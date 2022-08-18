Oceans

Plate Tectonics Drives Ocean Oxygenation

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

CNRS

Dark, organic-rich sediments indicating conditions of low ocean oxygenation, sandwiched between limestone beds.
IMAGE: DARK, ORGANIC-RICH SEDIMENTS INDICATING CONDITIONS OF LOW OCEAN OXYGENATION, SANDWICHED BETWEEN LIMESTONE BEDS. view more CREDIT: © CHRISTOPHE THOMAZO

Until now, it has been assumed that the oxygenation of the oceans over geological timescales has mainly been driven by atmospheric oxygen levels. However, a new study published in Nature on June 27 2022  suggests otherwise. Work by scientists at the Biogeosciences Laboratory (CNRS/UBFC), together with their colleagues at the University of California’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, shows that the movement of tectonic plates has probably contributed to ocean oxygenation. To demonstrate this, the scientists used a three-dimensional climate model to recreate conditions on Earth from 540 million years ago to the present day, in particular taking into account ocean circulation currents. In their model, the scientists modified the position of the continents while keeping the atmospheric oxygen concentration constant. The result was that the oxygen concentration in the oceans increased, despite a constant level of oxygen in the atmosphere. The new paper thus shows for the first time that atmospheric and oceanic oxygen levels are largely independent of each other. Since oxygen is vital to marine life, these findings reveal the hitherto underestimated role played by plate tectonics in the evolution of biodiversity in the oceans over geological time scales.

JOURNAL

Nature

DOI

10.1038/s41586-022-05018-z 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Continental configuration controls ocean oxygenation during the Phanerozoic

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

17-Aug-2022

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 2:28 am

Garbage – and wtf is a ‘3 dimensional climate model’?

Of course tectonics Oxygated the water.

  1. Tectonics makes volcanoes
  2. Volcanoes release CO2
  3. They also release myriad other nutriments vital for All Life On Earth
  4. …..including green slimy things in the water
  5. Said slimey stuff uses the nurtiments (inc CO2) and releases Oxygen as ‘waste’
  6. …..in the water as tiny bubbles
  7. Because Oxygen is in in a Love Affair with itself just as great as Michael Mann has with himself, those tiny bubbles dissolve in the water.

Jobs a good-un.
(Did you see my 3D computer – fuggin epic innit. If not, it’ll blow your mind when you do catch site, but in a different way to the junk presented in this story)

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 2:32 am

reply to edit to PS
OMG, get the slepping eeyores – me-tinks my computer haz teh makings of a 3D Climate copumter.
Howz yor pooter – I’ll go 50/50 on the next Nobel if you like 😀

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 3:01 am

wtf is a ‘3 dimensional climate model’?”

It’s timeless….

3
Reply
Richard Greene
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 4:10 am

 “and wtf is a ‘3 dimensional climate model’?”

I can’t take any confuser game seriously
unless it has four dimensions, or even five.

0
Reply
Steve Case
August 18, 2022 2:49 am

Given that the deep ocean “Conveyor Belt” takes a thousand years to make the transit, one has to wonder about the oxygen source for all those goblin and six gilled sharks and other stuff in the deep oceans.

Other than that, models schmodels.

0
Reply
Joao Martins
August 18, 2022 2:54 am

They discovered that Henry’s Law violates the sound knowledge produced by their models?

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Joao Martins
August 18, 2022 2:58 am

Not only that but that the oceans discriminate between atmospheric gases….

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Joao Martins
August 18, 2022 4:12 am

Indeed. The CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, over time, is governed by the much higher amount of CO2 in the oceans. link Given that, someone needs to explain why Henry’s law can be ignored for the balance between ocean oxygen and atmospheric oxygen.

One of the gotchas with ocean oxygen is that it is produced by plankton. That means there is more oxygen in the upper ocean (where the plankton live) than there is at depth. link I’ve seen the statement that plankton produce more oxygen than trees. So, for sure, we can at least say that Henry’s law governs the balance between atmospheric oxygen and the level of oxygen in the upper ocean.

