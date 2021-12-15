Study: Ancient Fish Thrived During PETM Extreme Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), a period of extremely rapid global warming which occurred 10 million years after the demise of the dinosaurs, was supposed to have been an ocean catastrophe. Instead, even temperate climate fish treated the warmth like a tropical food buffet.

Ancient Fish Thrived During a Period of Rapid Global Warming

Teeth and scales preserved in marine sediments suggest that fish thrived during one of Earth’s fastest-warming periods.

14 December 2021

About 55 million years ago, Earth’s climate underwent a rapid and intense period of warming, both on land and at sea. Temperatures soared more than 5°C, and even Arctic seas turned tropical. Reconstructing this warm era, the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), provides a glimpse into Earth’s possible future. “One of the best tools we have to understand how the [ocean] system responds is to look at past instances of global change,” said Elizabeth Sibert, a paleoceanographer and paleoecologist at the Yale Institute for Biospheric Studies.

By examining fossil evidence from the PETM preserved in marine sediment cores, Sibert and her colleagues sought to understand how fish might respond to warming oceans. Contrary to the predictions of many models, they found that fish actually grew more abundant as temperatures soared. Sibert and her team will present their research on 14 December at AGU’s Fall Meeting 2021.

Sibert and her team examined sediment records in three different cores collected by the Ocean Drilling Program. The drill sites spanned tropical reaches of the north central Pacific, eastern equatorial Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans. The researchers filtered microscopic fish scales and teeth from varying depths of the sediment core, counting and sorting them for a window into past ocean life during the PETM.

“This is the first time we have an idea of what mid to upper trophic level groups were doing during this warming event,” said team member Richard Norris, a paleobiologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “Previously, almost all studies of the PETM have been based upon unicellular plankton or microzooplankton.”

The results paint a consistent picture of the past across all three samples: Fish became more abundant as temperatures climbed, then gradually decreased again as the warming waned. Plus, the various fish types didn’t change much during this temperature flux. “It’s really surprising,” said Norris. “You’d think that as things warm up that you might get a really different community of fishes.”

Still, Sibert urges caution when comparing fish outcomes during the PETM and what might happen this century—and beyond. “The rate of warming…can have dramatic and differential impacts on marine ecosystems,” she noted.

