it is a wealth consumer.

%d bloggers like this: