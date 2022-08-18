EVs

Charging Electric Cars Like “Spilling Liters of Petrol”…(Hidden) Losses During Charging Are Huge

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
52 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Green technology debacle

“Hidden gas guzzlers”…The wonders of electric cars are turning out to be pie-in-the-sky fantasies.

Massive energy losses from generation, to transmission, to charging and during battery storage are turning electric mobility into a cost nightmare.

E-car drivers are in for a cost shock

“E-cars lose massive amounts of power during charging,” reports the online 24hamburg-de here, citing results of tests conducted on a variety of electric cars of different price classes and sizes by Germany’s ADAC automobile association.

This makes electric cars even more expensive, and less affordable, than previously thought.

The ADAC’s results show, “electricity consumption when charging electric cars is significantly higher than indicated on the consumption displays.”

Manufacturers forgot to tell e-car buyers that lots of energy – about 10% – in fact gets lost during charging and battery storage.

Wasting huge amounts of energy

“The result is devastating,” reports 24hamburg.de.

“With a gasoline-powered car, that would be like spilling a few liters when refueling,” says the ADAC.

Apparently. significant energy gets lost by all the electrical systems, from the charging station, to the on-board charger and the drive battery in the car itself.

Currently e-car owners are forced to contend with a myriad of obstacles in their quest to achieve the level of convenience and comfort that combustion engine vehicle drivers enjoy. “Not surprisingly, a survey by the German automobile association ADAC had previously shown that e-car drivers were still extremely dissatisfied with the infrastructure of charging stations,” reports 24hamburg.de.

Major charging losses

The ADAC tested electric vehicles were all connected to the same 22-kW wall box at 23 degrees ambient temperature, all under the same conditions. According to the test results: “a 100 kWh battery in a Tesla Model X100D actually requires 108.3 kWh. The Kia e-Niro Spirit requires 72.3 kWh for a 64 kWh battery. Even the Jaguar I-PACE EV400 needs at least 10 kWh more for a 90 kWh battery,” reports 24hamburg.de.

With skyrocketing electricity prices in Germany, these hidden costs are turning out to be substantial. But the news will soon get a lot worse, 24hamburg.de reveals: “Electricity prices will rise by 320 percent. […] Driving electric cars is and will be more expensive for drivers than previously thought.”

Currently charging rates in German cities are at about 50 euro-cents a kilowatt hour. With a 300% rise, mobility is about to become a luxury only affordable by the rich.

Germany’s once much ballyhooed “Energiewende” is unraveling, and turning into a grand technological fiasco.

Tom Halla
August 18, 2022 6:17 am

But doesn’t electricity come from wall sockets?/s

badEnglish
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 18, 2022 7:00 am

Yes! Just like those miracle cash-dispensing machines.

Bryan A
Reply to  badEnglish
August 18, 2022 8:07 am

3…2…1…
Insert Griff Denial and praise for renewable German Energy costs

Old Man Winter
Reply to  badEnglish
August 18, 2022 8:31 am

Like the one Hunter found in China, with the Big Guy getting his
usual 10%?

Hunchina.jpg
Krishna Gans
August 18, 2022 6:21 am

Hi hi 😀

John Shotsky
August 18, 2022 6:22 am

A great big DUH!
There is energy loss any time energy is converted from one form to another. Nothing is 100% efficient. The energy to charge EV’s has been converted from one form to another just to get the electricity. That’s the first loss. Then it has to be converted to high transmission lines, which is another loss. Every time it is stepped up or down are more losses. There is loss in the charging STATION itself. Then there is the loss of charging the battery itself.
Or, you can just burn gas. Like my Dodge Magnum SRT8… 🙂

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John Shotsky
August 18, 2022 8:05 am

And how much oil is used to convert tha required oil to gasoline, and how much diesel and electricity is required to deliver that gasoline to you?

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 18, 2022 8:44 am

Most of that are sunk costs, already priced into the price of gasoline. The ancillary costs for electric vehicles is *NOT* already priced into the cost of electricity. That’s why it keeps on just going up as more and more inherent costs are identified and must be paid for.

HotScot
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 18, 2022 8:45 am

That’s reflected in the cost at the pump.

devels tower
August 18, 2022 6:22 am

Do not forget in cold climates, the battery is heated to 32f before allowed to charge.

Not to mention operational heaters..

ResourceGuy
August 18, 2022 6:24 am

We need to a continuous Energiewende Watch group to inform others.

