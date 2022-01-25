Climate News

New England Will Freeze If Sleepy Joe Gets His Green New Deal

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
46 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JANUARY 24, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Joe Biden promised to “achieve net zero carbon emissions in the power sector by 2035.”

I’m sure the inhabitants of New England will be over the moon. It’s been a pretty average week temperature wise there and electricity demand is around normal, peaking below the summer air conditioning highs:

Yet even then wind and solar are only managing to supply 3% of generation. Most of that is solar power at midday.

New England already relies on imports for a third of its power, mainly from across the border in Canada:

Canada exports about 50 TWh a year to the US, about a tenth of output, of which hydro and nuclear make up 75% (BP Energy Review). New England takes mainly surplus hydro power from Quebec and New Brunswick, but transmission capacity limits the scope for New England to take much more than the 2 GW it does now.

In any event. were Canada to step up exports to the US, it could only do this by increasing fossil fuel generation, as the other sources are fixed.

Which all begs the question – where will New England get all the power it needs when fossil fuels, which currently supply 65%, are excluded from the mix. Nuclear, we are led to believe, has no future in Biden’s green utopia. Instead his main hope is solar power, which has supplied just half a percent this week so far.

But it gets worse!

Although natural gas provides nearly half of New England’s electricity, about three quarters of gas consumption goes elsewhere, mainly for residential heating:

Just as in the UK, the use of gas for heating will have to be drastically reduced very quickly, if decarbonisation targets are to be met.

Gas usage in New England is running at around 3 bcf/day at this time of year, excluding power generation. This is equivalent in energy terms to 879 GWh/day, or 36 GW.

In other words, if this heating is switched from gas to electricity, New England’s power demand would rise from about 17 GW to 53 GW. That’s triple current demand, and more than double the summertime peak.

Most of the US will be in a similar position in winter, so they cannot all rely on piping solar power in from Nevada.

There is no easy way to say this. People will die, and lots of them, if Joe Biden’s crazy green agenda is implemented.

Tom Halla
January 25, 2022 6:08 am

Well, the hardcore greens do think there are too many people, so. . .

12
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 25, 2022 6:32 am

the younger generation in New England tends to move away- been doing this for decades- but immigrants, many illegal, keep pouring in

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 25, 2022 8:12 am

I’m sure Brandon’s little gang will be happy to keep those individuals happy and healthy. If all else fails, he’ll just move them to some unsuspecting red state in the dead of night.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Spetzer86
January 25, 2022 8:16 am

Illegals are so loved in Mass. that there is a movement to ensure that the illegals will have a right to get a driver’s license- they already can get free health care in the state’s Medicare system

0
Reply
whiten
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 25, 2022 8:23 am

Three birds with one stone.

0
Reply
Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 6:19 am

We can discuss the real science of “climate change and CO2” without negative bullying names such as “sleepy joe”. It diminishes the issue at hand and refrains experts from participating in the debate. Thanks. Dr. Vigo

-20
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 6:38 am

Yeah, before Climategate and before Trump, I could share a lot of posts from WUWT as reasonable stands with thoughtful comments.

I can’t do that as much as I used to.

-6
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 7:14 am

I find it fascinating how most people only get upset about lack of respect, when it’s their guy getting dissed.

10
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 7:35 am

Yes, we need more Exspurts….

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 7:42 am

“negative bullying names such as “sleepy joe”

Which just goes to show how wrong it was to put a sick frail man up as a candidate who would be easily controlled.

Have you no compassion for Joseph Biden?

Last edited 59 minutes ago by fretslider
7
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  fretslider
January 25, 2022 7:51 am

Sure about the sleeping description?

DE16A03A-7E4B-4C65-89FB-52F963CCC696.jpeg
5
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
January 25, 2022 8:05 am

“sleepy Joe” is hardly bullying compared to the insults people used for Trump

7
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 8:03 am

All right, Dr.! Then, please explain me how should I address the bullying label of “negationist”, something that I am not?… Asking the other side to please, be polite and don’t call me names?…

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 8:14 am

You mean like this?……

Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter | AP News

2
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 8:20 am

Real climate science died upon the formation of the IPCC which required a large effect from CO2 to justify their agenda of implementing a forced redistribution of wealth from the developed world to the developing world under the guise of climate reparations. They’ve been able to drive this agenda by maneuvering themselves to become the arbiter of what is and what is not climate science based on what they include in their horribly biased anti-science reports.

Anyone who’s done the due diligence will see the obvious truth that the IPCC is so wrong, it’s an embarrassment to all legitimate scientific pursuit. Any real scientist who sees irrevocable ‘settled’ acceptance of a CO2 induced warming metric with +/- 50% uncertainty will immediately understand that something is horribly wrong. Dig a little deeper and their many errors become overwhelming.

The real problem is that the Marxist politics controlling America, led by broken brain Biden, fails to accept the fact that there’s another side of this issue that actually does follow the science. The scientific truth has been discussed at depth in this forum, but it won’t matter one bit until the politicians in charge stop being so arrogantly stupid and open up to a scientific truth that’s in conflict with their ideology.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 8:30 am

Not bullying but accurate description. Joe falls asleep in public. Also emits audible and odoriferous flatulence at international gatherings, in the presence of royalty.

He’s an embarrassment, responsible for humiliating catastrophe after disaster. His job approval is 14 points lower than disapproval. In the US, we still get to disparage corrupt, demented, lying, incompetent politicians.

0
Reply
whiten
Reply to  Dr. Jimmy Vigo
January 25, 2022 8:33 am

Common, you plainly and openly are insulting and bullying the merit of baptising there!
Dr. Vigo

🙂

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
January 25, 2022 6:20 am

In suburban/rural New Hampshire we have a lot of trees and a lot of wood stoves. I have a pellet stove in the basement, but the previous owners didn’t bother to fix it after summer humidity corroded the controller circuit board.

So heat comes from a heat pump on the 2nd floor and a propane space heater on the first. The latter runs on 40 watts, so in a pinch I can run off a UPS and car battery. I’m amazed at how inexpensive the heat pump has been to run and have taken steps to keep the expensive propane heat on the first floor. A gasoline generator is dead and not worth fixing. I may get a propane fired one.

We have pretty strong opposition to additional wind power here (me included!) and to natural gas pipelines (that may change in some really cold weather).

But yeah, the push to heat pumps and electric vehicles presents some interesting “challenges”. How are those modular nuclear reactors coming along?

2
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Ric Werme
January 25, 2022 6:29 am

Oh – Boston is on the coast and gets a lot of warmth from the Atlantic. Here in the Lake Sunapee region, this is my month so far:

mysql> select dt, lo_temp, lo_temp_time, hi_temp, hi_temp_time from daily where dt >= '2022-1-1';
+------------+---------+--------------+---------+--------------+
| dt         | lo_temp | lo_temp_time | hi_temp | hi_temp_time |
+------------+---------+--------------+---------+--------------+
| 2022-01-01 |  32.8 | 03:30:00   |  36.3 | 14:30:00   |
| 2022-01-02 |  21.9 | 00:00:00   |  36.5 | 09:50:00   |
| 2022-01-03 |  10.0 | 00:00:00   |  21.9 | 00:00:00   |
| 2022-01-04 |   6.9 | 04:30:00   |  30.7 | 14:30:00   |
| 2022-01-05 |  12.6 | 05:20:00   |  36.0 | 19:30:00   |
| 2022-01-06 |  24.4 | 00:00:00   |  34.1 | 12:50:00   |
| 2022-01-07 |  17.2 | 23:20:00   |  27.3 | 13:50:00   |
| 2022-01-08 |   3.5 | 22:20:00   |  24.2 | 15:00:00   |
| 2022-01-09 |   6.7 | 00:00:00   |  38.0 | 22:10:00   |
| 2022-01-10 |  11.9 | 00:00:00   |  35.6 | 00:00:00   |
| 2022-01-11 |  -9.1 | 23:20:00   |  11.9 | 00:00:00   |
| 2022-01-12 |  -9.1 | 00:00:00   |  26.9 | 14:20:00   |
| 2022-01-13 |  18.8 | 02:30:00   |  35.9 | 14:30:00   |
| 2022-01-14 |   1.8 | 23:50:00   |  34.9 | 11:20:00   |
| 2022-01-15 |  -8.6 | 07:40:00   |   6.1 | 14:10:00   |
| 2022-01-16 |  -8.4 | 07:40:00   |  28.7 | 14:40:00   |
| 2022-01-17 |  17.7 | 00:00:00   |  35.9 | 15:30:00   |
| 2022-01-18 |   3.9 | 00:00:00   |  27.6 | 00:00:00   |
| 2022-01-19 |  -2.0 | 02:40:00   |  40.2 | 14:40:00   |
| 2022-01-20 |   4.7 | 00:00:00   |  34.4 | 05:20:00   |
| 2022-01-21 |  -7.2 | 00:00:00   |  15.9 | 14:40:00   |
| 2022-01-22 |  -16.4 | 07:30:00   |  25.4 | 15:30:00   |
| 2022-01-23 |   1.3 | 04:40:00   |  28.4 | 12:20:00   |
| 2022-01-24 |   1.5 | 07:40:00   |  27.3 | 14:50:00   |
+------------+---------+--------------+---------+--------------+

Nothing record breaking, but a lot more sub-zero F° days than normal. I discovered I have another pipe that can freeze in cold weather. I can deal with it, as long as there’s heat!

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ric Werme
3
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ric Werme
January 25, 2022 7:15 am

“the previous owners didn’t bother to fix it after summer humidity corroded the controller circuit board”

Not replaceable?

1
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Ric Werme
January 25, 2022 7:37 am

One thing to remeber, heat pumps are great until extreme cold. They need full back up period.

Even the new low tempature ones, read the fine print. Minimum BTU out at cold tempature rating….

An all electric world is realy going to suck until you can by a portable nuclear backup generator…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Devils Tower
3
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Devils Tower
January 25, 2022 8:12 am

Like this?

comment image

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 25, 2022 6:20 am

Meanwhile in Olde Englande – go take a look at 2 places (Screen shot one one of them attached)

Average temp across the UK is currently about 2 Celsius and here’s the Surface Pressure Chart (from the Met Office)

Also and coz I can only add one picture to this comment, see my reply to self = a screenshot of UK Energy Numbers
Note that while we’re at the warmest time of the day (3 hrs after solar noon), all the energy stops are pulled flat out, the Biomass, the inter-connectors, the OCGT and Others.
Except 4GW headroom on CCGT
Thin Ice was never a better descriptor….

Screenshot 2022-01-25 at 14-05-20 Surface Pressure Charts.png
2
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 25, 2022 6:22 am

UK electricity…..Demand = 44.8GW as at 14:20 GMT
Hello Boris – is this how Saudi Arabia manage their oil output = by burning very very expensive Russian gas?

Screenshot 2022-01-25 at 14-19-21 Live generation data from the Great Britain electricity grid – Energy Numbers - Copy.png
Last edited 2 hours ago by Peta of Newark
4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 25, 2022 7:47 am

I believe the bulk of imported gas into the UK comes from Qatar.

“UK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become ‘supplier of last resort’”

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/uk-seeks-long-term-gas-deal-with-qatar-asks-become-supplier-last-resort-ft-2021-11-05/

“Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze”

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/energy-crisis-qatar-gas-uk-b1983252.html

Now, the EU is a very different matter….

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 25, 2022 8:01 am

Let’s do a lab rat test of the wind mills in icy conditions.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 25, 2022 6:23 am

“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.
﻿
“You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”

6
Reply
Peter W
January 25, 2022 6:44 am

All of this helps to explain why we moved from SW NH to Florida back in 2016. At least so far the temperature in Florida has not gone below freezing where we are.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Peter W
January 25, 2022 7:19 am

well, the climatistas say NH will soon be warm enough for palm trees- I hope so, as I’m just a few miles south of NH, in central MA- I look forward to that much warming so I can plant my fig tree that my grandfather brought from Italy 110 years ago- it’s been in pots ever since but I’d prefer to put it out in the garden, next to some palm trees :-}

Last edited 1 hour ago by Joseph Zorzin
4
Reply
John Garrett
January 25, 2022 6:58 am

HEADLINE:

(Bloomberg) Europe Forced to Rely on Expensive Dirty Coal to Keep Lights On
25 January, 2022

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-25/europe-forced-to-rely-on-expensive-dirty-coal-to-keep-lights-on

3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  John Garrett
January 25, 2022 8:14 am

“Dirty” 🙂

0
Reply
Rudi
January 25, 2022 6:59 am

If JB promises something it most probably is not going to happen.

2
Reply
Vuk
January 25, 2022 7:05 am

French environmental regulations has come to force, which means that from the January 1st it is effectively impossible to install a gas boiler in a newly built, but a replacement of old boiler is still allowed.
Stupid policy made by stupid policymakers. Fortunately, due to strong nuclear sector, the electricity prices are reasonable and annual price increase is limited to 4%, the number that the Brits can only dream about, but the EDF is majority state owned.

3
Reply
Mickey Reno
January 25, 2022 7:08 am

Where indeed? But you can’t expect such a rhetorical question to influence these greenie commies. The energy will come from the same imaginary Unicorn sphincter as economic “multipliers” and all that extra public Good that will come from their self-evidently True Utopian political visions, such as 100% renewable mandates and so forth. These fantasies are not bound by reality. No, they are UNCONSTRAINED visions, i.e. pipe dreams.

Time for them to read Thomas Sowell’s “A Conflict of Visions.” I almost said reread, but I’m pretty sure 99.9% of them have never read it in the first place. Handy hint: you can read it for free, online https://openlibrary.org/authors/OL232262A/Thomas_Sowell

2
Reply
Speed
January 25, 2022 7:14 am

According to the chart, 47% of the power comes from natural gas — cheap, safe, reliable and relatively clean.
In a rational world these would be the last replaced.

22% of the power come from nuclear — cheap, safe, reliable and absolutely clean.
In a truly rational world we would be building nuclear power plants as fast as we could.

All submarines in the U.S. Navy are nuclear-powered.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Submarines_in_the_United_States_Navy

The U.S. Navy has 11 nuclear powered aircraft carriers with four more planned.
https://www.military.com/navy/us-navy-ships.html

Crazy world.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
January 25, 2022 7:14 am

Today’s Bah-stin Globe has an article that says the sea has risen 9″ in Newport, RI since 1930, “faster than the global average”: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/25/metro/wetter-warmer-more-extreme-report-lays-out-climate-change-impacts-ri/

I’m not aware that Newport is slowly sinking like much of the coastal plain further south. So, how can the sea rise faster there than the global average?- and, isn’t 9″ a wee bit of an exaggeration? Maybe Newport is sinking and if it is, then 9″ might be possible but then that fact is irrelevant to the bigger climate “threat”. The first comment at the bottom of the article is, “Cue all the climate change deniers who will claim this is fake news even as they are treading water.” I think it is fake news but since I don’t have the facts, I’m not going to comment there – or I’ll be pounced on by dozens of climatistas. Bah-stin is full of them, especially Cambridge- or I should say “The People’s Republic of Cambridge”- where I’m told, if you have a tree in your yard and you want to cut it- first you must get a certified arborist to write a report saying the tree is dead or dying- otherwise, you don’t dare cut that tree!

3
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 25, 2022 7:32 am

You mean Traitor Joe?

3
Reply
Pauleta
January 25, 2022 7:33 am

Well, you get what you voted for, right?

3
Reply
billtoo
January 25, 2022 7:43 am

oh please. there are still huge tracts of forest that can be cut to make room for solar.

-2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  billtoo
January 25, 2022 8:09 am

For saving climte, if necessary, living forests are much better than any panel.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  billtoo
January 25, 2022 8:35 am

Solar in NE doesn’t compute.

1
Reply
Terry
January 25, 2022 7:51 am

Well perhaps folks shouldn’t live in these cold areas. I’d like to move to California or Arizona for example

0
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Terry
January 25, 2022 8:16 am

Bring your own water for whatever amount of time you’re planning on staying…

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 25, 2022 7:53 am

Since Harvard students want to give away timber land assets in the endowment fund, maybe buying up pipelines in the Northeast to close them down would be a better option. Those voters need to learn some hard lessons starting with Edward Markey’s enablers.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 25, 2022 8:17 am

Promise? They deserve it most.

1
Reply
Linda Goodman
January 25, 2022 8:32 am

Of course millions people will die, it’s a culling. Did you catch the medical roundtable yesterday? It will terrify and infuriate you.
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Medical Doctors Pandemic Response Roundtable
“Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.”

1
Reply
