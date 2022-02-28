Monday Mirthiness – Climate Horrors?

Our resident cartoonist, Josh, points out an article in the Sunday Times of London that is horrible in more ways than one. First, it’s yet another IPCC report, second, “it’s worse than we thought.”
Like all things horrible about climate, its behing a paywall. So there is a PDF at the end of this post.
Seems that not everyone in climate world thinks its horrible, excerpt”
Talks last night overran, with international officials
and scientists working to finalise the wording as they
went line by line through the 40-page report, which
will be presented to governments around the world.
Extracts from a draft version said it was too late to
reverse some of the effects. “Some options for climate
resilient development have already been forfeited due
to past societal choices,” it said, describing a “rapidly
closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and
sustainable future for all”.
Russia, Saudi Arabia and India repeatedly objected to
the negative tone of the report. “They are delaying
everything whenever they can,” a source close to the
discussions said. “Russia in particular is trying to
emphasise any benefit from global warming and trying
to remove mention of climate impacts caused by
human activities.”
Josh sums it up with a cartoon:
