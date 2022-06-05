NOAA: “The world is trying to reduce [CO2] emissions, and you just don’t see it”

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to NOAA scientist Pieter Tans, “if you’re measuring the atmosphere, you’re not seeing anything happening right now in terms of change.”.

Climate scientists warn of increased climate change events as carbon emissions fail to drop Posted Sat 4 Jun 2022 at 11:47am Emissions across the globe continue to rise despite nations committing to cut them. Key points: The pandemic cut global carbon emissions in 2020, but they rebounded last year

Scientists say carbon dioxide levels are now about the same as in the Pliocene era, when temperatures were 3.9C warmer

May is the peak for global carbon dioxide emissions Scientists are warning of increased climate change events including heat waves, flooding and droughts if carbon emissions are not cut. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its long-time monitoring station at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, averaged 421 parts per million of carbon dioxide for the month of May, which is when the crucial greenhouse gas hits its yearly high. … “The world is trying to reduce emissions, and you just don’t see it,” said NOAA climate scientist Pieter Tans. “In other words, if you’re measuring the atmosphere, you’re not seeing anything happening right now in terms of change.” … University of Illinois climate scientist Donald Wuebbles said without cuts in carbon pollution “we will see ever more damaging levels of climate change, more heat waves, more flooding, more droughts, more large storms and higher sea levels.“ … The slowdown from the pandemic did cut global carbon emissions a bit in 2020, but they rebounded last year. Both changes were small compared to how much carbon dioxide is pumped into the atmosphere each year, especially considering that carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere hundreds to a thousand years, Mr Tans said. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-04/carbon-dioxide-emissions-hold-firm/101126312

If the Pandemic lockdowns barely made a dent, I think we can guess about the kinds of crazy societal shutdowns these guys would like to see, to achieve their CO2 reductions. A near total shutdown of vehicle use barely dented global CO2 emissions, but I guess every bit helps /sarc. And you can forget about putting up that thermostat up in winter.

The other interesting point is, CO2 levels today, right now, are now 421ppm, at least 1.5x pre-industrial levels (421 / 280 = 1.5).

Where are the superstorms and mega droughts? Climate alarmists keep promising something scary will happen, but so far the only noticeable impact of all this CO2 is a slight rise in global temperature, which according to the Potsdam Institute might have prevented the start of a new ice age. The CO2 is also causing a measurable greening of the Earth. Seems like all wins so far.

Any flood issues caused by a few inches of sea level rise can easily be countered by incremental urban renovation projects, like the “raising Chicago” project our ancestors executed in the 1850s to mitigate flooding in Chicago’s low laying districts. If raising entire buildings seems a bit much, we could go for Seattle’s less costly flood mitigation solution, raising the roads but leaving the buildings as is.

My point is if our ancestors in the 1800s could affordably raise entire cities out of flood zones, I’m pretty sure we have the technology and resources to do the same today.

Storm risk is also manageable. Even if there is an uptick in storm activity, there are plenty of places which already experience substantial storm activity, which can provide learnings for other towns. My edge of tropics hometown regularly experiences ferocious storms which would count as super storms in more temperate regions, multiple inches of rain in a few minutes, but our town planners figured out a solution – you could almost walk down the drains under my street. After the water drains away, bonus, I don’t have to water the garden that week.

Sooner or later the general public will stop listening to these nonsensical warnings of impending climate doom, but until then we need to push back against gullible politicians and well meaning alarmists, many of whom continue to cling to climate models even their alarmist colleagues suggest are producing implausible results.