Bryan A
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 18, 2022 8:09 am

That’s what you get when your Energy comes from Wind…Energy-wind

hiskorr
August 18, 2022 6:43 am

Gee! Electricity flowing in a system creates heat. This heat generally dissipates as lost energy. Who knew?

tgasloli
Reply to  hiskorr
August 18, 2022 7:00 am

Keep in mind EV proponents also believe in the perpetual motion machine of “sustainability.” They are blissfully unaware of the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics.

Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 6:47 am

Am curious how they measured that – real batteries in real cars wouldn’t let you completely discharge them.
OK, you start your test with a half-full battery but who/where/what is deciding that the battery is actually = half-full
Not the car itself I do trust.

It gets vastly worse. Those losses come from turning AC power into (carefully regulated) DC power to put into the batteries
BUT..
…the entire process is run in reverse when you use the batteries and drive the car
The DC power is ‘chopped up’ into a variable frequency/voltage/current so as to drive the motors of the car.
then…
…..the motors themselves will have ‘DC power’ losses – unless of course we now have superconducting wires inside said motors and perfectly lossless magnetic components. Do we say the car’s motor itself uses 5% of what its fed just to warm itself up
All all those losses are (sort of) compounded, like interest at the bank.

(I get that to be 76.95% of what came out of the wall-socket actually gets to propel you and your car – your ’50cent electric’ effectively costs 65cents)

The transmission grid itself will have losses but, I suppose, they would be occurring no matter what you were using the ellektrickery for

(Do Teslas still have a ‘standing’ power consumption – they did used to go completely flat if not used for any more than 3 months? Seeingly the onboard computer never slept and continued to burn about 25Watts even when the beast was garaged, locked up and going completely nowhere)

Gerry, England
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 7:11 am

Re transmission grid losses

I suppose it depends on where you want to start your comparison of losses re a proper car. You could compare including transmission losses with that of fuel as it leaves the refinery by estimating the energy used to transport the fuel to the moment it leaves the nozzle into your tank.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Gerry, England
August 18, 2022 8:06 am

HotScot
Reply to  Gerry, England
August 18, 2022 8:56 am

All costs from building an oil rig, putting it to sea, to drilling to extraction, transportation, refining and ending up at the gas pump is reflected in the cost at the pump.

There are losses, of course, but the utilisation of an entire barrel of oil, for gas, plastics, tarmacadam etc. is remarkable and contributes to it’s low cost to the consumer. At least until Biden came along.

If the world returned to sensible energy policies and ditched madcap renewables and bio fuels etc then the consequent cheap electricity would probably make EV’s a viable proposition for some.

The problem is EV’s aren’t competing with ICE’s on a level playing field thanks to subsidies. But resources to replace every ICE in the world with EV’s will see us run out of minerals very quickly and they will become even more prohibitively expensive.

EV’s should be getting cheaper but they defy market norms because everyone is scrambling for minerals, that’s not going to improve and will probably be the death of the concept.

Car manufacturers know this.

MST
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 7:16 am

And don’t forget, ideal is a slow trickle charge (similar to a Carnot heat engine with its adiabatic and isothermal reversible stages.) But they have to blast those batteries full (and it still takes six hours.)

Joe Wagner
Reply to  Peta of Newark
August 18, 2022 7:47 am

PRetty sure it does- because it IS a battery after all…
But they do have other features, like a sentry system that flips on the lights if something gets too close… it may not take much power to run, but it does take some, and I noticed his security comes on quite a few times an hour. Overly sensitive…

sniffybigtoe
August 18, 2022 6:49 am

There’s also the reactive load lost to some form of electrical magic or something.

ferdberple
August 18, 2022 7:07 am

3 gallons of gasoline US is 100kwh. At $0.50 a kwh that is $50 for 3 gallons of gasoline equivalent. Yikes.

bigoilbob
Reply to  ferdberple
August 18, 2022 7:49 am

I haven’t done the conversion arithmetic. Does this energy get to the rear wheels, or did you stop when you burned the gas. Not a diss if you did – just aksin’…

Meab
Reply to  bigoilbob
August 18, 2022 8:53 am

This is not hard, BigOilyBoob.

A Prius gets 50 mpg. At the national average gas price of $4.00 it costs $8.00 to go 100 miles. An efficient EV can go 3 miles on a kWh (remember the 10% charging loss and how poorly EVs perform in Winter). That’s 33 kWh to go 100 miles. The breakeven price is 24 cents per kWh. The average price of residential electricity is 15 cents per kWh, so if you charge at home an EV is cheaper to drive (not accounting for the exorbitant price of EVs)

Unfortunately, the average cost at a commercial fast charger is 31 to 42 cents per kWh depending on whether you’re a member. If you can’t charge at home, a Prius is cheaper to drive.

I fully anticipate idiots, like you BigOilyBoob, responding by saying that a heavy duty truck or some such ridiculous comparison doesn’t get as good mileage as a Prius.

Terry
August 18, 2022 7:08 am

Whoa, I’m no fan of the green blob but lets be fair – ICE cars are far less efficient than electric.

decnine
Reply to  Terry
August 18, 2022 7:20 am

What do you mean by “efficient”?

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Terry
August 18, 2022 8:48 am

That’s mostly because of unfair comparisons. EV cars typically weigh more than an ICE vehicle for similar payloads – because of the heavy battery. That means more tire wear and more road wear – things which the users have to pay for one way or another.

MST
August 18, 2022 7:10 am

Um, yea-ah. Second law of Thermodynamics is the best-case scenario. But that never seems to apply to “green” tech.

Gerry, England
August 18, 2022 7:13 am

And it seems that the majority of battery charging points in Germany do not contain any meter of the energy delivered so you have no idea what you are getting. This stems from charging being free at the start but as battery car owners are now finding out, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

ferdberple
August 18, 2022 7:14 am

I question the efficiency numbers for EV’s. There is a huge drop in EV range when using the AC or heater. 15% is the number I see.

This argues strongly that EVs take less energy to move than equivalent ICE. This cannot be due to the motor or battery. Rather the cars themselves must take less energy.

Otherwise the range loss for an EV would match an ICE regardless of engine efficiency in converting PE to KE.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  ferdberple
August 18, 2022 8:50 am

Why do you say EV’s take less energy to move? They are typically heavier than an ICE vehicle of the same payload capacity. That means more power required (F = ma) to move them and more tire and roadbed wear.

Earthling2
August 18, 2022 7:17 am

And that is for a brand new battery in optimum circumstances, like calculating gas mileage on a stationary dynamometer. Wait a few years until the battery is only 80% efficient compared to new, and the losses will only get worse. And then winter…it may actually be much worse long term than the article points out.

decnine
August 18, 2022 7:18 am

If Entropieblunder isn’t a German word, it ought to be.

Coeur de Lion
August 18, 2022 7:21 am

The rich who buy EVs just plug in to their large detached home with drive and garages and don’t bother to check what’s happening at the electricity meter and pay by DD and not even notice. Me, I’m bubblewrapping a couple of Citroen diesel Picassos.

griff
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
August 18, 2022 7:55 am

And solar panels…

E. Schaffer
August 18, 2022 7:22 am

There are yet Green politicians insisting on shutting down the last 3 nuclear power plants this winter (let alone reactivating the 3 shut down last winter). Their argument is simple: they would not suffice to safe the system anyway. The same thing goes for coal, when singled out. If all due measures together could safe the grid is another question, they carefully avoid.

Rather for them it is a done deal for Germany to run out of power this winter, and they hope this will promote the transition to renewable energy. If factories need to shut down, jobs get lost permanently, industries either close or go abroad, then energy demand will shrink for good.

Carlo, Monte
August 18, 2022 7:27 am

Now combine these results from the latest Big Idea, currently (attempting) to be implemented in Utrecht, The Netherlands—using battery cars as grid storage, called vehicle-to-grid (V2G), or bidirectional charging. Taking charge out of the cars incurs the same losses, converting more usable energy into heat.

Entropy Rules!

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 18, 2022 8:53 am

I really want to see how this will work, both electrically and expense wise. Whose going to sync all these “generators” to the network and who is going to pay the car owner for using their battery?

My guess is that a lot of people will refuse to let their batteries be used this way. Then what happens?

Joe Born
August 18, 2022 7:29 am

Look, I’m no electric-car fan, but that report is hardly “devastating.”  

Still, it is food for thought. According to Randal O’Toole, an average ICE car expends about 3445 BTUs per mile.  If an electric expends, say, 0.27 kWh/mi and wastes an additional 8.3% in charging, etc., that comes to 0.29 kWh. According to the Transportation Energy Data Book, a fossil-fuel-fired power plant has to expend 9104 BTUs to get a kilowatt-hour to the socket, so that’s 2662 BTUs/mi, or about 70% of what the average car expends.

But that’s an average car. You probably do better in energy terms with a hybrid than a plug-in electric, at least if you get your electricity from fossil fuel.  

If you get your electricity from hydro, of course, the considerations are different. 

Speed
August 18, 2022 7:42 am

“E-cars lose massive amounts of power during charging,”

“The result is devastating,” reports 24hamburg.de.

Devastating:
causing severe shock, distress, or grief:
“the news came as a devastating blow”
synonyms:
shattering · shocking · traumatic · overwhelming · crushing · extremely upsetting · distressing · severe · savage · terrible · 

“Manufacturers forgot to tell e-car buyers that lots of energy – about 10% – in fact gets lost during charging and battery storage.”

50% would be “lots.” 10%, not so much.

This is the same kind of headling-grabbing “news” that we have criticized with respect to Global Warming “news.”

Pflashgordon
August 18, 2022 7:42 am

This story is rather light on facts and unconvincing. What is convincing is that all-electric cars generally cost about double the price of best-selling small and midsized sedans and crossovers. EV break even on fuel savings would be 20+ years, if the battery and car even last that long.

When Elon can sell us a new, nicely-equipped, reliable long range Tesla for $25-30,000 US, we might be interested. Otherwise, they are for the wealthy status-seekers with money to burn.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Pflashgordon
August 18, 2022 8:56 am

For those of us in rural areas, where charging stations will *always* be far apart, EV’s will probably never be useful. What do you do when your EV truck battery dies with a load of hay on? Haul in a generator? Or go get a can of gas?

I suspect this is going to jack up the current split between elite urban dwellers and fly-over country dwellers even more than it already is.

bigoilbob
August 18, 2022 7:46 am

Not a single mention of the relevant metric. How much does EV “fuel” cost users/ HP*HR delivered to the wheels, versus gas/diesel. Seeing as to how the article dwelled only on production to consumption electric losses, maybe we can lose the motorized goal posts a la “Bbbbutt, how long do batteries last?” for once.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  bigoilbob
August 18, 2022 8:57 am

yeah, tell me all about it when my combine stops because the battery died. Are *YOU* going to haul a generator 11 miles to recharge me?

Sailorcurt
August 18, 2022 8:01 am

mobility is about to become a luxury only affordable by the rich.”

I’m pretty sure that’s part of the plan.

littlepeaks
August 18, 2022 8:18 am

From above: “a 100 kWh battery in a Tesla Model X100D actually requires 108.3 kWh.” That’s pretty good, or did ADAC make a mistake (I checked the referenced web site, and that’s what it says)? OT — BTW when I was stationed in Germany, I belonged to ADAC (like AAA in the US). They were pretty good.

Felix
August 18, 2022 8:20 am

Gasoline tanker truck fuel usage is the fossil fuel equivalent; how many gallons of fuel does a tanker and trailer carry, and how many gallons does the tractor burn, round trip? Possibly the power used pumping through pipelines too, depending on how you want to bias the result.

Semi-OT, it struck me that I will know EVs are as easy to refuel as ICEs when I can duplicate legging it to a gas station and back to my car with a gallon of fuel. What’s the choice with an EV — towing? I knew someone who wanted to start a roadside AAA patrol with a motorcycle, carrying a gallon of gas in one side and a battery for jumping in the other, and being able to use the shoulder and median in crowded commute traffic (AAA turned him down, the fools). This was before EVs were a thing. I’ll believe EVs are as easy to use when they can get a short recharge from such a motorcycle.

Michael in Dublin
August 18, 2022 8:25 am

The politicians pushing for electric cars fail to give the public a proper cost-benefit analysis over say ten years comparing gas and electric vehicles.

fretslider
August 18, 2022 8:29 am

When it comes to stupid can Germany be beat?

Yes

“ More than 20 police stations in Scotland are home to electric vehicles despite not having any charging points.

The national constabulary has invested almost £20 million over the last three years in electric vehicles as part of its drive to create “a fit-for-purpose, efficient, effective and sustainable 21st century police service”.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/police-stations-across-scotland-given-27745262

Felix
August 18, 2022 8:29 am

Prices are all you need. The rest is just cherry picked hand waving.

Prices are my choice for best invention of all time, allowing you to literally compare apples and oranges. If you are in the habit of buying some of each every weekly grocery excursion, and the price of oranges goes up, you don’t care why; crop freeze, seasonal variation, new orchard matures, old orchard replaced by subdivision — doesn’t matter.

Same here. What is the actual cost of refueling / recharging? Of course government distorts markets every change it gets, it’s the point of being a politician. But the price at the pump/charger is what people notice. Vehicle purchase price and maintenance are different matters, presumably already taken into consideration.

DFJ150
August 18, 2022 8:30 am

Not a problem. Just catch a few more unicorn farts and gather up another basket of pixie dust and the losses are rendered inconsequential. Trust the “science”.

Olen
August 18, 2022 8:48 am

A major investor in wind energy once said the wind is free, just before divesting in wind.

There is a plan to shut off electricity at peak times so charging may take a little longer.

Don’t worry the government has a plan, you can ride the bus and won’t have to walk more than a few blocks to catch it and at destination only a few blocks to the say grocery store or liquor store. You may need it.

