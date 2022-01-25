Mayor Heidi Harmon. Source Cal Coast News. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
76 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Share the pain of a deep green activist politician who desperately wants to attend a climate change rally, but misses out because of her useless electric vehicle.

SLO climate change activist Heidi Harmon’s electric car calamity

January 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo mayor and climate change activist Heidi Harmon attempted to “do the right thing,” and travel to a rally in San Francisco in an electric car. After multiple attempts to find a working charging station in San Jose, Harmon realized charging the car would take up to seven hours and there was no way she could make the rally.

Read more: https://calcoastnews.com/2022/01/slo-climate-change-activist-heidi-harmons-electric-car-calamity/

The video (h/t Cal Coast News):

I love this story, because it offers a microcosm of why green try to waste so much of your money.

“We need some transition support squads”.

If Harmon wasn’t such a deep green, it might have dawned on her that her experience is unequivocal evidence that EVs are useless.

But the green belief system does not seem to permit such thoughts.

Greens start from the assumption that their vision is inevitable. Then they try to work backwards, to figure out how much of your money they need to throw into the bottomless pit, to fund all the “transition support squads” and other useless green props they hope will help advance society towards their vision of a green nirvana.

Even if their green vision is an economic and engineering impossibility, they don’t hesitate to spend your money, because their belief system does not allow them to accept such negativity. So they just keep spending and spending, until someone cancels their ability to plunder your future financial security.

4.9 20 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
76 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brad
January 25, 2022 10:07 am

Dumber than a rock!!! Yeah, call for a gas guzzling chopper to come save your “sorry” self.

13
Reply
Len Werner
Reply to  Brad
January 25, 2022 10:15 am

There be geologists on this site; one more insult to rocks and you’ll be in danger of getting stoned.

15
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  Len Werner
January 25, 2022 10:42 am

“Stoned?” California? That figures.

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  william Johnston
January 25, 2022 11:13 am

Simply incapable of proper prior planning. She needed to allow for multiple stops of 8 hour increments to get from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco in time to attend the rally.
She should have stopped and spent the day in King City, then stopped again and spent the night in Moragn Hill. Day two would take her to San Bruno for an 8 hour recharge then continue to San Francisco the night before the rally.
Is 2 days to get from San Luis Obispo to SFO really too much to ask?

0
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Len Werner
January 25, 2022 10:47 am

He may be stoned already, who knows

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:17 am

She sure knows WHINE

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:31 am

wow, a stoner geologist!

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Brad
January 25, 2022 10:32 am

Could be married to Simon or Griff?

3
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 11:14 am

One can only hope that those laughing at this chapter of “EV Hell” won’t be condemned to such a fate by karma and such.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Alan Robertson
0
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 11:14 am

If so, they deserve one another!

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 11:14 am

I thought Simon and Griff were already married to each other. Has Plural Marriage been legalized?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Brad
January 25, 2022 11:09 am

Back in the day, federal workers did field work by helicopter to get around Jimmy Carter’s fuel ban, since the ban was not on jet fuel.

0
Reply
Slowroll
Reply to  Brad
January 25, 2022 11:16 am

Rather than realizing that maybe EVs are not quite practical, she’ll be clamoring for the taxpayers to build charging stations on every street corner, without regard to where the electricity will come from.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Slowroll
January 25, 2022 11:53 am

The Brandon “Build Back Better” stalled program includes building many free charging stations, without regard to the origin of the electricity. Free in this case means free to Green Fruit-Loops, because the taxpayers are going to get hosed, and not much of the electricity will be Zero Carbon..

0
Reply
bonbon
January 25, 2022 10:07 am

Hey wait! Those San Jose EV golf cars are electric! They can do even 19 holes!

https://images.cloudofgoods.com/items/146/20210316054613/item-2-750w.webp

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
January 25, 2022 10:14 am

for example :

item-2-750w.jpg
0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
January 25, 2022 10:23 am

This would do better job :

golf.jpg
0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  bonbon
January 25, 2022 11:42 am

Not on a golf course though.

