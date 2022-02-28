Climate Politics Energy

Ukraine And Energy Realism

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
53 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

For a long time I have thought that the public in Western countries would wake up to the absurdity of fossil fuel suppression when the price of energy to the consumer rose high enough. And to a substantial degree that has begun to happen.

But the cost of fossil fuel suppression is not merely a modest degradation in our comfortable lifestyles and impoverishment of the poor. As the situation in Ukraine is now demonstrating, fossil fuel suppression in the U.S., Europe and other Western countries also entails significant empowerment of our most significant geopolitical adversaries, and poses major risks to world security, and even to our national security.

The coming of the Biden administration a year ago brought a full-on government war on the fossil fuel industries: cancellation of pipelines; ending of leasing of mineral rights on government lands and offshore; an order that all government agencies work by regulation to eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation by 2035; threats by bank regulators against banks that lend to the fossil fuel industries; initiatives by the SEC to make it more difficult and costly for industries to use fossil fuels; dozens of initiatives in places like the Department of Energy and Interior Department to block projects using fossil fuels or make them more difficult or costly; and much, much more.

As should have surprised no one, prices of fossil fuels responded by rising dramatically. Prices of crude oil have gone from a range of about $40-60 per barrel during the Trump years to close to $100 per barrel today. U.S. natural gas prices that averaged about $3/MMBtu during the Trump years are now about $4.50 (having spiked over $6 in late 2021). In Europe, where almost all fracking has been suppressed by governments out of supposed concern for the environment, the most recent price for natural gas imports is close to $30/MMBtu

Certainly, a direct impact of these rising prices has been increased costs to the consumer: increased electricity bills, increased home heating bills, increased costs for gasoline for automobiles. For example the average price of regular gasoline at the pump in the U.S. has gone from about $2.25 in January 2021 to about $3.60 today.

But equally important is the degree to which these dramatic rises in energy prices benefit all the worst actors on the world state, starting with Russia. Russia is largely dependent on energy production and exports to the West for its government budget. A year ago, with energy prices in the toilet, Vladimir Putin was basically broke. Today, with energy prices having almost doubled, he is relatively flush. And suddenly we have an invasion of Ukraine, basically financed by Western countries that have suppressed their own production of oil and gas and thus must buy the stuff from Russia.

So why, you might ask, don’t the Western countries just cut off imports from Russia and leave Putin high and dry? The simple answer is that the Western countries have invested hundreds of billions of dollars in wind and solar energy that don’t work and don’t provide the energy needed; so if these countries want to keep their electrical grid running, they need to buy natural gas, which principally comes from Russia.

Consider Germany. Germany adopted its “Energiewende” back in 2010, and fancies itself leading the world to the great clean renewable energy future. Germany’s peak electricity usage is about 90 GW. To supply that, it has built some 65 GW of wind power capacity, and almost 60 GW of solar power capacity. So that’s a total of about 125 GW of generation capacity right there, against peak usage of about 90 GW. Sounds like they have plenty of power from the wind and sun alone to take care of all their needs.

But of course wind and solar don’t work that way. Here in the winter, we have the times of cloudy days, calm winds, and long nights. Here is a chart from Agora Energiewende of Germany’s electricity generation and consumption for the past few days:

It looks like just after the sun set today the wind and sun together were generating less than 5 GW out of that supposed “capacity” of 125 GW. Usage was about 50 GW at the time. Oh, and Germany is also phasing out its nuclear reactors. So aside from those tiny amounts of hydro and “biomass” at the bottom of the chart, that leaves coal, oil and natural gas; or alternatively, a blackout. From Time, today:

Th[e] glaring omission in Biden’s sanctions package could be the consequence of a promise to the countries of Europe, cowering in fear as their dependency on Russian gas renders them impotent to fight back against Russia’s invasion. This is not unreasonable. Germany especially will suffer if Russian gas imports are blocked; Europe imports 40% of its natural gas from Russia, but for Germany it is up to 50%, on top of 45% dependency on Russian coal and 34% on Russian oil. Meanwhile, Germany is continuing to phase out nuclear, making it more reliant on Russian energy imports.

And of course the U.S. can’t supply these European energy needs because the Biden Administration is intentionally suppressing natural gas production here.

Is it time for a little energy realism from the Biden people? Here are the remarks from Climate Envoy John Kerry a couple of days ago as Russia’s Ukraine invasion got underway:

“But it could have a profound negative impact on the climate obviously. You have a war and obviously you’re going to have massive emissions consequences to the war. But equally importantly, you’re going to lose people’s focus, you’re going to lose certainly big country attention because they will be diverted and I think it could have a damaging impact. . . .”

It’s almost impossible to fathom how idiotic and clueless this guy is. And I don’t necessarily mean just to pick on Kerry. It’s all of them, not the least Biden himself.

Read the complete article here.

ResourceGuy
February 28, 2022 6:03 am

Along with defense budget realism and Putin realism

1
Reply
BobM
February 28, 2022 6:06 am

It is hard to come to grips with how stupid Kerry is, and how clueless Biden is.

18
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  BobM
February 28, 2022 6:31 am

I’m sure they get dizzy on the Kerry-Go-Round

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  fretslider
February 28, 2022 8:11 am

Lurch is a moron.

0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  BobM
February 28, 2022 6:41 am

Biden is manifesting borderline dementia. He can’t provide a cogent answer to direst questions from anyone, period. He’s nothing but a lacquered puppet. That’s the reason he was elected in the first place. Not defending him, he just does and says what he’s told to do and say.

7
Reply
Joe Crawford
Reply to  Sara
February 28, 2022 7:08 am

I’m a bit curious whether his wife, the good Dr. Biden, sits in on his training sessions and later reinforces the messaging, or she interfaces with the admin. people herself and then leads him by-tha-nose (no pun intended) to tempt him to say and do the proper thing. Lately, I’ve sort-of been leaning toward the second one. She has learned to stay just out of reach while the cameras are rolling.

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Joe Crawford
February 28, 2022 7:12 am

Follow the money, she is part of the Biden crime family

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Sara
February 28, 2022 7:13 am

I don’t think it can called borderline any longer, he’s into the irrational anger stage now.

2
Reply
jeffery p
February 28, 2022 6:12 am

What we have is reality vs climate policy. Brandon doesn’t get it (technically, the people who write his teleprompter feed don’t get it) or he is so afraid of the far-left climate change radical big money donors that he refuses to get it.

Fortunately, his party is due for a shellacking in this fall’s elections. Unfortunately, the result will probably be gridlock instead of a return to reasonable policies and energy independence. Those elections are months away, however, and much can change.

While you can’t underestimate Brandon’s ability to fugg things up, you can also never underestimate the Republican’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

10
Reply
Derg
Reply to  jeffery p
February 28, 2022 6:23 am

“ Republican’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Two sides of the same coin?

5
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Derg
February 28, 2022 6:40 am

The RINOs are being exposed.

3
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Derg
February 28, 2022 6:47 am

I don’t see a great deal of difference between the Republican establishment and the Democrats, so perhaps they are two sides of the same coin.

As for the grassroots, they’re as different as night and day.

3
Reply
whiten
Reply to  Derg
February 28, 2022 7:38 am

More like “art” than “ability”.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 6:21 am

Biden and Kerry are trying really hard to make Jimmy Carter look good, as difficult as that task is.

8
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 6:33 am

Mission accomplished.

Compare a couple of choppers secretly smashing into each other in the Iranian desert with the full on coverage of the Afghanistan retreat

5
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 6:42 am

Tom, you could post a spew alert, just out of courtesy!!!!

-1
Reply
2hotel9
February 28, 2022 6:28 am

The political left is destroying modern society, and they are absolutely giddy over it.

9
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  2hotel9
February 28, 2022 7:36 am

“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”
Maurice Strong, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations

“We’ve got to go straight to the heart of capitalism and overthrow it.
George Monbiot April 12, 2019

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the 
industrial revolution.” –
Christiana Figueres, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary
________________________________________________________

Most left wingers are a bit more circumspect, but there probably more quotes of the same flavor that can be mined on the internet. If you follow the Maurice Strong link, Dan Wood quotes him as saying, “I probably shouldn’t be saying things like this” [Last page 20 lines from the end]

6
Reply
Enginer01
Reply to  Steve Case
February 28, 2022 7:54 am

The suppressing of free speech by limiting debate (“Telling the truth may may someone feel badly.”) limits progress and problem solving. Impoverishing the poor and decimating the Middle Class to “solve” a non-existent climate crisis is turning out to be perhaps the worst decision ever made by any civilization.

Yet, the proponents of Globalism (who want ultimate power in THEIR hands) are totally convinced it will result in the long term maximum happiness for the survivors. Wrong!

2
Reply
Drake
Reply to  Enginer01
February 28, 2022 8:24 am

I don’t agree that they “are totally convinced it will result in the long term happiness for the survivors”. They could care less about the happiness of the surfs. They just need enough surf survivors to serve the ruling elite and billionaire oligarchs.

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Steve Case
February 28, 2022 7:55 am

Since the ’90s they have been quite open about their goals.

2
Reply
Ron Long
February 28, 2022 6:30 am

Isn’t it important that idiots suffer consequences for their stupidity? Maybe it doesn’t cause a Darwinian effect, but maybe they learn to shut up.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Ron Long
February 28, 2022 7:17 am

Yes, but unfortunately these idiots want to inflict the consequences of their stupidity on everybody else.

1
Reply
fretslider
February 28, 2022 6:30 am

“that leaves coal, oil and natural gas; or alternatively, a blackout.”

I know without even thinking what the UK Parliament will choose.

And if you don’t, it’s the latter: blackouts rationed out by smart meters.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
8
Reply
Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 6:32 am

What a mad world this is! I see Bernie (Sanders) is calling for a “windfall profits tax” on the oil companies this morning. This coming after Brandon warned the oil companies not to profit from what effectively amounts to an embargo on Russian oil and gas.

6
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 6:45 am

Sanders is a wily old commie—as an “independent”, he can’t be primaried.

-1
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 6:49 am

I must have missed the embargo on Russian oil and gas. When I awoke this morning, sanctions on Russian oil and gas were specifically excluded from the actions taken by the US, UK and Europe.

Last edited 1 hour ago by jeffery p
3
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  jeffery p
February 28, 2022 7:17 am

Note my use of the word “effectively”. If Russia’s access to the West’s banking / payment system is curtailed, there will be a commensurate impact on shipments.

By the way, don’t you consider it odd that oil and gas sanctions were specifically excluded?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Frank from NoVA
1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 8:05 am

The western countries have been very circumspect about which banks have been cut off from SWIFT – they’ve made sure that they can still pay for oil and gas whilst looking like they’re actually doing something.

0
Reply
oeman 50
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 6:56 am

Bernie and Brandon, a pair of putzes.

1
Reply
Greg61
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 8:20 am

Given he honeymooned in the Soviet Union, we know who’s side he’s on.

0
Reply
Sara
February 28, 2022 6:45 am

Well, if we’re going to face a return to the 18th century, I’ll have to find out if I can budget installing a small wood-fired fireplace (with a chimney, of course, and a side oven for baking) in my little house, just to be able to cook and stay warm.

Civilization was fun while it lasted, wasn’t it?

7
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Sara
February 28, 2022 8:12 am

Two wood burners and a three year log pile = happiness.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
February 28, 2022 6:49 am

ABC-Wash Post leftist poll numbers, even the watermelon media can’t hide the truth anymore:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/joe-biden-approval-rating-sinks-37-54-americans-now-see-biden-mentally-incapable-serving/

biden-approval-history.jpg
2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
February 28, 2022 7:24 am

Brandon’s declining mental capability is the least of our problems. I worry about the intentions of his wire pullers.

2
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 28, 2022 7:36 am

Oh yeah.

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
February 28, 2022 8:05 am

How can Joe Biden still have an approval rating of 37%? How can 37% of Americans approve of his disastrous behaviour?

2
Reply
Jeff Corbin
February 28, 2022 7:05 am

Suppression of hydrocarbon fuels via carbon tax and slowed expansion of hydrocarbon fuel infrastructure means that global hydrocarbon corporations grab a bigger share of representation in the stakeholder world of government and business using their customer’s dollars. Greater stakeholder representation in government means they can suppress any market for Next Gen Battery, Next Gen generators by facilitating policy and legislation via their stakeholder power and influence to stop private citizens/voters/customers from using next gen tech to go off grid or pursue decentralized mirco/nano solutions.. The hydrocarbon stake holders support only grid level solutions to increase hydrocarbon efficiency because they don’t really exist right now, and will take longer to implement than mirco -decentralized solutions.. The global hydrocarbon stakeholders support carbon taxes, wind and solar and climate change propaganda because neither wind or solar is a truly viable solution, (it doesn’t impower he customer or save them money) without Next Gen battery. The customer is nothing but a serf in the minds of the Global Hydrocarbon stakeholder…. solutions that empower them, means less power for them. Without Next gen battery and generator, even the smart grid, micro-NG turbine/secondary steam decentralized approach that Germany proposed in 2008-2010 requires Putin’s Gazprom because the solar and wind inputs require efficient long term storage. What the global Hydrocarbon Stakeholders fear the most is the rapid commercialization of mirco/nano-Next Gen battery/generator systems taking the globe by storm. Those systems using hydrocarbon fuel far more efficiently,( up to a factor of 8) and effectively utilizing all generation inputs, means a long term progressive reduction in demand for hydrocarbon fuel and cheaper energy for local customers. The time to grab the profit is NOW and the only way the hydrocarbon stakeholders can do this is by grabbing geographic markets, suppressing decentralization of electricity generation, and artificially limiting supply by collusion and political turmoil, ( al la Putin). This is the game. Normal people on the ground level simply want efficient, affordable energy solutions in their homes, in their neighborhoods and in their local communities. Customers don’t want to be serfs, they want to unplug the stakeholder system that seeks to disenfranchise them and to empower them selves with real capital in their own homes. The evitable is coming for hydrocarbon stakeholders especially amidst the massive glut of fuel that exists today. The next gen battery and generator is coming quickly. It’s not coming to save the globe but to empower customers with real capital in their homes and local communities. A home that efficiently generates stores and distributes all it’s own electricity it needs, (via hydrocarbon fuel, solar, wind, TEG etc) to heat, cool, runs the how and electric car, will be a truly empowered household. Climate change is supported by a cohort of believers that are being leveraged as a false flag with it’s false solutions. There is no solution without the next gen battery and generator.

-3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Jeff Corbin
February 28, 2022 7:15 am

(paragraphs, please!)

-3
Reply
leowaj
Reply to  griff
February 28, 2022 8:02 am

Griff, your posts are roughly the length of a tweet and equally absent any substance.

2
Reply
Jeff Corbin
Reply to  Jeff Corbin
February 28, 2022 7:21 am

Climate changes says we need grid level renewable solutions to save the planet and that people are bad for the planet. See how easy it is to leverage this stupid message to grab power from local people? What we really need is to empower local people by enabling them to buy the capital they need to free themselves from leveraged markets of grid and the global hydrocarbon stakeholders who don’t care they’re customers are being turned into smart phone serfs. The corporations that develop the next- gen micro/nano multi-input electrical generation/storage/distribution products that customers really need and want will establish the next great era of global industrialization. The country that is in the forefront, will be the next great industrial/economic power. The last thing we need is more communications tech or AI.

-2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Jeff Corbin
February 28, 2022 7:35 am

Not to be judgmental, but using the term “stakeholder” usually means the user is spewing nonsense.

4
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Jeff Corbin
February 28, 2022 7:43 am

Unreadable. Please edit.

2
Reply
griff
February 28, 2022 7:14 am

another cherry picked chart to ‘prove’ Energiewende isn’t working…

do remember Germany is plugged into an Europe wide grid intended to transfer renewable electricity from places with a lot to those with less.

and it is a fantasy to say fracking would have supplied all the gas Europe needs and especially a fantasy to say it would be cheaper than world gas prices.

-11
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  griff
February 28, 2022 7:21 am

Get a grip, griff.

Calling something “cherry-picked” because you don’t like it doesn’t make it so. You still don’t understand the basics of markets or supply and demand.

And even if the green energy fantasies are true, they would do nothing to help the situation for years. Spoiler alert — they aren’t true.

5
Reply
Keith Rowe
Reply to  griff
February 28, 2022 7:49 am

If only energy prices reflected your optimism.

2
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
February 28, 2022 7:53 am

And more likes spewed by the lie spewing liar.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 28, 2022 8:01 am

it is a fantasy to say fracking would have supplied all the gas Europe needs”

But we are no longer in the EU and we do have enough gas for our own needs in the UK.

And as it is our gas we don’t pay global market rates for it. We could have a great standard of living again….

1
Reply
Sommer
February 28, 2022 7:26 am

Why were the people of Ukraine out in the streets protesting the high electricity costs when the Madon massacre took place? Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire’ showed a scene of industrial scale wind turbines in Ukraine just before the scenes of the Madon massacre?

0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Sommer
February 28, 2022 7:48 am

Is that a misspelling? I can’t find any references to “Madon massacre” or even any relevant references to “Madon.”

And don’t take too much stock in Oliver Stone’s documentaries.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by jeffery p
0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  jeffery p
February 28, 2022 8:15 am

Read Maidan for Madon. Either the poster didn’t know the difference or autocorrect did it’s usual mess up. Renewables in Ukraine account for less than 5% of the energy totals, so why were people out on the streets during the Maidan protest? Because the US State Department paid them to be, of course – Ukraine has no social security; if you don’t work, you don’t eat and yet thousands of people were camped out for many months with no visible means of support.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
February 28, 2022 7:44 am

Oligarchs paid off all politicians in every party to protect oil and gas interests. Why wouldn’t they? The Green movement is simply the marketing arm of Gazprom.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 28, 2022 8:19 am

Western democracies have traded away energy security, thus damaging their own countries’ global security, under the guise of “saving the planet”. Those responsible are in fact traitors. Ultimately, the Great Climate Lie, the biggest lie in history could in fact be responsible for WWIII. But will that stop the Climate Liars? Nope.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

