WUWT Contest Winners Announced

Well, it took longer than I anticipated, but here it is. After some delays due to me getting COVID, and finally moving out of California, sorting through boxes, and other distractions, I’m pleased to announce the winners of the first-ever WUWT Climate Essay based on the aggregate score of three judges. The topic was:

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis? Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.



Cash Prizes:

First prize for each of the above categories: $2,000 (Thanks to our generous donors)

(Thanks to our generous donors) Second prize for each of the above categories: $800 (Again, thanks to our generous donors)

Note that we had quite a number of great submissions from the professional and the general public, and choosing a winner in both of those categories was challenging. They were all very good.



In addition to the two winning essays in each category posted here, I will publish ALL of the essays over the coming weeks. We don’t want the hard work of our contestants to go unnoticed and un-appreciated.



Unfortunately, we had no entries from the student category. This may be due to lack of available time, or fear of being ostracized by peers and professors alike. We’ll try the contest again just for students when summer break starts. – Anthony

WINNERS – PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY

1st PLACE- The Greta Leap Forward by Jim Kelly

2nd PLACE- Is there really a climate crisis? by David Hammond

WINNERS – GENERAL PUBLIC CATEGORY

1st PLACE- Is There Really a Climate Crisis? by C.M. Compton

2nd PLACE- The dog that never barks by David Hawkins

I will be contacing the winners by email to arrange how the cash prizes are to be sent. The first essay by Jim Kelley will publish on Monday morning, followed by others in the coming days.

A BIG THANK YOU to our donors, who made the cash prizes possible.

