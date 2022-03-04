Announcements

WUWT Contest Winners Announced

30 mins ago
Anthony Watts
4 Comments

Well, it took longer than I anticipated, but here it is. After some delays due to me getting COVID, and finally moving out of California, sorting through boxes, and other distractions, I’m pleased to announce the winners of the first-ever WUWT Climate Essay based on the aggregate score of three judges. The topic was:

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?

Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.

Cash Prizes:

  • First prize for each of the above categories:  $2,000 (Thanks to our generous donors)
  • Second prize for each of the above categories: $800 (Again, thanks to our generous donors)

Note that we had quite a number of great submissions from the professional and the general public, and choosing a winner in both of those categories was challenging. They were all very good.

In addition to the two winning essays in each category posted here, I will publish ALL of the essays over the coming weeks. We don’t want the hard work of our contestants to go unnoticed and un-appreciated.

Unfortunately, we had no entries from the student category. This may be due to lack of available time, or fear of being ostracized by peers and professors alike. We’ll try the contest again just for students when summer break starts. – Anthony

WINNERS – PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY

1st PLACE- The Greta Leap Forward by Jim Kelly

2nd PLACE- Is there really a climate crisis? by David Hammond

WINNERS – GENERAL PUBLIC CATEGORY

1st PLACE- Is There Really a Climate Crisis? by C.M. Compton

2nd PLACE- The dog that never barks by David Hawkins

I will be contacing the winners by email to arrange how the cash prizes are to be sent. The first essay by Jim Kelley will publish on Monday morning, followed by others in the coming days.

A BIG THANK YOU to our donors, who made the cash prizes possible.

4 Comments
John Garrett
March 4, 2022 11:33 am

You’re a trooper, Anthony Watts.

The American public (and the world) are indebted to you for your fortitude, your courage and your perseverance in exposing the ginormous fraud that climate “science,” huge swathes of the mainstream media, professional and educational institutions have perpetrated.

It is a debt that can never properly be repaid.

Andre Lauzon
March 4, 2022 11:33 am

Can’t wait to read them. Great initiative…… thank you.

TonyL
March 4, 2022 11:48 am

Great news. A fabulous Hat Tip to Anthony for pulling this all together.
I look forward to reading them all.
These are going to be some great posts.

Derg
March 4, 2022 11:51 am

Did I read you correctly that you are moving out of CA?

