Humor IPCC Satire

Monday Mirthiness – Climate Horrors?

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
18 Comments

Our resident cartoonist, Josh, points out an article in the Sunday Times of London that is horrible in more ways than one. First, it’s yet another IPCC report, second, “it’s worse than we thought.”

Like all things horrible about climate, its behing a paywall. So there is a PDF at the end of this post.

Seems that not everyone in climate world thinks its horrible, excerpt”

Talks last night overran, with international officials
and scientists working to finalise the wording as they
went line by line through the 40-page report, which
will be presented to governments around the world.

Extracts from a draft version said it was too late to
reverse some of the effects. “Some options for climate
resilient development have already been forfeited due
to past societal choices,” it said, describing a “rapidly
closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and
sustainable future for all”.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and India repeatedly objected to
the negative tone of the report. “They are delaying
everything whenever they can,” a source close to the
discussions said. “Russia in particular is trying to
emphasise any benefit from global warming and trying
to remove mention of climate impacts caused by
human activities.”

Josh sums it up with a cartoon:

Read the whole article here.

Chance-of-climate-recovery-vanishing-_-The-Sunday-TimesDownload

We’ll have more on the IPCC report later. Like the work of Josh? Buy him a pint.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 10:04 am

There is a market for disaster porn.

4
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 10:14 am

Imagine the loss to the print and broadcast media if they were suddenly deprived of giving their daily dose of climate alarmism to the anxious weather hypochondriacs.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
0
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 10:20 am

Actually the chance of the globe going through a period of cold climate is coming and since there has to be headlines and pending disasters, ten years from now we might have swung to Advancing Ice Age headlines.. caused, of course, by CO2.

1
Reply
Joe Crawford
Reply to  rbabcock
February 28, 2022 10:55 am

Hadn’t you heard? That’s already started. CO2 causes warming in the higher latitudes where it’s normally too cold to snow most of the time. Once they warm enough you get more snow and thus greater snow coverage for longer winters. Thus, the increasing reflectance and lower daytime temperatures for longer periods of time eventually reach a tipping point where you soon enter another ice age :<)

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 10:21 am

Got a link?
(asking for a friend . . . )

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Mr.
February 28, 2022 10:30 am

The Guardian UK?

0
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 28, 2022 10:22 am

There will always be a certain number of people for whom negativity is their life.
Akin to the concept that the poor will always be with us.

0
Reply
Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)(@scottishsceptic)
February 28, 2022 10:09 am

I’d love to explain to climate alarmists how with so much money and so many people in their pockets that they lost … but they wouldn’t understand. They key is to use their own strength against them.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
February 28, 2022 10:13 am

As the climate fails to cooperate with what the IPCC needs to justify its existence and agenda, the alarmist rhetoric has jumped the shark in a feeble attempt to compensate.

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 28, 2022 10:16 am

Chief Climate Clucker/Caterwauler Katherine Hayhoe dubbed the report as “Our Pants Are On Fire”. Yes, we know.

2
Reply
Terry
February 28, 2022 10:25 am

Why bother to try – we’re doomed – DOOMED!

0
Reply
Vuk
February 28, 2022 10:25 am

I’m seasonal climate refugee, when London weather gets too dull I migrate south for a bit of warmth and sunshine.

1
Reply
Mr.
February 28, 2022 10:29 am

See, if today’s barbarians (leftists) hadn’t eschewed the basic wisdoms offered by traditional judeo-christian religious teachings, they could abide this advice about Serenity –

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change;
Courage to change the things I can;
And wisdom to know the difference.”

2
Reply
fretslider
February 28, 2022 10:30 am

“ it was too late”

Then stop worrying and learn to enjoy life

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 28, 2022 10:37 am

I’m confused by the use of “recovery.” Up until now it was “mitigation” or in modern terms; “two weeks to slow the spread.” I saw the propaganda value to presume there is already “damage” at first. Then I saw the plan. All the “easy” stuff is no longer viable. Now we MUST take EXTREME measures to merely stay in place. Clever from an agitprop perspective but a massive fail in the face of data.

1
Reply
JCDNTexas
February 28, 2022 10:44 am

Dear Al Gore: I’m dating Tipper and your chance of Spousal Recovery has vanished…

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  JCDNTexas
February 28, 2022 10:55 am

Are you at the tipping point yet ?

1
Reply
Harry Passfield
February 28, 2022 10:53 am

1.5 Deg C!!?? And that is meant to denote the end of the world?? Ten years (or so) ago, it was 2.0 Deg C but TPTB thought that would not be scary enough so arbitrarily changed it to 1.5 Deg.
You couldn’t make it up!! And who will determine that 1.5 has or has not been achieved? The IPCC lickspittles supporting their financiers in the UN. It’s all dirty politics.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Harry Passfield
2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

IPCC

The IPCC CO2 Climate Narrative: A “Behemoth On Clay Feet” …Ready To Collapse

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Humor

Eugene, Oregon: “We need some climate change”

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
IPCC

Physicist Dr. Ed Berry rips UN IPCC’s ‘climate fiction’ – Explains ‘why the IPCC is wrong’

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Humor

New Greta On The Shelf Doll Will Track Your Climate Sins

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Humor IPCC Satire

Monday Mirthiness – Climate Horrors?

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Politics Energy

Ukraine And Energy Realism

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup # 493

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Britain’s Steel Industry Hammered by Climate Change Taxes

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: