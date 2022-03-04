Oil and Gas

Democrat Senators Demand That Oil Companies Increase Production

3 hours ago
David Middleton
24 Comments

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton

Shaheen, Warner: Oil Companies Need to Increase Production, They’re Sitting on Oil to Increase Price

By IAN HANCHETT 3 Mar 2022

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) argued that oil companies are not producing as much as oil as they could to keep the price high and these companies need to increase production to help combat Russia’s energy wealth.

After both Senators called for an embargo on Russian oil, Shaheen said, “I know there’s hardship on the American people and on everybody who is affected by these high gas prices, but the other thing we need to do is we need to call on our CEOs of the major oil companies to stop sitting on production and increase production. They’ve been sitting on the amount of production because they want to keep the price high. Well, the world needs them to respond now as well. They need to do this so that they can support the free world as we’re trying to fight this tyrant who is trying to put — capture the democracies of the world. And so, we need to all stand together here.”

[…}

Breitbart

Does this mean that these two Senators now support reopening leasing on federal lands and waters? How about opening up the Atlantic OCS? ANWR?

Do they really think we can just “dial up the volume” on oil wells? Competent operators produce oil wells at the rate that maximizes the volume of recoverable oil. We don’t dial the volume up and down in an effort to control uncontrollable oil prices. When prices rise, we have more cash flow to spend on additional drilling. This increases oil production, which eventually lowers prices. Production will increase in response to higher prices, but it’s not an instantaneous thing.

However, there are limitations to how much we can increase production without access to new areas for exploration and production. These two senators represent states which border the Atlantic OCS leasing area. This area has not been open for leasing and drilling since the early 1980’s. Forty six exploration wells were drilled from 1979-1984. These wells were drilled before modern 3d seismic surveys were available and constituted little more than stratigraphic test wells.

Unlocking America’s Offshore Energy (API)

While the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico OCS areas are technically open, the Biden maladministration and a corrupt Democrat federal judge have unlawfully blocked new leasing since November 2020.

To his credit, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) did support opening the Atlantic OCS back in 2011.

On the other hand, in 2019, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced a bill to ban all offshore drilling along the North Atlantic OCS.

Shaheen, Hassan & Coastal New England Senators Introduce Bipartisan Offshore Drilling Ban
MAY 03, 2019
Bill would protect ocean economy that generates $17 billion annually in the region

(Washington, DC) – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) reintroduced legislation to bar oil and gas drilling off the New England shoreline with a bipartisan group of New England Senators led by Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). While the Trump administration has stalled on releasing the next draft of its 5-year offshore leasing plan, it has not fully abandoned efforts to open areas of the Atlantic continental shelf to offshore drilling. Oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic puts vital coastline at risk, threatening a central economic engine for New England.

[…]

Jeanne Shaheen US Senator for New Hampshire

Oil and Gas Potential of the US Atlantic OCS

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) 2014 estimate of technically recoverable Atlantic OCS hydrocarbon potential to be 4.6 billion barrels of oil and 38 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas.

While much of this is rank frontier exploration, the northern boundary of the US Atlantic OCS is adjacent to Canada’s very active Scotia Basin.

US BOEM and CAPP

Canadian oil companies currently produce 233,000 bbl/d from their offshore Atlantic areas…

ATLANTIC CANADA HAS A THRIVING OFFSHORE OIL AND NATURAL GAS INDUSTRY, WITH FOUR PRODUCING PROJECTS AND ONGOING EXPLORATION ACTIVITY IN THE AREA.

Atlantic Canada produces more than 233,000 barrels of oil per day, representing five per cent of Canada’s total crude oil production. To date, development of oil and natural gas production in Atlantic Canada has mainly occurred offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

In addition to current projects, the Atlantic region has seen significant exploration activity in recent years. Exploration is key to the future of the offshore industry as it leads to new discoveries and potential developments.

The offshore industry has had a major impact on Atlantic Canada’s economy thanks to the royalties and taxes the industry pays to governments, and the creation of jobs and expenditures related to industry activity. Oil and natural gas companies in the region also contribute significantly to the communities where they are active.

CAPP

Instead of unleashing the US oil industry and reestablishing energy dominance, Democrats just badger oil companies and double down on stupid.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. needs to decrease its reliance on foreign oil by switching over to renewable energy, not increasing domestic production.

Fox News, February 27, 2022

Jen, maybe you should have checked with the Department of Energy…

EIA

A few days later, Jen proceeded to triple down on stupid…

Q We also know, you know, the President, as recently as yesterday, talked about increasing domestic manufacturing to bring down prices on inflated items like goods. So why not apply the same logic to energy and increase domestic production here?

MS. PSAKI: Well, there are 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently. So I would ask them that question.

Q Is there nothing that the administration can do to get those providers back to pre-pandemic levels?

MS. PSAKI: Do you think the oil companies don’t have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?

Q Just asking.

MS. PSAKI: I would — I would point that question to them. And we can talk about it more tomorrow when you learn more.

Q Do you think that opening the Keystone Pipeline and having more energy-friendly policies might do that?

MS. PSAKI: The Keystone Pipeline has never been operational. It would take years for that to have any impact. I know a number of members of Congress have suggested that, but that is a proposed solution that has no relationship or would have no impact on what the problem is we, here, all agree is an issue.

Q So during that — those years where it would, you know, take to bring down prices, as you’re saying, we should just continue to buy Russian oil?

MS. PSAKI: Well, again, Jacqui, I think you’re familiar with a number of steps we’ve taken: a historic release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Q But that didn’t bring down prices — last time or this time.

MS. PSAKI: Well, we can — well, let me finish. What we can do over time and what this is a rema- — reminder of, in the President’s view, is our need to reduce our reliance on oil.

The Europeans need to do that; we need to do that. If we do more to invest in clean energy, more to invest in other sources of energy, that’s exactly what we can do to prevent this from happening in the future.

We welcome any Republicans from joining us in that effort.

Go ahead.

Q As long as we’re buying Russian oil, though, aren’t we financing the war?

MS. PSAKI: Well, Jacqui, again, it’s only about 10 percent of what we’re importing. I’ve not made any announcement about any decision on that front, but our objective here and our focus is making sure that any step we take maximizes the impact on President Putin and minimizes it on the American people.

And anyone who’s calling for an end to the carveout should be clear that that would rise — raise prices.

Go ahead.

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 3rd, 2022

Just substitute “Jan” for “Jane”…

4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 4, 2022 6:07 pm

Greens and other socialists forget all knowledge of economics. Intent is the only real thing to deal with, so if you want something, how to actually acheive it does not matter.

1
Reply
Doonman
March 4, 2022 6:14 pm

What a mouthful! We need to reduce our dependence on oil and instead use more expensive, intermittent energy to drive energy costs down.

Why are democrats devoid of logic? That is the question that needs to be asked.

6
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Doonman
March 4, 2022 7:26 pm

Jen is a prime example of Leftists getting themselves wrapped around their ideological axle when trying to discuss energy issues; the contradictions just roll on.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Doonman
March 4, 2022 8:33 pm

Doonman: Why are democrats devoid of logic? That is the question that needs to be asked.”

Answer: Because if they made an honest attempt at a logical case for their position, not even the local stray cats would vote for them, let alone their core constituency of dead voters.

It’s all about ‘feelz’. That way, you can feel one way in the morning and feel the opposite in the afternoon and any nonsensical, illogical position is all good, because feelz, dammit!

“Logic? Logic? We doan need no steenkin’ logic.”

Capisce?

0
Reply
Scissor
March 4, 2022 7:26 pm

The slippery slope that we seem to be on leads to Venezuela.

1
Reply
rocdoctom
March 4, 2022 7:26 pm

Could any one person be dumber?

1
Reply
Paul Johnson
Reply to  rocdoctom
March 4, 2022 8:37 pm

Jen (roots) Psnarki is not dumb, she just gets paid to act that way.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  rocdoctom
March 4, 2022 8:43 pm

Ooooo… that’s a toughie.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
March 4, 2022 7:33 pm

The US was energy independent.
Brandon took office and on day one via executive order wipes that out.
And Psicki claims higher gas and energy prices are Big Oil’s fault.
(I wonder if her husband would believe her in the morning if she said, “I was just working late at the office.”)

1
Reply
Philip
March 4, 2022 7:41 pm

These are the same clowns who are supporting US – Russian oil imports, and have sided with (John Kerry?) on the ‘new’ imminent Iran nuclear deal, which I understand includes US importation of Iranian oil.
So….

Last edited 1 hour ago by Philip
0
Reply
markl
March 4, 2022 7:51 pm

So the specter of being without heating, cooking, and transportation fuel might be real! Why did it take a war to bring that thought home?

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  markl
March 4, 2022 8:04 pm

It goes something like this:

If you think life is just an illusion, put your hand on the table and let me smash it with a hammer.

Because of their superior education, the left are able to hang on to their delusions with great tenacity. Only when faced with the hammer about to strike their hands do they begin to doubt.

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  commieBob
March 4, 2022 8:16 pm

In this case, it’s the hammer and the sickle. But, being a commie, you knew that. 😉

0
Reply
RickWill
March 4, 2022 8:13 pm

The Australian government has so far resisted betting the woke whole hog on Net Zero. At least the LNP government want to keep supplying the coal and gas markets.

On a bright note for Australia, thermal coal broke through AUD600/tonne this week. Would be sad to see this fabulous boost to the current account take a hit from woke leaning politicians trying to ban coal exports.

0
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
March 4, 2022 8:23 pm

I should add that it is an entertaining story. Normally it takes a couple of years for the gloss of a new administration to fade but Brandon has managed that in record time.

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
March 4, 2022 8:14 pm

Do they really think we can just “dial up the volume” on oil wells?”

Well, if Hank “Guam might tip over” Johnson is any measure of congressional IQ, then yes, they probably do think that.

1
Reply
John Hultquist
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
March 4, 2022 8:19 pm

Islands tip and shake frequently in the Great State of Georgia.
See Okefenokee.

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  John Hultquist
March 4, 2022 8:22 pm

Are you agreeing with Hank Johnson???

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
March 4, 2022 8:40 pm

In native American, Okefenokee means “Land of the Trembling Earth”.

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  MarkW
March 4, 2022 8:44 pm

That’s all well and good, but has nothing to do with the concept of Guam tipping over because there are too many people on one side.

0
Reply
observa
March 4, 2022 8:21 pm

Must have been listening to Elon-
Elon Musk, head of world’s largest EV company, now says we need more oil and gas (msn.com)

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
March 4, 2022 8:21 pm

MS. PSAKI: The Keystone Pipeline has never been operational. It would take years for that to have any impact.”

It would have been operational by now, if you morons hadn’t blocked it at every opportunity, before outright banning it. Foresight is a thing, Ms Psaki.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
March 4, 2022 8:41 pm

David, you made the point,

Competent operators produce oil wells at the rate that maximizes the volume of recoverable oil.

I think it needs to be stressed that over-pumping leads to undesirable effects on the reservoir and reduces what will be available in the future. The ignorant senators are basically calling for a short-term solution to a problem created by the administration, without concern for the impact on the future.

0
Reply
RickWill
March 4, 2022 8:45 pm

Two charts that show the Brandon influence on world affairs:
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/current-account
https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/current-account

USA becoming increasingly dependent on the rest of the world while Russia literally powers on.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

ExxonMobil Strikes Back!

2 weeks ago
Andy May
Oil and Gas

Natural Gas Pipeline Politicization: FERC vs. Consumers in NYS/CT

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Biden Blows Up Yet Another Gas Pipeline

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Oil and Gas

Democrat Senators Demand That Oil Companies Increase Production

3 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy Net-Zero

Rood and Kim named to leadership positions in Net Zero World Action Center

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winners Announced

9 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Bald Eagle ‘Takings’: Biden’s Interior Department Protects Big Wind

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: