Energy Net-Zero

Rood and Kim named to leadership positions in Net Zero World Action Center

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

DOE/ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY

Multiple national laboratories, with direction from Argonne experts, join U.S. federal agencies and other partners to advance net zero energy system goals.

Marcy Rood and Hyekyung (Clarisse) Kim of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory will help lead a multilaboratory effort to accelerate global energy system decarbonization and worldwide investment in net zero energy systems. Rood, an environmental transportation analyst, will serve as the deputy director and chief operating officer of the Net Zero World Action Center, and Kim, a physicist and principal scientist, will act as its deputy manager for technical programs.  

The Net Zero World Action Center furthers the goals of the Net Zero World Initiative launched by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties on Nov. 3. With the initiative, partnering nations can harness the powerful resources of DOE laboratories, federal agencies, think tanks, businesses and universities to develop clean energy projects that promote net zero, resilient, just and inclusive energy systems. Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria and Ukraine have joined the United States in the initiative. 

“The national laboratories have the expertise, facilities and partnerships to accelerate the decarbonization of the global energy system and mitigate the impacts of climate change.” — Paul Kearns, Argonne laboratory director

“Argonne proudly supports Marcy and Clarisse in their leadership roles with the Net Zero World Action Center,” said Argonne Laboratory Director Paul Kearns. “The national laboratories have the expertise, facilities and partnerships to accelerate the decarbonization of the global energy system and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Marcy and Clarisse, through their work with Net Zero World Partners, will contribute to highly tailored, actionable technology road maps and investment strategies that put our net zero emission goals within reach.” 

Rood joins an executive leadership team that includes a Deputy Director and Chief Technology Officer from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and an Executive Director from National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Together, they will manage a team from multiple DOE labs, including Argonne, NREL, PNNL, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.  

Rood has more than 25 years of experience in the DOE Vehicle Technologies Office’s Technical Integration program and its national Clean Cities Coalition Network, in which she coordinated teams working on a range of clean vehicle technologies and systems. She has an exceptional record of collaborating with international, national, state and local stakeholders to increase U.S. economic, environmental and energy security. Most recently, she was recognized as a Chicago Area Clean Cities Clean Fuels Champion for her long-term commitment to advancing energy security, clean fuel and clean air, one fleet and one consumer at a time. 

“Marcy brings substantial clean energy program management, analysis and stakeholder engagement expertise to her role,” said Bruce Hamilton, Argonne’s Net Zero World Lab lead and Global Energy Solutions program lead in the Energy Systems division.  

Hamilton, who will coordinate Argonne’s technical expertise for the Net Zero World Action Center as country work programs are formulated, noted that both Rood and Kim were selected from a highly qualified pool of interested applicants.  

Kim, working alongside a technical programs team manager from LBNL, will be responsible for coordinating cross-laboratory teams and for planning and implementing support to various countries. Kim brings to the role her systems-level perspective, leadership in interdependent modeling for infrastructure resilience, and understanding of global critical material supply chains and energy technology deployment strategies. She will coordinate with country teams and U.S. government and international programs to ensure effective scoping and implementation of technical work programs. 

“As a partner in the Net Zero World Initiative, and through the involvement of Marcy and Clarisse, Argonne has the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in decarbonization technical assistance,” said Hamilton. “They can ensure our science has continuing societal impact by supporting informed decision making on global transition to net zero emissions.” ​

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.

2 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 4, 2022 2:08 pm

Any “scientist” who signs on to Kerry’s constraints on energy production, notably no nukes, is being a political hack.

8
Reply
Mr.
March 4, 2022 2:16 pm

The corporate blurb always reads as if these appointees are stepping up because they have a special vocation to fulfil –
“we’re on a mission from god”

Reality however, is more likely that they’ve scored these sweet 6-figure gigs at last, so they’ll say and do whatever they have to to ride these gigs all the way to a fat retirement income.

Full disclosure – I wish I could say that in my corporate positions in years past I could honestly say that I’ve delivered a management presentation to staff and never said to myself afterwards –
“what a load of crap you just spewed, Mr.”

But I can’t.

Anyone else had the same experiences?

4
Reply
Martin Clark
Reply to  Mr.
March 4, 2022 3:21 pm

“Anyone else had the same experiences?”
It was usually others who spewed it, and everyone looked at me for the appropriate one-liner response. When I stopped doing the responses people thought that I must be ill, but I was just arranging a deal to be paid off, shut up and go away. I got paid off, but came back as an independent consultant and advocate. The spewers tried to talk people out of employing my services, but that simply resulted in more people asking me for help, so I kept quiet about that.
(I do feel the need to have one or two defensive weapons nearby.)

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Martin Clark
0
Reply
David Wojick
March 4, 2022 2:16 pm

The DOE national labs are all contractor operated so someone is paying for all this noise and junk. Let’s see the account books.

5
Reply
Gregory Woods
March 4, 2022 2:32 pm

Our most pressing challenge seems to be an overabundance of climate warming alarmists…..

7
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Gregory Woods
March 4, 2022 2:59 pm

Maybe we could cull a few….

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
March 4, 2022 2:34 pm

Their appointments could be based on criteria other than expertise excellence — a sexist/racist might say!

2
Reply
Ron Long
March 4, 2022 2:35 pm

Well isn’t that special.

2
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 4, 2022 2:35 pm

The swamp just gets larger and deeper.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 4, 2022 2:38 pm

There will be zero net zero results.

I worked with Argonne as they were partnered with CAER at U Ky, where my initial electrocarbon experiments were conducted on my nickel (sponsored research based on filed patent applications). Useless.

The only decent Gov lab in the whole energy arena based on 10 years of personal experience was Naval Research Lab Carderrock (because Navy ships and forward deployed Marines have real interesting electrical energy needs). Got a $3million grant from them and then used more than half to fund extensive prototype device testing there using carbons from my lab line at CAER. NREL was beyond utterly useless, as the Argonne announcement confirms.

4
Reply
alastair gray
March 4, 2022 2:38 pm

I read the article with zero comprehension of anything of substance
Word soup would be too flattering a description of this vacuous prose.

In UK we have organisations called QUANGO’s Quasi Autonomous Non Government Organisations. These are synecures for the chums of the people in power. A 6 figure salary for one or 2 days a week work. An example might be Paula Ventell CBE. She presided over the UK post office prosecutions of 800 postmasters wrongly accused of gross theft which was known by the organisation to be attributable to Software errors in their program. As a reward for the malicious destruction of 800 lives and several suicides she was rewarded with a royal honour and several Quango positions.

You Yanks have a lot to learn from us Brits about moral turpitude in office but you are getting there.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  alastair gray
March 4, 2022 2:54 pm

The Yanks don’t need QUANGOs.
They’ve still got The Swamp.

2
Reply
Vuk
March 4, 2022 2:41 pm

A casual acquittance recently asked me to explain what is exactly meant by the ‘net zero’.
I outlined the idea of it, but added there another ‘net zero’ associated with it, and that is that the mostly likely it is going to be a ‘net zero’ effect on climate whatever we do about it.
The conversation quickly moved to electric vehicles, lithium battery fires and climate change.
Moving from the initial: “I’m determined to do whatever is needed to do my bit”
to the final: “I have to think a bit more about all this”
I thought it was a well spent 40 minutes of my time.

4
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
March 4, 2022 3:00 pm

Net cost.
Zero benefit.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Right-Handed Shark
1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
March 4, 2022 3:20 pm

When someone sane and competent comes into power these stories will make it clear who to push off the boat. Anyone who compromises scientific integrity and the safety/economy of their nation to peddle unfounded propaganda doesn’t deserve a single dime from taxpayers or a single punctuation mark in the scientific literature.

0
Reply
Randle Dewees
March 4, 2022 3:35 pm

Stuffed Shirts

0
Reply
John in Oz
March 4, 2022 3:37 pm

There have been many analyses on this site and other blogs that explain the impossibility of moving to all electric electricity grid/vehicle fleet/residential heating/etc in the time-frame of 30 years or so.

Why is it that ‘experts’ such as those mentioned in this post do not reach the same conclusions?

I presume (dangerous, I know) they are sufficiently numerate to do the same or similar analyses. However, they appear to be have a political mind-set in that an announcement is considered sufficient for a policy to be worthwhile, possible and worthy of our efforts to achieve, with no cost-benefit figures and no real-world plan to achieve their lofty ambitions.

Perhaps we could as Kamala for a simple explanatioon that we can all understand, as she did recently regarding Ukraine/Russia

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John in Oz
March 4, 2022 3:56 pm

If they told the truth they would not get the impossible to accomplish job. And since it is impossible, it will take at least until they retire to keep trying. Simples.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  John in Oz
March 4, 2022 3:58 pm

With a giggle or three thrown in for extra credibility?

0
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
March 4, 2022 3:58 pm

I have never met Rood or Kim and I have no idea of their allegiances.
I have met Christopher Monckton of Brenchley, to find a fascinating mind with experience that deserves respect.
Christopher describes control of the climate change lobby by agents loyal to another cause, but it is best to read him verbatim:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/03/the_strategic_threat_from_netzero_emissions_.html
It seems productive to read about climate change movements with your mind aware of what could be going on at the deeper, less-seen level that Christopher describes. I have long been concerned about what motivates scientists to abandon good, hard science to promote what is little more than a vague dream dressed up in jargon. Is it the money?
Geoff S

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy

After The Ukraine Invasion: Energy Realism Emerges In Germany While The US Doubles Down

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Energy

Ukraine And Energy Realism

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

The “World’s Dumbest Energy Policy” Just Got Dumber…The Frightening Race To Reset By World War

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

Forget Inane Media Preoccupations And Pay Attention: The World Is Running Out Of Fuel. We Are All Going To Pay

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Net-Zero

Rood and Kim named to leadership positions in Net Zero World Action Center

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winners Announced

5 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Bald Eagle ‘Takings’: Biden’s Interior Department Protects Big Wind

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

After The Ukraine Invasion: Energy Realism Emerges In Germany While The US Doubles Down

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: