Germany To Shut Down All Remaining Nuclear Plants, Forcing Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Germany announced that it would shutter its remaining six nuclear power plants by the end of 2022, completely ending its reliance on the renewable source.

“For the energy industry in Germany, the nuclear phase-out is final,” Kerstin Andreae, the head of the nation’s largest energy industry association, told Reuters.

Three of the nuclear reactors will be shut down Friday while the remaining three will be closed in a year, according to Reuters. The German government accelerated its phase down of nuclear energy after the Fukushima meltdown in Japan in 2011, a catastrophe that the International Atomic Energy Agency gave the highest level of accident rating.

In 2020, nuclear power accounted for roughly 6% of Germany’s total energy supply and produced more than 11% of its electricity, data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showed. By comparison, nuclear power accounted for more than 13% of the country’s total energy supply and produced nearly 30% of its electricity in 2000. (RELATED: Nuclear May Be The Ticket To A Carbon-Free Future. Why Do Environmentalists Hate It?)

“Each country pursues its own strategy to fight man-made climate change,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 10 when asked if nuclear energy is sustainable, Reuters reported. “What unites us is that we recognize that responsibility and are ambitious.”

Sholz stopped short of explicitly labeling nuclear a renewable energy source, Reuters reported at the time. Nuclear energy doesn’t produce any emissions and is considered clean by the U.S. government.

Germany continues to pursue an energy policy that will make renewables account for 80% of power demand by 2030.

However, the move to shut all nuclear plants in Germany is expected to make the nation more reliant on fossil fuels, according to the Center for Promotion of Sustainable Development. It will also reportedly make Germany more reliant on natural gas imports from Russia, which has been accused of manipulating supplies for geopolitical purposes.

The country ultimately plans to generate most of its power from solar and wind in the future, two renewable sources that have been criticized as unreliable and intermittent. Europe is currently in the midst of an energy crisis largely because wind blew at levels well below capacity, forcing greater natural gas reliance and driving energy bills up. (RELATED: ‘Cannot Power The World With Solar Panels And Wind Turbines Alone’: Bipartisan Lawmakers Advocate For Increased Nuclear Energy)

“If we had high winds or just reasonable winds over that period, we wouldn’t have seen these price spikes,” Rory McCarthy, a senior analyst at the energy research firm Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters last week.

Wind produced about 23% of Germany’s electricity and solar produced about 9% in 2020, according to the IEA.

Read the full article here.

John H
December 31, 2021 6:04 am

And how many Coal burning power stations using Lignite did they build.

https://networks.online/power/germany-to-switch-on-more-coal-fired-power-despite-2038-exit/

Wonder wat they are smoking to come up with such idiotic policies.

Reply
Redge
Reply to  John H
December 31, 2021 6:15 am

If they were smoking what I think they were smoking one ounce of it produces at least the equivalent CO2 emissions as burning 7 gallons of gasoline

Obviously, the CO2 emitted from smoking weed is beneficial whereas the dirty CO2 emitted from coal is dirty, horrible, child-stunting CO2

Reply
Ian Johnson
Reply to  Redge
December 31, 2021 8:07 am

24/7 reliable electricity would also be helpful for growing the stuff. I haven’t known it grow by moonlight.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  John H
December 31, 2021 8:02 am

The new Government will legalize weed. Maybe they were smoking illegally when they signed the nuclear exit law.

Reply
JON P PETERSON
Reply to  John H
December 31, 2021 8:40 am

“Each country pursues its own strategy to fight man-made climate change,”  German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 10 when asked if nuclear energy is sustainable
….
Is Germany expecting that a tsunami will wipe out it’s nuclear power plants?

As Forrest Gump said; “Stupid is as stupid does”
I guess they want more CO2, not less ??

– JPP

Reply
John Shewchuk
December 31, 2021 6:05 am

And soon the Stone Age will return to Stonehenge.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  John Shewchuk
December 31, 2021 7:47 am

Remember Einstein’s famous warning, no matter what weapons WWIII is fought with, the next will be with stones.

Reply
Scissor
December 31, 2021 6:07 am

Kerzen kaufen.

Reply
Tom Halla
December 31, 2021 6:13 am

The greens do have a real nihilist tendency.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 31, 2021 7:58 am

Not just the Greens – it is Kant the Omnipulverizer, the destroyer of not just the body, but of ideas.

Reply
SxyxS
December 31, 2021 6:16 am

Incredible how easy it is to sabotage a country with green marxism.
But that’s what marxism was always about.

One can expect that lockdowns and vaccinations will continue to hide the destruction.

