Green Energy Fail: British Union Boss Predicts Riots, 1990s Style Uprising

Eric Worrall
Some good news – Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised to allow fracking if she wins. But this belated outbreak of political sanity comes way too late to prevent the coming winter of carnage.

Workers’ anger at cost of living as strong as time of poll tax riots, union boss says 

Sharon Graham, head of Unite, on picket line with Felixstowe dock strikers, says people could rise up again as they did in the 1990s

Richard Partington in Felixstowe
@RJPartingtonThu 25 Aug 2022 03.22 AEST

British workers are at breaking point, with anger over the cost of living crisis reaching a level not seen since the poll tax riots of the 1990s, the head of one of the UK’s most powerful trade unions has said.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, said frustration at pay failing to keep pace with soaring inflation was spilling over into a wave of strike action that would extend from a summer of discontent into the winter.

Speaking from the picket line outside the port of Felixstowe, where thousands of dock workers are striking over pay this week, she compared the situation to widespread national anger over Margaret Thatcher’s controversial community charge, better known as the poll tax, more than three decades ago.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in towns and cities around Britain in March 1990, in a rebellion that culminated in clashes with mounted police in Trafalgar Square, central London. Regarded as key in bringing about the end of Thatcher’s premiership, the poll tax was introduced first in Scotland, then England and Wales before being dropped by her successor, John Major.

“I actually think there is a moment where people could rise to doing exactly the same thing again,” Graham told the Guardian.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/24/workers-anger-cost-of-living-poll-tax-riots-unite-sharon-graham-says

The poll tax riots of the 1990s were a consequence of one of the few truly awful decisions legendary Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher made. Thatcher attempted to replace property rates, UK property taxes based on the value of the property, with a flat tax levy on each adult – so every adult had to pay the same fixed sum every year, though there were discounts for students and registered unemployed. The problem was a lot of poor people couldn’t afford to pay. The implementation of and attempts to enforce the tax triggered a series of massive protests and riots, and contributed to the personal unpopularity which led to Thatcher’s downfall.

In the 1990s the discord was quelled by a change of leadership and a simple repeal of the tax – John Major replaced Margaret Thatcher. But it is not going to be so easy to fix Britain’s current problems.

When my family left Britain, my wife and I rejected options like Canada, because we wanted to be somewhere warm, warm enough that we could live without home heating if we had to. We considered the Caribbean, but ultimately settled on Queensland.

I’m not saying I predicted Russia would invade Ukraine, but it was very obvious from the gathering hostility to fossil fuel, and political commitment to useless renewables, there would be some form of widespread energy price crisis.

Unfortunately that crisis is now, and unlike the poll tax crisis, there is no quick fix. A problem which is the outcome of two decades of political green lunacy is not something you can set right overnight.

Even if Liz Truss wins the Conservative leadership contest, and immediately repeals the fracking ban, which is absolutely the right move, it will likely take at least a decade to set Britain’s energy supply right.

And we don’t know the depth of Truss’ commitment to restoring energy affordability. Even if she is committed, I believe there will be plenty of influential Conservative and Labour spoilers who have grown fat off Britain’s green energy push, through the green energy tithes they orchestrated, who will do everything in their power to derail the necessary energy policy correction, even if that means joining forces to ensure Truss takes a fall.

Anyone who thinks Washington politics is a snake pit has never experienced British politics. British politicians have had over 800 years of continuous government, dating back to the Magna Carta in 1215, to perfect the art of political conspiracy and back stabbing, and they are very good at it.

tonyb
Editor
August 28, 2022 2:10 am

Poll tax (community charge was its proper name) was a very fair idea with the idea that everyone who used services should contribute towards them. Students and the poor got large rebates. Those who hadn’t paid anything up till then didn’t like it of course. 99% of Britons never saw sight nor sound of a poll tax riot.

As for Liz Truss we shall have to see which way they go on energy. The UK needed an energy policy mostly based n Nuclear power 20 years ago but successive governments instead did nothing, then were bullied into going the green route.

All those with green tariffs should only get power when the renewables are working and get none when they fail, thus leaving more grown up energy for the rest of us.

tonyb

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  tonyb
August 28, 2022 2:18 am

I hear you, but I know someone who was was a young adult when the poll tax was introduced, and she said it caused great hardship, so some people at least took it very hard – something about the structure or implementation caused great distress for some people.

In any case, there is no simple remedy to Britain’s current energy woes.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 28, 2022 2:32 am

Eric

Spreading the considerable load of providing services as wide as possible was a fair idea provided those that needed protecting were protected.

As for energy, did you see that clip of Clegg saying 10 years ago when he was in Govt that the govt should not go for nuclear as it would be 2022 before they came on stream,? Govt is VERY short sighted

At least we didn’t put all our energy eggs in one Russian basket like the much over rated Merkel and we do have good wind power capacity-when the wind blows.

Whoever thought it was a good idea to pile in on solar panels at our latitude is probably in a position of power and comfort themselves, instead of stacking shelves in Sainsburys, where they belong.

tonyb

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  tonyb
August 28, 2022 2:37 am

I suspect most British politicians can’t do math…

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 28, 2022 2:33 am

The structure causing hardship was the transfer of cost of local services from rich landlords to poor tenants with no associated rent reduction for the reduction in costs to landlords

fretslider
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 28, 2022 2:56 am

The poll tax was a bad idea and Labour’s garden tax idea isn’t any better

They’ve had since 1660 to perfect the Parliamentary dictatorship. The referendum went horribly wrong, they won’t dabble with a democratic vote again

They are all signed up to net zero Unite are too…

Composite 17’, Labour’s Socialist Green New Deal, states that in power Labour will: “In collaboration with the trade unions and the scientific community, work towards a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The vast majority of local party delegates voted for the motion, as did Unite, CWU, ASLEF, Bakers Union, TSSA and FBU. “

https://labourlist.org/2019/09/labour-conference-commits-party-to-2030-net-zero-carbon-target/

They are pretty stupid

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  tonyb
August 28, 2022 2:30 am

The Poll Tax effectively changed the cost burden of local services from the owners of property to the tenants. For home owners, it was mostly irrelevant. For everyone else, ie the poorest of society, it was an additional and significantly large new cost.

In theory, rents should have reduced immediately due to the reduced cost burden on landlords. Did they? Did they, heck!

Yet another shift of wealth from the poor to the rich. A minor success, before the CAGW boondoggle was properly executed, however.

Terri Jackson Msc MPhil InstP
August 28, 2022 2:40 am

You are ignoring the cause of the present situation. The globalist politicans are stage managing these rises. their aim is to bring in the nazi new world order, a reign of terror!
Both Truss and Sunak are disciples of the NWO. Dont fool yourselves. Face the truth

michel
August 28, 2022 2:51 am

The UK energy price cap (basically, an index of the average household’s gas and electricity bill) will have gone from about 1,200 sterling to about 6,000 sterling in the course of 18 months.

Faced with this, and with the fact that the energy bill alone will eat about 2/3 of the state pension, the government will find itself obliged to do one of two things. Or maybe both.

Its a given that it is going to have to subsidize fuel for the poor and lower earners. The only question is how the governmnent finances it. There are two choices, one it borrows. The other is, it raises income tax on the higher brackets. Or it may do a combination.

What is certain however is that its not going to just allow the increases to work their way through the system. Because that really would lead to large scale hunger and freezing cold. They cannot get away with that. So its going to be a massive financial intervention.

My bet is on a combination of tax and borrowing. But that will only put off the crisis.

