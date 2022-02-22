Cyrene Grand Hotel, Sharm el-Sheikh. Mr.Rosewater, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
COP conferences

Egyptians Preparing Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 Conference

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Bet that won’t be a teleconference event – US Secretary of State John Kerry has flown into Egypt, to make sure everything is ready.

Egypt prepares to host the UN climate change summit

By Africanews 
EGYPT

The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint work group to prepare for the next U.N. climate change summit which the Middle Eastern country will host in November, the American envoy for climate said.

U.S. envoy John Kerry said the group’s main task is working on the COP27 conference in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said Egypt has already taken many steps in the preparation for the summit.

Kerry said other world tensions, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, “… does not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate. That is a national, international threat for all of us.”

He spoke at a news conference in Cairo along with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. Neither official took questions from reporters.

Read more: https://www.africanews.com/2022/02/22/egypt-prepares-to-host-the-un-climate-change-summit/

I once interviewed for a contract sorting out the software of a Sharm el-Sheik hotel.

When we got to money, they offered less than market rate. So I asked about more money.

They said they couldn’t offer more money, but they made it pretty clear there would be other benefits.

I’m guessing the “other benefits” would have cost the hotel less than the additional money I requested. At that point I decided not to continue negotiations.

I suspect Sharm el-Sheik event will be one of the more popular COP conference venues.

Jock
February 22, 2022 2:11 am

Dear God, another one? We just got over the last one!

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 22, 2022 2:19 am

Well, after all that rain at Glasgow they deserve a little sunshine, don’t they?

fretslider
February 22, 2022 2:31 am

“ John Kerry has flown into Egypt, to make sure everything is ready.”

It’s only February, Glasgow was clearly a total dud – although it had plenty of ‘other benefits’

I predict Kerry will fly to Egypt a few times at least as he covers the globe in his private Heinz baked bean can

Last edited 35 minutes ago by fretslider
garboard
February 22, 2022 2:33 am

among cruising sailors , egypt has the reputation of having the most corrupt , larcenous bureaucracy .

