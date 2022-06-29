Aussie Climate Minister Promises to Legislate Away that Evil CO2

Essay by Eric Worrall

Because when you’re a socialist, all that is needed to fix a problem is a government target, right?

Chris Bowen outlines government’s Climate Change Bill, vows to legislate emissions reduction target in the first week of parliament The Albanese Government will seek to legislate its 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets, as part of its Climate Change Bill, to be introduced in the first week of parliamentary sittings. Miriah DavisDigital Reporter

June 29, 2022 – 2:40PM … Mr Bowen outlined four key elements of the bill, which he said would help provide policy stability and certainty to the energy sector. “Firstly, we will seek to enshrine in law our nationally determined contribution of 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050,” he said. “Secondly we will explicitly task in law the Climate Change Authority to assess and publish progress against these targets and advise government on future targets including the 2035 target. “Thirdly we will legislate a requirement for the minister for climate change to report annually to Parliament on progress in meeting our targets “Finally as part of the consequential legislation we’ll insert the nation’s targets in the objectives and functions of a range of government agencies including ARENA, CFC infrastructure Australia and the NAIF.” … Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/chris-bowen-outlines-governments-climate-change-bill-vows-to-legislate-emissions-reduction-target-in-the-first-week-of-parliament/news-story/aadf7973bd0cf4767e60e766f26b9bf2

Hands up, who plans to invest in building a new factory or energy intensive business in Australia?

I’m not holding my breath waiting for the announcement of an actual plan of how to achieve these emissions targets, at least a plan which does not cause intolerable privation for ordinary Australians. Britain’s flirtation with energy rationing is evidence of what happens when a clueless green government pushes renewable energy policies.

Australia has already seen “voluntary” energy rationing, thanks to the sad state of our dispatchable energy systems. This is only set to get worse, under climate fanatics like Climate Minister Chris Bowen and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who have vowed a 43% emissions cut by 2030.

Federal Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen demonstrated his weak understanding of the issues, when he suggested we can cure renewable energy intermittency by storing electricity like water.

Chris Bowen isn't having any of Uhlmann's 'wind doesn't always blow' rhetoric.



"the rain doesn't always fall either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment"#auspol pic.twitter.com/LjJkEr3zJy — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) June 16, 2022

The only silver lining to this charade, will be the entertainment value of watching them continue to beg coal companies to produce more electricity, at least until the magic solar panels are ready.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...