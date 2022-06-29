Aussie Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Source Twitter, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Aussie Climate Minister Promises to Legislate Away that Evil CO2

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Because when you’re a socialist, all that is needed to fix a problem is a government target, right?

Chris Bowen outlines government’s Climate Change Bill, vows to legislate emissions reduction target in the first week of parliament

The Albanese Government will seek to legislate its 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets, as part of its Climate Change Bill, to be introduced in the first week of parliamentary sittings. 

Miriah DavisDigital Reporter
June 29, 2022 – 2:40PM

Mr Bowen outlined four key elements of the bill, which he said would help provide policy stability and certainty to the energy sector.

“Firstly, we will seek to enshrine in law our nationally determined contribution of 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050,” he said.

“Secondly we will explicitly task in law the Climate Change Authority to assess and publish progress against these targets and advise government on future targets including the 2035 target.

“Thirdly we will legislate a requirement for the minister for climate change to report annually to Parliament on progress in meeting our targets

“Finally as part of the consequential legislation we’ll insert the nation’s targets in the objectives and functions of a range of government agencies including ARENA, CFC infrastructure Australia and the NAIF.”

Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/chris-bowen-outlines-governments-climate-change-bill-vows-to-legislate-emissions-reduction-target-in-the-first-week-of-parliament/news-story/aadf7973bd0cf4767e60e766f26b9bf2

Hands up, who plans to invest in building a new factory or energy intensive business in Australia?

I’m not holding my breath waiting for the announcement of an actual plan of how to achieve these emissions targets, at least a plan which does not cause intolerable privation for ordinary Australians. Britain’s flirtation with energy rationing is evidence of what happens when a clueless green government pushes renewable energy policies.

Australia has already seen “voluntary” energy rationing, thanks to the sad state of our dispatchable energy systems. This is only set to get worse, under climate fanatics like Climate Minister Chris Bowen and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who have vowed a 43% emissions cut by 2030.

Federal Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen demonstrated his weak understanding of the issues, when he suggested we can cure renewable energy intermittency by storing electricity like water.

The only silver lining to this charade, will be the entertainment value of watching them continue to beg coal companies to produce more electricity, at least until the magic solar panels are ready.

11 Comments
Tom Halla
June 29, 2022 6:14 pm

The greens are immune to reality. Building a stable electrical grid with weather dependent sources is close to a definition of “impossible”.

Marty Cornell
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 29, 2022 6:42 pm

it appears that the Australian electorate is immune to reality; they elected the greens.

OldGreyGuy
June 29, 2022 6:15 pm

This is the guy who believes that Australia is so big that the sun is always shining somewhere in Aust and just having more solar will solve our problem with renewables.

RickWill
Reply to  OldGreyGuy
June 29, 2022 6:28 pm

The Finkel report that underpins Australia’s embrace of W&S had the sun shining 12 hours a day every day of summer and 8 hours every day for winter.

RickWill
June 29, 2022 6:26 pm

Hands up, who plans to invest in building a new factory or energy intensive business in Australia? 

I have told my sons to plant trees.

Remember all those tax dodges in Australia in the 1980s to buy managed forest plots. Just 40 years ahead of its time.

Wood combustion is currently the lowest cost source of energy in Australia right now.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  RickWill
June 29, 2022 6:35 pm

My grandpa used to tell me about fuel rationing in WW2, he ended up converting his ute to run on charcoal, like the North Koreans are currently using.

https://www.rfa.org/english/news/korea/charcoal-powered-vehicles-make-a-comeback-in-north-korea-12092016160533.html

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
H B
Reply to  RickWill
June 29, 2022 6:44 pm

How many will soon be leaving last one turn out the lights

Chris Hanley
June 29, 2022 6:43 pm

… at least until the magic solar panels are ready.

And it is only a matter of time before lunar panels are developed.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Chris Hanley
June 29, 2022 6:52 pm

They should develop back radiation panels. They will work 24/7, summer or winter and rain or shine.

stinkerp
June 29, 2022 6:54 pm

I wonder how much hot air we could evacuate from the atmosphere by removing politicians.

CD in Wisconsin
June 29, 2022 6:57 pm

“The only silver lining to this charade, will be the entertainment value of watching them continue to beg coal companies to produce more electricity, at least until the magic solar panels are ready.”

************

And where will Australia get all of those solar panels from? Do you Aussies have a domestic solar panel manufacturing industry? My guess is you will need to get them from China.

If the U.S. (as the #1 economy in the world) is still planning on phasing out our fossil fuel power plants in the years ahead, we are going to have to buy a lot of panels from China too, won’t we? Does China (and the world for that matter) have the manufacturing capacity to supply everybody?

And how will Australia and the U.S. dispose of all of those panels at the end of their lives? Has anyone in the developed world looked at a solar feasibility study for their economies?

Fools rush in where wise men fear to tread.