It’s easy to find figures for how much CO2 is stored in the ocean vs. the atmosphere. A quick web search didn’t produce the same data for oxygen.

I welcome the news that plate tectonic processes produce a major amount of oxygen. It shows that all those papers that purported to explain ocean oxygen to the last decimal place were wrong. Folks need it continually pounded into their heads that the majority of published research findings are wrong. 🙂 link

0
Reply
Duane
Reply to  commieBob
August 18, 2022 4:46 am

Henry’s Law only applies to small binary systems under static conditions, and is simply a boundary condition. Such as dealing with a sealed bottle of soda pop – as long as the cap is on and the gas in the space above the liquid is pure CO2, then the dissolved CO2 in the soda remains high. Pop the cap, the CO-2 only “atmosphere” above the liquid is suddenly typical air mix with a very low concentration of CO2, and the dissolved CO2 in the soda eventually dissipates to near atmospheric concentrations.

Henry’s law does not account for large complex systems where internal processes (such as generation of oxygen within the water column, as may be generated by sea life, or generation of oxygen as a result of plate tectonics and geochemical process operating at the boundary between seawater and the crust of the Earth) dominate over the processes affected the seawater-atmosphere boundary conditions. The researcher’s conclusion that the ocean and atmosphere operate largely independently of each other is certainly correct.

There has been a lot of virulent and snarky attacks in the comments here on this research because it involves the dreaded M-word – models – in attempting to understand how the oceans and atmosphere interact. But the ignoramuses commenting here don’t get it that all science, and all engineering, and all manufacturing of everything that you have ever used in life is based upon models. There are models that work extremely well, and others that don’t. The typical ignoramus stupidly attacks all models.

By the way, the bottle of soda pop example is a model. A model with the same limitations as Henry’s Law.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Duane
0
Reply
fretslider
August 18, 2022 2:57 am

It’s difficult to know where to begin. But…

It’s DOA

“a three-dimensional climate model “

Only three?

“In their model, the scientists modified the position of the continents while keeping the atmospheric oxygen concentration constant. 

“The new paper thus shows for the first time that atmospheric and oceanic oxygen levels are largely independent of each other. “

So, on the one hand we are told atmospheric and oceanic Oxygen levels are largely independent of each other, and on the other that the reverse is true of Carbon dioxide.

Allow me to quote an August body of scientists – concerned scientists:

“Carbon pollution is changing the ocean’s chemistry, slowing its ability to uptake CO2, making it more acidic, and harming shellfish and other marine life we depend on.”

https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/co2-and-ocean-acidification

If it takes seconds to pull these papers apart (here) what is going on with peer review?

2
Reply
Agamemnon
August 18, 2022 4:17 am

540 Ma ago heh? What about the great oxygenation event in the Paleoproterozoic? I mean why not conduct that study today when oceanic currents are well known instead of the Cambrian where these oceanic currents are subjected to the position of continents that is still an open debate.

0
Reply
R Taylor
August 18, 2022 4:54 am

The geometry of the continents shapes that of ocean currents, which affects many things such as the global distribution of heat. Rather than dismiss, out of hand, an variable effect on gas solubility, I am content simply when “scientific” authors refrain from predicting some looming catastrophe “in a warming world”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Greenhouse Effect Oceans

Why the Sun, Not CO2, Heats the Oceans Revisiting the Debate: Does Greenhouse Back-radiation Warm the Oceans?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oceans

Evolving To Outpace Climate Change, Tiny Marine Animal Provides New Evidence of Long-Theorized Genetic Mechanism

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Oceans Paleoclimatology

Stronger Overturning Circulation in the Pacific During the Last Glacial Period

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration Oceans

How ‘Viral Dark Matter’ May Help Mitigate Climate Change

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Oceans

Plate Tectonics Drives Ocean Oxygenation

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Biden Climate and Environment Deputy Director Sanctioned for Misconduct

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

The Science Was Just as “Settled” 110 Years Ago as It Is Today… Except for the Bits in the Middle

11 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate ugliness Opinion

Elon Musk Offers Chinese Censors his Vision of Clean Energy, Space Launch & Brain Computer Links

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: