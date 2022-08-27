Energy Fail

German Experts Warn of Grid Instability…” Conventional Power Plants Needed for a Long Time to Come”

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Germany’s massive, subsidized expansion of electricity generation from renewable sources has squeezed out conventional generation units out of the market. Two experts warn of growing grid instability.

Quo Vadis, Grid Stability?

Original article at Die kalte Sonne

The conclusion of the two is very alarming. Here, too, not a word about “storage facilities galore. Here, reality clashes with the wishful thinking of some green energy protagonists who think there is enough storage and that all that needs to be done is to change the “mindset,” as Patrick Graichen put it.

The continued expansion of highly volatile renewable energy sources and the further displacement of more conventional generation units from the market are making the power grid increasingly sensitive to weather-related fluctuations. Unusual weather phenomena such as dark doldrums pose significant challenges to the security and stability of supply to the power grid. The largely intermittent output of solar and wind farms does not correlate with fluctuations in electricity demand.

The excess supply of renewable energy should be buffered during periods of low electricity demand, and the stored capacity should be injected back into the grid during periods of high electricity demand when fewer renewable sources are available. However, large battery energy storage systems, which have been promisingly announced, are still not on the horizon due to their low capacity and maturity, as well as their exorbitantly high cost of deployment.”

At this point, at the latest, some people’s ears should be ringing:

As long as economic energy storage systems are not established, even proponents of the current direction of Germany’s energy transition will have to admit that reliable conventional power plants will be needed for a long time to come.”

This article is also an urgent reading recommendation for politicians and experts who like to be interviewed.

The authors also conclude:

The importance of nuclear power plants for security of supply in base-load operation and their and their ability to operate the grid in parallel with renewable renewable energies have been demonstrated. The nuclear power plants appear to be well suited for the energy made to achieve the future goal of carbon-free power generation. However, the Atomic Energy Act foresees an early end to nuclear power generation by the end of 2022.”

So without nuclear power in Germany, grid stability problems are a future certainty.

15 Comments
Ken
August 27, 2022 10:09 pm

“So without nuclear power in Germany, grid stability problems are a future certainty.”
or
So without nuclear power in Germany, grid stability is stuffed. There,that’s fixed it!

Reply
Joe Gordon
August 27, 2022 10:26 pm

The politicians will never admit that wind and solar are unreliable. It’s just a matter of spending more money.

If they have to destroy every single tree in the Black Forest to make room for another idle wind turbine, they’ll do it with smiles on their faces and blame everyone but themselves when prices keep rising and there’s no power on a cold winter night.

Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Joe Gordon
August 27, 2022 10:45 pm

Oh absolutely, Joe. And they’ll blame those evil, ‘caahbon’ spewing energy companies, whose plants they shuttered, for not providing reliable backup and profiteering… and their feet smell funny, and their children are ugly.

“Don’t blame us. We’re adding windmills as fast as we can.”

Rod Evans
August 27, 2022 11:14 pm

Today August 28th 07.00 wind is generating 1GW of grid power here in the UK. There is a fleet capacity of 27GW installed. It has been at this level for over 24 hrs. Details here https://gridwatch.co.uk/
One of the great advances of civilisation, was the evolution of energy availability beyond weather provision. We have enjoyed reliable plentiful low cost energy for generations. That good fortune, a demonstration of human ingenuity, is about to be thrown away in a period of political lunacy.
We have not collectively seen this scale of religious zealotry since before the enlightenment and the follow on evolution of science.
We are being prepped here in the UK to expect electricity prices to be £0.86/kWh this winter that is over a $/kWh and no apology from state authorities driving these insane policies forward.
The new PM about to be put into office will be Liz Truss come September 6th. She had better realise she has one overarching objective ahead of her. That objective is to shut off the Green zealotry that has driven the economy onto the rocks and will result in huge winter casualties across the whole of society.
We have to get back to sane safe energy policies as an absolute priority. More wind turbines and more solar arrays in our farmlands, is not the answer, to current or future energy needs.

Bryan A
Reply to  Rod Evans
August 27, 2022 11:42 pm

Hate to say it but the Monarchy may fail before Charles gets to take the reigns. If Brits begin dying in hoards due to draconian green energy policies, the populace will surely rise up.

Rod Evans
Reply to  Bryan A
August 28, 2022 12:03 am

Bryan, Monarchy here in UK is a rather abstract concept. It has largely run out of meaningful existence. Charles is a joke character who talks to trees and thinks being a Tampon is his perfect preferred role. Who are we to argue….

Julian Flood
Reply to  Bryan A
August 28, 2022 12:07 am

Never! Too busy watching Celebrity Island Bake Out.

JF

Redge
Reply to  Bryan A
August 28, 2022 12:16 am

We have a constitutional monarchy, it’s not the Queen that passes draconian green energy policies into law, it’s the politicians.

Julian Flood
Reply to  Rod Evans
August 28, 2022 12:03 am

Gridwatch Templar has a less snazzy but easier to understand display.

Yesterday I saw wind at 0.76GW.

JF

Redge
Reply to  Rod Evans
August 28, 2022 12:13 am

And here’s the view from IAmKate

According to Wiki the UK is one of the best places in the world to install wind turbines (and probably one the worst places for solar 😂)

We have 25.5GW of wind power and 13.2GW of solar, so combined we have 38.7GW of unreliable energy.

How does that pan out over the course of a year?

The UK managed a whopping 8.18GW!

Roughly 21%.

If we add even more unreliable energy (as greens advocate) we’d need to install almost 200GW of wind and solar to have any chance of meeting our yearly energy needs.

And we’d still need reliable nuclear and good old fossil fuels as a backup.

When will the extreme left realise the answer to the non-problem is not wind and solar?

(It’s a rhetorical question)

Screenshot 2022-08-28 075441.jpg
Phillip Bratby
August 27, 2022 11:23 pm

Who knew that without nuclear power in Germany, grid stability problems are a future certainty? Every thinking person, i.e. not greens and politicians.

griff
August 27, 2022 11:53 pm

Hmmm… I can’t find any trace of these ‘experts’ out there… perhaps someone could enlighten me as to their qualifications on grid stability?

Rod Evans
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2022 12:13 am

Griff
Talk to any Chief Engineer that runs a large cruise ship or any CEO of a power generator land side, if you want to seek out expert advice on grid stability issues.
I suspect you will not do that, as seeking out real experts will give you some uncomfortable truths.

Redge
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2022 12:23 am

Perhaps you weren’t looking, mate

Dr Patrick Graichen:

State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

Executive Director and Managing Director of Agora Energiewende

Deputy Director of Agora Energiewende

Head of Division at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety

Deputy Head of Division for International Climate Action and Personal Assistant to the State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety

Research assistant at the interdisciplinary Institute for Environmental Economics at Heidelberg University and doctoral degree, thesis: “Municipal Energy Policy”

Degree in Economics and Political Science at Heidelberg University and the University of Cambridge (UK)

I think he’s an expert in his field

What are your qualifications?

Julian Flood
August 28, 2022 12:23 am

The German author mentions ‘dark doldrums’ and claims that that meteorolical condition is unusual. European continental scale blocking high pressure systems, while not all that common, are not rare. In summer they are inconvenient when prolonged into a drought. In winter, however…

A winter blocking high, zero winds, means the wind turbines fail. The weeks of ‘clag’ – blanketing thick stratocumulus clouds that starts as morning fog and settles in as 24 hour gloom – shuts down solar energy production over northern Europe.

If we get one of those this winter we will be in big trouble.

JF

