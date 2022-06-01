Michael E. Mann Opinion petroleum

Claim: Skyrocketing Gasoline Price Inflation is Michael Mann’s Fault

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Includes video; In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Libertarian Alex Epstein has accused Climate Scientist Michael Mann of triggering a cascade of events which led to today’s gasoline price horror show.

Alex Epstein’s explanation for his accusation is that Michael Mann has promoted a very one sided view of fossil fuel, only talking about the negatives, without talking about how the modern world we live in today simply wouldn’t have happened without the extensive use of fossil fuel.

As Epstein points out, the billions of global poor people whose miserable poverty stricken lives have not been touched by access to fossil fuel are a cautionary reminder of the alternative to fossil fuel powered modernity.

I personally don’t think the current fuel price crisis was all on Mann. There were other influential players, though Michael Mann’s scary hockey stick likely played a big part in the ascendancy of the climate crisis narrative.

The current gasoline supply shortfall is an obvious direct consequence of President Biden’s fossil fuel hostility. Biden’s cancellation of pipelines and drilling lease sales crimped supply and impeded competition from new entrants, which must have contributed to today’s gasoline pump price pain.

But from where did Biden draw the inspiration for such reckless policies? Why is there substantial public support for harsh restrictions on fossil fuel production and use, despite the enormous cost and inconvenience?

Perhaps if Mann hadn’t made such an effort to “hide the decline“, fewer people today would be suffering the misery of extreme fuel poverty. And perhaps more Americans could afford this year to take their families on summer vacation, without stressing about the gasoline bills they will face.

Terry
June 1, 2022 10:09 pm

I’m ok with blaming Mann. He has as much if not more than others to do with it.

7
Reply
Shytot
June 1, 2022 10:16 pm

Don’t let him off so lightly.
Mann and his buddies are the root cause of rising fuel and energy prices.
Maybe they were the useful idiots/blunt instruments or they knew the score but either way they sold out to the watermelons.
So please don’t cut the Mann made Nobel prize winner any slack!

6
Reply
WR2
June 1, 2022 10:16 pm

This is what they wanted, isn’t it? So if they advocate for policies that result in higher fuel prices, then of course they are culpable. Of course it’s no single person, it’s the entire eco-socialist-leftist-fascist mechanism…including Gore, Soros, and all the usual suspects.

6
Reply
Bob
June 1, 2022 10:51 pm

Epstein is good, Mann? I don’t know what Mann is but everything I think of I can’t say here.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
June 1, 2022 10:53 pm

… Michael Mann’s scary hockey stick likely played a big part in the ascendancy of the climate crisis narrative …

Absolutely no doubt about that.
A very powerful graphic that was intended to gain maximum publicity and effect.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
June 1, 2022 10:55 pm

There seems to be two distinct thoughts on fossil energy. First is it is only used for petrol /gasoline and diesel and along with natural gas to heat our homes and that can be replaced. Secondly, despite the evidence, it is not involved in any other part of our lives.
As a result we have groups like XR and Just Stop Oil, showing all the benefits of fossil fuels in every aspect of their lives, trying to stop everyone else benefitting.
Will the penny ever drop for the people?

1
Reply
Mike
June 1, 2022 10:57 pm

Yes Mr. Mann. *** YOU **** are responsible.

1
Reply
Addolff
June 1, 2022 11:14 pm

If all the people calling for the use of fossil fuels to stop actually stopped using fossil fuels there would be a massive drop in our carbon footprint and plenty of fossil fuel left for the rest of us…..

0
Reply
LdB
June 1, 2022 11:26 pm

So that would be Mannsplaining

0
Reply
Steve Case
June 1, 2022 11:42 pm

Inflation and energy shortages aren’t a side effect of The Green New Deal / The Great Reset or what ever you want to call modern politics, it’s a feature. You don’t have to look to far to find juicy quotes from some big names in left wing politics:

“The Pandemic Remade Every Corner of Society. Now It’s the Climate’s Turn” Time Magazine

“Shutting down the whole economy is the only way of limiting global warming to 2°C” Yvo de Boer head of the UNFCCC

The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States. George Soros

“No matter if the science of global warming is all phony… climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring 
about justice and equality in the world.” – Christine Stewart, former Canadian Minister of the Environment

“We’ve got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right 
thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.” – Timothy Wirth, President of the UN Foundation

“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that 
about?” – Maurice Strong, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined 
period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the 
industrial revolution.” – Christiana Figueres, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary

“We’ve got to go straight to the heart of capitalism and overthrow it. George Monbiot April 12, 2019

1
Reply
