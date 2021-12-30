Emissions

Finally, New York State Tells The World How To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
45 Comments

From The MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Sometimes, it seems like the world is just flailing away in its concerted efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions. In the U.S. the President can’t get his grand “green” plans through a Congress controlled by his own party. In Europe, a countryside blanketed with wind turbines can’t counteract a wind drought in 2021, and emissions rise even while natural gas prices spike to nearly 10 times the U.S. level.

New York may be a late-comer to Net Zero plans, but by God, our politicians and bureaucrats are so much smarter than those clowns across the country or the pond. In 2019 the New York legislature enacted the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act), self-described on the State’s website as “the nation-leading [law] to empower every New Yorker to fight climate change at home, at work, and in their communities.” The Climate Act set a series of highly ambitious targets for emissions reductions (e.g., 70% renewable electricity by 2030, 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040, 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050). It also created a Climate Action Council to figure out how to achieve these targets. Task number one for the CAC has been to propound a so-called “Scoping Plan,” containing the details informing us how this will be accomplished.

Through 2020 and 2021 we waited on pins and needles as the CAC and some seven advisory sub-panels held dozens of meetings and beavered away on their big report. And then finally, on December 20, the curtain went up: the CAC finally released its Draft Scoping Plan to the public. Follow this link to download a copy of the full thing — 330 pages, not including appendices.

If you think that a document with this kind of build-up and heft would contain at least a little serious effort to grapple with the major engineering problems of decarbonizing everything from the electrical grid to home heating to private autos to aviation to ocean shipping, all at the same time, think again. The words “incompetent” and “amateurish” come to mind, but don’t really even begin to describe how bad this work product is. The 330 page length, filled with padding, fluff, and repetition, is mainly to assure that nobody whose time is valuable will ever be able to read it. The authors are like a parody version of King Canute, who actually believe that when they order the tide to stop rising, it will obey.

Consider the vision here for decarbonizing the electrical grid. Remember, under the law, we are required to achieve a zero emission grid by 2040. But other jurisdictions that got a much earlier start pushing toward the same goal can’t seem to get above 50% electricity from renewables for any substantial duration. The wind and sun just don’t work enough of the time to get past that level, no matter how many facilities you build. What will New York do differently? From the Scoping Plan, page 149:

Vision for 2030. The Climate Act requires that 70% of statewide electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030. The Climate Act also requires 6,000 MW of distributed solar by 2025 and 3,000 MW of energy storage be installed by 2030. This can be accomplished by aggressive deployment of existing renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar, and energy storage. With the primary procurement mechanisms already established to do just that, the recommendations included here for 2030 look to ensure that the procurement mechanisms lead to construction and operation of renewable energy and accelerate the pace and reduce the cost of decarbonizing the electric grid.

(Emphasis added.). Actually, anyone paying attention knows that 70% of electricity from renewables cannot be achieved by just building more wind and solar facilities, and existing types of batteries can provide only the most limited help, and even then at outrageous cost.

The vision for 2050 is even more pure fantasy. Again from Scoping Plan page 149:

Vision for 2050. By 2040, the Climate Act requires that the State achieve a zero-emissions electricity system as well as 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035. Achieving this will require all of the actions identified for 2030, further procurement of renewables, and a focus on developing new technology solutions.

The technology to do this does not currently exist, but if we just order it to come into being, it will happen. The authors who presume to order this to happen don’t even pretend to know what technologies may be sufficient to reach their goals, or how much this may cost.

Equally delusional are the plans for transportation, appearing at pages 93-117. The Scoping Plan reports approximately 9 million personal autos registered in New York as of November 2021. The first all-electric Tesla came out in 2008 — thirteen years ago. After those thirteen years, what percent of our personal autos in New York are all-electric? From page 93:

As of November 2021, one half of one percent of the over 9 million registered LDVs in New York were ZEVs.

One half of one percent would be about 45,000 of the 9 million after 13 years. But supposedly we are now going to go to 3 million all-electric cars in just the next 9 years, and then on to essentially all electric by 2050. How to get there? From page 94:

An aggressive and implementable mix of policies will be required to accelerate GHG emission reductions to the level needed by 2030. By 2030 nearly 100% of LDV sales and 40% or more of MHD vehicle sales must be ZEVs and a substantial portion of personal transportation in urbanized areas would be required to shift to public transportation and other low-carbon modes. New York can achieve these goals through ZEV sales requirements and accompanying incentives and investments to help achieve these mandates, historic investments in expanded public transportation and micro-mobility, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, smart growth development, market-based policies that support lower-carbon transportation choices, and potentially a clean fuel standard that reduces the average carbon intensity of fuels as the transition to zero emissions vehicles proceeds.

Order it up, and it will happen. How much extra will New Yorkers have to pay for all these electric vehicles? No mention of that here.

And what is the plan for, for example, air travel and freight rail? From page 95:

Some segments of hard-to-electrify subsectors, such as aviation, freight rail, and potentially some MHD vehicles are expected to rely on green hydrogen and renewable biofuels (e.g., renewable jet fuel) to fully replace fossil fuel combustion if zero emission applications are not feasible.

Airplanes will run on “green hydrogen.” Has there been as of today any demonstration of the feasibility of such a thing, let alone any company working to develop a commercial version?

The Scoping Plan does build on what is called an “Integration Analysis,” that supposedly weighs (wildly underestimated) costs against (almost entirely imaginary) benefits of this energy transition, and comes out with a supposedly positive answer. I don’t have nearly the space here to go into detail on this subject, but highly recommend a November 22 Report from the Empire Center called “The Green Scheme,” as well as the December 15 blog post at Roger Caiazza’s Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York site titled “Review of Costs in Green Scheme: The Climate Action Council’s Climate Transition Cost Analysis.” Here is one among many choice quotes from Caiazza:

The Integration Analysis is not a feasibility study. The Analysis does not include an engineering evaluation to determine how the grid has to be upgraded to maintain current reliability standards much less how much it will cost. One feasibility aspect that is included is a technology to cover the need for zero emissions, firm dispatchable resources. The analysis proposes using hydrogen resources for this aspect of the system but that technology has not been proven at the scale necessary for New York’s requirements. Any cost estimates of an unproven technology are wildly uncertain. In addition, I cannot find any reference to necessary transmission ancillary services support so I agree that the grid issues raised have been overlooked.

I suppose one possibility is that New York actually proceeds down the road laid out in this “Scoping Plan,” and rapidly hits the green energy wall that I discussed in my post a couple of weeks ago.

Read the full article here.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
45 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
billtoo
December 30, 2021 2:07 pm

this is easy. defund the police. everyone moves somewhere else. done.

8
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  billtoo
December 30, 2021 2:28 pm

The population density of Manhattan is such that, it would take covering an area roughly the size of Connecticut with Solar Panels to decarbonize NY, NY and allow for back-up battery recharging.

This is based on the size of Topaz Solar Farm, the amount of electricity it generates, and the fact that it can only do so at NAMEPLATE CAPACITY for 4 hours a day extrapolated to the current total energy consumption of Manhattan (Commercial, residential, transportation, heating, water heating and cooking…and to allow for back-up battery recharging WHILE the energy is being used during daylight hours for business and other daily needs)

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Bryan A
0
Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Bryan A
December 30, 2021 2:44 pm

Keep dreaming

0
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  billtoo
December 30, 2021 2:33 pm

The Climate Action Council reports to the NY State Legislature. My proposed recommendation would be a highly technical one: Abolish the Second Law of Thermodynamics. Mission accomplished.

2
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Curious George
December 30, 2021 3:07 pm

Not quite. The second step would be to again figure out all the rest of physics, chemistry, mechanics, biology, and essentially everything else since what happens now would no longer work in this revised universe. Once things were understood, if ever, then work out how to operate under the new regime.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:09 pm

The authors are like a parody version of King Canute, who actually believe that when they order the tide to stop rising, it will obey.

Canute ordered to tide not to come in precisely to demonstrate to his court that he did not have power over nature.

2
Reply
Mason
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:13 pm

Thanks, I will have to look that one up!

0
Reply
Alasdair gray
Reply to  Mason
December 30, 2021 2:52 pm

Canute was one of us contrarians. He pretended to heed the stupidity of his advisers in order to dramatically expose their vacuous inanity . Oh for a Canute in the west instead of goons like Brandon and Bojo
You know i dont like talkin about

our leaders like that but you really cant let it pass.
Their rule will be short lived before Xi and the boys jackboot their way in

0
Reply
Mason
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:25 pm

I see, the court jester suggested the king could stop the sea from rising. Ah, I thought John Kerry was not in NY.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2021 2:09 pm

As a canadian, Justin Trudeau has taught me that saying you want to do something is the same as actually doing it.
So this committee hits all the right buttons

Meanwhile it’s -30c here in the real world of the canadian prairies, our wind is over performing at 20% while solar is keeping us alive with 3% output.

Thanking coal and gas for keeping me alive
http://ets.aeso.ca/ets_web/ip/Market/Reports/CSDReportServlet

3
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2021 2:36 pm

How are those heat pumps working out at -30C? Probably got some nice warm air coming up the vents, I’m betting /sarc

1
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Spetzer86
December 30, 2021 3:16 pm

Once the backup gas burner furnace kicks in. 😉

0
Reply
Mason
December 30, 2021 2:10 pm

Just waiting to see NY collapse like Germany and New South Wales. In the meantime, the Northeast suffers because no gas pipelines can cross NY from Pennsylvania to supply them with gas.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:12 pm

Actually, anyone paying attention knows that 70% of electricity from renewables cannot be achieved by just building more wind and solar facilities

I think it definitely can.

Oh, you mean usable electricity, reliable and when you need it? That’s a different story…

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:15 pm

New York can achieve these goals through ZEV sales requirements and accompanying incentives and investments to help achieve these mandates, historic investments in expanded public transportation and micro-mobility, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, smart growth development, market-based policies that support lower-carbon transportation choices, and potentially a clean fuel standard that reduces the average carbon intensity of fuels as the transition to zero emissions vehicles proceeds.

Rarely have so many words been written by so many people in one single sentence, to make so little sense.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
6
Reply
David Streeter
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:30 pm

What if you don’t want to ride a bycycle?

1
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  David Streeter
December 30, 2021 2:42 pm

You’ll ride the damn bicycle and like it. But you won’t own it, just have it on lease. But you’ll still like it.

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Spetzer86
December 30, 2021 3:10 pm

Not on lease. Catch a working bike leaning against anything upright (if you can) and peddle away.

0
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  David Streeter
December 30, 2021 2:46 pm

Unicycles are a reasonable alternative.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  David Streeter
December 30, 2021 2:52 pm

On icystreets? Oh, with Global Warming, NY will never again have icy streets.

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 30, 2021 2:42 pm

You have to understand it’s a very aggressive plan. Usually these plans work, but sometimes they don’t.

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Pauleta
December 30, 2021 3:11 pm

The aggression part generally get something done. Rarely to many people’s satisfaction.

0
Reply
GeoNC
December 30, 2021 2:18 pm

Scoping plan. Integration analysis. Aggressive and implementable. As if these wonderful sounding phrases will heat or power your home in NY. If you plan on staying in NY you’d better plan on living in the 18th century for 20 hours a day.

1
Reply
Mason
Reply to  GeoNC
December 30, 2021 2:22 pm

It was the beginning of the little ice age wasn’t it? And NY was frozen solid!

1
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  GeoNC
December 30, 2021 2:43 pm

There were lots of shit jobs in NYC in the 18th century. Literally…

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
December 30, 2021 2:21 pm

King Canute was a smarter guy than all of the Global Warmists in New York State.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
December 30, 2021 3:24 pm

Setting the bar a little low, aren’t you?

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
December 30, 2021 2:28 pm

is not a feasibility study”.
Has there been one done at all? Or is it normal practice to legislate something without knowing if it’s even feasible. (I have a horrible feeling it’s probably not that uncommon).

3
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
December 30, 2021 3:20 pm

Yes indeedy! Nannie Pelosi ‘splained it to us, “We have to vote for the bill to see what is in it.”.

0
Reply
John Bell
December 30, 2021 2:31 pm

It seems to this retired mechanical engineer that the more ‘renewable’ energy you have in the mix, the more and more fossil fuels are needed to prop up the renewables. Like a dog chasing its tail…

1
Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  John Bell
December 30, 2021 3:09 pm

Hi Fellow Mechanical Engineer,

It would be FAR, FAR worse.

The wind, solar and batteries approach would be a very expensive albatross hanging around the necks of economies, weighing them down so much, they would collapse under their own weight.

The EU is aiming to get to that NIRVANA, by not signing long-term gas contracts with Russia to get a STEADY supply of gas at about $10/million Btu, YEAR AFTER YEAR

The EU is facing an energy crisis, because:

– Brussels’ RE idiots refused to sign long-term contract for gas from Russia
– The US, EU and NATO are stupidly trying to contain and pressure Russia.
– There is minimal wind, minimal solar, and some nuclear plants are down with “issues”
– The EU sucked gas from storage during summer, that would be needed in winter 
– Germany and Belgium will close down more nuclear plants in 2022, for “green” reasons. 

– Russia provides gas, as required by signed long-term contracts, plus about 5%
– The 5% is sold by Gazprom on the spot market at very high prices.
– Germany and France received all the 2021-contracted Russian gas by mid-December
– Germany and France are pumping some of that gas, via Poland, to Ukraine, which buys it at high cost, because Ukraine refuses to directly buy from Russia at low cost.
– Owners are diverting LNG carriers to the EU to rake in on the high-SPOT-price bonanza.
– US spot price $7/million Btu; EU spot price $65/million Btu

Here is an article that sums it up.

LEGAL FIGHT OVER NORD STREAM 2, AS EUROPE ENERGY COSTS SOAR AHEAD OF COLD WINTER
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/fresh-legal-fight-erupts-over-nord-stream-2-as-europe-energy

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Willem Post
0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
December 30, 2021 2:36 pm

From the above article regarding New York state’s “Climate Act”:
“100% zero-emission electricity by 2040”

As Yul Brenner famously stated, acting as Pharaoh of Egypt in the film the Ten Commandments, “So let it be written, so let it be done.”

It will be worse than to trying to build a pyramid in 18 years.

1
Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
December 30, 2021 2:57 pm

Politicians have watched too many Ten Commandments movies.

They think they are omnipotent;

They live in abra-cadabra land

A TSUNAMI of votes is needed to wake them up from their fairy-tale, pixie-dust dreams, in November 2022.

That will be the ONLY way to end their tilting at wind mills.

Here is an article dealing with the MULTI-$TRILLION fantasies of Build Back Better

“BUILD BACK BETTER” WOULD COST $4.490 TRILLION OVER THE NEXT DECADE, IF PROVISIONS WERE MADE TO LAST 10 YEARS
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/build-back-better-would-cost-3-95-trillion-overt-the-next-decade

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Willem Post
0
Reply
Willem Post
December 30, 2021 2:44 pm

The solution to man-made global warming is to have a lot less people, say ten times less, and more animals, say 100 times more.

Another approach would be for one of those 100 megaton-TNT bombs to flatten New York City, to end it as a heat island, and major source of CO2.

Those solutions would be far less expensive and more effective than wind, solar, and batteries will ever be, no matter how much debt-adding subsidies we throw at them.

Here is an article that sums it up:

PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH RELIABLE ELECTRICITY SERVICE IN NEW ENGLAND   
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/playing-russian-roulette-with-reliable-electricity-service-to-new

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Willem Post
0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Willem Post
December 30, 2021 3:27 pm

say ten times less

You can say “ten times less” as often as you like and it will still be a meaningless phrase

0
Reply
Thomas
Reply to  Willem Post
December 30, 2021 3:34 pm

How can even politicians be so stupid? I guess we would call it aspirational legislation. But even aspirations ought to be based on realistic goals.

0
Reply
RicDre
December 30, 2021 3:11 pm

This reminds me of a comic that is pertinent to “Net Zero” projects:

e17323073cc3316afefe11e8b72d8f89[1].jpg
Last edited 18 minutes ago by RicDre
1
Reply
Jamaica
December 30, 2021 3:12 pm

I saw a banner in Brooklyn (278 west before Cadman plaza) today that read ” Ban cars, reforest the roads”

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Jamaica
December 30, 2021 3:28 pm

It would be more amusing if it was on a bumper sticker

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Jamaica
December 30, 2021 3:29 pm

I’ll be back …

D88212B5-4228-459A-B2C6-A77BACB62EA6.jpeg
0
Reply
2hotel9
December 30, 2021 3:24 pm

Let it be written, let it be so. Seem to remember some other a$$hole in the past saying that crap.

0
Reply
Harves
December 30, 2021 3:24 pm

Give them credit where it’s due; they have managed to conclude that aviation is hard to electrify. So there’s clearly someone involved with a double digit IQ.

0
Reply
Bill Powers
December 30, 2021 3:26 pm

Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act or CLACPA for short is Brilliant as it has a claptrap ring to it which is perfect, since claptrap is “absurd or nonsensical talk or ideas.” And to think that most of these people went to college to get to be this stupid.

0
Reply
Martin
December 30, 2021 3:31 pm

Equivalent to Googling how to build an anti gravity harness after jumping out of the airplane.

0
Reply
markl
December 30, 2021 3:32 pm

Now I get it. After all these years the answer has been right in front of me but I failed to understand. Climate Change isn’t about actually doing something. It’s all about saying and writing all the right things that appease the environmentalists but will never happen. It’s one big virtue signaling activity meant to allow people to outdo one another on paper. No action required. Those that are actually wasting time, money, and space to achieve CC nirvana don’t get it yet either. But they will.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Emissions

Global Human CO2 Emissions Have Been On A Slightly Declining Trend Since 2011

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

Tech Companies Underreport CO2 Emissions

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus Emissions

Emission Reductions From Pandemic Had Unexpected Effects on Atmosphere

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions extreme weather

Dr Roger Pielke, Jr -What does IPCC AR6 say on Scenarios and Extreme Weather?

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Emissions

Finally, New York State Tells The World How To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Climate Scientist: Movie “Don’t Look Up” Captures How Nobody Listens

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Three Years Till The Guardian’s Global Climate Catastrophe

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
flooding

The new historical flood of 2021 in the Amazon River compared to major floods of the 21st century: Atmospheric features in the context of the intensification of floods

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: