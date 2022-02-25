Climate Politics

350.org Outted As White Supremacists?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
64 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Today’s radical left progressive movement has two main branches. The two share the common element of fundamentally arising from the deep need of wealthy people to expiate their guilt over their sins of economic success and comfortable lifestyle. But in other ways the two branches are totally contradictory.

The two branches of the movement are:

  • The environmental branch, now completely swallowed up by the cult of climate alarmism and the demand to rid the world of fossil fuels. Here wealthy and almost entirely white activists and donors form and fund NGOs to protest and lobby to get the government to suppress energy that is cheap and that works, and thereby to drive up the cost so as to force low income people and members of minority groups into energy poverty all in order (supposedly) to “save the planet.”
  • The diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE) branch, currently focused on the demand for equal economic outcomes in all societal positions and jobs except NBA player. In this branch of the movement, an overlapping group of nearly-as-entirely white and wealthy activists and donors prove their superior virtue by demanding ever more aggressive affirmative action programs that somehow never work to alter economic outcomes among ethnic groups, while simultaneously accusing everyone else of “systemic racism” and “white supremacy.”

Given the fundamental inconsistencies of the goals of the two branches of the progressive movement, it’s actually remarkable how the two have managed to minimize what could easily turn into major conflicts. But in recent months things have boiled over at an organization called 350.org.

Are you familiar with 350.org? It’s the super-activist environmental NGO founded in 2008 by professor and author Bill McKibben and 8 others described by Politico as “a group of white people.” The 350 of the name, according to the group, is the highest level of atmospheric CO2, in parts per million, that is acceptable for the planet. (The current level is well above that.). The front page of the organization’s website states the mission:

Stop Fossil Fuels. Build 100% Renewables. We are standing up to the fossil fuel industry to stop all new coal, oil and gas projects and build a clean energy future for all.

350.org is perhaps most famous for its role in organizing protests and demonstrations that ultimately blocked the Keystone XL pipeline. The fact that the organization’s program, if adopted, would dash any hope for prosperity among millions of poor people and members of minority groups does not appear to trouble 350.org at all.

McKibben himself phased out of the CEO role in about 2014, and apparently has little remaining active role at 350.org today. His successor and current CEO is a woman named May Boeve. Here is a picture of the two of them:

It would be hard to get any whiter than that pair!

The current difficulties at 350.org are detailed in a long February 20 piece at Politico with the headline “The group that brought down Keystone XL faces agonies of its own.” To summarize the background: It seems that in 2019, under the leadership of Boeve, the organization embarked on a strategic program to greatly increase its size, staff and, consequently, its cost structure. In May of that year, Boeve spent $800,000 on a boondoggle corporate retreat in Ireland:

[A]t the Killarney retreat that May Boeve, the executive director and one of 350.org’s founders, announced that she’d hiked the organization’s annual budget to $25 million. She told staff to dream big. She revealed plans for nearly 130 new hires to make a splash at global climate strikes that September. . . .

The 130 new hires represented a near-doubling of the group’s then level of staff. According to Politico, a main purpose of the staff increase was to “improve the organization’s diversity and equity.” Apparently the organization’s “diversity and equity” up to that point had been deficient, although no amount of searching on my part seems to turn up statistics on their pre-2019 racial and ethnic breakdown. According to Politico as to the organization as of 2019:

It was also hard to tell just how diverse the staff was. 350.org’s reporting on its racial and ethnic makeup has been opaque. The organization said it did not have systems in place for people to identify their race or other demographic information as recently as 2019, and is only just now getting a handle on that information.

I like that excuse about not having “systems in place.” Could they have counted them? My three year old grandson can count to 100.

Anyway, the result of the hiring binge without having the funding lined up was a bloodbath of layoffs later in 2019. Politico interviews some 10 or more ex-staffers as to what happened next. You won’t be surprised to learn that underlying it all is white supremacism. Here was the situation as of 2019:

Even with McKibben’s role minimized, the organization’s power center still ran through white officials at the top who set 350.org’s tone, even as the lower ranks were filled with people of color, according to 10 current and former staff members. . . . White, wealthy liberals have dominated green groups for decades, coloring environmentalism with a reputation for elitism.

350.org hired consultant Hannah Lownsbrough to produce a report as to what went wrong. According to Lownsbrough’s report (via Politico):

“Layoffs in the US have been experienced as disproportionately affecting people of color and with other marginalised identities on the 350 staff team; concerns have been expressed about the emergence of a ‘white supremacy dominance culture.’”

Most of the recently-hired “Black and brown” people in the organization who were not fired then quit. A black woman and 350.org executive named Tamara Toles O’Laughlin was responsible for hiring many of the minority group members on staff. Ms. O’Laughlin herself quit in December 2020. She has this to say about the people she had hired:

“[I left behind] a women-led, majority Black and brown leadership team. . . . I hired just about every one of the Black and brown people on that staff and I do not believe any except for one are still there.”

To top it all off, Politico quotes one Anthony Rogers-Wright of the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest in a statement applying not just to 350.org but also to many other environmental NGOs:

“My question is simple, why do we continue to work with white-led organizations that treat Black people and Black women in particular like shit?”

Specifically as to 350.org’s treatment of racial minorities, Rogers-Wright says:

“[350.org] needs to be put on notice.”

I can’t say that I am surprised at all to learn that 350.org is permeated by “white supremacy dominance culture.” The simple truth as to what’s going on is that the people who run and fund the place are wealthy, guilty white liberals who have somehow convinced themselves that they can alleviate their own guilt by further impoverishing low income people and members of minority groups. Of course when push comes to shove they “treat [b]lack people like shit.” What I can’t understand is how the DIE activists think that they can make common cause with these people.

Read the full post here.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
64 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
February 25, 2022 6:07 am

Clearly, they are against black and brown fuels.

15
Reply
Tom Halla
February 25, 2022 6:11 am

The greens really want the lower classes in mud huts.

16
Reply
2hotel9
February 25, 2022 6:15 am

I love how these moronic f**ks keep screeching wacism when they are the wacists. When you really dig into all this crap you find that college educated white women are the cause of 95% of all these problems.

17
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 6:39 am

Hey! You’ve fixed racism. Now you’re just sexist…

6
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 25, 2022 6:43 am

I love sex! Participate as often as I can. 😉 Just not with liberal, college educated white women, the constant vomiting of stupidity kills the vibe, don’tchya know.

8
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 7:04 am

like this elderly lady on the front page of yesterday’s Bah-stin Globe

Capture.JPG
Last edited 2 hours ago by Joseph Zorzin
6
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 7:20 am

OHHH, that just killed the vibe for my whole weekend. Thanks a lot, buddy! 😉

2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 8:06 am

A ripoff of American Gothic.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 6:59 am

not long ago- if you talked about “colored people” you were definitely considered raccist- now, if you don’t call the same people “people of color”- then you’re a raccisst- I think most would prefer to just be considered “people” and drop all references to color- I’ve pointed this out to people who use the “people of color” term but they can’t grasp the message

17
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 7:10 am

I’m sure they called you a racist for refusing to group people by the color of their skin.

12
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 7:25 am

I learned long ago in Army that skin color is totally irrelevant to anything, anywhere at all. Which is why leftists use as a weapon against anyone who refuses accept their sick ideology. No refutation will suffice against it, they just screech wacist louder and louder. Hope they don’t stop, more and more people see it for what it is.

10
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 8:44 am

I fully agree, but alas, it will take some time to address the balance!!!

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 8:43 am

Last time I checked the latest DIY colour chart, apparently “white” is actually a colour!! Does this mean I can take advantage of every taxpayer funded handout that’s on offer by claiming I suffer from colour prejudice??? Sarc!!!

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 7:09 am

The group that believes that minorities are incapable of running their lives and must be led step by step by white liberals through every aspect of their lives, keeps calling those who disagree, racists.

16
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  MarkW
February 25, 2022 7:28 am

That is the only tactic they have, and they apply it to everything they encounter.

4
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 8:49 am

Not sure about the good old US of A, but back a few years, any rational, logical, practical discussion about immigration, was always seized upon by the UK liberals/socialists, as perpetuated by wacists!!! “Let them all come in, I’m not racially prejudiced at all!” was the cry dejour!!! Just another weapon in the arsenal of leftist manipulation & control, in an effort to embarrass & humiliate, & generally put on the back foot, anyone of a questioning mind!!!

0
Reply
observa
Reply to  MarkW
February 25, 2022 7:41 am

It’s the white woman’s burden now. Takes a load off a white bloke’s shoulders that’s for sure.

2
Reply
4E Douglas
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 7:18 am

Friend of mine , Choctaw /Chickasaw- tribal member. She’s working at her job running the register. tall dark, not “white” up walks a skinny soy poisoned young lady, redhead, pasty
white with a mask with ”BLM” on it . She asked my friend: “How does it feel to have white privilege?”. My friend: “I wouldn’t know, I’m Choctaw.” The pasty ginger left-leaving what she bought on the counter.
“Why is it you never see Black People in the BLM locally, they’re all white college students or old blonde/grey white” women she mused. ?

12
Reply
Paul S
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 7:20 am

Who fought in the Civil War for slavery? Democrats. Who was Jim Crow? Democrats, Who was initially against civil rights legislation? Democrats. Who perpetuated urban slavery, ie, The Great Society, Democrats. Who are the greenies? Democrats

16
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Paul S
February 25, 2022 8:12 am

+1

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Paul S
February 25, 2022 8:51 am

Nullius novus sub Solis!!!

0
Reply
Pat Frank
Reply to  2hotel9
February 25, 2022 8:58 am

Those at the responsibility core are academic sociologists who haven’t found a grievance narrative that they won’t embrace, and the very progressive university administrators who hire and encourage them.

They turn out generations of young angry progressives who hate everything about the Enlightenment civilization they inherited.

0
Reply
Anon
February 25, 2022 6:19 am

If you applied that metric to NPR you would find the same thing. Its audience is >85% wealthy, white progressive liberals. However the name of the organization contains “national” and “public”, so what would an NPR look like that really reflected the composition of the nation? A selection of non-English language broadcasts, tailored to the population of each broadcasting region, music and discussions that pertain to the regions of where people immigrated from, etc…

And once real measures of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion were implemented, NPR would be unrecognizable to it’s current audience.

A few years ago, I would not have cared, but since this is the road they have taken, they ought to at least name their programming accurately and consider changes like: “All White Things Considered“, etc… sorry to appear mean spirited, but I have about had it; the profession of science will take a generation to repair after what these people have done to it, assuming we get past this era of neo-Lysenkoism. (sigh)

Last edited 2 hours ago by Anon
9
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Anon
February 25, 2022 6:23 am

If NPR were more representative of the nation as a whole, they’d play more rock and country music. Just saying’…

7
Reply
meiggs
Reply to  Anon
February 25, 2022 6:34 am

npr = tax leaches pedaling propaganda

9
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Anon
February 25, 2022 7:08 am

The NPR in Albany, NY is I believe one of the largest in America- reaching much of the northeast. To this day- if you turn it on- it’s mostly about Trump- how much they hate him. I found out that the guy who started it and still runs while “pushing 80” makes almost $200,000/year. Not bad for a “public” radio station.

6
Reply
Pat Frank
Reply to  Anon
February 25, 2022 9:07 am

the profession of science will take a generation to repair after what these people have done to it

Scientists have done it to themselves. The institutions of science have not taken down the activist groups of incompetents led by liars. Instead, they have colluded, including by their silence. And that includes virtually every university in the US.

The betrayal of science by scientists could not be more profound. That some scientists have vigorously spoken out against it — and I include Anthony Watts prominently among them — will help to rescue science when the reckoning finally comes.

But recovery will be noisy and difficult.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
February 25, 2022 6:20 am

Leftists seem to be passed masters at hoisting themselves by their own petards. We’ve recently seen other cases of circular firing squads where doctrinaire militants find other militants insuficent in their militancy.

7
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
February 25, 2022 7:12 am

They are also pretty spineless ask the Lefty politicians in the EU who have basically condemned Ukraine. Germany even blocked expelling Russia from SWIFT to save it’s own butt because Russia would turn off the gas. They were with Ukraine right up until the moment it got hard and the Ukraine president and people are right in calling them cowards.

10
Reply
Derg
Reply to  LdB
February 25, 2022 8:18 am

Well freezing sux 😉

0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Derg
February 25, 2022 9:10 am

Yeah when the tanks roll into Germany it’s too cold to help.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 25, 2022 6:29 am

I suggest that 350.org should follow the ‘honourable’ example that was set by the “School Strike 4 Climate” group in Auckland, New Zealand. They admitted their naked racism and disbanded.

“The chapter of the international movement said it was a ‘racist, white-dominated space’

In a Facebook post, the movement’s chapter in Auckland said it had “avoided, ignored and tokenised BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of colour] voices and demands” and that it had been “a racist, white-dominated space”.

The group, which did not respond to requests for comment, said it would no longer organise strikes and instead pledged to “uplift BIPOC-led climate justice spaces”.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/15/auckland-chapter-of-new-zealands-school-strike-4-climate-group-admits-racism-and-disbands

Would 350.org care to “uplift BIPOC-led climate justice spaces”?

These [mostly middle and upper middle class] people really are bonkers. 

9
Reply
Andy H
Reply to  fretslider
February 25, 2022 7:44 am

So did The London Throwdown, a jazz dance competition/event in London. The organisers decided that they were not woke enough to run a jazz dance event. In summary: they went woke, cancelled themselves and now have nothing. The details are on Facebook.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Andy H
February 25, 2022 7:59 am

Ouroborous explains it – think.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  fretslider
February 25, 2022 8:27 am

Don’t forget they have created big salary jobs for themselves and limelight fame. This is not an insignificant motivation. They don’t display compassion for anyone. These organizations seem to be all misanthropic.

I commented (along with a few others) over the years here about white lefties having created and peopled all these ugly misanthropic organizations, funded by tax exempt (middle class and poor’s taxes exploited!) whitey “charities, which engage in treason with impunity.

I’ve remarked that their racism takes an unspoken form of believing that non-whites (poor dears) need to depend on whites’ superior abilities to save them from their hapless plight. I’ve noted they’ve created all the Qwerty of genders, social justice, personal pronouns and the like. White supremes indeed! The traditional WSs referred to by the white left are a sorry, dwindling, broken, once proud wing of the Democratic Party.

Glad, at last it’s going mainstream.

0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  fretslider
February 25, 2022 8:28 am

What they view as “climate justice” is anything but. What “justice” is there in inflicting energy poverty on the world, which serves nobody except the political classes and the wealthy. Every time you see or hear “climate justice” your mind should simply replace the cynical term with something more realistic, like “economic injustice.”

0
Reply
John the Econ
February 25, 2022 6:32 am

Illustrates several phenomenon:

1) The real “white supremacy” is wealthy white Progressives telling the poor that the 20th century advancements that lifted most out of abject poverty was a mistake and must be repealed.

2) Most of these NGOs are jobs rackets for the highy educated yet otherwise unemployable.

3) Watching Progressivism eat their own is entertaining.

12
Reply
Drake
Reply to  John the Econ
February 25, 2022 8:05 am

#2 Actually IMO, ALL progressive policies are intended to and result in make work programs for the high(l)y educated yet otherwise unemployable.

Think of all of the useless “diversity/gender studies”, etc. degrees and their associated “professors” and how many of your otherwise unemployable they create.

What is “Defund the police” all about? About taking money from the police and directing it to liberal/progressive ‘otherwise unemployable” over-educated DEMOCRATS.

And then Jen the Liar and OBidens BBB intends to replace the diverted money with Federal funds? Of course that was the plan all along.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  John the Econ
February 25, 2022 8:12 am

The Left always pushes too far. It is a never-ending effort by Leftists to force everybody into their mold.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 6:55 am

Nothing stopping “people of color” from starting enviro groups. Then they can hire a few token “honkies”.

