Climate Lawsuits

Democracy Dies in Dark-Moneyness: Soros Funding Behind Off-Books Congressional “Staff” to Investigate Political Opponents of Climate Agenda

39 mins ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

From Government Accountability & Oversight

WEBEDITOR 

Following up on this story, and related complaints filed with congressional ethics watchdog offices, courtesy of Capital Research Center’s intrepid Hayden Ludwig we now see that the money behind privately financed congressional investigative staff is coming from none other than George Soros’s Open Society ventures.

Specifically, it appears that $300,000 went from Soros’ c4 (Open Society Policy Institute) to 1630 Fund for Co-Equal Action, with the grant tag, “to support work to enhance congressional effectiveness and oversight”.

Another $282,2000 went to the Hill-support operation courtesy of “eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund Voice in 2019 to ‘provide information and advice that helps members of Congress advance policies and conduct effective oversight.’”

As we now know, thanks to those two ethics complaints and yesterday’s common public right of access lawsuit for records filed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, et al., that means providing off-books congressional investigators to augment professional staff, improperly for any Member or office which partakes, to pursue private party, political opponents.

Which is a donor-dangle to Members to violate not only House Rules but federal law, should they bite. Which House Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Ro Khanna has confessed to doing. As all laid out in those complaints. One recipient of which, the House Inspector General, immediately waved off as not being his job. Even though it seems to fall pretty cleanly within his remit of investigating management of House resources.

Democracy dies in dark-moneyness, etc. Note that this money came via Arabella’s c4 umbrella group — a hard core political entity, not some arguably nonpartisan c3 “charity” or public education institution.  For a slew of quotes and critiques of the 1630 Fund c4 by WaPo, Politico et al. see CRC’s compilation here.So, we now know that partisan financing of prosecutorial or quasi-judicial activities goes beyond just Soros prosecutors, above-board and legal, or Michael Bloomberg’s scheme planting privately hired activist prosecutors to pursue his agenda through state attorneys general offices which falls into a much grayer area. It extends to off-books congressional staff, who represent a facial violation (by Members who partake) of House Rules and federal law.

This operation — hiding in plain sight courtesy of a New York Times rollout piece so clumsily incurious that it never considered the propriety or even legality of what it nonetheless confesses is revolutionary, a “unique approach” now being tried in apparent response to the election of Donald Trump as President — is a pulse-check for the institution of journalism. But, even though it’s people we like, pushing idea we agree with?  It represents a test of principle for the Republican congressional minority, “Dark Money” scold Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, and any elected congressional Democrats who would like to demonstrate their rhetoric about good governance is remotely sincere.

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
January 25, 2022 2:12 pm

The same as Hillary Clinton or Stacy Abrams not being banned from social media for claiming their election loss was fixed, such rules only apply to the opposition.
Their goals are so inherently pure, they are never even questioned.

1
Reply
davetherealist
January 25, 2022 2:19 pm

Read the entire complaint letter and you are once again hit in the face with the fact that these politicians feel they are free to commit crimes without recourse. This particular scam of hiring ‘volunteer consultants’ to work with democrat congressional staff to investigate companies and people and then partake in legal actions is very much in line with what Zuck did with his money during the last election. It is all illegal and is further evidence that they need to lie cheat and steal their way to forcing everyone to believe their idiotic plans are all about saving the planet .

2
Reply
davidmhoffer
Reply to  davetherealist
January 25, 2022 2:34 pm

George Soros has never struck me as having any interest in saving the planet. Destroying civil society, yes. Its just a means to an end for him.

0
Reply
gringojay
January 25, 2022 2:36 pm

“Forget it Jake, it’s [DC]-town!”

C239F048-264D-4A79-8C11-90D7191722F9.gif
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Lawsuits

Biden scientific integrity report validates Young v. EPA

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

Energy Policy Advocates Files Suit Against State Department Seeking “Special Climate Envoy” Kerry’s Ethics, Recusal Records

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits EPA

Biden EPA sued for illegally stacking science advisory panels

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Lawsuits

Democracy Dies in Dark-Moneyness: Soros Funding Behind Off-Books Congressional “Staff” to Investigate Political Opponents of Climate Agenda

39 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

New England Will Freeze If Sleepy Joe Gets His Green New Deal

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Ottawa, Canada is following Germany’s failed climate goals

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: