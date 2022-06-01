Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for May, 2022: +0.17 deg. C

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
27 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

June 1st, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2022 was +0.17 deg. C, down from the April, 2022 value of +0.26 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 17 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.31  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.32  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.43 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.63  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02 -0.00  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50
2022 03  0.15  0.27  0.02 -0.08  0.22  0.74  0.02
2022 04  0.26  0.35  0.18 -0.04 -0.26  0.45  0.60
2022 05  0.17  0.24  0.10  0.01  0.59  0.22  0.19

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for May, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Nick Haag
June 1, 2022 2:14 pm

No sign of an emergency. Shurely shome mistake!

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Nick Haag
June 1, 2022 2:24 pm

Not necessarily, solar activity went up a bit in May too, but still on track with one of the century ago

SSN-3-minima05-22.gif
2
Reply
Matt Kiro
June 1, 2022 2:18 pm

So basically the global average temperature anomaly was so small no human could detect it.

13
Reply
JamesD
June 1, 2022 2:25 pm

Any chance to update the two temperature graphs off to the right? I’m really trying to see the USCRN graph, which is tough to find online. Anyone have a link to it?

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  JamesD
June 1, 2022 2:31 pm

Click on it, or go to https://wattsupwiththat.com/global-temperature/

1
Reply
John Tillman
June 1, 2022 2:28 pm

Global cooling trend intact now for six years and three months, after peak of 2016 Super El Niño, which ended the Pause after 1998 SEN.

4
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
June 1, 2022 2:37 pm

“The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).”

**********

4.33 decades x .13 deg. Celsius/decade = 0.56 deg. C.

I seem to recall reading somewhere that the upside (warming side) of the Younger Dryas saw warming per decade that was much faster than this. So the alarmists will please excuse me if I don’t exactly go into panic mode here.

9
Reply
bdgwx
June 1, 2022 2:42 pm

Using the Monckton method…

The pause period (<= 0 C/decade) is now at 92 months (7 years, 8 months).

The 2x warming period (>= 0.26 C/decade) is now at 184 months (15 years, 4 months).

The peak warming period (0.34 C/decade) is now at 137 months (11 years, 5 months).

And here is the latest global average temperature analysis comparing UAH with several widely available datasets

comment image

Last edited 2 hours ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  bdgwx
June 1, 2022 3:00 pm

The unjustifiedly adjusted, poorly-cited, interpolated (ie, made up) surface station “data” sets are cooked book packs of lies.

7
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  John Tillman
June 1, 2022 3:08 pm

UAH is adjusted and interpolated too; arguably more so than the other datasets.

-4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  bdgwx
June 1, 2022 3:16 pm

Totally justifiably, to fix specific, known issues, not systematically to cool the past and heat the present. HadCRU’s Jones admitted heasting the land to keep pace with phony ocean warming. GISS’ UHI adjustments make the “data” warmer, not cooler. UAH doesn’t need to infill swaths 1200 km across with pretend “data”.

8
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  John Tillman
June 1, 2022 3:31 pm

UAH infills up to 15 cells away. That is 15 * 2.5 * 111.3 km = 4174 km at the equator. They also infill temporally up to 2 days away. That’s something not even surface station datasets do. They also perform many of the same types of adjustments as the surface station datasets. They have a diurnal heating cycle adjustment which is similar in concept to the time-of-observation adjustment. They have to merge timeseries from different satellites similar in concept to homogenization. And the details of how they do these are arguably more invasive than anything the surface station datasets are doing. [Spencer & Christy 1992]

Why is it justified when UAH does it, but not justified when the others do it?

Last edited 2 hours ago by bdgwx
-1
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  bdgwx
June 1, 2022 4:02 pm

Surface temperature adjustments are applied to long past temperatures, sometimes many adjustments to the same data, and the trend in the adjustments is a large part of the supposed global trend. Any system is going to have to use some adjustments sometimes, but the bias in the surface temperature adjustments defies sanity.

4
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  John Tillman
June 1, 2022 4:58 pm

Totally justifiably, to fix specific, known issues, not systematically to cool the past and heat the present”
﻿
Just a way of saying that UAH adjustments are good because we like the results. And the others are bad because we don’t.

-1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 1, 2022 2:49 pm

In the absence of El Nino noise, it is taking on the pattern of the longer-term ocean cycles.

http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif

And other cycles..
http://www.climate4you.com/images/PDO%20MonthlyIndexSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif

5
Reply
Bellman
June 1, 2022 3:02 pm

7th warmest May. Possibly the warmest in a La Niña year.

  Year Anomaly
 1 1998   0.52
 2 2016   0.42
 3 2020   0.42
 4 2017   0.32
 5 2010   0.29
 6 2019   0.20
 7 2022   0.17
 8 2015   0.14
 9 2002   0.13
10 2014   0.11
-3
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
June 1, 2022 3:10 pm

The start date for the Monckton pause, not surprisingly, remains unchanged at October 2014.

The “kink” analysis still shows the best fit for a change as being in March 2012. Trend up to March 2012 is +0.12°C / decade, after that it’s +0.24°C / decade.

20220601wuwt4.png
0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
June 1, 2022 3:19 pm

Some more random trends.

Since January 1997, the start of the previous pause, the trend is now +0.12°C / decade.

Since January 2002, the start of Monckton’s 7 years of global cooling, the trend is now +0.15°C / decade.

Since March 2009, when Monckton was presenting his 7 years of global cooling, the trend is now +0.25°C / decade.

-1
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Bellman
June 1, 2022 3:49 pm

Thanks Bellman, it’s a relief to be reassured that we are all doomed after all, however there looks to be a worrying negative linear trend developing from 2016. Any thoughts?

2
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Chris Hanley
June 1, 2022 4:24 pm

I’m not suggesting any of the changes in trend are significant. I think as far as UAH data is concerned the 0.13°C / decade trend across the entire data set is as good a first estimate as any.

As to your worrying trend, why are you dragging it down? It’s absurd to suggest that nearly all the temperatures over that period were above the trend. Remove that offset and the negative linear trend shows temperatures where they would have been if the previous trend had just continued.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Bellman
June 1, 2022 4:06 pm

May 6153BC was warmer. And a few others. May 2022 is the 3,933rd warmest May in the Holocene.

5
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Mike Jonas
June 1, 2022 4:54 pm

Obviously I should have said it was the 7th warmest May since the satellite era.

I doubt anyone knows what the satellites would have said for May 6153BC with any certainty.

0
Reply
n.n
June 1, 2022 3:24 pm

Disjointed attribution to a minority minority forcing, catastrophic anthropogenic climate change (e.g. social contagion, unreliables, progressive prices), and net green effect in the wild.

Last edited 2 hours ago by n.n
0
Reply
TonyL
June 1, 2022 4:13 pm

Bah Humbug.
The temperature for the mid-troposphere (TMT) never updated to April last month. We are still stuck in March.
All the others updated in a timely fashion.
We hope that TMT gets caught up this cycle around.

1
Reply
tommyboy
June 1, 2022 4:45 pm

Widespread snow last night in the Colorado Rockies.
I thought global warming made June snow was a thing of the past.

0
Reply