Reply
Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 6:22 am

It is so comforting to know that major decisions affecting the quality of people’s lives, and even life itself are being made on the basis of emotions, not facts or actual science.

Reply
_Jim
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 6:35 am

Dunning-Kruger affected voters driving Dunning-Kruger affected pols; where are the professional engineering societies (IEEE, APS etc) in all this?

Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  _Jim
December 31, 2021 6:54 am

“where are the professional engineering societies (IEEE, APS etc) in all this?”

If APS is any indication, they’re probably onboard with this nonsense.

Reply
_Jim
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
December 31, 2021 7:17 am

re: “If APS is any indication, they’re probably onboard with this nonsense.”

Therein lies the problem; All rational thought has ‘left the planet’ at that point. We are doomed. Either that, or APS as an organization will die and some other org will take its place, in time. There is yet some hope for mankind as long as some of us do not abandon rational thought, it just will not be in this time frame, with this present generation … in the meantime, more ‘lessons’ will be learned the hard way.

Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  _Jim
December 31, 2021 8:36 am

All rational thought has ‘left the planet’

So long, and thanks for all the fish!

Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
December 31, 2021 8:16 am

Examples from the American Society of Civil Engineers. My physics instructors (High School and College) didn’t teach me like phys.org, but I’m not an engineer, having never worked with one like that either. “For an engineer to be expected to handle all of that plus concepts that are beyond engineering, I think you need an education that sets you up for that.”

https://www.asce.org/publications-and-news/civil-engineering-source/civil-engineering-magazine/issues/magazine-issue/article/2021/11/what-does-infrastructure-have-to-do-with-social-justice-and-equity?utm_medium=email&utm_source=rasa_io

https://phys.org/news/2021-12-large-natural-gas-climate-gains.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=rasa_io

Reply
oeman 50
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 8:13 am

I’m sorry Bruce, but the Germans are rightfully afraid of all the tsunamis in Germany. Shut everything down!

Reply
Krishna Gans
December 31, 2021 6:30 am

Amazing times ahead 😀

Air pumps will be asked to move the mills 😀

Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 31, 2021 6:39 am

Will the last person to have a house or a car or a job please turn off the lghts before leaving the stage. On second thoughts dont bother they will switch themselves off

Reply
Beta Blocker
December 31, 2021 6:39 am

Rolls-Royce/MTU to the rescue with a complete offering of diesel and gas-fired gensets for those times when your wind turbines and your solar panels just won’t perform to expectations.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Beta Blocker
December 31, 2021 7:37 am

Curiously Rolls-Royce announced SMR, Small Modular Reactors, and BoJo apparently is doing something. Will Germany’s MTU tow the line?

https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Rolls-Royce-secures-funding-for-SMR-deployment

Even France has a SMR program.

Are we seeing something like Mainframe Reactors replaced by SMR’s?
IBM’s Watson made the dumbest remark ever – the world needs 5 mainframes. Look what happened.
We need 6000 1gw reactors, or many more SMR’s…

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
Reply
Bruce Cobb
December 31, 2021 6:42 am

See, nuclear “clogs the grid”, and we can’t have that. Don’t ask me how, I don’t know. Maybe Griff knows. The font of energy wisdom.

Reply
Bigus Macus
December 31, 2021 6:45 am

Yet the French have 56 nuclear power reactors in operation.

Reply
markl
Reply to  Bigus Macus
December 31, 2021 7:49 am

And I bet they don’t retire all of them until “renewable energy” is proven it can take their place, which will be never.

Reply
John Bell
December 31, 2021 6:47 am

Pass the popcorn please!

Reply
Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 6:52 am

It’s impressive that Germany has had the wit to learn from Japan’s unsolved disaster. If the careful, thoughtful Japanese could make the simple construction planning error that caused the death of Fukushima Daichi with the disruption of so many people’s lives, and the ongoing radioactive pollution of the North Pacific, what hidden Nuclear flaw awaits Germany?

Nuclear electricity remains:

  • unaffordable
  • uninsurable
  • undisposable
  • unreplaceable

”Whom the gods would destroy, they first make proud.” ~ancient Greeks

Storage has always been the solution to Renewable Energy and continues to develop at high speed, with several more methods coming on stream over the past decade. Distributed Energy and Conservation are also helping.

Of course, most readers of WUWT have little concern with using fossil fuels, based upon the many researchers who report in these pages that CO2 is Not THE cause of regional climate changes worldwide. All we need is to have NetZero pollution of air, water & soil from mining and burning them.

Reply
Duane
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:05 am

You’re a blithering idiot.

Nuclear is cheaper than coal and is extremely safe. Nuclear is obviously insurable, moron. Nuclear waste IS disposable, idiot. Everything in the universe are a replaceable. Indeed if nations built and operated safe breeder reactors, then nuclear most certainly is sustainable because it produces its own plutonium fuel. In any event there is a virtually unlimited supply of uranium and thorium fuel easily recovered from the Earth’s crust.

Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:09 am

So, nuclear is “BAD” because “something might happen”? That’s retarded.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:11 am

CO2 isn’t a pollution, never was and never will be. For all life on earth it’s a fertilizer.

Reply
won't get fooled again
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:11 am

Storage has always been the solution to Renewable Energy and continues to develop at high speed, with several more methods coming on stream over the past decade.”
what exactly are these? Pumped Storage is most likely the best, but not very efficient.
“Distributed Energy and Conservation are also helping.” What do you mean? People going without and freezing / burning up, because of the cost?

Reply
Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:15 am

Lorne, which viable energy storage methods do you see for now and in the future? With viable, I mean safe, efficient, affordable energy storage that can be deployed anywhere in the world.

Reply
_Jim
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:22 am

This, folks, is the Dunning-Kruger effect showing its “full glory”. The path to Idiocracy is paved with Green Ideas, and is being brought to by the likes of Lorne WHITE and his/her/its fellow travelers.

Reply
Mathieu Simoneau
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:23 am

If you are to deny the extensive reporting supported by publi data concerning the beneficial greening of the earth by co2, better come prepared. Childishly denying the truths of it without even an attempt at argument squarely place you into the useful idiot rank.

You wrongly think most people here do not mind using fossil fuel. What you wrongly call pollution (co2) remain the basis of all life and the fact lso remain plant life prefer a 1000 or more ppm of it.

So my friend where is the beef? Because you resume of nuclear flaws were the failures of the past generations of reactors. The 4th generation solve all of them. Why don’t you give it a pass, since you are quick to give a pass to unrealized capacity storage that exist only in paper hypothesis.

Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:24 am

“Storage has always been the solution to Renewable Energy”

Not for woody biomass- the only truly green, renewable and dependable base load power. Storage is in the managed forests, which are also producing high value timber for homes, furniture and paper products- along with wildlife habitat, watershed protection, recreation, etc. Currently producing roughly 6% of electricity in Germany.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:33 am

Are you Griff?

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:42 am

NetZero costs $100 TRILLION as US Climate Finance expert Marc Carney ‘splained at COP26 :
Bloomberg : Net-Zero a Ruthless, Relentless Focus for GFANZ: Mark Carney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwz8i4UBGIE

So pony up!

Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 7:54 am

At least China has the right idea — more nuclear — more coal & CO2 … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Iu9D5RhqQ

Reply
beng135
Reply to  Lorne WHITE
December 31, 2021 8:34 am

Obviously Lorne, the nuclear-fearmongering has gotten to you. What a shame, but you have alot of company.

Reply
Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 6:56 am

There is nothing “renewable” about nuclear power.

Reply
Duane
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 7:07 am

Not true if breeder reactors are used. They consume uranium or thorium to produce mor fuel as reaction byproducts. The technology is well established and safe.

Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Duane
December 31, 2021 7:26 am

and that should be enough until fusion is mastered

Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 7:10 am

There is nothing “renewable” about nuclear power.
________________________________________

And then there’s this LINK it’s really difficult to know what’s true and what isn’t

Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 7:38 am

There is no such thing as “renewable” energy. You cannt renew energy – you can only use it once. Wind and solar power rely on a continual stream of fusion energy from the sun.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 7:44 am

Besides fission fast breeders, with Fusion power All The Worlds a Mine.

Reply
beng135
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
December 31, 2021 8:39 am

With breeding, by the time nuclear runs out of fuel (1000 yrs), we should be able to mine metallic asteroids or other bodies like the far side of Mercury for more uranium or thorium.

Reply
commieBob
December 31, 2021 7:16 am

They are against anything that actually works.

In the Superman comics there was Bizarro World. ‘They’ remind me of that.

Us hate beauty! Us love ugliness!

‘They’ do the opposite of anything that makes sense because ‘making sense’ is a product of toxic masculinity, the patriarchy, and capitalism. Because of their ‘superior’ education, their attitudes and behavior mimic schizophrenia. link Defund the universities.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  commieBob
December 31, 2021 7:54 am

It is Kant, the Omni-pulverizer as Heine wrote.
The Uni’s adore this executioner of ideas.

Reply
Roger welsh
December 31, 2021 7:21 am

When are the German people going to wake up! They are millions, the tyrants are few.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  Roger welsh
December 31, 2021 7:37 am

Mass psychosis. You can see it too with the branch covidians. But to be truthful, it’s not the peoples fault when full propaganda is on display.

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Roger welsh
December 31, 2021 7:52 am

They are awake and bamboozled – look at the votes parties got recently. It was the CDU/SPD coalition that legislated the nuclear exit 5 months before Fukushima. They got the worst results in 70 years!
A bit like the Dems/GOP. Look at polls right now. Look at Britain’s BoJo Tories. Talk about lock-step marching!

Reply
bonbon
December 31, 2021 7:28 am

There is for sure something funny going on.
Austrian Chancellor Kurz left politics and now heads up Peter Thiel’s Global Strategy.
Thiel (German born) is a major investor in Helion, a breakthrough Nuclear Fusion outfit. Also a well known political activist.

https://www.helionenergy.com/

No mention of Fusion in Biden’s BBB, so it looks like powers-that-be intend private funding ¨at all costs¨ , like the latest private ISS Spacex/Blue Origin efforts. Ideology anyone?

This begins to look like Edison on $teroids, sorry $billions. And it looks like these IT billionaire’s see Fusion as the next Big Thing.

They could be right. Anyway we need massive power generation expansion. If these billionaire’s lock Fusion down with Intellectual Property, like Big Pharma with vaccines, power expansion will not happen. Then China will expand power production. Are we witnessing a huge R&D struggle? Where is Germany in this?

Reply
Edward Sager
December 31, 2021 7:31 am

The inmates have taken charge of the asylum in Germany.

Reply
Phillip Bratby
December 31, 2021 7:33 am

“The country ultimately plans to generate most of its power from solar and wind in the future, two renewable sources that have been criticized as are known to be unreliable and intermittent.” There, fixed it.

Reply
John
December 31, 2021 7:46 am

How do stupid people get put in charge of things like this?

Reply
Ack
December 31, 2021 8:00 am

Putin is smiling

Reply
Hans Erren
December 31, 2021 8:01 am

“completely ending its reliance on the renewable source.“
Nuclear is not renewable, as you have to mine the fuel, it is, however, (almost) co2-free.

Reply
Shoki Kaneda
December 31, 2021 8:24 am

Stupidity of this magnitude must be carefully planned. It is never spontaneous.

Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 31, 2021 8:24 am

-32 here in SW Saskatchewan
AB wind assets performing at less than 2%

http://ets.aeso.ca/ets_web/ip/Market/Reports/CSDReportServlet

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 31, 2021 8:42 am

But it’s a dry cold. 🙂

Reply
fretslider
December 31, 2021 8:28 am

England v Germany

Who can hit rock bottom first?

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
December 31, 2021 8:42 am

Of Germany’s 6 remaining nuclear reactors, all began operation between 1985 and 1989. The oldest three will be shutdown by December 31, 2021; the other three by December 31, 2022. Assuming these are of similar design as contemporary US reactors, they should be licensable for 60 years — until 2045 at least. In other words, their operational lives have been artificially shortened by between 24 and 27 years.

This is wasteful. You lose the most economical years of the plant’s operation (construction loans all paid off and very low fuel costs), you accelerate the decommissioning costs with fewer TWh of sales to pay for it, and you can’t re-use the electrical distribution lines without building an equivalent sized plant in the same footprint, which is not possible with low-density generation like wind and solar.

Writing off a major 60 year asset after 35 years incurs a substantial cost which will no doubt be passed to the rate payers.

Losing roughly 8.4 GW of reliable generation is also going to hurt:

  • Brokdorf (1986) – 1,440 MW, 90.8% capacity factor
  • Emsland (1988) – 1,363 MW, 93.4% capacity factor
  • Grohnde (1985) – 1,430 MW, 87.8% capacity factor
  • Gundremmingen C (1985) – 1,288 MW, 81.8% capacity factor
  • Isar 2 (1988) – 1,485 MW, 91.1% capacity factor
  • Neckarwestheim 2 (1989) – 1,435 MW, 87.1% capacity factor

It’s too bad the Germans weren’t this dumb in 1939.

Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
December 31, 2021 8:44 am

“If we had high winds or just reasonable winds over that period, we wouldn’t have seen these price spikes,” Rory McCarthy told Reuters last week.

Blame the weather! More brilliance by the rulers, more telling the peasants to eat cake while their power bills skyrocket.

Reply
Roy
December 31, 2021 8:48 am

nuclear is un disposable??
We take it from mother earth but not allowed to return it to mother earth. That sounds to me to be stupid. But perhaps I am the stupid one..

Reply
