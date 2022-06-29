Pensioner left in the cold after his boiler failed: Source Liverpool Echo, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Government idiocy

Electricity Rationing: The Shameful Hallmark of Britain’s Green Energy Failure

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Coming soon to the USA? Nuclear, coal, gas, hydroelectricity – every significant form of electricity generation except renewables allows people to have electricity when they want it, in the quantity they want.

How much could YOU earn for turning off your oven and TV? How families could be PAID up to £6 to ‘ration’ electricity at peak times (including nearly £3 for shutting off electric car chargers)

The measures come amid spiraling energy costs made worse by war in Ukraine

Households with smart meters could be paid £6 per kilowatt-hour not used

The National Grid is looking at expanding the measure which is now under trial

By TOM PYMAN FOR MAILONLINE and ARCHIE MITCHELL FOR THE DAILY MAIL

PUBLISHED: 21:44 AEST, 28 June 2022 | UPDATED: 21:51 AEST, 28 June 2022

Hard-pressed British families can save as much as £6 by turning off key appliances for two hours in the evening – and could be paid to do so under plans being considered by the National Grid.

Consumers with smart meters will be offered the payment to slash their usage during peak times in the winter and try and cut the risk of nationwide blackouts.

National Grid sees the plans as a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way to keep the lights on than paying fossil fuel power plants to increase production.

The firm responsible for transmitting and distributing electricity and gas is scrambling to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has led to Russia restricting energy supplies to Europe.

The proposals could see households paid up to £6 for each kilowatt-hour they avoid using at peak times. That compares with the 28.34p homes pay per kilowatt-hour, enough to power a 100 watt lightbulb for ten hours. 

National Grid ESO trialled the proposals with Octopus Energy customers this year and is now looking to offer the scheme to millions of households. 

MailOnline has analysed the cost of running some key household appliances for two hours during the periods that were trialled – 00:00-02:00, 09:00-11:00 and 16:30-18:30.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10960621/How-families-PAID-6-ration-electricity-peak-times.html

Energy rationing would not have happened if Britain maintained coal capacity and developed shale gas reserves. Rationing would not have been necessary if Britain had focussed on reliable zero carbon energy, nuclear power – nuclear power plants, which are completely insulated from fuel supply price shocks, because they only have to be refuelled every two years.

After this failure, does anyone in Britain still think Bojo’s push for more renewable energy is a good idea? Imagine what living in an energy rationed society will be like next February? Imagine the horror of finally caving in, switching on your heater – only to have the lights and heat go out, after the grid collapses under the weight of demand from other other families just like yours, who reached for the switch at the same time as you, because they could no longer stand the cold.

There might still be time to fix this before winter – but the British government has to act now, the British government has to stop wasting time and resources on useless green energy, and get out of the way of entrepreneurs who are trying to develop onshore British unconventional petroleum resources. The government must open the floodgates to made in Britain energy, or it will be the British people who will suffer, starting with the innocent, elderly and vulnerable, six months from now.

Tom Halla
June 29, 2022 10:08 am

Realizing weather dependent sources are inherently unreliable seems beyond most greens. Lacking the political courage to tell them to sit down and shut up also seems beyond certain politicians, including here in Texas.
We have yet to deal with the effects of wind subsidies on the market, despite a week in 2021 of patchy power.

4
Reply
Ben Vorlich
June 29, 2022 10:08 am

I have two sons who live close by me, if we each agree to turn off electricity two nights per week and visit the other two on one of our off nights then we could make engough to keep the lights on the rest of the week.

It could lead to closer family ties, or the opposite.

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
June 29, 2022 10:33 am

I doubt it would happen since it is available only if you have smart meter. I suspect that would be an outcry in parliament that only half of the population would be benefiting.
9 Mar 2022 — Smart meters have now been installed in half of homes across the UK.

0
Reply
Melvyn Dackombe
June 29, 2022 10:12 am

There will be trouble.

1
Reply
John Garrett
June 29, 2022 10:15 am

New Rhode Island Law Requires 100% “Renewable” Electricity by 2033

https://apnews.com/article/politics-legislature-providence-state-6b77f98faa5e1023d1891b91771fd4b0

Somebody is going to die because of this folly.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  John Garrett
June 29, 2022 10:25 am

That’s a feature, not a glitch, someone elderly and poor.

1
Reply
Curious George
June 29, 2022 10:18 am

California is actually planning for blackouts. Pacific Gas & Electricity is asking me if I need a reliable power for my life-sustaining medical devices. I have none, so I am out of luck.

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Curious George
June 29, 2022 10:26 am

That’s not planning, it’s insanity.

2
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Curious George
June 29, 2022 11:04 am

Curious G (and also with reference to Ronald Stein’s comment below), this is what the whole UK smart meter drive is really all about. Anything else you read is either through total ignorance or bare-faced lies. With the combination of the doubling (and possibly trebling) of UK electricity demand after the bulk of heating and vehicle powering goes electric, and given that a huge % of grid capacity will be unreliable, the authorities know full well that major and regular power shortages are inevitable. How to cope then? Well, the early-1970s solution of full regional blackouts regardless of usage is no longer acceptable. The only other thing you can do is selectively switch off domestic power supplies for specific usage like cookers, heating/cooling and, of course, BEV charging. And, clearly, the only way you can achieve that degree of totalitarian control is via smart meters. Thus – everyone is being hit with constant (and grossly misleading) propaganda about the wonders of the meters such that they cave in and get one.
The deliberate and relentless “information” that the UK public is being fed with regard to smart meters is deeply insidious. Head should roll but, of course, they won’t because people honestly believe that they are saving the planet by adopting these.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Curious George
June 29, 2022 11:16 am

It’s New Orleans Levee Board leadership.

1
Reply
Itsteapot
June 29, 2022 10:19 am

Why have we spent billions in green levy’s and government handouts on solar and turbines when we have a situation like this looming
why are we also paying international prices on home grown power?

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
June 29, 2022 10:24 am

Can’t we just lynch politicians instead? See Sri Lanka for details.

2
Reply
Quelgeek
June 29, 2022 10:31 am

There is a new phrase that I am hearing often enough to think it’s a candidate to be added my buzzword-bingo card: “managing demand”.

That is an appalling euphemism for rationing.

1
Reply
Dan Sudlik
June 29, 2022 10:36 am

I don’t know how these people can be so stupid. We need energy availability.

2
Reply
Ronald Stein
June 29, 2022 10:42 am

As of May 30, 2022, in the UK, new home and workplace chargers being installed must be “smart” chargers connected to the internet and able to employ pre-sets limiting their ability to function from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm.
 
In addition to the nine hours a day of downtime, authorities will be able to impose a “randomized delay” of 30 minutes on individual chargers in certain areas to prevent grid spikes at other times. 
 
The UK Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021 come into force on 30th June 2022. All home installed electric vehicle chargers will be required to be separately metered and send information to the Smart meter data communications network. Potentially this legislation allows the electricity used for charging EVs to be charged and taxed at a higher rate than domestic electricity. The technology enacted also enables the rationing of electricity for EV charging because the government can decide when and if an EV can be charges, plus it also allows the EV battery to be drained int the grid if required.

1
Reply
IanE
June 29, 2022 10:48 am

As a UK citizen, I should like to give you an anecdote relevant for greenery.

My wife (the gardener in our family) brought home a new gooseberry bush the other day. It’s called Captiva, but personally I think Johnsonia would be better. In the notes it says that its fruits are deep red, it’s great for propagation and it is almost completely spineless. I was a bit dubious after reading all that, but I am now happy: we have put it in a cage and it will stay there for the rest of its life.

1
Reply
Climate believer
June 29, 2022 10:57 am

I think the memo has got around…

They’ve messed it up yet again, those incompetent western governments have completely botched their bright idea of “transitioning” to the progressive future of electric LaLa land.

They f’ed up, so now you have to turn it down… or preferably off, sit in the dark quietly with your mask on… and be happy, while they swan around the world boasting to each other about who has the biggest carbon footprint.

This is the message in France, even the energy sellers want you to buy less!!

TotalEnergies (ex-Total), EDF, and Engie (ex-GDF) got together and said this the other day:

“A collective and individual act so that each of us – each consumer, each company – changes their behaviour and immediately limits their energy, electric, gas and petroleum products consummation.”

Our glorious leader, Jupiter king of the gods Macron, has said this:

“First major project is to consume less energy.”

……. you, not him obviously.

2
Reply
Peta of Newark
June 29, 2022 11:17 am

I’m struggling here and I really do have a bad case of Deja-Vu.
Have we been here before?

Anyway: How are they going to know how much electricity you’ve **not** used?

Unless they work on your recent consumption during the relevant time interval and switch you off completely for the duration?

In which case, it would be in everyone’s interest to use as much while they still can.
Use as much at 28 pence in the safe secure knowledge that Government will pay you 600 pence when they switch you off.

(Now we know what it’s like to be a windfarm operator when the wind blows too strongly)

What about someone organises an auction or spot-market for voluntary non-consumers – I’m sure they could garner ‘a wee bit more’ than a paltry £6 per unit.

And if Gov don’t pay up, they switch on and bring down the entire grid.
By the time there’s next to zero spinning reserve (now basically), it could take days to get it back up again,

How Could They Be So <expletive> Dumb
just how

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

