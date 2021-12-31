Climate News

New York Climate Act Scoping Plan

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

On December 30, 2021 New York State released for public comment its Draft Scoping Plan that defines how to “achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda”.  Given the intrusive changes to lifestyles, risks to a reliable electric system, substantial cost increases, serious environmental impacts of the necessary wind, solar and storage technologies, and the lack of any direct global warming benefits it is imperative all New Yorkers get involved with the comment process.  For everyone else it is worth taking a look to see what the “plan” is when your version of “net-zero” is proposed.  Spoiler alert for anyone from Europe – no they did not learn anything from the current energy crisis unfolding there.

Background

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) was passed in 2019 and became effective on 1/1/2020.  Climate Action Council has been working since then to develop plans to implement the Act.  Starting in the fall of 2020 seven advisory panels developed recommended policies to meet the targets that were presented to the Climate Action Council in the spring of 2021.  Over the summer of 2021 the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) and its consultant Energy + Environmental Economics (E3) prepared an Integration Analysis to “estimate the economy-wide benefits, costs, and GHG emissions reductions associated with pathways that achieve the Climate Act GHG emission limits and carbon neutrality goal”.  The Integration Analysis implementation strategies were incorporated into the Scoping Plan over the past couple of months and at the December 20, 2021 Climate Action Council meeting they voted to release the Scoping Plan for public comment.  The comment period will be at least 120 days long but there were suggestions that it should be extended.  When finalized the Plan will be used to revise the New York Energy Plan and rulemaking to implement its provisions will begin.

New York Plan

In brief the plan to achieve net-zero by 2050 requires New Yorkers to electrify everything and rely on wind and solar to produce that electricity.  Risky emission reduction strategies from all sectors will be required and personal choices limited. All residences will have to be completely electrified and be “grid-interactive” despite the risks to safety in the event of an ice storm.  In the transportation sector electric vehicles will be required with vehicle miles traveled limits and zoning changes to discourage the use of personal vehicles. 

The New York electric gird is a complex system that has evolved over many years.  It is a highly reliable system using proven hardware and procedures.  Reliance on unprecedented levels of wind and solar has not been proven on the scale necessary. The energy storage system technology to account for intermittent wind and solar has not been tested for the proposed use.  The critical reliability resource for winter-time wind lulls does not exist.  These make it an ill-conceived plan that will likely end in a reliability crisis. 

The greenhouse gas emission target in the Climate Act were not determined or based on cost feasibility. The net direct societal costs range between $310 and $290 billion but no estimates of the costs to consumers have been announced. The Scoping Plan claims that societal benefits outweigh the costs; however, societal benefits do not lower the direct costs to consumers.

When the Climate Act eliminates New York’s greenhouse gas emissions the effect on global warming will not be measurable.  The expected impact on global warming of eliminating New York emissions is only 0.01°C by the year 2100.  More importantly, New York’s emissions will be negated in a matter of months by countries in the developing world building their energy systems with reliable and affordable fossil fuels.  To deny those countries the benefits of plentiful electricity using those fuels is immoral.

The Climate Act only accounts for fossil fuel life-cycle costs and environmental impacts while ignoring the life-cycle impacts of wind, solar, and energy storage technologies.  Those “zero-emissions” resources may not have emissions when generating electricity but the volume of materials needed to access dilute wind and solar energy and the rare earth elements necessary for those technologies certainly have environmental impacts when mined and processed.  The large number of wind turbines and solar panels will also create massive amounts of waste when they are retired.  Furthermore, the cumulative environmental impacts of thousands of wind turbines and square miles of solar panels has not been compared to the environmental impacts of current fossil fuel technology.  Solar energy is being developed now without any limits on the loss of prime farmland.  Finally, it is unreasonable to expect that there will be any changes to environmental impacts due to climate change because the New York effect on global warming is too small to measure.

Response

Most New Yorkers are unaware that the Climate Act exists.  Given the constant biased coverage of imminent and catastrophic climate change impacts many may agree that something needs to be done.  Unfortunately, the bottom line is that we don’t have the technology today to meet the ambitions and schedule of the Climate Act and maintain current reliability standards and affordability.  Given the issues outlined above I think New Yorkers will agree with me that the State should reconsider the targets and schedule of the law.

