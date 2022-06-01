Government idiocy

Biden’s Navy Secretary: The Existential Threat Is Climate Change

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
33 Comments

This administration is lost at sea.

FRANCIS P. SEMPA writes in The American Spectator:

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro just released “Climate Action 2030,” a 32-page report which identifies climate change as an “existential threat” to the U.S. Navy and the nation. In the report’s Foreword, Del Toro writes that climate is “the focal point” for his tenure as Navy Secretary, and notes that both President Biden and Defense Secretary Austin share that view. The Navy Department, Del Toro writes, will be an “environmental leader” that takes “bold climate action.” We have come a long way since Alfred Thayer Mahan, the great sea power strategist and historian, with the full support of Navy Secretary Benjamin Tracy, steered our naval leaders to focus on sea command, strategic chokepoints, and sea lines of communication in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And we have come a long way since Navy Secretaries like James Forrestal contributed to the geopolitical strategy of containment in the late 1940s, and John Lehman and Jim Webb promoted a 600-ship navy and maritime strategy for winning the Cold War.

The Navy Department report establishes two performance goals: to “build climate resilience” and “reduce climate threat.” Del Toro’s stated goal is to have the Navy Department “reduce its greenhouse gas emissions,” “stabilize ecosystems,” and “achieve … net-zero emissions by 2050.” Compare that to the goal of our nation’s most threatening naval adversary — China’s PLA Navy — which is to become the world’s leading naval power by 2049.

The Navy Department report is filled with color photographs of hurricanes, floods, electric vehicles, military families participating in an “oyster castle installation,” naval installations with solar panels, naval officers helping with disaster relief efforts, employees at a naval base planting salt marsh plants, electric-powered amphibious assault ships, and naval officers helping to install “mosquito surveillance and control equipment.” There are no photos of naval warfare, no references to Mahan, no discussion of the challenge posed by the PLA Navy.

https://spectator.org/bidens-navy-secretary-the-existential-threat-is-climate-change/

Check out the full article here.

HT/Climate Depot

Tom Halla
June 1, 2022 6:05 pm

He forgot about transgender rights! The Alphabet People will be up in arms!

Spetzer86
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 1, 2022 8:17 pm

Oh, the marines put out that helmet with the rainbow rounds in the the brim. That probably makes up for it.

https://nypost.com/2022/06/01/marine-corps-sparks-outrage-with-pride-month-rainbow-bullets/

high treason
June 1, 2022 6:10 pm

How long before people get sick of a steady diet of bovine excrement? Only dung beetles should be swallowing every scrap of BS they are served.
You have to question why a navy secretary is in the wokerati scene. Military hardware goes through a lot of fuel and the old days of wind and oar powered navies is well and truly defunct.
Thus, it is up to all those that value their Liberty (navies help maintain that Liberty) to question this lunacy. If you don’t mind throwing away hard won Liberty and becoming a slave that owns nothing, go on – be a fool, but don’t expect others to wallow in your own stupidity.

Curious George(@moudryj)
June 1, 2022 6:12 pm

We are doomed.

Dave(@daveandrews723)
June 1, 2022 6:27 pm

Lord have mercy.
When the military is “woke” we’re not far from the abyss.
Never thought I would see the day I’d be reading stuff like this from military leaders.

Pete Bonk
Reply to  Dave
June 1, 2022 6:41 pm

They may be in charge, but they are certainly not leaders, properly addressing the mission.

gbaikie
Reply to  Pete Bonk
June 1, 2022 6:54 pm

Well, if they don’t see an actual threat, maybe we cut funding to Navy.
Or that kind of leadership is going to be useless, regardless of the funding levels.

Rich T.
June 1, 2022 6:37 pm

Love the pic of the “Moskva” The current navy administration is sitting on the bottom right next to the sunken ship if they think CC is a threat. Only in their little minds. But then this bunch the only word they know is “surrender to wokeism”

commieBob
Reply to  Rich T.
June 1, 2022 7:32 pm

Actually, my old buddy Vlad Putin has done us a great favor.

He has made it crystal clear why we need our armed forces. To our credit, the western world is responding more-or-less appropriately.

As for the Chinese having the world’s greatest navy any time soon …

The Chinese are in a serious economic pickle that isn’t going to fix itself in the near future. No great navy for them for a while.

China’s population is projected to decrease by half by 2100. link Nigeria will be larger. India will be the largest.

So, who will be our biggest problem at the end of this century? Darned if I know. All I can say is that it would be real prudent for us to maintain an effective military because there will always be someone out there willing to take our freedom if we let them.

Thanks for the reminder Vlad. Condolences for the battle ship and the bridge and stuff. BTW buddy, what do you think of all those Turkish naval vessels that have just entered the Black Sea?

H.R.
Reply to  commieBob
June 1, 2022 8:32 pm

commieBob: “[…] because there will always be someone out there willing to take our freedom if we let them.”

Out there?!? They are already in the Whitehouse, the Legislature, and 1/2 the Judiciary trying to do just that.

Craig from Oz
Reply to  Rich T.
June 1, 2022 8:39 pm

But But But!!! Moskva sunk in a STORM. Honest! Russian Media told me so. Absolutely no surface to surface anti ship missiles were involved, so clearly Climate Change(tm) is to blame.

Probably.

Olen
June 1, 2022 6:46 pm

So his focus is climate change and not winning wars. Obviously the qualifications the administration is looking for.

Ron Long
June 1, 2022 6:50 pm

Wow, rainbow warriors fighting climate change. Climate change is going to win, even though it does nothing. I need a drink.

Ed Hanley
June 1, 2022 6:53 pm

Is this the Babylon Bee?!

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Ed Hanley
June 1, 2022 8:30 pm

It’s better than Nostradamus!

https://babylonbee.com/news/army-nukes-the-sun-after-pentagon-declares-climate-change-a-national-security-threat

Bob
June 1, 2022 6:59 pm

What has our navy come to. This guy needs a good thrashing.

Clarky of Oz
Reply to  Bob
June 1, 2022 8:14 pm

He needs a new tugboat to play with in his bathtub.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Bob
June 1, 2022 8:19 pm

captain’s daughter = cat o’ nine tails

WR2
June 1, 2022 7:00 pm

God help us all. I just hope these are just talking points pandering to their far left base, and not sincerely held beliefs. Sadly I suspect it’s the latter.

TonyL
June 1, 2022 7:01 pm

Allow me to order up a prophesy.
China becomes the dominant sea power in the western Pacific ~2025-2028.
They invade and take Taiwan by force of arms shortly after.
With all the geopolitical costs to the US that entails and all the geopolitical advantage that flows to them.
The US navy is unable to engage and can offer no support to Taiwan, China is unopposed internationally.

Status today:
China is building fighting ships, destroyers and cruisers as if on a production line.
The US ship building program is an absolute train wreck.
Consider the new destroyer, DDG 1000 Zumwalt class, late, over budget, weapon systems cancelled. Originally conceived as 32 ships, now cut to 3. A truly useless ship, adding no capabilities to the fleet.
Next up the LCS, the Littoral Combat Ship (Little Crappy Ship). They could not even decide on a basic ship design between traditional monohull and a multiple hull design. So both were built.
The Freedom class and the Independence class. Both have huge problems with the propulsion system, and like the Zumwalt, offer nothing to the fleet.
In 2016 it was announced that the first four LCS would be set aside as training ships and never join the fleet at all. In 2020 it was announced that these ships would be withdrawn from service all together.
This is the navy we have to project power to the western pacific.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  TonyL
June 1, 2022 7:10 pm

Look at the bright side – maybe these Naval lemons can be towed out to deep water and used for target practice.

TonyL
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
June 1, 2022 7:40 pm

Plan A:
Deploy them to the western Pacific and allow the Chinese navy to use them for target practice.

stinkerp
June 1, 2022 7:11 pm

I’m waiting for them to turn the dial to 11 and move from “existential threat” to “galactic threat”. Because hyperbole and superlatives are supposed to make it sound so much more real to all us little people who haven’t lost our minds and couldn’t care less about the non-existent problem of climate change global warming.

markl
June 1, 2022 7:28 pm

People are tired of the ‘woke/ESG’ agenda. They’ve figured out it’s all hype and no substance. Some corporations have already pulled out of their support for ESG …. quietly, they aren’t sure yet. Investors won’t be fooled by the woke narrative, they’re in it for the money. Long live Capitalism.

Walter Sobchak
June 1, 2022 7:36 pm

Back to sailing ships!

Marty Cornell
June 1, 2022 7:57 pm

Elections are the solution to this farce

eck
Reply to  Marty Cornell
June 1, 2022 8:09 pm

Alas, there’s a year and a half before that’s possible. Plenty of time to do just more, perhaps irreversible, damage to this country. I don’t think there’s a rational person anywhere in this administration. Woke radicals all……………Sigh.

Old Man Winter
June 1, 2022 8:04 pm

A permanent fog bank has settled in between the Secretary’s ears!

Shoki Kaneda
June 1, 2022 8:28 pm

The Biden admin are clowns. All of them. Sadly, they have power and remind me of another clown.

gacy.jpg
Pillage Idiot
June 1, 2022 8:39 pm

If “climate change” is an existential threat, then I assume the U.S. Navy is currently sailing with all due haste to cruise missile range of China and India. At least one missile should be launched at every single coal-fired power plant in those two countries as soon as the ships are in range.

If heavy bombers from a foreign adversary were carrying nukes to bomb the U.S. into oblivion, that would be an existential threat and everyone in the military would agree to immediately shoot down every bomber.

Why does the term “existential threat” in first scenario not mean the same thing as “existential threat” in the second scenario?

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
June 1, 2022 8:40 pm

P.S. I am an Idiot, but I am not advocating for violence.

However, I am advocating for logic.

Mike Maguire
June 1, 2022 8:53 pm

This seems more like a nightmare, with us being in the Twilight Zone.
Our leaders dwelling on the fake climate crisis in every realm. 

Seriously, it’s a religion/cult that’s programmed the minds of millions of people to no longer think critically or use the scientific method.

Instead, they’ve had their minds captured/programmed by climate cult leaders who they trust with unshakeable faith, despite the science being exaggerated to wrong for over 3 decades.

If the US had mortal enemies, this type of leadership and future energy, defense, economic and other strategies are exactly what that enemy would hope for to spell our demise!

John Pickens
June 1, 2022 8:54 pm

At least the US Navy is the only government department anywhere close to being capable of going carbon neutral. They have these really cool portable nuclear reactors, and could expand their production massively. But I’m guessing that isn’t part of the Naval Secretary’s plans.

