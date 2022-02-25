Siemens logo. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Economics wind power

FT: Siemens’ Wind Energy Losses Threaten the Future of the Company

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Net Zero Watch; Shareholder Fury: According to FT, the disastrous financial losses in Siemens’ wind power unit are a threat to the financial credibility of the entire company.

Siemens Energy’s struggling wind unit blows Germany’s largest spinout off course

Investors quiz management after four profit warnings in 18 months

Joe Miller in Frankfurt

Even as groups of teenagers routinely protested against climate change in the streets below his Munich office, Christian Bruch struck a defiant tone.

“Everybody is looking for a silver bullet which . . . makes [energy] sustainable overnight,” Bruch told the Financial Times in the summer of 2020, as he prepared to take charge of Siemens Energy. “[But] over the next decades we’re going to need natural gas.”

His unfashionable stance failed to cut through to investors. Weeks later, against the backdrop of a resurgent Green party, Siemens Energy slumped on its stock market debut in Frankfurt after becoming Germany’s largest ever spin-off. Those who did invest in the fossil fuels company were more attracted to its sole clean energy business — the rapidly growing Spanish manufacturer of wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa, or SGRE.

Yet it is this renewables unit — rather than the gas and coal contracts that make up the bulk of Siemens Energy’s balance sheet — that now threatens the company’s future and is causing headaches for its largest shareholder, Siemens.

SGRE’s problems reverberate beyond Siemens Energy’s boardroom. They have raised doubts among executives as to whether European and American companies can compete in the wind energy sector, or whether, as with solar, they will eventually be undercut by cheaper Asian imports.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/1901cc04-8fa9-48c7-a499-6b5bbc78cfe6?fbclid=IwAR0anG9pYI1p2Vruc7Gg-67rx1qVAJYNQghFNOr4a5cf3EjV3EbtHTjtYSY

There is an obvious explanation for why Asia is undercutting European manufacturing so badly – the Chinese economy is powered by coal.

Siemens and other big European manufacturers face an increasingly impossible disadvantage vs Asia, because of skyrocketing European energy prices. European energy prices are skyrocketing largely because European countries have embraced wind turbines and solar panels manufactured by the likes of Siemens.

24 Comments
dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 2:06 pm

Sounds like a good time to move your economy away from manufacturing.

The UK seems to have done this very effectively, majoring in financial services. France has remained primarily agricultural. Shame about Germany….

john Reistroffer
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 2:31 pm

They can make money scratching each other’s back and brushing each other’s teeth.

commieBob
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 2:39 pm

America moved away from manufacturing and came to regret it. Having to depend on China for vital products is a very bad idea. link Imagine getting into a war and discovering that the semiconductor devices embedded in your military equipment suddenly don’t work.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 2:58 pm

The financial service industry doesn’t help the former manufacture worker , or the miner or oil driller. It appears to create an elite luxury oriented class that relies on the services industry, low paid, low skill, low educated, that struggles to live more than pay check to paycheck.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 3:36 pm

The West is about to find out that if heavy industry can no longer manufacture tanks, artillery, aircraft, and battleships, in large quantity and quickly if needed, the Russians and Chinese won’t even be polite about the countries they are taking. Ukraine this month. Taiwan next.

billtoo
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2022 3:41 pm

we should all do each other’s taxes

Rob_Dawg
February 25, 2022 2:11 pm

Solar panels and wind turbines are fossil fuel batteries. The energy in upfront to manufacture, transport and install is then inefficiently extracted over the life of the product.

Jacques Dumon
February 25, 2022 2:12 pm

Very funny, indeed !

Gordon A. Dressler
February 25, 2022 2:27 pm

Well, among things, climate change™ has lately been claimed to be a cause of falling stock market prices.

Therefore, I guess that it is only fitting that a change in the climate for investing in “green renewables” takes its turn in the shooting gallery.

Sommer
February 25, 2022 2:32 pm

What will happen to largest industrial scale wind project in Ontario that has Siemen’s turbines with 15 more years left in it’s long term contract?

RevJay4
February 25, 2022 2:34 pm

Hey! Siemens! I’m sure Burch makes a ton of money for screwing up the company and the investors in the process, I’d do it for much less. Which on the good side would save the company a bit of bucks. And, I’d do it from home.
Wind and solar are a bust. Financially and environmentally. Bail out of the manufacturing of these loser technologies. Get back to building products which have some use and bring a return to the investor’s dollars.
Bowing to the greenies is foolhardy and a dead end. Especially in the dead of winter and the panels don’t see the sun, and the turbines have no wind or freeze up. Damn, these guys are stupid.

Dave Fair
Reply to  RevJay4
February 25, 2022 3:28 pm

Sounds good, but Leftist/Green ideologically-driven governmental policies wreck all manufacturing sectors, not just solar and wind. There are some severe Western security problems when Russian and Chinese tanks, artillery, planes, rockets, electronics & etc. are cheaper and of better quality. Destroying one’s industrial base has consequences, as does elections.

Pop Piasa
February 25, 2022 2:36 pm

I think the companies who will survive all this self-destructive, so-called renewables SCAM are the ones who make a token effort by adjusting their PR propaganda but are hesitant to make any large investments in the “save the planet” scheme.

I think the renewables industry exists in order to bankrupt the western societies and create a need for global reorganization and a reset of the world order.

Pop Piasa
Reply to  Pop Piasa
February 25, 2022 3:28 pm

I’m not through ranting yet.
The solution to energy poverty lies in energy density, not the gleaning of spare energy left-over from our natural surroundings. These devices are only as renewable as the materials that they are composed of. Furthermore, they will not produce as much energy as it took to construct them, in the course of their lifetimes.
They offer power where grid power is unavailable. That is their practical function. To use them to power the grid is frankly irresponsible and idiotic.

Vuk
February 25, 2022 2:53 pm

Good news is that Siemens is not yet bankrupt, the bad news is that was yesterday.
In the breeze blades are humming a tune
Gliding on it are dreams of fortune
While forests of windmills bend and sway
Siemens blew its investors money away.

Peter W
February 25, 2022 2:54 pm

Given the obvious losses from wind energy, at least the birds will have a chance to survive.

Rud Istvan
February 25, 2022 3:00 pm

Siemens should never have acquired Gamesa. It did for green stock cred. It could because the company was already in trouble as Spanish renewable subsidies diminished. Siemens stated plan at the time was to take it more international, never reckoning that subsidies almost everywhere would be diminishing. Warren Buffett once famously said, when a good management wrestles with a bad business, the bad business almost always wins.

And, there is a second problem. China ‘controls’ rare earths because it ignores the environmental processing consequences. Those are needed for wind turbine generator permanent magnets. So an inherent cost disadvantage from the outset.

There is increasing financial stress thruout the renewables industry—manufacturers as here, installers, operators. Way beyond Solyndra. Think Ivanpah. Gamesa is just another example. That is a good thing. The higher the subsidized renewable penetration, the more clearly the need for costly underutilized backup capacity and the lack of grid inertia causing voltage instability become.

Gregory Woods
February 25, 2022 3:04 pm

I believe the word is ‘irony’….

Iain Russell
February 25, 2022 3:11 pm

Coal: China, Japan, India and Indonesia, not China alone. Why are Westerners so stooopid?

MarkW
Reply to  Iain Russell
February 25, 2022 3:20 pm

It’s not that they are stupid, it’s that those in charge have a different agenda.

Ben Vorlich
February 25, 2022 3:20 pm

It’s ironic really. Renewables make for expensive energy, so expensive the EU and UK can’t afford to make renewable generation hardware as cheaply as China which uses huge amounts of fossil fuel to make cheaper renewable generation kit to the EU and UK.

The UK has solved the problem of no manufacturing industry by selling and delivering fast food to each other.

Bob
February 25, 2022 3:23 pm

The west are fools being lead around by China.

0
Robert W Turner
February 25, 2022 3:38 pm

This must be fake news because I have it on good authority from gender study majors that wind and solar are bankrupting fossil fuels on account of how cheap they are and we’ll be ‘carbon-free’ soon.

1
billtoo
February 25, 2022 3:38 pm

the german company that survived WWI and WWII?

