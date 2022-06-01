Claim: Skyrocketing Gasoline Price Inflation is Michael Mann’s Fault

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Includes video; In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Libertarian Alex Epstein has accused Climate Scientist Michael Mann of triggering a cascade of events which led to today’s gasoline price horror show.

Alex Epstein’s explanation for his accusation is that Michael Mann has promoted a very one sided view of fossil fuel, only talking about the negatives, without talking about how the modern world we live in today simply wouldn’t have happened without the extensive use of fossil fuel.

As Epstein points out, the billions of global poor people whose miserable poverty stricken lives have not been touched by access to fossil fuel are a cautionary reminder of the alternative to fossil fuel powered modernity.

I personally don’t think the current fuel price crisis was all on Mann. There were other influential players, though Michael Mann’s scary hockey stick likely played a big part in the ascendancy of the climate crisis narrative.

The current gasoline supply shortfall is an obvious direct consequence of President Biden’s fossil fuel hostility. Biden’s cancellation of pipelines and drilling lease sales crimped supply and impeded competition from new entrants, which must have contributed to today’s gasoline pump price pain.

But from where did Biden draw the inspiration for such reckless policies? Why is there substantial public support for harsh restrictions on fossil fuel production and use, despite the enormous cost and inconvenience?

Perhaps if Mann hadn’t made such an effort to “hide the decline“, fewer people today would be suffering the misery of extreme fuel poverty. And perhaps more Americans could afford this year to take their families on summer vacation, without stressing about the gasoline bills they will face.