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 7:25 am

Careful…

Canadian Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks stated that the onomatopoeia “honk honk” was a coded message meaning “Heil Hitler.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
3
Reply
Randle Dewees
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 25, 2022 7:54 am

Crackers

0
Reply
MarkW
February 25, 2022 7:04 am

Anyone who isn’t sufficiently racist, is a white supremicist.

2
Reply
commieBob
February 25, 2022 7:05 am

Here’s a quote from my old buddy Vlad Putin:

The advocates of so-called ‘social progress’ believe they are introducing humanity to some kind of a new and better consciousness. Godspeed, hoist the flags, as we say, go right ahead. The only thing that I want to say now is that their prescriptions are not new at all. It may come as a surprise to some people, but Russia has been there already. After the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks, relying on the dogmas of Marx and Engels, also said that they would change existing ways and customs, and not just political and economic ones, but the very notion of human morality and the foundations of a healthy society. The destruction of age-old values, religion, and relations between people, up to and including the total rejection of family (we had that, too), encouragement to inform on loved ones — all this was proclaimed progress and, by the way, was widely supported around the world back then and was quite fashionable, same as today. By the way, the Bolsheviks were absolutely intolerant of opinions other than theirs.

This, I believe, should call to mind some of what we are witnessing now. Looking at what is happening in a number of Western countries, we are amazed to see the domestic practices — which we, fortunately, have left, I hope — in the distant past. The fight for equality and against discrimination has turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on absurdity, when the works of the great authors of the past — such as Shakespeare — are no longer taught at schools or universities, because their ideas are believed to be backward. The classics are declared backward and ignorant of the importance of gender or race. In Hollywood, memos are distributed about proper storytelling and how many characters of what color or gender should be in a movie. This is even worse than the agitprop department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

link

We also have the comment of one of my friends who was actually at Tiananmen Square.

What Trudeau did to the truckers was worse than Tiananmen Square. The Chinese government negotiated for months with the protesters before they called in the army.

(my paraphrase)

The D.I.E (Diversity, Inclusitivity, Equity) people are evil. They are turning our society into something just as evil as the Red Guard or the Khmer Rouge. They have taken over the universities. Defund the universities.

16
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  commieBob
February 25, 2022 7:18 am

Excellent, commieBob. 👍👍

6
Reply
Derg
Reply to  commieBob
February 25, 2022 8:24 am

Post of the day. Should be easily understood even for the Simon’s of the world.

0
Reply
Drake
Reply to  commieBob
February 25, 2022 8:30 am

As to defund the universities.

First: Get the Federal government OUT of the student loan business.

Second: Make the universities do studies on their costs and the employability of their students, like OBama did to DeVry, and make THEM pay off the student loans.

Third: Confiscate 50% of ALL University endowments to pay off defaulted student loans of the “students” who have died, etc. Hell Harvard and Yale should do the trick alone.

Fourth: End ALL tax credits for higher eduction.

Fifth: Specify that any university that gets ANY federal funds shall have no undergraduate degree requiring more than 128 credit hours of instruction. Such federal funds would include any research grants, etc.

As to why 128 hours? When I went to UVa in 1974 that was the most of any undergraduate degree, for chemical engineering. When my daughter was looking at getting a degree in education at UNLV 25 years ago the required credit load was in the high 130s. When reviewing the required courses, at least 30 credits were for diversity this, women’s’ studies that, etc. We normal people live in a DIVERSE society, we don’t need the extra training.

On a state basis, state legislatures should not allow anyone to get more that 128 credits subsidized for an undergraduate degree program and, IMO, should not subsidize any higher education degrees. Why? #1 I had a brother, now passed, who took classes for YEARS and never obtained a degree. He was in Mass. and really hated Romney when he was governor because he put a stop to SOME of the higher education freebee extravagance. At one time, the state paid tuition, books and a stipend for the “unemployed”, which he was every winter because he lived in a tourist supported community, Cape Cod. #2 Because ditch diggers taxes should not be subsidizing the education of people who could make 5 to 10 times their income.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 25, 2022 7:20 am

I think May Boeve could beat the hell out of Bill McKibben.

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
February 25, 2022 7:40 am

How about Boeve vs Oreskes?

I’d pay to see that.

0
Reply
griff
February 25, 2022 7:31 am

since apparently it is so simple to just count the number of people of different backgrounds in an organisation, perhaps Watts would like to set a benchmark of transparency and tolerance by counting its own staff/contributors/volunteers?

-12
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 25, 2022 7:44 am

In a free world griff people do as they please. They go where they want. Your quota system cannot function in a free world.

In the UK black and ethnic people for the most part are working class. And like their white counterparts they don’t have time for idle indulgences and fantasies about an imaginary climate crisis, they have jobs to do and food to put on the table.

Only your strata of society has the time and the money to make a nuisance of itself.

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  griff
February 25, 2022 8:00 am

griffffff goes way low and accuses all of WUWT of wacism.

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  griff
February 25, 2022 8:05 am

Poor griffie has totally missed the point of the article. D.I.E. is bull crap. Why would WUWT hold itself up to that particular standard?

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
February 25, 2022 8:24 am

Why ? Who cares.

0
Reply
Drake
Reply to  griff
February 25, 2022 8:34 am

You, as always, have missed the point. Most of us here are looking for the content of ones character, not the color of ones skin.

We KNOW the content of your character and don’t care the color of your skin. An imbecile is an imbecile, regardless of his or her race, sex, national origin, etc.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Drake
1
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 25, 2022 7:40 am

Here is the Charity Navigator summary page on 350.0rg.

Take a look at the most recent 3 years of Revenues and Expenses. Note that 2019 revenues dropped to $14.972M from $19.194M in 2018 while expenses grew to $25.225M from $15.450M. In other words there was a net surplus of $3.744M in 2018 and a net deficit of $10.253M in 2019.

It looks like the new leadership team in 2019 didn’t do anything right.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 25, 2022 7:49 am

a net deficit of….”

Now it really is being run as a socialist enterprise. All hail democratic socialism.

2
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 25, 2022 8:07 am

Sounds just like BLM when the “founders” bought mansions and fled the scene.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 25, 2022 8:47 am

So financial ruin beckons for them, as it did for many companies in Canada involved in KXL….

Last edited 26 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
0
Reply
lee riffee
February 25, 2022 8:10 am

Perhaps the reason there are so few non-whites in these extreme greenie organizations is because the idea of making life a lot harder by choking off energy isn’t at all appealing to them. Maybe that’s why so many that were hired by 350 quit. Initially they liked the idea of saving the environment but then they found out what it would entail, at least in the way 350 would do it…. Most working class people of any race wouldn’t support anything that promises to take away most modern conveniences from their lives.
OTOH, the rich and upper class whites who support this garbage can afford to replace a lot of these conveniences with hired human labor – just like those who had slaves and servants before the advent of fossil fuels.

1
Reply
commieBob
February 25, 2022 8:12 am

re. the picture at the top of the article.

Kilroy’s daughter was here.
link

0
Reply
Olen
February 25, 2022 8:12 am

They both are wearing what looks like black expensive coats. That may be a subconscious act of their subconscious goals. If they think society is wrong they should first look at themselves. The might be surprised at what they see.

0
Reply
Corky
February 25, 2022 8:34 am

Fun to watch the progressive left eat its own.

0
Reply
Pat Frank
February 25, 2022 8:47 am

What I can’t understand is how the DIE activists can be thought to think.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Green Civil War: Renewable Energy vs Wilderness Preservation

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Is China Using Climate Targets to Recreate a Maoist Command Economy?

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

350.org Outted As White Supremacists?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears Sea ice

Mid-winter polar bear sea ice habitat is abundant & within range of long-term average

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
EPA

Supreme Court Must Curtail the EPA’s Regulatory Overreach Immediately

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: