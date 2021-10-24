Richard Sutcliffe / Entrance to the SEC Centre, home of the COP26 Climate Conference 2020
More Embarrassment: COP26 Luxury EVs to be Recharged Using Diesel Generators

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A shortage of coal powered EV charging points has allegedly forced COP26 organisers to deploy diesel generators, though they plan to fuel the generators using recycled chip fat.

Shock, horror! COP26 has an electric car problem

22 October 2021, 7:35pm

If absurdity were a source of renewable energy, the COP26 climate change summit might achieve its aim of saving the planet. Yesterday Mr S brought news that local lawyers are set to join rail engineers, transport operators, catering staff and refuse collectors in timing industrial action to coincide with next week’s eco-jamboree. Now Steerpike learns of a fresh crisis afflicting the UN conference: there’s not enough places to power the luxury electric cars needed to ferry delegates around the city.

Some 240 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles including its I-PACE SUVs will be laid on by the UK government to move the 120 visiting heads of state and their entourages between their hotels and the SEC venue. Unfortunately a lack of charging points means the fleet now has to be re-charged by cooking oil-powered generators. A COP26 spokesperson has confirmed that the substitute generators may have to run on hydrogenated vegetable oil – recycled cooking oil – derived from waste products. 

Compounding the problem is the lack of hotel capacity in the city which means longer energy-zapping journeys to get to the conference centre. The numbers of temporary generators provided and their locations have yet to be finalised, but there is speculation sites could include the Gleneagles Hotel, 47 miles from Glasgow.

Read more: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/electric-cars-shortage-shock-at-cop26

I only visited Glasgow once, when I missed the turnoff on the way to Edinburgh, so sadly I don’t have any detailed anecdotes about the wonders of Glasgow.

Maybe I should have given Glasgow a chance, but a Glaswegian work colleague used to tell lots of colourful and rather scary stories of doing beer deliveries to Glaswegian pubs where the tables and chairs were concreted to the floor, so patrons couldn’t pick them up and throw them at each other, or how everyone took a hatchet to the cinema, so they could wave it about while screaming abuse at the movie screen, while watching reruns of “Braveheart“, so I was a little nervous about hanging around.

No doubt a vast smoke cloud from burning chip fat recharging all the eco-friendly EVs will add to the interesting experiences which await delegates.

Terry
October 24, 2021 10:06 am

You wish it was embarrassing. The folks attending are not ones to show or feel any shame, being after all on a mission to save us all.

Richard Page
Reply to  Terry
October 24, 2021 10:31 am

May not be embarrassing for the COP partygoers, but it’s likely to be a humiliating farce for the rest of us that live in the UK. Hopefully someone will see what a complete cockup BoJo’s making of even the simplest of things and remove him before he does any more damage.

Disputin
Reply to  Terry
October 24, 2021 10:45 am

With our money, as well!

n.n
Reply to  Terry
October 24, 2021 11:07 am

They subscribe to an ethical (i.e. relativistic) religion, which is highly politically congruent (“=”). Basically, their behavior is limited only by what they can get away with by consensus (i.e. democratic/dictatorial regime) or Choice.

Steve Richards
October 24, 2021 10:07 am

We are not amused!

Mr David Guy-Johnson
October 24, 2021 10:10 am

Glasgow is actually a very pleasant city, which like all cities has places best avoided

Dave Stephens
Reply to  Mr David Guy-Johnson
October 24, 2021 10:27 am

No doubt there are lovely parts. But still – 19% of ALL homicide cases in Scotland! One of the most dangerous city in Europe…

Mark Shulgasser
October 24, 2021 10:10 am

Ten years ago in Edinburgh I was warned not to visit Glasgow because it was too dangerous!

SxyxS
October 24, 2021 10:11 am

This renewable con can only exist in a proper way as long as it can feed off of all the other systems it is about to destroy.
Then the ugly truth will show its face.
Communism all over again.
1 week honeymoon (paid by someone else)
Gulag for the rest of your life.

fretslider
October 24, 2021 10:16 am

It’s in the tradition of the old Ealing comedies

Farcical

Carlo, Monte
October 24, 2021 10:16 am

Someone did a rough calculation based on generator output and recharge times, and estimated the battery cars will get about 5 miles/gallon.

Old.George
October 24, 2021 10:20 am

That, right there, is funny. Not LOL funny, more like tee hee accompanied by a sad headshake

Robert of Texas
October 24, 2021 10:21 am

So…is oil extracted from plants using electricity from coal plants and grown using gas powered tractors and fossil-fuel derived fertilizers considered green? I wonder what the efficiency of that process is? – power concumed versus power actually stored in charged batteries..

Richard Page
October 24, 2021 10:27 am

Heh. Well, I called it about a day ago on another post here. The UK government is clueless and pretty incompetent at the best of times – this whole farce will be completely embarrassing for the UK. I would say a train wreck, except the trains aren’t running either.

Martin
Reply to  Richard Page
October 24, 2021 10:49 am

Yes all we need is a couple of seriously cold days and a decent dump of snow to complete the farce

Mr.
October 24, 2021 10:28 am

Glasgow CoP is truly shaping up as a return to vaudeville era theater.

The main question now though, is will they embrace blackface song & dance routines again?

Martin
Reply to  Mr.
October 24, 2021 10:50 am

Yes I think Justin Trudeau is coming to the party

John Bell
October 24, 2021 10:33 am

The conference gets more ridiculous every year! It will be hilarious to see all the contradictions and hypocrisy, popcorn please!

George V
October 24, 2021 10:36 am

Some years back I had the “privilege” of following a used-vegetable-oil burning diesel Volvo station wagon on a crowded freeway. The stench of the exhaust was like the worst grungy dive burger joint on a beach boardwalk on a blistering hot, windless day, multiplied by 10.

I do hope the generators are placed upwind of the hotels and conference center, with just enough breeze to shove the exhaust into the rooms.

Steve Richards
October 24, 2021 10:37 am

COP FLOP 26 is alive and well

ResourceGuy
October 24, 2021 10:37 am

Clogged arteries to power generators to charge cars–typical. Where is the NHS parade at COP26?

kzb
October 24, 2021 10:37 am

Glasgow has the most extensive local rail system outside London. The venue has its own rail station. Why do they need top-end private EVs to travel? Get the bus or the train !

Or perhaps bicycles could be made available on loan. The weather forecast is miserable, single-digit temperatures (C) and rain most days. It will also be dark at about 1630, but this is the reality of life they have planned for us. They should be made to cycle to and from the venue in the dark and in the rain.

John H
October 24, 2021 10:39 am

Ahh the smell of Deep Fried Mars Bars in the morning as the generators fumes drift by.

ResourceGuy
October 24, 2021 10:41 am

I predict the North Atlantic surface temperature chart will not be updated until after COP26. Bad news must be delayed and deferred.

Martin
October 24, 2021 10:46 am

According to UK government policy they should all be walking or cycling for their short journeys – or does this rule just apply to us plebs ?

Mumbles McGuirck
October 24, 2021 10:53 am

burning chip fat recharging all the eco-friendly EVs

Like adding STP to gas in the tank, will they be adding a bottle of malt vinegar for each tank of ‘chip fat’? 😉

climanrecon
October 24, 2021 10:57 am

My favourite FACT to deploy against EV zealots: What happens when you plug one in for recharging? What happens is that a FOSSIL FUEL power station increases its output, to meet the extra demand, renewables are always on max, and can’t increase their output.

Another good one is to ask the owner what happened to his/her carbon footprint when the EV was bought.

markl
October 24, 2021 10:58 am

This too will be hidden by a compliant MSM. If people knew the extent they were being mushroomed by biased media they would be outraged. Or they know and don’t care. Or they know and are outraged. But I think the majority don’t know.

Tim Spence
October 24, 2021 11:00 am

Of course it’s one or two days at the conference and ten days touring Scotland so they need a car instead of a Taxi. A Jaguar Land Rover will do nicely, but where do they recharge driving alongside Loch Ness. No they’ll hire a diesel car and do the Whisky route; Johny Walker, Cardhu, Glenfidich etc. It’s OK we’re paying.

bill Johnston
October 24, 2021 11:03 am

Just think. arising on a glorious sunshiny morning to the smell of French fries cooking.

climanrecon
October 24, 2021 11:03 am

This COP may actually be highly beneficial for the locals, no cancellation of large gatherings until it is over, get your weddings and funerals done quickly.

