Your Last Chance. Usien, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism Climate ugliness Opinion

Time Magazine: Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Time Magazine, the struggle to keep global warming below 1.5C is all but lost – but governments have to keep spending money.

Did We Just Blow Our Last, Best Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

BY JUSTIN WORLAND DECEMBER 30, 2021 7:00 AM EST

In mid-2020, after the pandemic had settled in, I wrote in a TIME cover story that the stars had aligned to make 2020 and 2021 the “last, best chance” to keep the world from experiencing the worst impacts of climate change. Temperatures have risen more than 1.1°C since the Industrial Revolution, and the COVID-19 pandemic had unexpectedly opened up new pathways to rethink the global economy to help the world avoid the 1.5°C of temperature rise, long seen as a marker of when the planet will start to experience the catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change. 

Now, 18 months later, the world seems poised to blow it. Governments across the globe have failed to spend big on a green economic recovery. Political leaders from the world’s largest economies have made lofty promises to eliminate their carbon footprints but failed to offer concrete policies to get there. And President Joe Biden’s ambitions for bold climate legislation have been stymied in Congress.

The Biden Administration has described its strategy as an “all of government” approach, meaning every agency and official needs to consider how their work can help address the issue. But, despite a swathe of new rules and regulations targeting emissions, the Administration has hinged much of its agenda on a key piece of legislation dubbed Build Back Better. 

Without it, or something of equal scale, the target remains an empty promise. “It’s impossible to get from here to there without these investments,” says John Podesta, the former advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who now works on climate issues, of the role Build Back Better bill plays in meeting Biden’s goal.

Read more: https://time.com/6130470/climate-change-2021-build-back-better/

Of course, we all still have an opportunity to atone. No matter how dire the crisis, there always has to be a way back for the climate sinners.

The leaders of the climate movement appear to consciously walk a narrow line between motivational fear and disengaged despair. Anyone who crosses the line gets a smack from fellow Climate activists. In my opinion, none of them appear to care about the very real suffering they inflict on their trusting followers.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 10:09 am

Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change Destroy Economies By Spending $Trillions On A Non-Problem? There, fixed.
I certainly hope so!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bruce Cobb
8
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 10:41 am

Oh fear not – they won’t stop squandering precious resources on the “climate” tail-chasing exercise *just* because we’ve “blown our opportunity to fix” the *non-existent problem* for the tenth time.

2
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 10:55 am

not a chance

0
Reply
Bryan A
December 31, 2021 10:11 am

Now Time, don’t worry there’s always TIME…
If worse comes to worse the temperature record can always be adjusted to WARM the past and shave a few tenths of a degree off the historic record to give the illusion of more time.
While COP 26 was the last best hope, COP 27 will beg be the NEXT LAST BEST HOPE filled by the Subsequent Next Last Best Hope COP 28

3
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
December 31, 2021 10:20 am

WAVY JET STREAM = BIG TEMP CONTRAST (-38F IN MT, +87F IN AL); RECORD COLD AND SNOW HIT ALASKA; + SASKATCHEWAN BREAKS 16 LOW TEMP RECORDS, SETS NEW POWER USAGE
December 31, 2021 Cap Allon
In these days of catastrophic global warming, Environment Canada have an extreme cold weather alert in place and have urged people to take “extraordinary precautions”…
 

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
December 31, 2021 11:09 am

Meanwhile in the UK
“The Met Office said Merryfield in Somerset has recorded a high of 15.8C – meaning today is the warmest New Year’s Eve on record for the UK.”
Warm is good, saving money on heating.
Cold is bad, old people die from hypothermia.
temperatures: https://www.ventusky.com/?p=47;-34;1&l=temperature-850hpa
wind: https://www.ventusky.com/?p=47;-34;1&l=wind-850hpa

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Doug
December 31, 2021 10:20 am

Where is the “real pain”. Where are the victims ? Just shut the hell up you climate hoaxers. We are done with you

3
Reply
Jeffery P
December 31, 2021 10:30 am

Yep. Too late. Let’s party.

2
Reply
AGW is Not Science
December 31, 2021 10:40 am

In short, NO.

Because there is nothing to “tackle.”

Our pittance of “emissions” don’t drive the atmospheric CO2 level, and atmospheric CO2 does not drive the Earth’s temperature anyway. Never has, isn’t now, and never will.

2
Reply
Aeitiuz
December 31, 2021 10:40 am

Isn’t this our 19th nervous last chance to tackle climate change? Why yes. Yes, I think it is.

3
Reply
John Bell
December 31, 2021 10:40 am

They keep saying 1.5 Deg. C but the article by Willis E. shows 2.0 deg. C already and all is well. So funny to read alarmist articles, always “almost too late” forever and on and on. I wish they would shut up and concern themselves with real problems, but they tend to turn a blind eye toward those.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
December 31, 2021 10:40 am

Hey, Time magazine: now wait just one minute! I thought that you picked Greta Thunberg as your “Person of the Year” back in 2019 for the specific purpose of keeping the AGW/CAGW alarmism alive and well for another generation.

Are you now admitting BIG FAIL there?

But there’s no reason to loose faith . . . I assure you that they will be many, many more “last, best chances” coming from the “experts” in such things.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
1
Reply
fretslider
December 31, 2021 10:43 am

Satchmo said it best:

We have all the time in the world

1
Reply
alastair gray
December 31, 2021 10:43 am

Harvard Crimson. Iggerant twat History Major. Never had a real job in his life. Straight out of the Climatista kit box. Like John Cooke and the dreadful Oreskes. Honestly how can such horrible useless pseudo intellects consider that the world should listen to them
I suppose a monstrous ego and having some idiot pay you astronomical sums to peddle the crap helps

Last edited 35 minutes ago by alastair gray
2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  alastair gray
December 31, 2021 11:17 am

Like John Cooke and the dreadful Oreskes.

Yes! What do they bring to the party? They can’t even see CO2 like Tin-Foil Hat Greta.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
December 31, 2021 10:48 am

I’m totally sure that people living ‘at the beginning of the industrial revolution’ would have loved the prospect of a 1.5 degree rise in global temperature (had they been aware of the concept).

0
Reply
Steve Case
December 31, 2021 10:48 am

“In my opinion, none of them appear to care about the very real suffering they inflict on their trusting followers.”
_____________________________________________________

Neither did Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Maduro or any other tin pot left wing dictator you can think of.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
December 31, 2021 10:49 am

In 1988 Time dropped the “Person of the year” issue in favour of “planet of the year”
“Planet of the Year, representing the growing environmental movement as well as several natural and ecological disasters that struck in 1988: among them were the 1988–1989 North American drought, “syringe tide“, 1988 Bangladesh cyclone and 1988 Armenian earthquake, as well as ozone depletionglobal warming, radioactive contamination and deforestation.”
This tells you their philosophy…also shows you that most of their memes have come and gone a couple of times since 1988…..now just clickbaiters…

Last edited 32 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
0
Reply
garboard
December 31, 2021 10:49 am

anybody know exactly what will happen when we cross the dreaded apocalyptic catastrophic end of the world 1.5 C line ? will the ocean suddenly rise 10 feet the year the line is crossed? will all of antarctica and greenland melt .? will there be an endless succession of cat 5 hurricanes ? enquiring minds want to know how to prepare for this inevitable doomsday

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  garboard
December 31, 2021 10:52 am

Nothing will happen except for the exploding green heads. If they haven’t been chopped off by a very angry people who realise they have been told porkies.

0
Reply
Duane
December 31, 2021 10:54 am

Who cares what Time Magazine writes or thinks?

1
Reply
Forrest
December 31, 2021 11:12 am

<sigh> The IPCC is only confident ( from my reading of it ) that 0.7 Degrees come from man made changes to the environment. This includes CO2, infrastructure, land use, methane, etc… 0.7 Degrees in 150 years. YET we people like this who CANNOT UNDERSTAND that even if you IMPLEMENTED the Green agenda’s it will not change anything.

Look the ONLY possible mitigation to CO2 used for energy is Nukes right now and NO ONE ( Political in the USA ) seems willing to say it. Also do we REALLY need it anyway? CO2 is such a minor player in the increase in temperature. MAYBE half, and that is if you factor in the TERRIBLE noise from everything else.

<sigh> Look I am happy to move away from fossil fuels and then observe the results ( should not really change anything ) but only if it is with a SANE replacement.

P.S. I believe energy costs are EVERYTHING. If we had cheep energy we could create so much MORE.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
December 31, 2021 11:13 am

Of course, we all still have an opportunity to atone. No matter how dire the crisis, there always has to be a way back for the climate sinners.

Indulgences!

0
Reply
Art
December 31, 2021 11:18 am

Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?
Hmmm, they seem to have short memories. There have been dozens of “last chances” that have come and gone, yet every year there are new “last chances”. And without a doubt, Time Magazine will be printing more of the same for years to come.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda Opinion

Climate Scientist: Movie “Don’t Look Up” Captures How Nobody Listens

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Three Years Till The Guardian’s Global Climate Catastrophe

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Scientists Recruiting Kids for Climate Propaganda

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Claim: Japan McDonalds Reducing Food Portions because Climate Change

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Climate ugliness Opinion

Time Magazine: Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
nuclear power

Germany To Shut Down All Remaining Nuclear Plants, Forcing Reliance On Fossil Fuels

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Update: NASA Plans Coverage of Webb Space Telescope Deployments

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Propaganda hurricanes

Matt McGrath Trumpets The Latest Hurricane Junk Science

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: