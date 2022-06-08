Climate Politics Oil and Gas

India is Buying Up Cheap Sanctioned Russian Oil and Selling it to the U.S. and E.U. at Huge Profits

12 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

That worked well then!!

India is buying up cheap sanctioned Russian oil, refining it, then selling it to the US and EU for huge profits, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The US has reluctantly given India permission to buy Russian oil because India has threatened to ditch their alliance with America and ally with China if the US dares to sanction them.
While Americans and Europeans are being forced to pay record prices for gas as “the cost of standing up for freedom,” the free nation of India is buying oil from Russia for a whopping $35 off a barrel and selling it back to us in a hilarious arbitrage scheme.

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63128