0
Reply
John Dawson
January 25, 2022 10:07 am

What model was the car? I bet it wasn’t Tesla who had the foresight to establish a decent charging network from the outset.

-8
Reply
David Anderson
Reply to  John Dawson
January 25, 2022 11:10 am

You mean there is no standard charging infrastructure?

0
Reply
Redge
Reply to  John Dawson
January 25, 2022 11:40 am

Surely the charging network is the same for all EV’s, it’s the adaptors that are different

(Judging by the wing mirror, it’s a Chrysler Volt)

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  John Dawson
January 25, 2022 11:49 am

Speaking of which . . . whatever happened to Elon Musk’s promise “comment” that ALL of his Supercharging stations (for exclusive use by Tesla owners) were going to be powered by now using only solar PV electricity?

Sic transit gloria.

0
Reply
Philip
January 25, 2022 10:08 am

A long time ago, the UK looked at the possibility of electric cars as a general replacement for ICE cars. One of their conclusions was that for it to be successful a requirement would be a standardized, quick exchange battery system. All cars having the same batteries, and the same quick connect/mounting systems.

Battery is low? Pull into a battery station where your battery is removed and replaced with a fully charged one. In about the same time as filling your gas tank.

No need for home chargers, fast chargers, re-building the entire electrical distribution system etc.

If governments are serious about EVs, this is a route they will have to go down.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Philip
5
Reply
tommyboy
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 10:28 am

A 75kw Tesla battery weighs almost 1200 lbs. I don’t think swapping one out would be a ten minute job.

6
Reply
Derg
Reply to  tommyboy
January 25, 2022 10:33 am

Forklift 😉

1
Reply
tommyboy
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 10:40 am

Electric forklift! I operated one almost fifty years ago.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 10:41 am

Do NOT try that at home. Tesla’s are no-go’s – not just the ECM’s but the stored energy….

1
Reply
THOMAS ENGLERT
Reply to  Derg
January 25, 2022 11:05 am

Forlift batteries weigh 3000+ lbs and last for eight hours in my experience. Lead is heavy.

1
Reply
Marty
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 10:50 am

A new battery is expensive and batteries lose their ability to hold a charge as they get older. A six year old battery is worth less than a new battery and it won’t hold a charge as well as a new battery.

When you buy a new car your car comes equipped with a new battery which is at the peak of its performance and which is at the peak of its monetary value. Exchange your battery at the local exchange station and who knows how old your replacement battery would be.

Who is going to pull into a battery exchange station to replace their new battery with an older battery? The result would be that the only people using the battery exchange stations would be people who already have older than average batteries in their cars or people who are really stupid.

5
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:09 am

How many batteries would a service station on the M25 have to store?

Then how many batteries would every ‘fuelling’ station around the country have to store.

Multiply that up across countries, then continents and there isn’t enough rare earth materials on the planet to have that lot sitting idle, just charging up 24/7.

Then there’s the fire risk.

Last edited 46 minutes ago by HotScot
3
Reply
Patrick B
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:24 am

Let’s see, the battery packs are thousands of dollars. I buy a car and pay for a new one. It has a certain life and may have a longer life if I charge it and use it correctly. And then I’m supposed to swap it out for a battery that some idiot overcharged, has used up etc. etc.

Only socialists like the Brits would think that’s a reasonable idea.

4
Reply
michael hart
Reply to  Patrick B
January 25, 2022 11:34 am

Take it easy mate, we’re discussing crazy Californians here.

1
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:27 am

Although I like the idea of standardizing chargers, there’s a major problem with the battery swap idea. The most expensive single component of an EV is the battery, costing literally tens-of-thousands of dollars. And it’s a depreciating asset. How long it will last is determined by how it gets treated throughout its lifetime. For example, is it typically “slow charged” on a level 1 or level 2 charger or more frequently “supercharged” on a level 3 charger? EV batteries don’t enjoy level 3 all that much, and that will reduce its operational life.

This is also why the “let’s use parked EVs and their batteries to back up the renewable grid shortfall” scheme is a loser for EV owners.

Would you really want to swap the brand new battery in your EV with one that might be years older with hundreds or thousands of charge/discharge cycles and has less than 80% of the capacity of your new one? Would people who have older, worn out batteries use the battery swap as an opportunity to replace their now used up ton of toxic waste for your fresh, new battery?

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John the Econ
January 25, 2022 11:38 am

how difficult would it be to have a gauge on the battery indicating age and charging history? those with more wear would be cheaper? just fantasizing- or, just some direct measure of the current performance level?

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Philip
January 25, 2022 11:44 am

One impossible idea to make another impossible idea work.
It’s one thing for politicians to decide that we need to be able to swap batteries.
It’s another thing altogether for engineers to make such an idea work.
The many problems with the idea of battery swapping stations have been repeated so many times that there is no need to go over them yet again.

Suffice it to say that the engineering challenges are impossible to solve at a price that the average consumer will be able to afford.

0
Reply
Pauleta
January 25, 2022 10:14 am

I reccomend walking next time.

2
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Pauleta
January 25, 2022 10:28 am

Buy a horse!

0
Reply
John the Econ
January 25, 2022 10:15 am

It’s always fun to watch Progressive activists get hit by a 2×4 of reality.

As long as the capabilities of EVs are oversold, people will be disappointed. In their current state of evolution, EVs are still no where near direct replacements for conventional automobiles, and placing charging stations all over the place will not change that.

Nobody (beyond those who wish to do so for their eco-vanity virtue signaling) who regularly requires their car to travel more than 100 miles a day is going to seriously consider an EV, even if charging stations are available anywhere. So placing charging stations all over really isn’t going to make EVs substantially more popular than they are. Not going to happen.

EVs are optimal for repetitive daily commutes of a finite distance; a scenario where a user can confidently leave home with a full charge, drive it to work or errands during the day safely within its range capability, and return home to recharge again overnight. Nobody is going to be satisfied with a car that they must constantly monitor for range and then find a place to charge, and then wait a half-hour or longer for it to do so. Not when a conventional auto can for a fraction of the price travel 5 or 6 times the distance and can be refueled in 5 minutes.

EVs will only retain popularity with short-range commuters or for wealthy people considering a 2nd or 3rd car. EV evangelists who are overselling the EV’s capability is doing their movement a disservice, and are actually discouraging EV adoption.

7
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  John the Econ
January 25, 2022 10:51 am

Bless the evangelists!

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John the Econ
January 25, 2022 11:40 am

“EVs are optimal for repetitive daily commutes of a finite distance”

get a bus!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 25, 2022 10:26 am

Careful, publicly demonstrating flaws in EVs can get you excommunicated from the Gaia Church. Pope Gore says so.

4
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
January 25, 2022 10:27 am

The idea of renting a car must have been too obvious to ponder but that is a dangerous idea to get stuck with when her cultist friends see the heresy of a “fossil” car in their midst when she arrived in it.

Better to stay home and wait for her car to get charged up and miss seeing her cultist friends.

4
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Sunsettommy
January 25, 2022 11:15 am

Wouldn’t have been more “green” to attend by video conference? Perhaps all EVs could be equipped with video conferencing devices in case this happens again.

2
Reply
Alasdair
January 25, 2022 10:28 am

A good support system would have been to hire an ICE vehicle to get her there ; but with her confused thinking that wouldn’t have occurred to her.

2
Reply
HenryP
January 25, 2022 10:36 am

Check the worry in my eyes.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
January 25, 2022 10:39 am

Schadenfreude! Stupid fanaticism is often its own punishment.

1
Reply
bonbon
January 25, 2022 10:40 am

OT, at the other side of the globe,
Istanbul airport shuts amid snow havoc in southeast Europe – from phys.org
Not known how many climate activists are there….

children-and-tourists.jpg
Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  bonbon
January 25, 2022 11:44 am

just watched a video saying its economy is collapsing- mostly as part of the European energy crisis- it’s not getting enough gas

for any geologists out there- does Turkey have any fossil fuels? does it frack? are they being exploited or not?

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  bonbon
January 25, 2022 11:52 am

“Not known how many climate activists are there….”

probably about as many as openly gay atheists

0
Reply
David Elstrom
January 25, 2022 10:41 am

Plunder and deceit are the twin pillars of American Marxism.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
January 25, 2022 10:41 am

When their Green schemes fail, as they inevitably do because they are not grounded in reality, they blame not having spent enough money and demand even more spending in a do-over.

3
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 25, 2022 11:34 am

Right Joel! They always think that some “tipping point” must be met and exceeded, and then the technology will survive by itself, so if it is failing, then we must do more of it. Always a losing proposition.

0
Reply
markl
January 25, 2022 10:43 am

Oh my. Ruined her day. All those plans of virtue signaling her trip to a climate change rally being appropriate because she used an EV went right down the drain. Schadenfreude.

2
Reply
Jeff Norman
January 25, 2022 10:46 am

Because travelling 500 km round trip to protest climate change is the “right” thing to do.

7
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Jeff Norman
January 25, 2022 11:12 am

Driving a car fuelled by coal……..

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Jeff Norman
January 25, 2022 11:45 am

no buses out there?

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
January 25, 2022 10:48 am

EVs, solar panels, windmills, and other “green” technologies are only useful in niche applications. It is obvious this activist is clueless and expects everyone else to pay for her ignorance.
At one time I was interested in an EV but only because it was a sportscar capable of doing 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds. I never imagined using it for a long trip. This large expansion of a niche product has totally turned me off from EVs.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 25, 2022 10:50 am

Fantasies tripped up by reality. She appears emotionally unstable as a result.

SLO to SF is 231 miles via US 101. She made it to San Jose, 184 miles. Too stupid to know that in winter with heat on, battery range is significantly less. Ditto summer with AC on. She had no hope of making it on one charge in January in NoCal. Nice illustration of EV range anxiety.

And to show how EV makers pretend there is not a problem, following the ‘official’ specified MY 2022 one charge mileage ranges:
BMW I4 301
Tesla M3 272
Chevy Bolt 259
VW iD4 240
Heidi probably believed them.

By comparison, at 70mph my 2007 Ford hybrid Escape gets 360 with the AC on on using 12 gallons of regular

1
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 25, 2022 11:30 am

Plan your EV trip carefully. No long distance in winter or in summer.

0
Reply
Steve B
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 25, 2022 11:52 am

On my retirement holiday in 2012 driving the CPH I had a leg from SLO to San Fran. I didn’t remember it being that long in my convertible Chevy. Didn’t realise it was over 230 miles, but I was more concerned with the scenery, wind in my hair and walking across the Golden Gate Bridge than my carbon footprint.

I dread to think what San Fran to the Avenue of the Giants and back was, but it was fun.

0
Reply
Steve O
January 25, 2022 10:51 am

Electric cars will have a permanent share of the marketplace. Their strongest niche is as expensive sports cars, or commuting vehicles where round-trip range is not an issue. You have to be able to charge overnight at your own home, and you need a second vehicle for longer trips.

1
Reply
George
January 25, 2022 10:57 am

EV are so impractical. I fail to see the interest in such useless technology. The cost vs benefit is simply not there except those who see it as a novelty and don’t plan on driving much further than the grocery store and back. I won’t waste my time or money on EV technology.

1
Reply
Slowroll
Reply to  George
January 25, 2022 11:11 am

But the virtue signaling benefit is paramount.

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  George
January 25, 2022 11:19 am

Inner city taxis would be a practical use of EVs. Just have enough vehicles to be able to rotate them between driving and charging.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom in Florida
January 25, 2022 11:48 am

pretty expensive have the majority of your vehicles not “working”

0
Reply
fretslider
January 25, 2022 11:06 am

No charge has a completely different meaning now

3
Reply
John Bell
January 25, 2022 11:27 am

Marvelous story! Perfect example of leftist idiots thinking they can operate just as they did with fossil fuels. Hilarious!

1
Reply
Adrian Mann
January 25, 2022 11:33 am

“EVs are useless”. Hmm… let’s see how that’s holding up in a few years time. Meanwhile… anyone want to buy a buggy whip?

0
Reply
MarkW
January 25, 2022 11:38 am

If Harmon wasn’t such a deep green, it might have dawned on her that her experience is unequivocal evidence that EVs are useless.

That’s a general left wing trait. They never admit that their ideas don’t work, they just conclude that government isn’t doing enough to make it happen.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 25, 2022 11:39 am

If she was truly committed to fighting climate change, she would have telecommuted to the conference in the first place.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 25, 2022 11:41 am

Another failed book marking attempt on my part concerend an elderly couple living the outskirts of London and who bought a Renault Zoe, talking to the BBC.
The car was primarily to visit their children who lived on the diagonal opposite side of London.

The woman was doing the talking in interview and she was ever so ever so pleased about dodging all the Congestion and Pollution (the ULEZ) charges in London.
I did wonder why she had to spend £31,000 in order to do that, why not simply take the bus at £3 for the round trip.
No matter

She then recounted the long distance journeys she’d been on in the car and her story is exactly as this story – a whole litany of broken and non-functioning chargers stretching from London to Bristol and beyond.
It was obvious though she didn’t actually say the words, that anything more than a ride across town stressed her out so much she simply wouldn’t go there again

0
Reply
lmo
January 25, 2022 11:41 am

Doesn’t she know that you just park your armored Suburban a couple of blocks away and ride your bike?

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
January 25, 2022 11:41 am

Hmmmm . . . Heidi Harmon is not the brightest bulb on the street, is she?

Just how long had she owned her EV before this event caused her first become aware of the multi-hours charging time required to drive it distances over 250-300 miles?

Hey, an EV’s driver’s manual? . . . what the heck is need for that???

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
January 25, 2022 11:47 am

Simon the BatteryCarBoi won’t like this one…

0
Reply
Barnes Moore
January 25, 2022 11:52 am

But I thought California was chock full of fast charging stations. What possibly could have gone wrong?

0
Reply
Quelgeek
January 25, 2022 11:55 am

I have no objection to EVs at all. In principle an electric car can snap your neck with its acceleration and should be a total blast cornering.

But there is no way on earth I want to own a battery. I want the battery to be like a propane cylinder. I want to drop the dead battery, pay for the charge in a fresh one, plonk it in (or better, have some kind of ‘bot offer it it up), and off I go in minutes.

As long as I am expected to own (and depreciate) the battery, and loiter about waiting for it to charge every time it dies en route, they can go hang.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

natural gas Opinion

European Green Energy Crisis is Crushing Metal, Silicon Production

22 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications Climate Propaganda Climate ugliness John Cook Michael E. Mann Opinion

John Cook: Climate Deniers Falsely Claim Activists are Anti-Freedom

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal Opinion

Climate Claim: Joe Manchin Controls “the fate of the world”

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Guardian: BoJo’s Political Weakness Endangers Climate Action

7 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

New England Will Freeze If Sleepy Joe Gets His Green New Deal

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Ottawa, Canada is following Germany’s failed climate goals

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

Mark Krebs on Energy Efficiency under Biden’s DOE (Part I of IV: “Deep Decarbonization” Reigns)

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: