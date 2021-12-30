Climate Propaganda Opinion

Climate Scientist: Movie “Don’t Look Up” Captures How Nobody Listens

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to JPL’s Peter Kalmus, Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up“, about an incoming planet killer asteroid, is a moving metaphor for the struggle to be heard faced by climate scientists.

I’m a climate scientist. Don’t Look Up captures the madness I see every day

Peter Kalmus
Thu 30 Dec 2021 01.08 AEDT

A film about a comet hurtling towards Earth and no one is doing anything about it? Sounds exactly like the climate crisis

The movie Don’t Look Up is satire. But speaking as a climate scientist doing everything I can to wake people up and avoid planetary destruction, it’s also the most accurate film about society’s terrifying non-response to climate breakdown I’ve seen.

The film, from director Adam McKay and writer David Sirota, tells the story of astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her PhD adviser, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover a comet – a “planet killer” – that will impact the Earth in just over six months. The certainty of impact is 99.7%, as certain as just about anything in science.

The scientists are essentially alone with this knowledge, ignored and gaslighted by society. The panic and desperation they feel mirror the panic and desperation that many climate scientists feel. In one scene, Mindy hyperventilates in a bathroom; in another, Diabasky, on national TV, screams “Are we not being clear? We’re all 100% for sure gonna fucking die!” I can relate. This is what it feels like to be a climate scientist today.

The two astronomers are given a 20-minute audience with the president (Meryl Streep), who is glad to hear that impact isn’t technically 100% certain. Weighing election strategy above the fate of the planet, she decides to “sit tight and assess”. Desperate, the scientists then go on a national morning show, but the TV hosts make light of their warning (which is also overshadowed by a celebrity breakup story).

After 15 years of working to raise climate urgency, I’ve concluded that the public in general, and world leaders in particular, underestimate how rapid, serious and permanent climate and ecological breakdown will be if humanity fails to mobilize. There may only be five years left before humanity expends the remaining “carbon budget” to stay under 1.5C of global heating at today’s emissions rates – a level of heating I am not confident will be compatible with civilization as we know it. And there may only be five years before the Amazon rainforest and a large Antarctic ice sheet pass irreversible tipping points.

The Earth system is breaking down now with breathtaking speed. And climate scientists have faced an even more insurmountable public communication task than the astronomers in Don’t Look Up, since climate destruction unfolds over decades – lightning fast as far as the planet is concerned, but glacially slow as far as the news cycle is concerned – and isn’t as immediate and visible as a comet in the sky.Advertisement

Given all this, dismissing Don’t Look Up as too obvious might say more about the critic than the film. It’s funny and terrifying because it conveys a certain cold truth that climate scientists and others who understand the full depth of the climate emergency are living every day. I hope that this movie, which comically depicts how hard it is to break through prevailing norms, actually helps break through those norms in real life.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/29/climate-scientist-dont-look-up-madness

“Don’t Look Up” should have been titled “Don’t Look Now”.

Watching “Don’t Look Up” was like watching a low budget amateurish version of Bruce Willis “Armageddon“, with all the funny bits removed.

I mean, the movie Armageddon was enjoyable. Bruce Willis’ character Harry Stamper chasing A. J. around an oil rig with a shotgun, after catching him in bed with his daughter. The entire specialist drilling team failing their NASA psych exam. The crazy guy who likes to play with explosives when they let him.

“Don’t Look Up” characters by contrast are just not that interesting.

PHD candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) popping random pills whenever she can get her hands on them, and sneering at the President. DiCaprio overacting character Dr. Randall Mindy’s tiresome struggle to form coherent sentences when talking to anyone who might be able to help resolve the problem, then suddenly coming good halfway through the movie, after the pretty blonde news anchor starts feeling him up on set, followed by a kinky foreplay scene – “Tell me we’re going to die”.

Repeated inexplicable long pans of Hillary Clinton’s White House portraits during the first meeting with the President, including one of her embracing Bill.

OMG, still 1:22:55 to go.

The head pilot of the comet mission shuttle just asked for the President to make his DUIs go away. Was this an attempt at character development?

The shuttle mission aborted after launch – suddenly they want to recover the minerals from the comet, rather than deflecting it. 1:19:00 – Leonardo DiCaprio’s character just did an advertisement for the caricature capitalists who aborted the destroy mission. Then 1:31:00 DiCaprio has a meltdown on TV about why they didn’t destroy the comet. Consistency not.

For some reason main characters keep having black hoods put on their heads for rendition to a black site, but before they are driven off they have a long chat to their friends while wearing the hood. Oh hang on, next scene the hood is removed and he’s driving a car. Maybe the men in black changed their mind.

1:38:00 – “Don’t Look Up” is now a crowd protest chant, like “Lets go Brandon”.

41 minutes to go. Watching the clock. Now someone just started singing.

1:45:00 – The foreign destroy mission just blew up on the launch pad.

1:51:25 – Buying end of world groceries from the chiller section.

1:54:00 – DiCaprio’s character just bought flowers for his wife (after banging the TV personality). All hugs again, like immediately. What a doormat.

1:59:00 – Finally something a little funny – the mineral recovery mission fails, then everyone starts fleeing the situation room “I’ve got to use the rest room”.

2:04:00 – The comet strikes, wiping out the entire cast of tiresome characters. Ah bum, there are survivors. It just wiped out the less annoying characters.

2:07:00 – Weird scene with cellphones and other weirdly intact debris floating about in space.

2:08:00 – I was wrong – 22,000 years later, the President and entrepreneur disembark on an alien planet, all naked, where the President almost immediately gets eaten by an alien, shortly followed by (hopefully) all the other colonists.

Oh dear, there was another survivor – taking selfies in the middle of a smoking ruin.

I guess “Don’t Look Up” is a good metaphor for the climate crisis after all. Shallow, poor plot development, no consistency, boring unsympathetic characters with little genuine depth, and a totally unbelievable ending.

I have no problem with climate disaster films as such – I loved “The Day After Tomorrow“, its a great adventure film, so long as you ignore the bad science. “Snowpiercer” – awesome. But by the end of “Don’t Look Up”, I was rooting for the comet. And the carnivorous aliens.

Tom Halla
December 30, 2021 10:09 am

For me, it has been fifty years of the green blob crying wolf, and all that showed up was a Pomeranian.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 30, 2021 11:30 am

…. and an imaginary one at that.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 30, 2021 11:42 am

Hunted by pack of hyenas chasing a heard of white elephants.

Observer
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 30, 2021 11:52 am

I decided the movie was an excellent metaphor for politicians and public ignoring the medical experts warning them about the dangers of novel and inadequately tested mRNA “vaccines”.

The equivalent of not looking up would be to ignore all the cardiovascular events we’re seeing in athletes.

E. Schaffer
December 30, 2021 10:10 am

If you think that is a bad film, then look up “The Tomorrow War”. A 200 mio Dollar train wreck supposed to deliver the “climate disaster” narrative in a subtile way..

Bryan A
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 30, 2021 11:54 am

I thought that Tomorrow War was a much better movie than Don’t Look Up though, especially with how they ended it. Of course I am partial to the Time Travel Genre

fretslider
December 30, 2021 10:12 am

Funnily enough, Morgan Freeman was just on the telly sending people into caves to escape a comet

I’d advise climate scientists to lay off the fiction

MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
December 30, 2021 10:46 am

They can’t deal with facts. Fiction is all they got left.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  fretslider
December 30, 2021 11:08 am

I would be happy with alarmists packing themselves into caves with no power and no fuel. That would make the world a much better place.

ATheoK
Reply to  Brad-DXT
December 30, 2021 11:33 am

No food either.
Thus begins the seed for the underground dwelling human eating troglodytes in the movie “The Time Machine”.

Not that any of the alarmists have the capacity to refrain from eating all of the rest.

After all, do you see manniacal saving anyone for later consumption?

Terry
December 30, 2021 10:13 am

The show is satire and yeah it’s really bad. Klamus is pathetic – there is a big difference between a comet coming, and global warming. The fact he doesn’t see this tells you all you need to know about activists like Klamus.

6
Reply to  Terry
December 30, 2021 10:50 am

The fact that Peter Kalmus tries to equate a comet- strike extinction event with climate change, tells me everything I need to know about his veracity and competence as a scientist.

I’m rather disappointed in the author’s treatment, which is in contrast to his usual savvy efforts..
Instead of going after the unscientific rantings of an alleged NASA climate scientist, he set about trying to be a movie critic.
It turns out, he missed the plot. Twice.

Ron Long
Reply to  Alan Robertson
December 30, 2021 11:59 am

The way Peter Kalmus carries on it seems to me that he has unresolved psychiatric issues. An actual scientist would experience introspection moments, wherein they would try to analyze their preferred position and the potential of the opposite position, trying to isolate actual relevant facts. The CAGW crowd NEVER engages in this aspect of science.

Alan Robertson
Reply to  Ron Long
December 30, 2021 12:18 pm

Anyone can look up Peter Kalmus’ bio and learn that he is a “climate communicator”., employed by NASA.
He turns tricks for Gavin Schmidt.

IanE
December 30, 2021 10:20 am

Oh, Peter, could I suggest you change your name to CalmDown??

Rod Evans
December 30, 2021 10:22 am

As soon as I saw DiCaprio was heading the cast along with Ms Streep I was waiting for the obvious overlap with “The Climate Crisis”
The good news is the film direction and plot is so bad it never got started.
The only take away was the MSM are completely self focused and can’t relate to anything that does not put them centre stage.
For those that haven’t seen the movie consider your good fortune, you have not squandered 2 hrs plus on watching amateur garbage pretending to be entertaining.

Bryan A
Reply to  Rod Evans
December 30, 2021 11:49 am

That means the movie is destined to receive Ye Olde Oscar nomination for best picture.

nyolci
December 30, 2021 10:27 am

You were looking into a mirror, that’s why you didn’t like it. Most of the people looked like idiots in the movie, just like most of the prominent people in power today, and the crowd they command. Sometimes the scientists too, but they got to their senses soon.

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  nyolci
December 30, 2021 10:54 am

The movie is a pretty poor analogy to the climate crisis, if that’s how they intended it. You can directly calculate an asteroid’s course; you can only model, using many assumptions and a big margin of error, the effects of greenhouse gases.

But the biggest problem with your comparison is the fact that the end of the world from climate change has been predicted for about 35 years, and the world has only gotten wealthier and more peaceful. Given that history, it’s no surprise that no one is looking up.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  nyolci
December 30, 2021 11:03 am

Whadda maroon … whadda ignoranimus! 🙂
﻿
What A Maroon! – YouTube

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rory Forbes
Lrp
Reply to  nyolci
December 30, 2021 11:37 am

The issue is not the movie, which is obvious trash, but Kalmus who believes it to be a fitting analogy to climate science.

ATheoK
Reply to  nyolci
December 30, 2021 11:40 am

You were looking into a mirror, that’s why you didn’t like it.”

Typical icky.
Has nothing worthwhile to say so, starts off with ad hominems.

2hotel9
Reply to  nyolci
December 30, 2021 11:51 am

So they looked and acted like you. Got it.

drh
December 30, 2021 10:27 am

I actually sat through this entire piece of garbage. Once they showed the “denialists” wearing red hats, I just rolled my eyes. I read some reviews after the fact and pretty much all sides think it’s garbage just for different reasons. The left complain that it doesn’t take a real problem serious, the right that it portrays what climate change is not. Please don’t waste your time on this. It could’ve been funny, but it’s not.

Basil Hooper
December 30, 2021 10:41 am

I wonder whether history may see this movie differently. Once you equate the comet with covid and the attempt to mine it as the one track minded vaccine the whole thing comes to life and depicts the current situation. And the comments about suppressed experts is more valid with the current situation than climate change. In any case that Invershell(? ) character makes a perfect Bill Gates!

John the Econ
December 30, 2021 10:52 am

The big difference is that if someone did discover a comet heading for earth, they would immediately publish their observation. Soon thereafter, dozens, hundreds, then thousands of other astronomers (professional and amateur) would locate the comet and validate its existence. After a long enough series of observations, numerous astronomers would take the publicly available and consistent data and independently calculate the comet’s trajectory and determine how close it would come to earth using mathematics that have been established and well-tested for the better part of a century and therefore almost all arriving at the same conclusion. Countless other astronomers and mathematicians would validate their work. Since the results of all of this work is observable, consistent, and repeatable, there is little debate about “consensus” because everyone involved has independently arrived at the same conclusion.

Little of this happens in “climate science”.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  John the Econ
December 30, 2021 11:48 am

That’s what needs to happen in climate science, but all alarmist climate science has to work with are unsubstantiated assumptions and assertions. Nothing observable.

John Bell
December 30, 2021 10:55 am

No wonder the alarmists are frustrated! Imagine people ignoring them simply for crying WOLF! WOLF! for 50 years and things just getting better, and no sky falling either. They are so angry with people for not being as gullible as they are. HA HA HA

Tom Abbott
Reply to  John Bell
December 30, 2021 11:51 am

Alarmist climate scientists think everyone else is stupid, but it may be the other way around. In fact, I would have to say it is the other way around, because alarmist climate scientists can’t tell fact from speculation, and that’s not a sign of intelligence, to me.

markl
December 30, 2021 10:59 am

Thanks to the media people like this are fed propaganda daily to satiate their feelings of righteousness and compound their fears.

gringojay
Reply to  markl
December 30, 2021 11:57 am

The script is still in re-write.

B40859E4-D921-42DF-B4FC-3C6217D90212.jpeg
Chris D Mikkelsen
December 30, 2021 10:59 am

Unsettled by Steven Koonin should be required reading for everyone.

Ed Zuiderwijk
December 30, 2021 11:03 am

Good heavens. Talk about mad(ness).

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
December 30, 2021 11:58 am

The guy is extremely delusional. I hope he doesn’t have any role in talking to kids about climate change. He would scare them to death. And he couldn’t prove one thing he said about CO2 wrecking the Earth’s climate.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
Lrp
December 30, 2021 11:11 am

The scientist title is given too lightly these days

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Lrp
December 30, 2021 12:00 pm

Isn’t that the truth.

When it comes to climate science, the title ought to be “Speculator”.

DMacKenzie
December 30, 2021 11:30 am

Personally, I thought it WAS NOT ABOUT CLIMATE AT ALL. In fact, I thought they went out of their way to AVOID association with CC as being too close to an overdone theme. The theme was “Don’t Look Up” to our celebrity leaders….as they are just in it for their personal aggrandizement. I thought the actor’s uses of the public speaking affectations of Trump, Biden, Musk, Jobs, and and a couple of interview show hosts was truly thematically masterful. Anyone who thinks its hidden agenda was CC, is probably displaying their own bias.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 30, 2021 12:13 pm

Of course it was allegory of climate change, that why DiCaprio was involved. That couldn’t be more clear.

Roger
December 30, 2021 11:30 am

Melancholia was an excellent film. So was On The Beach, if you prefer slightly more realistic science.

Tom Abbott
December 30, 2021 11:30 am

From the article: “The Earth system is breaking down now with breathtaking speed.”

Ridiculous! This guy is completely divorced from reality.

Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
December 30, 2021 11:32 am

I absolutely loved your review Eric. It made me smile.

Tom Abbott
December 30, 2021 11:33 am

From the article: “It’s funny and terrifying because it conveys a certain cold truth that climate scientists and others who understand the full depth of the climate emergency are living every day.”

You don’t understand anything, you just think you do. Delusional.

Mike Edwards
December 30, 2021 11:37 am

From the Guardian, so hysteria is only to be expected.

“doing everything I can to wake people up and avoid planetary destruction”

Pretty well sums up the state of Climate Delusion here, just about as far from reality as it’s possible to get.

Charlie
December 30, 2021 11:37 am

I’ve watched it. A piece of light entertainment with the emphasis very much on light. Trust the Guardian to provide pixels for a bedwetting climate zealot to claim this is just like global warming. It isn’t. You have definitely better ways to spend two hours of your time than watching this.

2hotel9
December 30, 2021 11:49 am

Peter? Want people to listen to you? Stop spewing leftist political sh*t. Problem solved.

Truthbknown
December 30, 2021 11:50 am

There is NO CLIMATE CHANGE! They have been saying that dumb-schitt for 35 years now! That sea has not risen one inch since then! According to these dopes we would have all been underwater decades ago…

Klem
Reply to  Truthbknown
December 30, 2021 12:14 pm

I’m in my 60s, I’ve lived by the ocean at various locations all my life. I actually have noticed a small amount of relative sea level rise over all those years, maybe 3 inches or so. When are we going to start seeing the predicted 5 meters of ocean rise?

Truthbknown
December 30, 2021 11:53 am

None of the celbutard pukes in this film are selling their beach front homes in Malibu!

Ted
December 30, 2021 11:57 am

Is he referring to the 2% of climate scientists like himself that claim humans are the main cause of warming that constantly have their opinions shown on the news without ever being questioned, or the 98% that don’t agree?

Gary Pearse
December 30, 2021 11:57 am

The irony it burns! Don’t Look UP! is the Government’s message to try to deflect citizens from seeing the truth for themselves that the planet is going to be imminently destroyed by a giant comet. It is a small group of scientists that are trying to get the message out on what is really happening.

JPL’s Peter Kalmus, clearly the opposite of “The Right Stuff”, doesn’t seem to see that, re climate, the consensus has most people, all the global universities, all major institutions, all governments, nearly all the mass media, nearly all the money and the billionaires behind their crumbling hypothesis. It is the intrepid “Three Percent” holding back the 97% juggernaut in lock-step! You guys reminds me of the quip “There we were, two against a hundred. Boy did we ever kick the s#*t outa those two guys!”

It is the consensus that is obfuscating the truth, hiding the declines, disappearing the 1930s-40s 20th Century high temperature stand, the “Ice-Age-Cometh” deep cooling period of late 40s to 1980, the LIA, the MWP and other Warmer periods going back 8000yrs (claiming its warmer now than any time over the last 800,000yrs).

Fortunately for him, P. Kalmus is not known. He’d best keep his head down as this climate fairytale falls apart.

Truthbknown
December 30, 2021 12:02 pm

More like Don’t Look Back at 40 years worth of phony science and utterly absurd doomsday predictions!

John Bell
December 30, 2021 12:06 pm

The Grauniad says…”An erosion of democratic norms. An escalating climate emergency. Corrosive racial inequality. A crackdown on the right to vote. Rampant pay inequality. America is in the fight of its life. If you can, please make a year-end gift today to fund our reporting in 2022.”

Makes me ill to read such leftist bull cookie.

Tom in Florida
December 30, 2021 12:08 pm

So now it’s climate breakdown is it? How does climate breakdown?

Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2021 12:10 pm

There were a couple chuckles in the movie. But I was really hoping for a shallow Hollywood type who blathers about the comet but then does everything in his life opposite to what is supposedly required to stop the comet although that would be hard to do, because a comet isn’t climate change.

At some point I would like to see some glimmer of awareness in Leo DiCaprio as to just how hypocritical he truly is

But introspection requires an IQ above 50 I suppose

alastair gray
December 30, 2021 12:17 pm

I want a movie where ignorant pretty boy Leo plays the hero, not so pretty Michael Mann. Emma Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Charlotte Church etc along as shaggable eye candy PHD climate scientists who know how to help Mikey save the world
Fluffy kittens and polar nears de rigueur.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by alastair gray
Doonman
December 30, 2021 12:21 pm

A film about a comet hurtling towards Earth and no one is doing anything about it? Sounds exactly like the climate crisis

When a comet is hurtling towards earth, what do climate scientists recommend we do about it? And why would I think they know any better than anyone else?

Sometimes in life, when faced with certain choices, the best action is to take is no action.

Unless of course, you are able to predict the future without error. But if that were the case, the best action would be to go to a horse race.

