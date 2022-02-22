HALF TRUTHS ABOUT RETREATING GLACIERS part 6 : How Pressure Systems Control Climate



Jim Steele

There is no question what-so-ever that most of the world’s glaciers have been retreating. However because the elites at Climate.gov believe rising CO2 is causing all the earth’s warming, they mistakenly assume it can also be blamed for retreating glaciers, stating

“the most dramatic evidence that earth’s climate is warming is the retreat and disappearance of mountain glaciers around the world.” So, the public is fed half-truths about a CO2 climate crisis causing glacier retreat.

In contrast, there is wealth of opposing, peer-reviewed, published, scientific evidence demonstrating that changing patterns of moisture transport control the ebbs and flows of glaciers – not global average temperature. So here I will share just a small portion of that science for you to follow.

For a transcript visit

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/02/half-truths-about-retreating-glaciers.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...