According to the press release:

“The release of the Draft Scoping Plan, available at the New York State Climate Act website (leaves DEC website), kicks off a 120-day public comment period beginning Jan. 1, 2022. New Yorkers are encouraged to submit comments via the online public comment form, via email at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov, and via U.S. mail to Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399. The public comment period will also include at least six public hearings across the State. Details and information about how to participate in the public hearings will be announced in early 2022.”

In order to raise awareness please alert any New Yorkers you know that the public comment process has started. The other side of the story is available at my Citizens Guide to the Climate Act.  For example, an annotated version of the summary New York Plan material above is included that provides backup for that material.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.  This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 31, 2021 2:24 pm

All residences will have to be completely electrified and be “grid-interactive”

So they can cut you off when unreliables reliably fail, perhaps?

electric vehicles will be required with vehicle miles traveled limits and zoning changes to discourage the use of personal vehicles

And any remaining personal vehicles can be tracked and monitored.

Welcome to your new Socialist Utopia. You will own nothing, have electricity when we decide you are worthy, be monitored and tracked, and you will be happy!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
11
Reply
Andy Espersen
December 31, 2021 2:37 pm

I wonder what has made this sort of political madness psychologically possible in what used to be an eminently sane country? Is it caused by the phenomenon of instant mass communication?

This is happening at the same time – but correlation is not necessarily the same as causation.

2
Reply
Kevin McNeill
Reply to  Andy Espersen
December 31, 2021 2:54 pm

The answer is here, https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/why-lockdown-and-climate-policies-are-doomed-to-fail/

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
Reply to  Kevin McNeill
December 31, 2021 3:33 pm

Thank you, Kevin McNeill, for this thought-provoking article. And, as it happens, an article first published right now. These are burning, present problems. Reality will force a solution upon us very soon.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Andy Espersen
December 31, 2021 3:40 pm

I wonder what has made this sort of political madness psychologically possible in what used to be an eminently sane country?

Although social media manipulation helps, I’m sure that it is caused by the increased wealth created by fossil fuels. Now that people have enough wealth and means of production that many, many people can be employed in utterly useless occupations, they come up with utterly useless ideas for more utterly useless occupations. Unfortunately, some are utterly destructive too.

Basically, success contains the seeds of its own destruction. I cannot help but wonder if the Roman Empire looked similar towards its end.

0
Reply
markl
December 31, 2021 2:39 pm

Nothing but bullshit and virtue signaling proposed by people that don’t have a clue what it would take, how much it would cost, and the impact on the city and its’ people. When will these politicians get over this notion that you can demand or legislate total renewable energy generation?

3
Reply
GeoNC
Reply to  markl
December 31, 2021 3:39 pm

To hell with NYC. Good luck trying to stay warm with electric heat in the winter in Upstate areas like the Adirondacks when it regularly gets 20 below. Electric bills will be pushing &1,000 per month if you don’t have a wood stove but NYC residents could give a crap about those poor hicks who won’t be able to afford to heat their houses. And NYSERDA is one of the most useless and parasitic bureaucracies ever created.

0
Reply
Jeff Reppun
December 31, 2021 2:40 pm

Another document that references the IPCC as a primary source of proof of climate change then lists weather events, primarily hurricanes and “Super Storms” (they must be worst than a hurricane, right?) that contradicts the IPCC on extreme weather events.

Scientific garbage.

3
Reply
John the Econ
December 31, 2021 2:41 pm

I like it when horrible Progressive experiments take place a long way away from where I live.

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  John the Econ
December 31, 2021 3:02 pm

The intermittent energy is frightful. But here it’s so reliable. So, spread the Green blight, spread the Green blight, …

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John the Econ
December 31, 2021 3:43 pm

I like it when horrible Progressive experiments take place a long way away from where I live.

I don’t like it, but prefer it to it happening near me, yes. We must hope that the lesson is learned, however. In Texas they managed to hide it with obfuscation and lies (I’m looking at griff and his fellow CAGW cultists). This must not be allowed to happen again.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  John the Econ
December 31, 2021 3:45 pm

take place a long way away from where I live

Beware the interconnector.

The small state of South Australia has managed to transfer its generator intermittency to the larger States via interconnectors. Other states are seduced by the apparent low cost of zero marginal cost electricity without working out how it is going to impact on dispatchable generators located in their states.

UK and Germany are doing the same thing in Europe. Other countries are sharing the hidden costs of grid instability resulting from intermittent power generation.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 31, 2021 2:52 pm

So what if they have still air? And clouds?

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 31, 2021 2:59 pm

Simpels! Surprise!

0
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 31, 2021 4:01 pm

We have already had it in the UK last year and a fortnight ago.
We had the natural gas and nuclear plants working flat out and bought a lot of electricity from Europe.
Meanwhile the government decided not to store natural gas, stopped fracking, and exploring for oil and gas in the North Sea.

0
Reply
observa
December 31, 2021 2:56 pm

Unfortunately, the bottom line is that we don’t have the technology today to meet the ambitions and schedule of the Climate Act and maintain current reliability standards and affordability.

Well Oz taxpayers are throwing their hat into the ARENA incentivizing and derisking some advanced inverter capabilities required for large scale battery grid firming-
Australia pours funding into advanced inverter capability batteries – FocusTechnica
so would that help? Or has NY got the incentivizing and derisking covered?

0
Reply
RicDre
December 31, 2021 3:11 pm

Here is the flowchart that New York used to design their new “bold clean energy” system:

Then-a-Miracle-Occurs-2[1].jpg
1
Reply
Albert H Brand
December 31, 2021 3:18 pm

What is so interesting is that many neighbors in affluent Westchester County have natural gas generation and con Edison has upgraded our gas supply from 4” to 12” under the road out back. Why would they do this if no one can use gas? Why did Cuomo shut down Indian Point and replace with 1.6GW gas generation? Does the right hand know what the left hand is doing?
.

0
Reply
observa
Reply to  Albert H Brand
December 31, 2021 3:33 pm

Well the left hand does the incentivizing and derisking and the right hand gets right on with the details. Little did the youthful observa know in his exuberance to understand the dismal science that whole new fields of flowers with griffternomics and gretanomics would open up to him in his dotage.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 3:23 pm

Correction, it’s the Daft Scoping Plan.

0
Reply
H B
December 31, 2021 3:31 pm

NY city is dead if this is implemented enjoy your serfdom

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  H B
December 31, 2021 3:44 pm

Sometimes going on vacation is an eye opener.

D992DEBF-330B-4C01-AC04-252161F4A865.png
0
Reply
RickWill
December 31, 2021 3:36 pm

The net direct societal costs range between $310 and $290 billion 

This makes me smile! Whet deluded fool came up with this uninformed range!

That amount might achieve something if it was all invested in nuclear power and New Yorkers got very efficient at installing nuclear plants.

Investing that amount in intermittent sources will achieve very little.

0
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
December 31, 2021 3:48 pm

It will be a chilly start to January in the US and Canada.comment image

0
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
December 31, 2021 3:50 pm

North Dakota. Current temperature in degrees Celsius.comment image

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Ireneusz Palmowski
0
Reply
RickWill
December 31, 2021 3:57 pm

New York has experienced some notable power blackouts. The 1977 blackout was significant for the time it took to restart something that grew over decades but never completely stopped.

Adding intermittent generators to a power grid is risky business with regard system stability and outages. Relying solely on that power grid to stay alive is serious business.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

High Energy Costs the Christmas Gift of ‘Green’ Politicians

22 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science Climate News

A Meander Through Sun And Wind

4 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News Coal solar power wind power

Germany Burning More Coal, Renewable Energy Share Falling

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: December 20, 2021

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate News

New York Climate Act Scoping Plan

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate ugliness Opinion

Time Magazine: Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
nuclear power

Germany To Shut Down All Remaining Nuclear Plants, Forcing Reliance On Fossil Fuels

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Update: NASA Plans Coverage of Webb Space Telescope Deployments

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: