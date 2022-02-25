Coal on the palm - Czech Republic
Climate Politics Opinion

The Conversation: Will the Ukrainian Invasion Accelerate European Decarbonisation?

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
56 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Aussie academics suggesting that a need to ween Europe off unreliable Russian gas might lead to a faster rollout of the green revolution.

Will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine push Europe towards energy independence and faster decarbonisation?

Published: February 25, 2022 4.22pm AEDT
Ellie Martus
Lecturer in Public Policy, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Susan Harris Rimmer
Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University

In 1973, the world’s post-war boom hit the rocks. Oil producers restricted supply, sending prices soaring. In the aftermath of this oil shock, nations like America began seeking energy independence. 

In 2022, we may well see history repeat, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds. 

Why? Major European nations like Germany have turned to Russian gas to fill the gap between coal plants retiring, the move away from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster, and the point where zero emissions renewables and storage can act as full replacement.

Will this speed up the shift to renewables?

It was only in January that Germany’s new climate and economy minister announced major new measures to accelerate his nation’s slowing renewable roll-out and power industry with clean energy. 

And now? We believe the crisis has the potential to accelerate Europe’s trend toward renewables, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

We may see increased efforts to shift to interdependent renewable generation, such as the proposed offshore windfarms intended to be shared by multiple European nations.

But this is not guaranteed. In the near term, there is a huge risk that the crisis in Ukraine focuses attention on energy security at the expense of decarbonisation. 

We may see a return to coal power. Countries like Germany may even be forced to rethink or delay their nuclear phase out.

Other major fossil fuel exporters such as Australia are already lining up to fill any gaps in European markets.

This is a setback for international climate efforts, given Russia’s role as one of the world’s top five greenhouse gas emitters.

Wanton environmental destruction is a war crime, on par with targeting of the civilian population and the destruction of cultural heritage. In 2020, the Red Cross issued guidelines for protecting the environment during wartime. 

Read more: https://theconversation.com/will-russias-invasion-of-ukraine-push-europe-towards-energy-independence-and-faster-decarbonisation-177914

At least they kindof admitted that renewables are not an easy path to energy security. But what a lack of perspective.

I have a Ukrainian friend who has family members and friends in the firing line of the invasion. Real people are hurting. Yet these climate obsessed academics actually think it matters whether Europe burns a little coal this winter to keep the lights on, and even appear to believe that “environmental destruction”, bulldozing a few trees with a tank, is “on a par” with murdering civilians.

Bryan A
February 25, 2022 10:06 am

They “Bulldoze” far more trees in the name of “Wind Turbines” than is done by Tanks during conflict

n.n
Reply to  Bryan A
February 25, 2022 12:08 pm

The irony of a Green blight that precludes a green environment, safe and inclusive habitats, and a probable first-order forcing of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] global warming… change.

John the Econ
February 25, 2022 10:14 am

Perhaps reevaluate nuclear?

Vuk
Reply to  John the Econ
February 25, 2022 10:38 am

This hypothesis
You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” 
is still to be tested.

Bryan A
Reply to  John the Econ
February 25, 2022 12:01 pm

They should use Pumped Storage…
Merkel’s cranium pan as 1 vessel and her Ego as the other

Curious George(@moudryj)
February 25, 2022 10:14 am

Russia is not sure where it begins and where it ends. (late Vaclav Havel)

Bryan A
Reply to  Curious George
February 25, 2022 12:06 pm

It began with Rurik of Novgorod way back in 862
It ends with Putin in 2022

suffolkboy
February 25, 2022 10:19 am

The crisis will add to the pressure in the UK to return to coal. We moved to gas because it was “cleaner” and then shut the coal-fired stations, and demolished many, but the possibility of being dependent on Russian gas, albeit indirectly, is causing anxiety. Fracking has been banned because of the successful Greenpeace, XR and Nimby scares of earthquakes, coupled with lobbying by Carrie Symonds. Nuclear power stations may be the future but the strike price for their electricity is too high because of the red-tape surrounding their planning permission. The quickest solution would be fracking, especially in the Bowland reserve, but the existence of hundreds of years worth of cheap coal under our feet is going to be difficult to ignore, especially with the possibility of building new advance coal-fired plants. The obstructions to exploit it are entirely political and administrative rather than technical.

The current generation of politicians has completely fouled up our ability to supply cheap reliable, dispatchable energy. The next politically testing time will be when we get a once-in-a-decade long bitter winter: a cold, clear, calm, January night will bring massive power shortages and deaths.

M.W.Plia
Reply to  suffolkboy
February 25, 2022 10:43 am

“The crisis will add to the pressure in the UK to return to coal.”

Let’s hope so…

Thermal (coal and natural gas), hydro-electric and nuclear power are currently the only means to maintaining base load power to the electrical grid, coal as well as being the safest is affordable, reliable, non-polluting and abundant.

The toxic issues of carbon combustion are solvable problems. CO2 is not toxic, along with having a very slight, beneficial warming effect it is plant food, higher CO2 levels increase a plant’s root size and improve its water retention abilities, thus enabling greater crop yields to feed our super abundant population.

  

Leo Smith
Reply to  M.W.Plia
February 25, 2022 11:00 am

By the time you have de toxed coal its cheaper to build nukes and they are inherently much cleaner.
UK has no viable low cost coal, so would have to import it. No energy security.
= BAD solution.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Leo Smith
February 25, 2022 11:06 am

Possibly cheaper but definitely much slower, to construct nuclear. Would you have to seek Carrie’s permission?

MarkW
Reply to  Leo Smith
February 25, 2022 12:04 pm

They’ve been de-toxing coal for decades. It’s not that big a deal.

jeffery p
Reply to  Leo Smith
February 25, 2022 12:32 pm

Coal mining is a bigger environmental issue than coal burning, IMO.

Devils Tower
Reply to  suffolkboy
February 25, 2022 11:45 am

Here is a quick reliable news story on the current state of LNG to europe..

https://gcaptain.com/lng-flotilla-carrying-u-s-gas-heading-to-europe/

Richard Page
Reply to  suffolkboy
February 25, 2022 11:58 am

Basically the EU and UK need to realise that energy security is now far more important than green virtue signalling and a bit of stiff-necked pride. Switch off the Russian gas and start fracking a way out of this mess before it sucks them under.

Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 10:20 am

“In 2020, the Red Cross issued guidelines for protecting the environment during wartime. ”

That’s crazy. As if anyone in a war is going to worry about wetlands and/or biodiversity.

6
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 12:36 pm

If you recall, one reason ISIS flourished during the Obama regime was because of concern about environmental damage from American airstrikes. Environmental concerns were not and are not high in the list of ISIS’ priorities.

fretslider
February 25, 2022 10:25 am

Theses people really are feckin mad

“ In 2020, the Red Cross issued guidelines for protecting the environment during wartime. ”

No tanks, you have to tiptoe through the tulips

Pauleta
February 25, 2022 10:29 am

If by decarbonization you mean killing a lot of people, then I guess it will.

Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 10:29 am

So, Germany, France and Italy don’t want to kick Russia out of the SWIFT financial system- it might hurt their economy! But it’s mostly so they can continue to buy oil and gas from Russia instead of looking for oil and gas in their own nations or in the rest of the world- while shutting down their nuclear and building ruinables. All while Russia is smashing Ukraine.

According to https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-europe-doesnt-want-to-kick-russia-off-swift-just-yet-01645800683

“The sanctions we’ve imposed exceed SWIFT,” Biden said in response to a question Thursday. “Let’s have a conversation in another month or so to see if they’re working.”

I’m shocked at just how stupid that sounds. Does he really think Putin is going to pull out of Ukraine and appologize because of these weak sanctions? Meanwhile, I haven’t heard Biden ask America/Canadian fossil fuel companies to expand production ASAP to help the EU.

Vuk
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 10:47 am

Problem is that of many French and Germans who went to Russia only half or less came ‘swift’ly back.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 11:57 am

“Does he really think Putin is going to pull out of Ukraine and appologize because of these weak sanctions?”

No, Biden just hopes this will make it look like he is doing something positive to fix the situation, even if it fixes nothing.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 25, 2022 12:08 pm

The other day Harris was chastising the media for not praising the sanctions that Biden has put on Russia, when in reality most of the sanctions are Trump sanctions that Biden waived last year.

Bob Webster
February 25, 2022 10:30 am

I am reminded of:

“Future generations will wonder in bemused amazement that the early 21st century’s developed world went into hysterical panic…on the basis of gross exaggerations of highly uncertain computer projections…proceeded to contemplate a roll-back of the industrial age.” 
– MIT professor of atmospheric science Richard Lindzen

Bill Parsons
February 25, 2022 10:35 am

It’s impossible not to be cynical.

Nord Stream 2 could deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. That’s more than 50% of Germany’s annual consumption and could be worth as much as $15 billion to Gazprom, the Russian state owned company that controls the pipeline.

When “punishing”Putin for his invasion becomes a form of self-punishment, such sanctions won’t last. “Gonna hold my breath til I turn blue if you don’t do what I want.” Then what?

Half of the Nordstream 2 Pipeline was financed by five European energy companies, and notwithstanding the current rhetoric from U.S., will be serving Europe’s energy needs by next winter. U.S. and other countries couldn’t possibly make up the deficit at a reasonable cost.

So, to Eric Worrall’s question, “Will this speed up the shift to renewables? Or will it simply drive home the irreplaceability of fossil fuels to keep our homes heated?”

Answer: Yes.

Drake
Reply to  Bill Parsons
February 25, 2022 11:45 am

When the pipelines get blown up by Ukrainian nationalists (Who are probably WHITE SUPREMACISTS according to Putin) ,we will see, won’t we?

Richard Page
Reply to  Drake
February 25, 2022 12:07 pm

I don’t think he called them that. I think he just called their government Nazi’s and wanted to denazify Ukraine. Some are almost certainly neo-Nazi’s, according to the many images of fascist rallies in the western part of the country.
It would beggar belief for someone to ‘accidentally’ blow up all 4 of the gas pipelines running through the country though, although that might be why Byelorussia has invaded where they did – to protect the western ends of the Yamal, Soyuz and Brotherhood pipelines.

MarkW2
February 25, 2022 10:40 am

It’s absolutely unbelievable that European — and some American — politicians failed to see this coming. Germany, in particular, has been incredibly naive and is now effectively bankrolling Putin’s aggression. Why do these people never learn anything from history???You really couldn’t make it up.

The UK needs to open up the North Sea gas fields again as quickly as possible while Biden should be ramping up oil and natural gas production to the maximum, both to help US domestic supplies and take pressure off global demand. Anything that increases supply and cuts crude and gas prices would reduce the amount of hard currency Putin is currently raking in.

Will this actually happen? One would hope even the most extreme environmentalists would see that propping up an aggressive dictator like Putin cannot be allowed to continue. The question is will they?

It’s also to be hoped that what’s unfolding will finally shock Western politicians out of their complacency around energy and security and the absurd rush to net-zero. God help us if they don’t.

Devils Tower
Reply to  MarkW2
February 25, 2022 11:07 am

When the EU destroys their economy in the rush to net zero to the point they can no longer defend themselves. A whole new awakening will hit.

Al gray
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 25, 2022 11:52 am

And you think it is snug in the system Wrong ! It’s a feature

Komerade Cube
Reply to  MarkW2
February 25, 2022 11:14 am

Germany is run by an East German communist who deliberately staged this. Question is, after shutting off the gas and immobilizing western europe, why would the russian tanks stop at the ukranian border?

Drake
Reply to  Komerade Cube
February 25, 2022 11:53 am

Answer: The US anti-tank weapons in Poland and the Baltic countries.

A decent President would immediately withdraw from NATO and create a new mutual defense treaty with those countries willing to fund their own defense.

Let the Russians have Germany but destroy the Russian fossil fuel pipelines and the few remaining German nuclear plants.. Germany has already almost destroyed their industrial capability (like the US). Without the nukes and gas from Russia they will be a basket case.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Komerade Cube
February 25, 2022 12:04 pm

“why would the russian tanks stop at the ukranian border?”

The Russian tanks have to get through Ukraine first. I hear the Russians are having a hard time with the Ukrainians. The Ukranians are standing and fighting and the Russians are having problems advancing.

This invasion of Putin’s seems to be showing the Russian military is not all they have been cracked up to be. I bet that applies to the Chicoms, too. Talk is cheap.

The U.S. on the other hand, has lots of battlefield experience.

MarkW
Reply to  MarkW2
February 25, 2022 12:10 pm

Most extreme environmentalists are already in Putin’s pocket and want the west to collapse.
The idea that they would support anything that would hurt Russia/Putin is a non-starter.

rbabcock
February 25, 2022 10:51 am

Doesn’t physics have a say in this?

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  rbabcock
February 25, 2022 11:51 am

It well may in the not-too-distant future . . . as in E=mc^2.

markl
February 25, 2022 10:53 am

The opposite. As energy supplies become more and more scarce, including outputs from renewables, nations will look within to solve their problems and there’s enough fossil fuels in Europe that the Greens have kept in the ground to solve the immediate problem.

Jphn
February 25, 2022 10:53 am

Why does this person think their opinion matters.

What will happen will happen, nobody can predict what the future holds.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Jphn
February 25, 2022 11:02 am

Oh dear. So basically we should scrap science. Since its sole justification is that it claims to predict the future pretty well, albeit in limited contexts.

Komerade Cube
Reply to  Leo Smith
February 25, 2022 11:15 am

Scrap thinking, and feel the love

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Jphn
February 25, 2022 11:11 am

Green activists would not agree. They can see decades into the future – so they claim.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Mike Lowe
February 25, 2022 12:35 pm

And some can see CO2. 😉

Drake
Reply to  Jphn
February 25, 2022 11:57 am

About the most ignorant statement I have ever read. Hell, you probably believe in the “Butterfly Effect” for leftist causes!

Putin ALWAYS wanted to take the rest of Ukraine, but didn’t when TRUMP! became president, then did when Brandon became President. Cause and effect. If TRUMP! were still POTUS, the invasion would NEVER have happened.

ResourceGuy
February 25, 2022 10:53 am

Real people and real events have no room in the climate metaverse of advocacy and modeling science.

Leo Smith
February 25, 2022 10:58 am

Mood is definitely shifting away from renewables towards nuclear. Greens bleating ‘takes to long to build, costs too much, what about the watse’ but they are not being taken as seriously any more.

DHR
February 25, 2022 10:59 am

“…the point where zero emissions renewables and storage can act as full replacement.” And just where might that point be and when? No sight of it yet.

Vuk
February 25, 2022 11:21 am

On somewhat lighter note, you may have noticed there are lot of Vladimirs around, Lenin, Putin, Zelenski.
The name goes back to Vladimir the Great, founder and ruler of country Kiev-Rus,(around 1000 AD), who accepted Christianity after marriage to the daughter of a Roman emperor. Vladimir was not particularly nice sort of bloke, more Putin than Zelenski.
His statues are all over the place, London, Warsaw, Kiev, Moscow and elsewhere.

Richard Page
Reply to  Vuk
February 25, 2022 11:35 am

Volodymyr Zelenki’s not squeaky-clean either, despite his anti-oligarch image. With his cronyism and offshore accounts, he’s proving to be just as corrupt as his predecessors.

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Vuk
February 25, 2022 12:26 pm

‘All’ Europeans (and therefore, Americans) are direct descendants of Vladimir the Great. His children and grandchildren spread across Europe thanks to papal edicts against cosanguinuity.

Terry
February 25, 2022 11:29 am

Wow you really can’t fix stupid!

Gordon A. Dressler
February 25, 2022 11:47 am

Short answer to the above article’s headline question: probably not.

When various materials are ignited and burn as a result of being hit by various weapons of war, they tend to burn down into smoldering masses of (mostly) carbon. This would be the, ahem, opposite of decarbonisation.

Also, the CO2 emissions from diesel engines powering tanks and mobile artillery are a ‘tad bit” higher than those of private and commercial vehicles they are chasing off the roads, thus creating even more carbonisation.

And, yes, Ukraine is actually a country geographically located in Eastern Europe.

Al gray
February 25, 2022 11:49 am

Has anyone considered the adverse effect that deplorable truckers will have on sleepy Joe’s appeasement efforts. Irresponsible

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Al gray
February 25, 2022 11:54 am

No, I haven’t . . nor will I.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Al gray
February 25, 2022 12:13 pm

Sleepy Joe’s appeasement efforts will amount to him doing nothing, so I don’t see how truckers tying up traffic in DC will change Joe’s appeasement inaction.

I’m not sure why there is going to be a trucker’s rally in Washington DC. Listening to the organizers, their complaints cover the whole spectrum of political complaints. It’s not just about mask or vaccine mandates, which will mostly not exist by the time the truckers arrive. It’s about everything else.

I’m not sure how a truck convoy is going to be the solution to all these problems which originated mostly with the Democrats who are now in charge and I doubt the truck convoy is going to change Democrat minds. The Democrats will just blame Trump for the rally and dismiss it all because of that. They will call it another insurrection.

Martin Pinder
February 25, 2022 12:21 pm

We don’t want bird choppers for energy security, scattered all over the sea where we can’t defend them. Watch Russian aircraft coming over & shooting the blades of them (& sinking the floating ones). Get fracking. If Greenpeace have been fighting fracking then it’s time to get fracking. Greenpeace are renowned pedlars of misinformation & a criminal gang. The UK government ought to be aware of it & the general public also.

jeffery p
February 25, 2022 12:29 pm

I’ve given up on trying to predict what other people will do, much less what the nations of half the European continent will do. I can say Europe will not achieve energy independence through decarbonization. Not unless they follow through with nuclear and natural gas as carbon-free energy sources.

I hope the Russian invasion is a wake-up call. Wishful thinking is not a deterrence. International trade with nations such as Putin’s Russia does not temper aggression, either. That goes double for China.

