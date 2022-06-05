Biden Considering Retroactive Cancellation of Federal Oil & Gas Leases… As Gas Prices Approach $10/gal in California

Guest “Time to start watering the Tree of Liberty?” by David Middleton

The same corrupt Obama judge who lawlessly nullified the November 2021 Gulf of Mexico lease sale, blocked lease sales in Wyoming, signed fraudulent FISA warrants in the Russia collusion hoax and attempted to unlawfully persecute General Michael Flynn, has now brokered a deal between the rapidly anti-American Biden Interior Department and an Enviromarxist terrorist organization to potentially retroactively cancel over 2,000 oil & gas leases in Wyoming… All because climate change.

Biden review jeopardizes more than 2,000 oil and gas leases

By Nicole Pollack Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange Jun 4, 2022 CASPER — The Biden administration will redo the environmental review of more than 2,000 Wyoming oil and gas leases sold between 2015 and 2020 — including virtually all of the leases issued under former president Donald Trump — in accordance with a trio of settlement agreements approved Wednesday by a federal judge. None of the leases have been vacated, but their future is uncertain. The Department of the Interior now has to reevaluate and retroactively justify more than two dozen lease sales. If it decides it can’t, or its reasoning doesn’t satisfy the court, the sales could be reversed and any existing permits revoked. Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for plaintiff WildEarth Guardians, said the decision was unprecedented. “This is getting to the heart of the federal oil and gas program,” Nichols said. “The question here will be not whether it’s OK to lease in the Red Desert or the Powder River Basin, but whether the federal oil and gas program even makes sense in the midst of the climate crisis.” […] “Backroom court settlements like this, negotiated by the Biden Administration and its anti-domestic oil and gas allies, will continue to decide the fate of Wyoming’s primary economic driver until Congress reasserts its control and establishes a coherent national energy policy,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in an emailed statement. […] U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered the department in 2019 to reassess some of the Wyoming leases. A year and a half later, he declared the agency’s second attempt inadequate. […] In the cases before Contreras, the environmental groups argued, successfully, that the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires the department to assess the “direct, indirect and cumulative effects” that new leasing would have on the environment and the climate. But the oil and gas industry thinks that’s an inaccurate interpretation of the landmark 1970 legislation, which doesn’t mention climate change. […] “Some groups will not be satisfied until NEPA is twisted into a law unrecognizable to its drafters, used to halt all mineral resource production in Wyoming,” McConnaughey said. […] Laramie Boomerang

This is perhaps the most egregious case of “sue and settle” in the history of Enviromarxist lawfare against the US economy. Enviromarxist terrorist organizations sue regulatory agencies, who, when under Democrat control, quickly settle the lawsuits acceding to Envriomarxist demands that often bear no resemblance to the statutory authorities of the regulatory agencies.

Ponder this for a moment…

“This is getting to the heart of the federal oil and gas program,” Nichols said. “The question here will be not whether it’s OK to lease in the Red Desert or the Powder River Basin, but whether the federal oil and gas program even makes sense in the midst of the climate crisis.”

There is no “climate crisis”… While, there might be a potential long-term climate change problem, this is an actual crisis, a “real and present danger” to these United States of America:

$9.45/gal!! Thanks to Matthew for this pic of the Chevron in Mendocino, CA- the most expensive station in the country and the highest price we've recorded. It's over $3/gal higher than the California average and is a definite outlier. #gasprices pic.twitter.com/7AUuxDLCGI — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 1, 2022

Gas has nearly reached an incredible $10 a gallon

By Eileen AJ Connelly

June 4, 2022 New Yorkers paying five bucks a gallon for gasoline may think things can’t get much worse — but in one California town people are shelling out nearly double that for a fill-up A Chevron station in the coastal village of Mendocino about 175 miles north of San Francisco was charging $9.60 a gallon for regular on Friday afternoon. That’s more than $3 a gallon above the state average of $6.30, and $4.78 higher than the national average of $4.82, according to AAA. But individual stations throughout the country are charging more than the average, including one LA station that topped $8 on Friday. […] New York Post

While we can’t fix stupid, we can dust off this letter from Thomas Jefferson:

The people can not be all, and always, well informed. The part which is wrong will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. If they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. We have had 13. states independant 11. years. There has been one rebellion. That comes to one rebellion in a century and a half for each state. What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure. Thomas Jefferson, 1787

