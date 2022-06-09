coral reefs

Lessons from the Past: How Cold-water Corals Respond to Global Warming

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

New MARUM study: Food and oxygen have the greatest impact on survival

Peer-Reviewed Publication

MARUM – CENTER FOR MARINE ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, UNIVERSITY OF BREMEN

Large colony of the cold-water coral
IMAGE: LARGE COLONY OF THE COLD-WATER CORAL LOPHELIA PERTUSA COLONIZED BY CRINOIDS AND SOFT CORALS IN 700 METERS OF WATER (PORCUPINE SEABIGHT, IRISH CONTINENTAL MARGIN). view more C REDIT: PHOTO: MARUM – CENTER FOR MARINE ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, UNIVERSITY OF BREMEN

Cold-water corals, and the species Lophelia pertusa in particular, are the architects of complex reef structures. They build the foundations of important habitats for deep-sea organisms that find protection as well as food within the structures. Coral reefs, however, react very sensitively to changing conditions. These include warming of the ocean waters, acidification, declining oxygen content, and the variable supply of food. A change in any one of these parameters, as a consequence of global climate change, for example, can impact the health of the total coral reef. According to the new study, therefore, it is important to understand exactly how these ecosystems react to environmental changes in order to be better able to protect them more effectively in the future.

First author Rodrigo da Costa Portilho-Ramos of MARUM – Center for Marine Environmental Sciences of the University of Bremen, with his colleagues, examined sediments from six cold-water coral locations in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean in order to identify of the critical parameters that could trigger the mortality and ensuing proliferation of cold-water corals. Information providing insights to the environmental conditions of the past are stored in these sediments. This fact allows researchers to determine when and why cold-water corals flourished or not. The authors point out that the results could also be used to show how corals might respond to future climatic changes. The study analyzes the changes of the most important environmental factors over the past 20,000 years, the period of general global warming since the last glaciation, and compares them with the occurrence of the cold-water corals.

“We looked back into the past to understand how Lophelia pertusa reacted to environmental changes,” says Portilho-Ramos. The corals vanished from or returned to a region mainly when the food supply or the oxygen content of the water changed. Cold-water corals feed on microscopically small plankton and other particles that are transported by ocean currents. The temperature and salinity of the water had little effect on the mortality or proliferation of cold-water corals. As Portilho-Ramos points out, “we therefore assume that food supply and availability of oxygen are the primary factors that determine the life or death of cold-water corals.” It is not clear what kind of impact ocean acidification has over the long term because there is no paleoceanographic indicator for this parameter.

Acting as ecosystem ‘engineers’, cold-water corals contribute significantly to the formation of biodiversity hotspots in the deep sea. With their influence on food webs and nutrient cycles, their role as fish nurseries and their impressive biodiversity, cold-water coral reefs provide important ecosystem services. In order to continue these services in a future under the influence of climate change, the results of this study form an important foundation for developing knowledge-based management strategies for such deep-sea ecosystems. They also contribute significantly to the goals of the Bremen Cluster of Excellence, which is dedicated to the study of the ocean floor.

Original publication:

Rodrigo da Costa Portilho-Ramos, Jürgen Titschack, Claudia Wienberg, Michael Georg Siccha Rojas, Yusuke Yokoyama, Dierk Hebbeln: Major environmental drivers determining life and death of cold-water corals through time. PLOS Biology 2022. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3001628

About MARUM:

MARUM produces fundamental scientific knowledge about the role of the ocean and the seafloor in the total Earth system. The dynamics of the oceans and the seabed significantly impact the entire Earth system through the interaction of geological, physical, biological and chemical processes. These influence both the climate and the global carbon cycle, resulting in the creation of unique biological systems. MARUM is committed to fundamental and unbiased research in the interests of society, the marine environment, and in accordance with the sustainability goals of the United Nations. It publishes its quality-assured scientific data to make it publicly available. MARUM informs the public about new discoveries in the marine environment and provides practical knowledge through its dialogue with society. MARUM cooperation with companies and industrial partners is carried out in accordance with its goal of protecting the marine environment.

JOURNAL

PLoS Biology

DOI

10.1371/journal.pbio.3001628 

ARTICLE TITLE

Major environmental drivers determining life and death of cold-water corals through time

From EurekAlert!

2.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
June 9, 2022 2:13 am

“The temperature and salinity of the water had little effect on the mortality or proliferation of cold-water corals.”. They are typically deep enough – eg. 700m in the photo caption – that global warming will ‘never’ affect them. Anyway, they have seen much larger changes over the last 20,000 years than they potentially face now (120m of sea level rise eg.).

2
Reply
Ron Long
June 9, 2022 2:14 am

“…quality-assured scientific data.” does not include utilizing the term “ocean acidification”. This looks like an attempt to find data for a conclusion and admitting the data supporting the conclusion couldn’t be found.

1
Reply
TonyL
June 9, 2022 2:20 am

YouReekAlert:
Skip. Done.

1
Reply
fretslider
June 9, 2022 2:38 am

They really can turn a phrase – Acting as ecosystem ‘engineers’ – and true to form it’s full of clever sounding bolleaux.

“These include warming of the ocean waters, acidification, declining oxygen content”

Acidification? At well over pH8?  I wonder if they have considered concepts and analyses such as biological and chemical oxygen demand? I’m guessing they do not figure any more than issues such as hardness and alkalinity do.

Hubris corner…
…to be better able to protect them more effectively in the future.

1
Reply
Streetcred
June 9, 2022 2:43 am

They have no idea of the resilience of coral species. Just ask the average aquarium reef enthusiast about the range of conditions under which corals thrive.

1
Reply
Oldseadog
June 9, 2022 3:21 am

While welcoming the publication of the fact that cold water corals exist and are worthy of research, I am wary of anyone who talks of the “acidification” of sea water.

1
Reply
fretslider
June 9, 2022 3:41 am

Way off topic, but worthy of mention

During a meeting with the Lords’ Environment and Climate Change Committee which explored the government’s record on mobilising behaviour change in the population to help tackle the climate crisis, environment secretary George Eustice defended rearing and eating livestock, and questioned the science which shows the scale of the detrimental impact livestock farming is having on the planet.

Asked by Baroness Rosie Boycott about the lack of messaging from the government on reducing meat consumption, which she said was among the “single most important things we can do as individuals”, Mr Eustice said the government would “not be launching an advertising campaign” on the issue.

Baroness Boycott said despite the importance of cutting meat consumption, there remains “such an ambivalence from government about the way they handle meat”.

She asked: “Is the government going to stay on the fence about this?”

Describing the issue as “complex”, and suggesting the science around calls for reduction in meat consumption “is disputed”, Mr Eustice said: “It’s to do with the proper appreciation of the more holistic role of livestock in the farmed landscape and the environment.”

He also told the committee: “It’s quite depressing when people say “livestock are bad, therefore eat less meat’.”

“We are ultimately omnivores – in our natural state we will have meat and animal products and proteins as part of our diet… That’s the natural state of us as a species. But of course, some people will choose to be herbivores and that’s a choice that they can take.”

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/foodanddrink/foodnews/government-accused-of-sitting-on-the-fence-on-climate-impact-of-eating-meat-as-eustice-questions-science/ar-AAYe1Wv

Gosh!

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

coral reefs

The Guardian: Global Warming is GOOD for Rare Coral?

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Leonard Lim’s Exquisite Photography of John Brewer Reef

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Epicentre of Mass Coral Bleaching – Still So Beautiful (Part 1)

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Fake Warming Along the Great Barrier Reef

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

coral reefs

Lessons from the Past: How Cold-water Corals Respond to Global Warming

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Oil and Gas

India is Buying Up Cheap Sanctioned Russian Oil and Selling it to the U.S. and E.U. at Huge Profits

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Antarctic Polar Bears

Dr. Susan Crockford, For the Win, Booyah!

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Good News

2022 Monarch Butterfly Update

15 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: