Monday Mirthiness – Climate Horrors?

Our resident cartoonist, Josh, points out an article in the Sunday Times of London that is horrible in more ways than one. First, it’s yet another IPCC report, second, “it’s worse than we thought.”

Like all things horrible about climate, its behing a paywall. So there is a PDF at the end of this post.

Seems that not everyone in climate world thinks its horrible, excerpt”





Talks last night overran, with international officials

and scientists working to finalise the wording as they

went line by line through the 40-page report, which

will be presented to governments around the world.



Extracts from a draft version said it was too late to

reverse some of the effects. “Some options for climate

resilient development have already been forfeited due

to past societal choices,” it said, describing a “rapidly

closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and

sustainable future for all”.



Russia, Saudi Arabia and India repeatedly objected to

the negative tone of the report. “They are delaying

everything whenever they can,” a source close to the

discussions said. “Russia in particular is trying to

emphasise any benefit from global warming and trying

to remove mention of climate impacts caused by

human activities.”

Josh sums it up with a cartoon:

Read the whole article here.

We’ll have more on the IPCC report later. Like the work of Josh? Buy him a pint.

