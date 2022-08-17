Biden Climate and Environment Deputy Director Sanctioned for Misconduct

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Oregon Catalyst, TEWS_Pilot; Biden’s Deputy Director for Climate and Environment Jane Lubchenco has been sanctioned by the National Academy of Sciences, over a code of conduct violation.

White House climate official sanctioned by prestigious science body The National Academy of Sciences said Jane Lubchenco violated its code of conduct before joining the Biden administration By Maxine Joselow

August 16, 2022 at 4:08 p.m. EDT The nation’s most prestigious scientific body said Tuesday that it has barred a key White House official focused on climate change, Jane Lubchenco, from participating in its publications and activities for five years. The decision by the National Academy of Sciences marks a rare rebuke of Lubchenco, a marine ecologist who serves as deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The NAS said Lubchenco violated its code of conductbefore joining the Biden administration last year. While serving as an editor for the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Lubchenco accepted an article for publication that was later retracted because it relied on outdated data, and because she has a personal relationship with one of the authors, who is her brother-in-law. “I accept these sanctions for my error in judgment in editing a paper authored by some of my research collaborators — an error for which I have publicly stated my regret,” Lubchenco said in a statement. … Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/16/white-house-climate-jane-lubchenco/

The retracted paper was Cabral et al., A global network of marine protected areas for food.

The following is a description of Jane’s role in the Biden administration, Deputy Director for Climate and Environment;

Dr. Jane Lubchenco Joins White House Science Team to Lead Initiatives in Climate and Environment Science MARCH 19, 2021•PRESS RELEASES Distinguished Scientist and Former NOAA Administrator to Serve as Deputy Director for Climate and Environment at White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Today, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) announced that Dr. Jane Lubchenco has joined the Biden-Harris Administration as Deputy Director for Climate and Environment. A Distinguished Professor at Oregon State University, Lubchenco previously served as Under Secretary of Commerce and Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the Obama-Biden Administration. In this newly created role, Dr. Lubchenco will lead climate and environment science efforts in the White House, bringing an integrated approach that connects climate and environmental challenges with health, economic recovery, equity and sustainability. OSTP is responsible for critical climate and environment science efforts, including the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the National Climate Assessment. Lubchenco will work closely with the leadership of OSTP, to which President Biden has nominated Dr. Eric S. Lander to serve as Director and appointed Dr. Alondra Nelson as Deputy Director for Science and Society. In addition, she will collaborate with Biden-Harris Administration science and climate advisors, including White House National Climate Coordinator Gina McCarthy. “To me, science means hope and opportunity. I’m eager to work with the stellar team at the White House and across the federal government to craft evidence-based solutions to climate and environmental challenges – solutions that produce durable outcomes for people, the nation and the world,” said Lubchenco. “We do not need to choose between the environment and the economy. A healthy environment and a stable climate are the key to both economic recovery and long-term prosperity that is equitable and just. The need for science-based action has never been greater – and we have ample evidence that smart actions can solve multiple problems simultaneously.” President Biden has committed to tackling climate change as one of his Administration’s highest priorities. By taking bold executive actions aimed at tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad, Biden is dedicated to creating good-paying union jobs and an equitable clean energy future restoring scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking across the federal government, and making environmental justice a part of the mission of every agency. “The choices we make today will have a lasting impact across generations of future Americans, said Nelson. “I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with Dr. Lubchenco to work toward an equitable future that is prosperous and sustainable for all.” As a widely respected environmental scientist who spent four years at the helm of NOAA followed by two years as the State Department’s first U.S. Science Envoy for the Ocean in the Obama-Biden Administration, Lubchenco brings deep experience in science and government. Under her leadership in the Obama-Biden Administration, NOAA restored U.S. fisheries to sustainability and profitability, ensured the continuity of the nation’s weather and environmental satellites, delivered climate science and services, strengthened science, influenced the Nation’s first National Ocean Policy, and created a robust NOAA scientific integrity policy. As the first U.S. Science Envoy for the Ocean, she worked with government officials, industry leaders, youth, academics and civil society to advance climate-ready fisheries, sustainable aquaculture, smart ocean planning, and sustainable economic development in China, Indonesia, South Africa, Mauritius and the Seychelles. ### For questions or inquiries, please contact mbx.ostp.press@ostp.eop.gov. Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2021/03/19/dr-jane-lubchenco-joins-white-house-science-team-to-lead-initiatives-in-climate-and-environment-science/

You would think Jane, who served as NOAA administrator between 2009-13, would know better than to make such an obvious mistake.

No word yet on whether Jane will keep her climate change job at the White House. Perhaps if she stays, she can share an office with Hunter Biden.

